EUV Mask Blanks Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global EUV Mask Blanks market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global EUV Mask Blanks market size is estimated to be worth US$ 160.05 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 453.37 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.47% during the review period.

The North America EUV Mask Blanks market is estimated at US$ 27.62 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach US$ 41.67 million by 2028. The proportion of the North America is 17.25% in 2021, while Chinese percentage is 8.07%, and it is predicted that China’s share will reach 9.19% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 18.82% through the analysis period.

The global key players of EUV Mask Blanks include AGC Inc, Hoya, S&S Tech, Applied Materials, DNP, Toppan, Photronics Inc, and etc. In 2021, the global top 2 players AGC Inc and Hoya, have a share approximately 91.79% in terms of volume.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

AGC Inc

Hoya

S&S Tech

Applied Materials

DNP

Toppan

Photronics Inc

EUV Mask Blanks Market Segment by Application

Semiconductor

IC (integrated circuit)

Others

The report on the EUV Mask Blanks market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EUV Mask Blanksconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of EUV Mask Blanksmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global EUV Mask Blanksmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the EUV Mask Blankswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of EUV Mask Blankssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EUV Mask Blanks companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 EUV Mask Blanks Market Overview 1

1.1 EUV Mask Blanks Product Scope 1

1.2 EUV Mask Blanks Technology Overview 2

1.2.1 Structure Analysis of EUV Mask Blanks 2

1.2.2 R&D Status by Manufacturers and Market Overview 2

1.3 EUV Mask Blanks Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales Comparison by Application (2017 & 2021 & 2028) 4

1.3.2 Semiconductor 6

1.3.3 IC (integrated circuit) 7

1.3.4 Others 8

1.4 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

1.4.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2017-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2017-2028) 10

1.4.3 Global EUV Mask Blanks Price Trends (2017-2028) 11

2 EUV Mask Blanks Estimates and Forecasts by Region 12

2.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.2.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.2.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028) 16

2.3.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028) 16

2.3.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 16

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 18

2.4.1 North America EUV Mask Blanks Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 18

2.4.2 Europe EUV Mask Blanks Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 19

2.4.3 China EUV Mask Blanks Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 20

2.4.4 Japan EUV Mask Blanks Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 21

2.4.5 Southeast Asia EUV Mask Blanks Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 22

2.4.6 India EUV Mask Blanks Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 23

3 EUV Mask Blanks Competition Landscape by Players 25

3.1 Global Top EUV Mask Blanks Players by Sales (2017-2022) 25

3.2 Global Top EUV Mask Blanks Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 26

3.3 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1 and Tier 2) & (based on the Revenue in EUV Mask Blanks as of 2021) 27

3.4 Global EUV Mask Blanks Average Price by Company (2017-2022) 28

3.5 Manufacturers EUV Mask Blanks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served and Estimated Commercial Production Date 28

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

4 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Size by Application 30

4.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Historic Market Review by Application (2017-2022) 30

4.1.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Application (2017-2022) 30

4.1.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales Share by Application (2017-2022) 30

4.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2023-2028) 30

4.2.1 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 30

4.2.2 Global EUV Mask Blanks Sales Share Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 31

5 North America EUV Mask Blanks Market Facts & Figures 32

5.1 North America EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company 32

5.1.1 North America EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company (2017-2022) 32

5.1.2 North America EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2022) 32

5.2 North America EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application 32

5.2.1 North America EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 32

5.2.2 North America EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 33

6 Europe EUV Mask Blanks Market Facts & Figures 34

6.1 Europe EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company 34

6.1.1 Europe EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company (2017-2022) 34

6.1.2 Europe EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2022) 34

6.2 Europe EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application 34

6.2.1 Europe EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 34

6.2.2 Europe EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 35

7 China EUV Mask Blanks Market Facts & Figures 36

7.1 China EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company 36

7.1.1 China EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company (2017-2022) 36

7.1.2 China EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2022) 36

7.2 China EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application 36

7.2.1 China EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 36

7.2.2 China EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 37

8 Japan EUV Mask Blanks Market Facts & Figures 38

8.1 Japan EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company 38

8.1.1 Japan EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company (2017-2022) 38

8.1.2 Japan EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2022) 38

8.2 Japan EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application 38

8.2.1 Japan EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 38

8.2.2 Japan EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 39

9 Southeast Asia EUV Mask Blanks Market Facts & Figures 40

9.1 Southeast Asia EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company 40

9.1.1 Southeast Asia EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company (2017-2022) 40

9.1.2 Southeast Asia EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2022) 40

9.2 Southeast Asia EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application 40

9.2.1 Southeast Asia EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 40

9.2.2 Southeast Asia EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 41

10 India EUV Mask Blanks Market Facts & Figures 42

10.1 India EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company 42

10.1.1 India EUV Mask Blanks Sales by Company (2017-2022) 42

10.1.2 India EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2022) 42

10.2 India EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application 42

10.2.1 India EUV Mask Blanks Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 42

10.2.2 India EUV Mask Blanks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43

11 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EUV Mask Blanks Business 44

11.1 AGC Inc 44

11.1.1 AGC Inc EUV Mask Blanks Corporation Information 44

11.1.2 AGC Inc EUV Mask Blanks Product Portfolio 44

11.1.3 AGC Inc EUV Mask Blanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 45

11.1.4 AGC Inc Main Business and Markets Served 46

11.1.5 AGC Inc Recent Developments/Updates 46

11.2 Hoya 46

11.2.1 Hoya EUV Mask Blanks Corporation Information 46

11.2.2 Hoya EUV Mask Blanks Product Portfolio 47

11.2.3 Hoya EUV Mask Blanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 47

11.2.4 Hoya Main Business and Markets Served 47

11.3 S&S Tech 48

11.3.1 S&S Tech EUV Mask Blanks Corporation Information 48

11.3.2 S&S Tech EUV Mask Blanks Product Portfolio 48

11.3.3 S&S Tech Main Business and Markets Served 48

11.3.4 S&S Tech Recent Developments/Updates 49

11.4 Applied Materials 49

11.4.1 Applied Materials EUV Mask Blanks Corporation Information 49

11.4.2 Applied Materials EUV Mask Blanks Product Portfolio 50

11.4.3 Applied Materials Main Business and Markets Served 51

11.4.4 Applied Materials Recent Developments/Updates 51

11.5 Photronics Inc 52

11.5.1 Photronics Inc EUV Mask Blanks Corporation Information 52

11.5.2 Photronics Inc EUV Mask Blanks Product Portfolio 52

11.5.3 Photronics Inc Main Business and Markets Served 52

12 EUV Mask Blanks Manufacturing Cost Analysis 54

12.1 EUV Mask Blanks Key Raw Materials Analysis 54

12.1.1 Key Raw Materials 54

12.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 54

12.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 55

12.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 55

12.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EUV Mask Blanks 56

12.4 EUV Mask Blanks Industrial Chain Analysis 57

13 Marketing Channel and Customers 58

13.1 Marketing Channel 58

13.2 EUV Mask Blanks Customers 59

14 EUV Mask Blanks Market Dynamics 60

14.1 EUV Mask Blanks Industry Trends 60

14.2 EUV Mask Blanks Market Drivers 60

14.3 EUV Mask Blanks Market Challenges 61

14.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 61

15 Research Findings and Conclusion 63

16 Appendix 64

16.1 Research Methodology 64

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 64

16.1.2 Data Source 67

16.2 Author Details 70

