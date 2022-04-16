Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Musical Instrument Amplifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market

In 2020, the global Musical Instrument Amplifiers market size was US$ 404.92 million and it is expected to reach US$ 446.74 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.73% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Scope and Market Size

The global Musical Instrument Amplifiers market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Musical Instrument Amplifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Yamaha(Ampeg)

Roland

Marshall

Blackstar

Behringer

Fender

Korg

Hughes & Kettner

Orange

Laney

Fishman

Rivera

MESA/Boogie

Acoustic

Randall

Henriksen

Segment by Type

Guitar Amplifiers

Keyboard Amplifiers

Bass Amplifiers

Others

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Musical Instrument Amplifiersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Musical Instrument Amplifiersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Musical Instrument Amplifiersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Musical Instrument Amplifierswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Musical Instrument Amplifierssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Musical Instrument Amplifiers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Product Overview 1

1.2 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Guitar Amplifiers 4

1.2.2 Keyboard Amplifiers 5

1.2.3 Bass Amplifiers 7

1.2.4 Others 9

1.3 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Size by Type 11

1.3.1 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 12

1.3.2 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.3.3 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 16

2 MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 19

2.1 Global Top Players by Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales (2019-2021) 19

2.2 Global Top Players by Musical Instrument Amplifiers Revenue (2019-2021) 20

2.3 Global Top Players by Musical Instrument Amplifiers Price (2019-2021) 22

2.4 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.4.1 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 23

2.4.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales and Revenue in 2020 24

2.5 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Musical Instrument Amplifiers as of 2020) 26

2.6 Establish Date of Key Manufacturers 26

2.7 Key Manufacturers Musical Instrument Amplifiers Product Offered 27

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 28

3 MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 29

3.1 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 29

3.2 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Region 29

3.2.1 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.2.2 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 30

3.2.3 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.3 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Region 31

3.3.1 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 31

3.3.2 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 32

3.3.3 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 32

4 MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS BY APPLICATION 34

4.1 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Segment by Application 34

4.1.1 Online Sales 34

4.1.2 Offline Sales 35

4.2 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Size by Application 36

4.2.1 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 37

4.2.2 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.2.3 Global Musical Instrument Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 39

5 NORTH AMERICA MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS BY COUNTRY 41

5.1 North America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country 41

5.1.1 North America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 41

5.1.2 North America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 41

5.2 North America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country 42

5.2.1 North America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 42

5.2.2 North America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 43

6 EUROPE MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS BY COUNTRY 44

6.1 Europe Musical Instrument Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country 44

6.1.1 Europe Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 44

6.1.2 Europe Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 45

6.2 Europe Musical Instrument Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country 45

6.2.1 Europe Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 45

6.2.2 Europe Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 46

7 ASIA-PACIFIC MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS BY REGION 48

7.1 Asia-Pacific Musical Instrument Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Region 48

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 48

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 49

7.2 Asia-Pacific Musical Instrument Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Region 49

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 49

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 50

8 LATIN AMERICA MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS BY COUNTRY 52

8.1 Latin America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country 52

8.1.1 Latin America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 52

8.1.2 Latin America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 52

8.2 Latin America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country 53

8.2.1 Latin America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 53

8.2.2 Latin America Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 54

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS BY COUNTRY 55

9.1 Middle East and Africa Musical Instrument Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country 55

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

9.2 Middle East and Africa Musical Instrument Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 57

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AMPLIFIERS BUSINESS 58

10.1 Yamaha(Ampeg) 58

10.1.1 Yamaha(Ampeg) Corporation Information 58

10.1.2 Yamaha(Ampeg) Introduction and Business Overview 58

10.1.3 Yamaha(Ampeg) Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 59

10.1.4 Yamaha(Ampeg) Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 59

10.1.5 Yamaha(Ampeg) Recent Development 63

10.2 Roland 63

10.2.1 Roland Corporation Information 63

10.2.2 Roland Introduction and Business Overview 64

10.2.3 Roland Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 64

10.2.4 Roland Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 64

10.2.5 Roland Recent Development 70

10.3 Marshall 70

10.3.1 Marshall Corporation Information 70

10.3.2 Marshall Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.3.3 Marshall Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71

10.3.4 Marshall Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 72

10.4 Blackstar 75

10.4.1 Blackstar Corporation Information 75

10.4.2 Blackstar Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.4.3 Blackstar Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76

10.4.4 Blackstar Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 76

10.5 Behringer 78

10.5.1 Behringer Corporation Information 78

10.5.2 Behringer Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.5.3 Behringer Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 79

10.5.4 Behringer Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 79

10.6 Fender 82

10.6.1 Fender Corporation Information 82

10.6.2 Fender Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.6.3 Fender Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 83

10.6.4 Fender Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 83

10.7 Korg 87

10.7.1 Korg Corporation Information 87

10.7.2 Korg Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.7.3 Korg Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88

10.7.4 Korg Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 88

10.8 Hughes & Kettner 91

10.8.1 Hughes & Kettner Corporation Information 91

10.8.2 Hughes & Kettner Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.8.3 Hughes & Kettner Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 91

10.8.4 Hughes & Kettner Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 92

10.9 Orange 96

10.9.1 Orange Corporation Information 96

10.9.2 Orange Introduction and Business Overview 97

10.9.3 Orange Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 97

10.9.4 Orange Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 97

10.10 Laney 100

10.10.1 Laney Corporation Information 100

10.10.2 Laney Introduction and Business Overview 101

10.10.3 Laney Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 101

10.10.4 Laney Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 102

12.1 Fishman 106

12.1.1 Fishman Corporation Information 106

12.1.2 Fishman Introduction and Business Overview 106

12.1.3 Fishman Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 107

12.1.4 Fishman Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 107

12.2 Rivera 109

12.2.1 Rivera Corporation Information 109

12.2.2 Rivera Introduction and Business Overview 110

12.2.3 Rivera Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 110

12.2.4 Rivera Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 111

12.3 MESA/Boogie 113

12.3.1 MESA/Boogie Corporation Information 113

12.3.2 MESA/Boogie Introduction and Business Overview 114

12.3.3 MESA/Boogie Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 114

12.3.4 MESA/Boogie Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 115

12.3.5 MESA/Boogie Recent Development 116

12.4 Acoustic 117

12.4.1 Acoustic Corporation Information 117

12.4.2 Acoustic Introduction and Business Overview 117

12.4.3 Acoustic Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 118

12.4.4 Acoustic Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 118

12.4.5 Acoustic Recent Development 120

12.5 Randall 120

12.5.1 Randall Corporation Information 120

12.5.2 Randall Introduction and Business Overview 121

12.5.3 Randall Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 121

12.5.4 Randall Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 122

12.6 Henriksen 124

12.6.1 Henriksen Corporation Information 124

12.6.2 Henriksen Introduction and Business Overview 124

12.6.3 Henriksen Musical Instrument Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 125

12.6.4 Henriksen Musical Instrument Amplifiers Products Offered 125

13 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 128

13.1 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Key Raw Materials 128

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 128

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 128

13.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 128

13.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 129

13.2.1 Raw Materials 129

13.2.2 Labor Cost 129

13.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 130

13.3 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Industrial Chain Analysis 130

13.4 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Market Dynamics 131

13.4.1 Industry Trends 131

13.4.2 Market Drivers 132

13.4.3 Market Challenges 132

13.4.4 Market Restraints 133

14 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 134

14.1 Sales Channel 134

14.2 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Distributors 135

14.3 Musical Instrument Amplifiers Downstream Customers 136

15 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 138

16 APPENDIX 139

16.1 Research Methodology 139

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 139

16.1.2 Data Source 142

16.2 Author Details 145

