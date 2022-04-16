Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348274/machine-vision-camera-for-industrial

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1.76 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2.94 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.30% during 2022-2028.

Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Scope and Market Size

The global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Basler AG

Teledyne

Sony

TKH Group

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Baumer Holding AG

Toshiba Teli

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

IDS

Jai

Daheng Image

Omron

CIS Corporation

National Instruments

Segment by Type

Line Scan Camera

Area Scan Camera

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Medical and Life Sciences

Security and Surveillance

Intelligent Transportation System

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Machine Vision Camera for Industrialconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Machine Vision Camera for Industrialmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Machine Vision Camera for Industrialmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Machine Vision Camera for Industrialwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Machine Vision Camera for Industrialsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Machine Vision Camera for Industrial companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Overview 1

1.1 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Product Overview 1

1.2 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Area Scan Camera 3

1.2.2 Line Scan Camera 5

1.3 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 7

1.3.2 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 8

1.3.3 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 11

1.4.2 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 13

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 15

1.4.4 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 17

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 19

2 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Competition by Company 21

2.1 Global Top Players by Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales (2017-2022) 21

2.2 Global Top Players by Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue (2017-2022) 22

2.3 Global Top Players by Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Price (2017-2022) 24

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 25

2.5 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Competitive Situation and Trends 25

2.5.1 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 25

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales and Revenue in 2021 26

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Machine Vision Camera for Industrial as of 2021) 27

2.7 Key Manufacturers Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Product Offered 28

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 29

3 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Status and Outlook by Region 30

3.1 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 30

3.2 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Historic Market Size by Region 30

3.2.1 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 30

3.2.2 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 31

3.2.3 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 32

3.3 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Forecasted Market Size by Region 32

3.3.1 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 32

3.3.2 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 33

3.3.3 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 33

4 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial by Application 34

4.1 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Segment by Application 34

4.1.1 Manufacturing 34

4.1.2 Medical and Life Sciences 35

4.1.3 Security and Surveillance 35

4.1.4 Intelligent Transportation System 36

4.1.5 Others 36

4.2 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Size by Application 37

4.2.1 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 37

4.2.2 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 38

4.2.3 Global Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 40

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 42

4.3.1 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 42

4.3.2 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 44

4.3.4 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 45

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

5 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial by Country 49

5.1 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Historic Market Size by Country 49

5.1.1 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 49

5.1.2 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 49

5.2 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

5.2.1 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 50

5.2.2 North America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 50

6 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial by Country 52

6.1 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Historic Market Size by Country 52

6.1.1 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 52

6.1.2 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 52

6.2 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Forecasted Market Size by Country 53

6.2.1 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 53

6.2.2 Europe Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 54

7 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial by Region 55

7.1 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Historic Market Size by Region 55

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 55

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 55

7.2 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Forecasted Market Size by Region 56

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 56

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 57

8 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial by Country 58

8.1 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Historic Market Size by Country 58

8.1.1 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 58

8.1.2 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 58

8.2 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Forecasted Market Size by Country 59

8.2.1 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 59

8.2.2 Latin America Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 60

9 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial by Country 61

9.1 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Historic Market Size by Country 61

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 61

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 61

9.2 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Forecasted Market Size by Country 62

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 62

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 62

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Business 64

10.1 Basler 64

10.1.1 Basler Corporation Information 64

10.1.2 Basler Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

10.1.3 Basler Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 65

10.1.4 Basler Introduction and Business Overview 65

10.2 Teledyne 65

10.2.1 Teledyne Corporation Information 65

10.2.2 Teledyne Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

10.2.3 Teledyne Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 67

10.2.4 Teledyne Introduction and Business Overview 67

10.3 Sony 68

10.3.1 Sony Corporation Information 68

10.3.2 Sony Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

10.3.3 Sony Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 69

10.3.4 Sony Introduction and Business Overview 69

10.4 TKH Group 70

10.4.1 TKH Group Corporation Information 70

10.4.2 TKH Group Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

10.4.3 TKH Group Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 71

10.4.4 TKH Group Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.5 FLIR Systems Inc 71

10.5.1 FLIR Systems Inc Corporation Information 71

10.5.2 FLIR Systems Inc Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

10.5.3 FLIR Systems Inc Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 73

10.5.4 FLIR Systems Inc Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.6 Cognex 73

10.6.1 Cognex Corporation Information 73

10.6.2 Cognex Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

10.6.3 Cognex Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 75

10.6.4 Cognex Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.7 Toshiba Teli 76

10.7.1 Toshiba Teli Corporation Information 76

10.7.2 Toshiba Teli Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

10.7.3 Toshiba Teli Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 77

10.7.4 Toshiba Teli Introduction and Business Overview 77

10.8 Baumer 77

10.8.1 Baumer Corporation Information 77

10.8.2 Baumer Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

10.8.3 Baumer Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 78

10.8.4 Baumer Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.9 HIK Vision 79

10.9.1 HIK Vision Corporation Information 79

10.9.2 HIK Vision Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

10.9.3 HIK Vision Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 80

10.9.4 HIK Vision Introduction and Business Overview 80

10.10 Dahua Technology 80

10.10.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information 80

10.10.2 Dahua Technology Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

10.10.3 Dahua Technology Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 82

10.10.4 Dahua Technology Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.11 IDS 82

10.11.1 IDS Corporation Information 82

10.11.2 IDS Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

10.11.3 IDS Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 84

10.11.4 IDS Introduction and Business Overview 84

10.12 Jai 84

10.12.1 Jai Corporation Information 84

10.12.2 Jai Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

10.12.3 Jai Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 86

10.12.4 Jai Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.13 Daheng Image 87

10.13.1 Daheng Image Corporation Information 87

10.13.2 Daheng Image Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

10.13.3 Daheng Image Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 88

10.13.4 Daheng Image Introduction and Business Overview 88

10.14 Omron 88

10.14.1 Omron Corporation Information 88

10.14.2 Omron Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

10.14.3 Omron Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 90

10.14.4 Omron Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.15 CIS Corporation 90

10.15.1 CIS Corporation Corporation Information 90

10.15.2 CIS Corporation Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

10.15.3 CIS Corporation Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 92

10.15.4 CIS Corporation Introduction and Business Overview 92

10.16 National Instruments 92

10.16.1 National Instruments Corporation Information 92

10.16.2 National Instruments Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

10.16.3 National Instruments Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Revenue Growth (2017-2022) 94

10.16.4 National Instruments Introduction and Business Overview 94

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 95

11.1 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Key Raw Materials 95

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 95

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 95

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 96

11.2.1 Raw Materials 96

11.2.2 Labor Cost 96

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 96

11.3 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Industrial Chain Analysis 97

11.4 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Dynamics 97

11.4.1 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Industry Trends 97

11.4.2 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Drivers 98

11.4.3 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Market Challenges 99

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 100

12.1 Sales Channel 100

12.2 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Distributors 101

12.3 Machine Vision Camera for Industrial Downstream Customers 102

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 103

14 Appendix 105

14.1 Research Methodology 105

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 105

14.1.2 Data Source 108

14.2 Author Details 111

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348274/machine-vision-camera-for-industrial

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com