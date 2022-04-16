Mobile Substation Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Mobile Substation market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Substation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile Substation Market

The global Mobile Substation market size is projected to reach US$ 1,290.11 million by 2028, from US$ 842.07 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.34% during 2022-2028.

Global Mobile Substation Scope and Market Size

Mobile Substation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Substation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Hitachi

Siemens

Matelec

Efacec

EATON

CG

GE

EKOS Group

WEG

Delta Star

Meidensha Corporation

AZZ

Ampcontrol Pty Ltd.

Tadeo Czerweny S.A.

Tgood

VRT

Powell Industries

Jacobsen Elektro

Elgin Power Solutions

Aktif Group

Segment by Type

HV Mobile Substation

LV/MV Mobile Substation

Segment by Application

Energy

Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Mobile Substationconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Mobile Substationmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Mobile Substationmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Mobile Substationwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Mobile Substationsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Mobile Substation companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Mobile Substation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 HV Mobile Substation 3

1.2.3 LV/MV Mobile Substation 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Mobile Substation Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Energy 6

1.3.3 Infrastructure 6

1.3.4 Industrial 7

1.3.5 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9

2.1 Global Mobile Substation Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Mobile Substation Growth Trends by Region 10

2.2.1 Mobile Substation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2.2 Mobile Substation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.2.3 Mobile Substation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.3 Mobile Substation Market Dynamics 13

2.3.1 Mobile Substation Industry Trends 13

2.3.2 Mobile Substation Market Drivers 13

2.3.3 Mobile Substation Market Challenges 14

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 16

3.1 Global Top Mobile Substation Players by Revenue 16

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Substation Players by Revenue (2019-2022) 16

3.1.2 Global Mobile Substation Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2022) 17

3.2 Global Mobile Substation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Substation Revenue 20

3.4 Global Mobile Substation Market Concentration Ratio 21

3.4.1 Global Mobile Substation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 21

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Substation Revenue in 2021 22

3.5 Mobile Substation Key Players Head office and Area Served 22

3.6 Established Date of the Mobile Substation Manufacturers 23

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 24

4 MOBILE SUBSTATION BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 25

4.1 Global Mobile Substation Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 25

4.2 Global Mobile Substation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 26

5 MOBILE SUBSTATION BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 27

5.1 Global Mobile Substation Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 27

5.2 Global Mobile Substation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 28

6 NORTH AMERICA 29

6.1 North America Mobile Substation Market Size (2017-2028) 29

6.2 North America Mobile Substation Market Size by Type 29

6.2.1 North America Mobile Substation Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 29

6.2.2 North America Mobile Substation Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30

6.2.3 North America Mobile Substation Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 30

6.3 North America Mobile Substation Market Size by Application 31

6.3.1 North America Mobile Substation Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 31

6.3.2 North America Mobile Substation Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 31

6.3.3 North America Mobile Substation Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 32

6.4 North America Mobile Substation Market Size by Country 32

6.4.1 North America Mobile Substation Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 32

6.4.2 North America Mobile Substation Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 33

6.4.3 United States 34

6.4.4 Canada 35

7 EUROPE 36

7.1 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size (2017-2028) 36

7.2 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Type 36

7.2.1 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 36

7.2.2 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 37

7.2.3 Europe Mobile Substation Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37

7.3 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Application 38

7.3.1 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 38

7.3.2 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 38

7.3.3 Europe Mobile Substation Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

7.4 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Country 39

7.4.1 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 39

7.4.2 Europe Mobile Substation Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 40

7.4.3 Germany 41

7.4.4 France 42

7.4.5 U.K. 43

7.4.6 Italy 44

7.4.7 Russia 45

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 46

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size (2017-2028) 46

8.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Type 46

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 46

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 47

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

8.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Application 48

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 48

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 48

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

8.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Region 49

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 49

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 50

8.4.3 China 51

8.4.4 Japan 52

8.4.5 South Korea 53

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 54

8.4.7 India 55

8.4.8 Australia 56

9 LATIN AMERICA 57

9.1 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size (2017-2028) 57

9.2 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Type 57

9.2.1 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 57

9.2.2 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 58

9.2.3 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 58

9.3 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Application 59

9.3.1 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59

9.3.2 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 59

9.3.3 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60

9.4 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Country 60

9.4.1 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 60

9.4.2 Latin America Mobile Substation Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 61

9.4.3 Mexico 62

9.4.4 Brazil 63

10 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 64

10.1 Hitachi 64

10.1.1 Hitachi Company Details 64

10.1.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview 64

10.1.3 Hitachi Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 65

10.1.4 Hitachi Mobile Substation Product Introduction 65

10.1.5 Hitachi Recent Development 66

10.2 Siemens 66

10.2.1 Siemens Company Details 66

10.2.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview 67

10.2.3 Siemens Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 67

10.2.4 Siemens Mobile Substation Product Introduction 67

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development 68

10.3 Matelec 68

10.3.1 Matelec Company Details 68

10.3.2 Matelec Description and Business Overview 69

10.3.3 Matelec Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 69

10.3.4 Matelec Mobile Substation Product Introduction 69

10.3.5 Matelec Recent Development 70

10.4 Efacec 70

10.4.1 Efacec Company Details 70

10.4.2 Efacec Description and Business Overview 70

10.4.3 Efacec Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 71

10.4.4 Efacec Mobile Substation Product Introduction 71

10.4.5 Efacec Recent Development 72

10.5 EATON 72

10.5.1 EATON Company Details 72

10.5.2 EATON Description and Business Overview 72

10.5.3 EATON Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 73

10.5.4 EATON Mobile Substation Product Introduction 73

10.5.5 EATON Recent Development 74

10.6 CG 74

10.6.1 CG Company Details 74

10.6.2 CG Description and Business Overview 74

10.6.3 CG Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 75

10.6.4 CG Mobile Substation Product Introduction 75

10.6.5 CG Recent Development 75

10.7 GE 76

10.7.1 GE Company Details 76

10.7.2 GE Description and Business Overview 76

10.7.3 GE Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 77

10.7.4 GE Mobile Substation Product Introduction 77

10.7.5 GE Recent Development 78

10.8 EKOS Group 78

10.8.1 EKOS Group Company Details 78

10.8.2 EKOS Group Description and Business Overview 79

10.8.3 EKOS Group Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 79

10.8.4 EKOS Group Mobile Substation Product Introduction 79

10.8.5 EKOS Group Recent Development 80

10.9 WEG 80

10.9.1 WEG Company Details 80

10.9.2 WEG Description and Business Overview 81

10.9.3 WEG Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 81

10.9.4 WEG Mobile Substation Product Introduction 81

10.9.5 WEG Recent Development 82

10.10 Delta Star 83

10.10.1 Delta Star Company Details 83

10.10.2 Delta Star Description and Business Overview 83

10.10.3 Delta Star Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 83

10.10.4 Delta Star Mobile Substation Product Introduction 84

10.10.5 Delta Star Recent Development 84

10.11 Meidensha Corporation 85

10.11.1 Meidensha Corporation Company Details 85

10.11.2 Meidensha Corporation Description and Business Overview 85

10.11.3 Meidensha Corporation Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 85

10.11.4 Meidensha Corporation Mobile Substation Product Introduction 86

10.11.5 Meidensha Corporation Recent Development 87

10.12 AZZ 87

10.12.1 AZZ Company Details 87

10.12.2 AZZ Description and Business Overview 87

10.12.3 AZZ Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 88

10.12.4 AZZ Mobile Substation Product Introduction 88

10.12.5 AZZ Recent Development 88

10.13 Ampcontrol Pty Ltd. 89

10.13.1 Ampcontrol Pty Ltd. Company Details 89

10.13.2 Ampcontrol Pty Ltd. Description and Business Overview 89

10.13.3 Ampcontrol Pty Ltd. Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 89

10.13.4 Ampcontrol Pty Ltd. Mobile Substation Product Introduction 90

10.13.5 Ampcontrol Pty Ltd. Recent Development 90

10.14 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. 90

10.14.1 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. Company Details 90

10.14.2 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. Description and Business Overview 91

10.14.3 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 91

10.14.4 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. Mobile Substation Product Introduction 92

10.14.5 Tadeo Czerweny S.A. Recent Development 92

10.15 Tgood 93

10.15.1 Tgood Company Details 93

10.15.2 Tgood Description and Business Overview 93

10.15.3 Tgood Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 93

10.15.4 Tgood Mobile Substation Product Introduction 94

10.15.5 Tgood Recent Development 94

10.16 VRT 94

10.16.1 VRT Company Details 94

10.16.2 VRT Description and Business Overview 95

10.16.3 VRT Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 95

10.16.4 VRT Mobile Substation Product Introduction 95

10.16.5 VRT Recent Development 96

10.17 Powell Industries 96

10.17.1 Powell Industries Company Details 96

10.17.2 Powell Industries Description and Business Overview 97

10.17.3 Powell Industries Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 97

10.17.4 Powell Industries Mobile Substation Product Introduction 97

10.17.5 Powell Industries Recent Development 98

10.18 Jacobsen Elektro 98

10.18.1 Jacobsen Elektro Company Details 98

10.18.2 Jacobsen Elektro Description and Business Overview 99

10.18.3 Jacobsen Elektro Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 99

10.18.4 Jacobsen Elektro Mobile Substation Product Introduction 99

10.18.5 Jacobsen Elektro Recent Development 100

10.19 Elgin Power Solutions 100

10.19.1 Elgin Power Solutions Company Details 100

10.19.2 Elgin Power Solutions Description and Business Overview 101

10.19.3 Elgin Power Solutions Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 101

10.19.4 Elgin Power Solutions Mobile Substation Product Introduction 102

10.19.5 Elgin Power Solutions Recent Development 102

10.20 Aktif Group 102

10.20.1 Aktif Group Company Details 102

10.20.2 Aktif Group Description and Business Overview 103

10.20.3 Aktif Group Production and Revenue of Mobile Substation 103

10.20.4 Aktif Group Mobile Substation Product Introduction 103

10.20.5 Aktif Group Recent Development 104

11 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 105

12 APPENDIX 106

12.1 Research Methodology 106

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 106

12.1.2 Data Source 109

12.2 Disclaimer 112

