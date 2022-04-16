Single Vision Lenses Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Single Vision Lenses market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single Vision Lenses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Single Vision Lenses Market

The global market for Single Vision Lenses is expected to reach about 13810.74 Million USD by 2028 from 9034.44 Million USD in 2021, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.13% during the analysis period, 2022-2028. The key players are EssilorLuxottica, ZEISS, HOYA, CHEMILENS, Rodenstock, Nikon, Shamir, Mingyue, Conant, HONGCHEN and so on.

Global Single Vision Lenses Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

EssilorLuxottica

ZEISS

HOYA

Mingyue

Conant

Shamir

Rodenstock

CHEMILENS

HONGCHEN

Nikon

Segment by Type

Plastic Single Vision Lenses

Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses

High-index Single Vision Lenses

Segment by Application

Myopia

Hyperopia

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Single Vision Lensesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Single Vision Lensesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Single Vision Lensesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Single Vision Lenseswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Single Vision Lensessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Single Vision Lenses companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Single Vision Lenses Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Single Vision Lenses 1

1.2 Single Vision Lenses Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Plastic Single Vision Lenses 3

1.2.3 Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses 3

1.2.4 High-index Single Vision Lenses 3

1.3 Single Vision Lenses Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Myopia 5

1.3.3 Hyperopia 6

1.3.4 Others 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 7

1.4.2 Global Single Vision Lenses Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 9

1.5.2 North America Single Vision Lenses Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.3 Europe Single Vision Lenses Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.4 Asia Pacific Single Vision Lenses Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.5 Middle East and Africa Single Vision Lenses Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 12

2.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Production by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 12

2.2 Global Single Vision Lenses Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.3 Single Vision Lenses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15

2.4 Global Single Vision Lenses Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.5 Manufacturers Single Vision Lenses Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 17

2.6 Single Vision Lenses Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18

2.6.1 Single Vision Lenses Market Concentration Rate 18

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Single Vision Lenses Players Market Share by Revenue 18

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 19

3 Production by Region 21

3.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 21

3.2 Global Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 22

3.3 North America Single Vision Lenses Revenue 22

3.4 Europe Single Vision Lenses Revenue 23

3.5 China Single Vision Lenses Revenue 23

3.6 Japan Single Vision Lenses Revenue 24

3.7 Southeast Asia Single Vision Lenses Revenue 24

3.8 India Single Vision Lenses Revenue 25

4 Single Vision Lenses Consumption by Region 26

4.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Consumption by Region 26

4.1.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Consumption by Region 26

4.1.2 Global Single Vision Lenses Consumption Market Share by Region 26

4.2 North America 27

4.2.1 North America Single Vision Lenses Consumption by Country 28

4.2.2 U.S. 28

4.2.3 Canada 29

4.3 Europe 29

4.3.1 Europe Single Vision Lenses Consumption by Country 30

4.3.2 Germany 30

4.3.3 France 31

4.3.4 U.K. 31

4.3.5 Italy 32

4.3.6 Russia 32

4.4 Asia Pacific 33

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Single Vision Lenses Consumption by Region 33

4.4.2 China 34

4.4.3 Japan 34

4.4.4 South Korea 35

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 35

4.4.6 India 36

4.4.7 Australia 36

4.5 Latin America 37

4.5.1 Latin America Single Vision Lenses Consumption by Country 37

4.5.2 Mexico 38

4.5.3 Brazil 38

5 Segment by Type 39

5.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 39

5.2 Global Single Vision Lenses Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 40

5.3 Global Single Vision Lenses Price by Type (2017-2022) 41

6 Segment by Application 43

6.1 Global Single Vision Lenses Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 43

6.2 Global Single Vision Lenses Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 44

6.3 Global Single Vision Lenses Price by Application (2017-2022) 45

7 Key Companies Profiled 47

7.1 EssilorLuxottica 47

7.1.1 EssilorLuxottica Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 47

7.1.2 EssilorLuxottica Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 47

7.1.3 EssilorLuxottica Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 48

7.1.4 EssilorLuxottica Company Profile and Product Type 48

7.2 ZEISS 49

7.2.1 ZEISS Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 49

7.2.2 ZEISS Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 50

7.2.3 ZEISS Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 51

7.2.4 ZEISS Company Profile and Product Type 51

7.3 HOYA 51

7.3.1 HOYA Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 52

7.3.2 HOYA Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 52

7.3.3 HOYA Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 54

7.3.4 HOYA Company Profile and Product Type 54

7.4 CHEMILENS 54

7.4.1 CHEMILENS Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 55

7.4.2 CHEMILENS Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 55

7.4.3 CHEMILENS Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 55

7.4.4 CHEMILENS Company Profile and Product Type 56

7.5 Rodenstock 56

7.5.1 Rodenstock Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 56

7.5.2 Rodenstock Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 57

7.5.3 Rodenstock Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

7.5.4 Rodenstock Company Profile and Product Type 58

7.6 Nikon 58

7.6.1 Nikon Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 58

7.6.2 Nikon Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 59

7.6.3 Nikon Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

7.6.4 Nikon Company Profile and Product Type 62

7.7 Shamir 62

7.7.1 Shamir Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 62

7.7.2 Shamir Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 63

7.7.3 Shamir Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

7.7.4 Shamir Company Profile and Product Type 64

7.8 Mingyue 64

7.8.1 Mingyue Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 65

7.8.2 Mingyue Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 65

7.8.3 Mingyue Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

7.8.4 Mingyue Company Profile and Product Type 66

7.9 Conant 66

7.9.1 Conant Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 66

7.9.2 Conant Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 67

7.9.3 Conant Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

7.9.4 Conant Company Profile and Product Type 68

7.10 HONGCHEN 68

7.10.1 HONGCHEN Single Vision Lenses Corporation Information 68

7.10.2 HONGCHEN Single Vision Lenses Product Portfolio 68

7.10.3 HONGCHEN Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

7.10.4 HONGCHEN Company Profile and Product Type 70

8 Single Vision Lenses Manufacturing Cost Analysis 71

8.1 Single Vision Lenses Key Raw Materials Analysis 71

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 71

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 71

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 73

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Single Vision Lenses 74

8.4 Single Vision Lenses Industrial Chain Analysis 75

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 76

9.1 Marketing Channel 76

9.2 Single Vision Lenses Distributors List 77

9.3 Single Vision Lenses Customers 78

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis 79

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk 79

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat 79

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry 79

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change 79

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change 80

11 Production and Supply Forecast 81

11.1 Global Forecasted Revenue of Single Vision Lenses by Region (2023-2028) 81

11.2 North America Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 82

11.3 Europe Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 82

11.4 China Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 83

11.5 Japan Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 83

11.6 Southeast Asia Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 84

11.7 India Single Vision Lenses Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 84

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 85

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Single Vision Lenses 85

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Single Vision Lenses by Country 85

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Single Vision Lenses by Country 86

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Single Vision Lenses by Region 86

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Single Vision Lenses by Country 87

13 Forecast by Type and by Application 88

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 88

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Single Vision Lenses by Type (2023-2028) 88

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Single Vision Lenses by Type (2023-2028) 88

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Single Vision Lenses by Type (2023-2028) 89

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 89

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Single Vision Lenses by Application (2023-2028) 89

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Single Vision Lenses by Application (2023-2028) 90

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 92

15 Methodology and Data Source 93

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 93

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 93

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 94

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 95

15.2 Data Source 96

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 96

15.2.2 Primary Sources 97

15.3 Author List 98

