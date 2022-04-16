Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Solid State Relays (SSR) market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid State Relays (SSR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348278/solid-state-relays-ssr

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Solid State Relays (SSR) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,012.12 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,397.27 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.52% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, PCB Mount accounting for 41.46% of the Solid State Relays (SSR) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 576.00 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.27% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Industrial Equipment segment is altered to a 5.11% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Scope and Segment

Solid State Relays (SSR) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid State Relays (SSR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Panasonic

Crydom

OMRON

Carlo gavazzi

Sharp

IXYS

TE Connectivity

groupe celduc

Fujitsu Limited

Schneider

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

OPTO22

Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics

JiangSu Gold Electrical Control Technology

Vishay

Broadcom

Clion Electric

Bright Toward

Wuxi Tianhao Electronics

Suzhou No.1 Radio Component

COSMO

Shaanxi Qunli

Wuxi Solid

Suzhou Integrated Technology

FOTEK

Wuxi KangYu Electric Element

Segment by Type

PCB Mount

Panel Mount

Din Rail Mount

Segment by Application

Industrial Equipment

Home Appliance

Building Automation

Power & Energy

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of World

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Solid State Relays (SSR)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Solid State Relays (SSR)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Solid State Relays (SSR)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Solid State Relays (SSR)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Solid State Relays (SSR)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Solid State Relays (SSR) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 PCB Mount 3

1.2.3 Panel Mount 4

1.2.4 Din Rail Mount 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Industrial Equipment 7

1.3.3 Home Appliance 7

1.3.4 Building Automation 8

1.3.5 Power & Energy 8

1.3.6 Others 9

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Production 11

2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.4 North America 17

2.5 Europe 18

2.6 China 19

2.7 Japan 20

3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 21

3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 22

3.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 23

3.4 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Region 24

3.4.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.4.2 Global Sales Solid State Relays (SSR) by Region (2023-2028) 25

3.5 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Region 27

3.5.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 27

3.5.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27

3.6 North America 28

3.7 Europe 30

3.8 Asia-Pacific 32

3.9 Latin America 34

3.10 Middle East & Africa 36

4 Competition by Manufacturers 38

4.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Manufacturers 38

4.1.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.1.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Solid State Relays (SSR) in 2021 40

4.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Manufacturers 42

4.2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 42

4.2.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 44

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue in 2021 45

4.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 46

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 47

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 47

4.4.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 48

4.4.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 50

5 Market Size by Type 53

5.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Type 53

5.1.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 53

5.1.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 53

5.1.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 54

5.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Type 55

5.2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 55

5.2.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 56

5.2.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 56

5.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Price by Type 57

5.3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Price by Type (2017-2022) 57

5.3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 58

6 Market Size by Application 59

6.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Application 59

6.1.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 59

6.1.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 59

6.1.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60

6.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Application 61

6.2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 61

6.2.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 62

6.2.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 62

6.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Price by Application 63

6.3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Price by Application (2017-2022) 63

6.3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 64

7 North America 65

7.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Type 65

7.1.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 65

7.1.2 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 66

7.2 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Application 67

7.2.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 67

7.2.2 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 69

7.3 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Country 70

7.3.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 70

7.3.2 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 71

7.3.3 U.S. 72

7.3.4 Canada 73

7.3.5 Mexico 74

8 Europe 75

8.1 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Type 75

8.1.1 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 75

8.1.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 76

8.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Application 77

8.2.1 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 77

8.2.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 79

8.3 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Country 80

8.3.1 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 80

8.3.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 81

8.3.3 Germany 82

8.3.4 France 83

8.3.5 U.K. 84

8.3.6 Italy 85

8.3.7 Russia 86

8.3.8 Spain 87

9 Asia Pacific 88

9.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Type 88

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 88

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 89

9.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Application 90

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 90

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 92

9.3 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Region 93

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Region (2017-2028) 93

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 94

9.3.3 China 95

9.3.4 Japan 96

9.3.5 South Korea 97

9.3.6 India 98

9.3.7 Australia 99

9.3.8 Taiwan 100

9.3.9 Southeast Asia 101

10 Latin America 102

10.1 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Type 102

10.1.1 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 102

10.1.2 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 103

10.2 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Application 104

10.2.1 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 104

10.2.2 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 106

10.3 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Country 107

10.3.1 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 107

10.3.2 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 108

10.3.3 Brazil 109

10.3.4 Argentina 110

10.3.5 Colombia 111

11 Middle East and Africa 112

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Type 112

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 112

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 113

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Application 114

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 114

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 116

11.3 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Country 117

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 117

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 118

11.3.3 Middle East 119

11.3.4 Africa 120

12 Key Players Profiles 121

12.1 Panasonic 121

12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 121

12.1.2 Panasonic Business Overview 121

12.1.3 Panasonic Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 122

12.1.4 Panasonic Solid State Relay Products Offered 122

12.2 Crydom 124

12.2.1 Crydom Corporation Information 124

12.2.2 Crydom Business Overview 124

12.2.3 Crydom Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 124

12.2.4 Crydom Solid State Relay Products Offered 125

12.3 OMRON 127

12.3.1 OMRON Corporation Information 127

12.3.2 OMRON Business Overview 128

12.3.3 OMRON Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 128

12.3.4 OMRON Solid State Relay Products Offered 128

12.4 Carlo gavazzi 129

12.4.1 Carlo gavazzi Corporation Information 129

12.4.2 Carlo gavazzi Business Overview 130

12.4.3 Carlo gavazzi Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 130

12.4.4 Carlo gavazzi Solid State Relay Products Offered 131

12.5 Sharp 132

12.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information 132

12.5.2 Sharp Business Overview 132

12.5.3 Sharp Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 133

12.5.4 Sharp Solid State Relay Products Offered 133

12.6 IXYS 134

12.6.1 IXYS Corporation Information 134

12.6.2 IXYS Business Overview 134

12.6.3 IXYS Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 134

12.6.4 IXYS Solid State Relay Products Offered 135

12.7 TE Connectivity 136

12.7.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information 136

12.7.2 TE Connectivity Business Overview 136

12.7.3 TE Connectivity Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 137

12.7.4 TE Connectivity Solid State Relay Products Offered 137

12.8 Groupe celduc 138

12.8.1 Groupe celduc Corporation Information 138

12.8.2 Groupe celduc Business Overview 138

12.8.3 Groupe celduc Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 139

12.8.4 Groupe celduc Solid State Relay Products Offered 139

12.9 Fujitsu Limited 140

12.9.1 Fujitsu Limited Corporation Information 140

12.9.2 Fujitsu Limited Business Overview 140

12.9.3 Fujitsu Limited Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 140

12.9.4 Fujitsu Limited Solid State Relay Products Offered 141

12.10 Schneider 141

12.10.1 Schneider Corporation Information 141

12.10.2 Schneider Business Overview 142

12.10.3 Schneider Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 142

12.10.4 Schneider Solid State Relay Products Offered 142

12.11 Siemens 144

12.11.1 Siemens Corporation Information 144

12.11.2 Siemens Business Overview 145

12.11.3 Siemens Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 146

12.11.4 Siemens Solid State Relay Products Offered 146

12.12 Rockwell Automation 146

12.12.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information 146

12.12.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview 147

12.12.3 Rockwell Automation Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 147

12.12.4 Rockwell Automation Solid State Relay Products Offered 148

12.13 OPTO22 148

12.13.1 OPTO22 Corporation Information 148

12.13.2 OPTO22 Business Overview 149

12.13.3 OPTO22 Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 149

12.13.4 OPTO22 Solid State Relay Products Offered 149

12.14 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics 150

12.14.1 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Corporation Information 150

12.14.2 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Business Overview 151

12.14.3 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 151

12.14.4 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Solid State Relay Products Offered 151

12.15 JiangSu Gold Electrical Control Technology 152

12.15.1 JiangSu Gold Electrical Control Technology Corporation Information 152

12.15.2 JiangSu Gold Electrical Control Technology Business Overview 153

12.15.3 JiangSu Gold Electrical Control Technology Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 153

12.15.4 JiangSu Gold Electrical Control Technology Solid State Relay Products Offered 154

12.16 Vishay 155

12.16.1 Vishay Corporation Information 155

12.16.2 Vishay Business Overview 156

12.16.3 Vishay Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 156

12.16.4 Vishay Solid State Relay Products Offered 157

12.17 Broadcom 157

12.17.1 Broadcom Corporation Information 157

12.17.2 Broadcom Business Overview 158

12.17.3 Broadcom Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 158

12.17.4 Broadcom Solid State Relay Products Offered 159

12.18 Clion Electric 159

12.18.1 Clion Electric Corporation Information 159

12.18.2 Clion Electric Business Overview 160

12.18.3 Clion Electric Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 160

12.18.4 Clion Electric Solid State Relay Products Offered 160

12.19 Bright Toward 162

12.19.1 Bright Toward Corporation Information 162

12.19.2 Bright Toward Business Overview 162

12.19.3 Bright Toward Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 163

12.19.4 Bright Toward Solid State Relay Products Offered 163

12.20 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics 164

12.20.1 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Corporation Information 164

12.20.2 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Business Overview 165

12.20.3 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 165

12.20.4 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Solid State Relay Products Offered 166

12.21 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component 166

12.21.1 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Corporation Information 166

12.21.2 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Business Overview 167

12.21.3 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 167

12.21.4 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Solid State Relay Products Offered 167

12.22 COSMO 168

12.22.1 COSMO Corporation Information 168

12.22.2 COSMO Business Overview 168

12.22.3 COSMO Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 169

12.22.4 COSMO Solid State Relay Products Offered 169

12.23 Shaanxi Qunli 170

12.23.1 Shaanxi Qunli Corporation Information 170

12.23.2 Shaanxi Qunli Business Overview 171

12.23.3 Shaanxi Qunli Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 171

12.23.4 Shaanxi Qunli Solid State Relay Products Offered 171

12.24 Wuxi Solid 172

12.24.1 Wuxi Solid Corporation Information 172

12.24.2 Wuxi Solid Business Overview 173

12.24.3 Wuxi Solid Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 173

12.24.4 Wuxi Solid Solid State Relay Products Offered 173

12.25 Suzhou Integrated Technology 174

12.25.1 Suzhou Integrated Technology Corporation Information 174

12.25.2 Suzhou Integrated Technology Business Overview 174

12.25.3 Suzhou Integrated Technology Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 175

12.25.4 Suzhou Integrated Technology Solid State Relay Products Offered 175

12.26 FOTEK 176

12.26.1 FOTEK Corporation Information 176

12.26.2 FOTEK Business Overview 176

12.26.3 FOTEK Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 177

12.26.4 FOTEK Solid State Relay Products Offered 177

12.27 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element 178

12.27.1 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Corporation Information 178

12.27.2 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Business Overview 179

12.27.3 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Solid State Relay Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022E) 179

12.27.4 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Solid State Relay Products Offered 180

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 181

13.1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Industry Chain Analysis 181

13.2 Materials 182

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 182

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 182

13.3 Solid State Relays (SSR) Production Mode & Process 183

13.4 Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales and Marketing 183

13.4.1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Channels 183

13.4.2 Solid State Relays (SSR) Distributors 184

13.5 Solid State Relays (SSR) Customers 184

14 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Dynamics 186

14.1.1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Industry Trends 186

14.1.2 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Drivers 186

14.1.3 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Challenges 187

14.1.4 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Restraints 187

15 Key Findings in the Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Study 188

16 Appendix 189

16.1 Research Methodology 189

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 189

16.1.2 Data Source 192

16.2 Author Details 194

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348278/solid-state-relays-ssr

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com