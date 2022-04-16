Tower Crane Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Tower Crane Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players10 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Tower Crane market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tower Crane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Tower Crane market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Tower Crane market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3,105.48 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,636.36 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -2.69% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Hammerhead Tower Cranes accounting for 68.24% of the Tower Crane global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1,846.56 million by 2028, growing at a revised -2.27% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While High Rise Buildings segment is altered to an -0.69% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Tower Crane market size is valued at US$ 1,727.98 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Tower Crane are US$ 138.39 million and US$ 734.69 million, severally. The proportion of the US is 4.82% in 2021, while China and Europe are 60.20% and 25.59% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 56.89% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of -3.89% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR -3.21%, -5.54%, and 9.53% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Tower Crane landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 227.44 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of -2.95% over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Tower Crane include XCMG, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Zoomlion, SANY, Terex, DAHAN, Fushun Yongmao, and Comansa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately 63.29% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Tower Crane production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Tower Crane by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
XCMG
Liebherr
Manitowoc
Zoomlion
SANY
Terex
DAHAN
Fushun Yongmao
Comansa
FAVCO
Zhejiang Construction Machinery
SCM
Fangyuan Group
Huaxia
Guangxi Construction
Saez
Wolffkran
HKTC
Jost
Jaso
Raimondi
FM Gru
Wilbert
Tower Crane Market Segment by Type
Self-Erecting Tower Cranes
Flat Top Tower Cranes
Hammerhead Tower Cranes
Luffing Jib Tower Cranes
Tower Crane Market Segment by Application
Dam Building
Bridge Building
Shipyards
Power Plants
High Rise Buildings
The report on the Tower Crane market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Tower Craneconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Tower Cranemarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Tower Cranemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Tower Cranewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Tower Cranesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Tower Crane companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
