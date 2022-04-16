Table Top Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Table Top market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Table Top market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Table Top Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Table Top market size is estimated to be worth US$ 351.75 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 520.03 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.70% during the review period (2022-2028).

By Company

VIVO

Anchor-Ventana Glass

Oak Street Manufacturing

Glittek Granites

Wood Goods Industries

Only Table Tops

Fab Glass and Mirror

Segment by Type

Glass

Wood

Laminate

Metal

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Table Topconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Table Topmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Table Topmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Table Topwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Table Topsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Table Top companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Table Top Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Table Top 1

1.2 Table Top Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Table Top Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Glass 3

1.2.3 Wood 3

1.2.4 Laminate 4

1.2.5 Metal 5

1.2.6 Others 5

1.3 Table Top Segment by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Table Top Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 6

1.3.2 Commercial 7

1.3.3 Residential 7

1.4 Global Table Top Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 8

1.4.1 Global Table Top Revenue 2017-2028 8

1.4.2 Global Table Top Sales 2017-2028 10

1.4.3 Table Top Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 11

2 Table Top Market Competition by Manufacturers 12

2.1 Global Table Top Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 12

2.2 Global Table Top Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 14

2.3 Global Table Top Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

2.4 Manufacturers Table Top Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 16

2.5 Table Top Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Table Top Market Concentration Rate 17

2.5.2 Global Table Top Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 18

3 Table Top Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 19

3.1 Global Table Top Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 19

3.2 Global Table Top Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 20

3.3 North America Table Top Market Facts & Figures by Country 21

3.3.1 North America Table Top Sales by Country 21

3.3.2 North America Table Top Revenue by Country 21

3.3.3 U.S. 22

3.3.4 Canada 23

3.4 Europe Table Top Market Facts & Figures by Country 24

3.4.1 Europe Table Top Sales by Country 24

3.4.2 Europe Table Top Revenue by Country 25

3.4.3 Germany 26

3.4.4 France 27

3.4.5 U.K. 28

3.4.6 Italy 29

3.4.7 Russia 30

3.5 Asia Pacific Table Top Market Facts & Figures by Region 31

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Table Top Sales by Region 31

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Table Top Revenue by Region 32

3.5.3 China 33

3.5.4 Japan 34

3.5.5 South Korea 35

3.5.6 India 36

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 37

3.6 Latin America Table Top Market Facts & Figures by Country 38

3.6.1 Latin America Table Top Sales by Country 38

3.6.2 Latin America Table Top Revenue by Country 38

3.6.3 Mexico 39

3.6.4 Brazil 40

3.6.5 Argentina 41

3.7 Middle East and Africa Table Top Market Facts & Figures by Country 42

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Table Top Sales by Country 42

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Table Top Revenue by Country 42

3.7.3 Middle East 43

3.7.4 Africa 44

4 Table Top Historic Market Analysis by Type 45

4.1 Global Table Top Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 45

4.2 Global Table Top Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 46

4.3 Global Table Top Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5 Table Top Historic Market Analysis by Application 48

5.1 Global Table Top Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 48

5.2 Global Table Top Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 48

5.3 Global Table Top Price by Application (2017-2022) 49

6 Key Companies Profiled 50

6.1 VIVO 50

6.1.1 VIVO Corporation Information 50

6.1.2 VIVO Description and Business Overview 50

6.1.3 VIVO Table Top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 51

6.1.4 VIVO Table Top Product Portfolio 51

6.2 Anchor-Ventana Glass 52

6.2.1 Anchor-Ventana Glass Corporation Information 52

6.2.2 Anchor-Ventana Glass Description and Business Overview 53

6.2.3 Anchor-Ventana Glass Table Top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 53

6.2.4 Anchor-Ventana Glass Table Top Product Portfolio 53

6.3 Oak Street Manufacturing 54

6.3.1 Oak Street Manufacturing Corporation Information 54

6.3.2 Oak Street Manufacturing Description and Business Overview 55

6.3.3 Oak Street Manufacturing Table Top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 55

6.3.4 Oak Street Manufacturing Table Top Product Portfolio 56

6.4 Glittek Granites 56

6.4.1 Glittek Granites Corporation Information 56

6.4.2 Glittek Granites Description and Business Overview 57

6.4.3 Glittek Granites Table Top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 57

6.4.4 Glittek Granites Table Top Product Portfolio 58

6.5 Wood Goods 58

6.5.1 Wood Goods Corporation Information 58

6.5.2 Wood Goods Description and Business Overview 59

6.5.3 Wood Goods Table Top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

6.5.4 Wood Goods Table Top Product Portfolio 60

6.6 Only Table Tops 60

6.6.1 Only Table Tops Corporation Information 60

6.6.2 Only Table Tops Description and Business Overview 61

6.6.3 Only Table Tops Table Top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

6.6.4 Only Table Tops Table Top Product Portfolio 62

6.7 Fab Glass and Mirror 62

6.7.1 Fab Glass and Mirror Corporation Information 62

6.7.2 Fab Glass and Mirror Description and Business Overview 63

6.7.3 Fab Glass and Mirror Table Top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

6.7.4 Fab Glass and Mirror Table Top Product Portfolio 64

7 Table Top Manufacturing Cost Analysis 65

7.1 Table Top Key Raw Materials Analysis 65

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 65

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 65

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 66

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Table Top 67

7.4 Table Top Industrial Chain Analysis 67

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 68

8.1 Marketing Channel 68

8.2 Table Top Distributors List 68

8.3 Table Top Customers 69

9 Table Top Market Dynamics 70

9.1 Table Top Industry Trends 70

9.2 Table Top Market Drivers 71

9.3 Table Top Market Challenges 71

9.4 Table Top Market Restraints 72

9.5 Opportunity Made from Recycled Materials 72

9.5.1 Favorable Government Policies Support Market Growth 72

9.5.2 Boost In Investment Are Building a Favourable Environment 72

9.5.3 Tables Made From Recycled Materials for Remanufacturing Excerpt Costs and Resources 73

10 Global Market Forecast 74

10.1 Table Top Market Estimates and Projections by Type 74

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Table Top by Type (2023-2028) 74

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Table Top by Type (2023-2028) 75

10.2 Table Top Market Estimates and Projections by Application 75

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Table Top by Application (2023-2028) 75

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Table Top by Application (2023-2028) 76

10.3 Table Top Market Estimates and Projections by Region 77

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Table Top by Region (2023-2028) 77

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Table Top by Region (2023-2028) 77

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 79

12 Methodology and Data Source 81

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 81

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 81

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 82

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 84

12.2 Data Source 85

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 85

12.2.2 Primary Sources 87

12.3 Author List 89

