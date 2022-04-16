Cobalt-60 Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cobalt-60 market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cobalt-60 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cobalt-60 market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for Cobalt-60 is estimated to be worth US$ 282.69 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 394.46 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

North America Cobalt-60 market size was US$ 110.76 million in 2021, while the APAC and Europe Cobalt-60 were US$ 71.56 million and US$ 71.23 million, severally.

The global main companies of Cobalt-60 include Nordion, Rosatom, China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC), Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen, and etc. In 2021, the global four largest players hold a share approximately 85.49% in terms of revenue.

In 2021, General Cobalt-60 segment accounted for a share of 82.87% in the global Cobalt-60 market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 331.12 million by 2028 from US$ 225.90 million in 2021.

In Cobalt-60 market, the Medical Devices segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 214.44 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.92% during 2022 and 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nordion

Rosatom

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC)

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

Cobalt-60 Market Segment by Type

High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

General Cobalt-60

Cobalt-60 Market Segment by Application

Medical Devices

Medical Radiotherapy

Industrial

Other Applications

The report on the Cobalt-60 market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cobalt-60consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cobalt-60market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cobalt-60manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cobalt-60with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cobalt-60submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cobalt-60 companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Cobalt-60 Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028) 1

1.2.2 High Specific Activity Cobalt-60 2

1.2.3 General Cobalt-60 3

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Cobalt-60 Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028) 3

1.3.2 Medical Devices 4

1.3.3 Medical Radiotherapy 4

1.3.4 Industrial 4

1.3.5 Other Applications 5

1.4 Study Objectives 5

1.5 Years Considered 6

2 Executive Summary 7

2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

2.1.1 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue 2017-2028 7

2.1.2 Global Cobalt-60 Sales 2017-2028 9

2.2 Cobalt-60 Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2028 9

2.3 Cobalt-60 Sales by Region (2017-2028) 10

2.3.1 Global Cobalt-60 Sales by Region: 2017-2022 10

2.3.2 Global Cobalt-60 Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 10

2.3.3 Global Cobalt-60 Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2028) 11

2.4 Cobalt-60 Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.4.1 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 11

2.4.2 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.4.3 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2028) 13

3 Global Cobalt-60 by Manufacturers 14

3.1 Global Top Cobalt-60 Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 14

3.1.1 Global Cobalt-60 Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 14

3.1.2 Global Cobalt-60 Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 15

3.2 Global Top Cobalt-60 Manufacturers by Revenue (2017-2022) 16

3.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 16

3.2.2 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 16

3.3 Global Cobalt-60 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 17

3.4 Competitive Landscape 17

3.4.1 Key Cobalt-60 Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 17

3.4.2 Global Cobalt-60 Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2017-2022) 18

3.4.3 Global Cobalt-60 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

3.5 Global Cobalt-60 Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 20

3.5.1 Cobalt-60 Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters 20

3.5.2 Manufacturers Cobalt-60 Product Type 20

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 21

4 Company Profiles 22

4.1 Nordion 22

4.1.1 Nordion Corporation Information 22

4.1.2 Nordion Description, Business Overview 23

4.1.3 Nordion Cobalt-60 Products Offered 23

4.1.4 Nordion Cobalt-60 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 24

4.1.5 Nordion Cobalt-60 Sales by Product in 2021 24

4.1.6 Nordion Cobalt-60 Sales by Application in 2021 24

4.1.7 Nordion Cobalt-60 Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 25

4.1.8 Nordion Recent Developments 25

4.2 Rosatom 26

4.2.1 Rosatom Corporation Information 26

4.2.2 Rosatom Description, Business Overview 27

4.2.3 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Products Offered 28

4.2.4 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

4.2.5 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Sales by Product in 2021 29

4.2.6 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Sales by Application in 2021 29

4.2.7 Rosatom Cobalt-60 Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 29

4.2.8 Rosatom Recent Developments 30

4.3 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) 31

4.3.1 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) Information 31

4.3.2 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) Description, Business Overview 31

4.3.3 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) Cobalt-60 Products Offered 32

4.3.4 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) Cobalt-60 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 33

4.3.5 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) Cobalt-60 Sales by Product in 2021 33

4.3.6 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) Cobalt-60 Sales by Application in 2021 34

4.3.7 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) Cobalt-60 Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 34

4.3.8 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC) Recent Developments 35

4.4 Source: China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC); Secondary Literature, Press Releases and QYResearch, 2022Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen 36

4.4.1 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Corporation Information 36

4.4.2 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Description, Business Overview 37

4.4.3 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Cobalt-60 Products Offered 37

4.4.4 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Cobalt-60 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 38

4.4.5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Cobalt-60 Sales by Product in 2021 38

4.4.6 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Cobalt-60 Sales by Application in 2021 39

4.4.7 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Cobalt-60 Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 39

4.4.8 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Recent Developments 39

5 Breakdown Data by Type 41

5.1 Global Cobalt-60 Sales by Type (2017-2028) 41

5.1.1 Global Cobalt-60 Sales by Type (2017-2022) 41

5.1.2 Global Cobalt-60 Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 41

5.1.3 Global Cobalt-60 Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 42

5.2 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2028) 42

5.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.2.2 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.2.3 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

6 Breakdown Data by Application 44

6.1 Global Cobalt-60 Sales by Application (2017-2028) 44

6.1.1 Global Cobalt-60 Sales by Application (2017-2022) 44

6.1.2 Global Cobalt-60 Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 44

6.1.3 Global Cobalt-60 Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45

6.2 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Forecast by Application (2017-2028) 45

6.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 45

6.2.2 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 46

6.2.3 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 46

7 North America 47

7.1 North America Cobalt-60 Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 47

7.2 North America Cobalt-60 Market Facts & Figures by Country 47

7.2.1 North America Cobalt-60 Sales by Country (2017-2028) 47

7.2.2 North America Cobalt-60 Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 48

7.3 North America Cobalt-60 Sales by Type (2017-2022) 50

7.4 North America Cobalt-60 Sales by Application (2017-2022) 50

8 Europe 52

8.1 Europe Cobalt-60 Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 52

8.2 Europe Cobalt-60 Market Facts & Figures by Country 52

8.2.1 Europe Cobalt-60 Sales by Country (2017-2028) 52

8.2.2 Europe Cobalt-60 Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 54

8.3 Europe Cobalt-60 Sales by Type (2017-2022) 56

8.4 Europe Cobalt-60 Sales by Application (2017-2022) 56

9 Asia-Pacific 58

9.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-60 Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 58

9.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-60 Market Facts & Figures by Region 58

9.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-60 Sales by Region (2017-2028) 58

9.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-60 Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 60

9.3 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-60 Sales by Type (2017-2022) 61

9.4 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-60 Sales by Application (2017-2022) 62

10 Latin America 64

10.1 Latin America Cobalt-60 Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 64

10.2 Latin America Cobalt-60 Market Facts & Figures by Country 64

10.2.1 Latin America Cobalt-60 Sales by Country (2017-2028) 64

10.2.2 Latin America Cobalt-60 Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 66

10.3 Latin America Cobalt-60 Sales by Type (2017-2022) 67

10.4 Latin America Cobalt-60 Sales by Application (2017-2022) 68

11 Middle East and Africa 70

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 70

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Market Facts & Figures by Country 70

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Sales by Country (2017-2028) 70

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 72

11.3 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Sales by Type (2017-2022) 73

11.4 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-60 Sales by Application (2017-2022) 74

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel analysis 76

12.1 Cobalt-60 Supply Chain Analysis 76

12.2 Cobalt-60 Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers 76

12.3 Cobalt-60 Lifecycle 79

12.4 Cobalt-60 Clients Analysis 79

12.5 Cobalt-60 Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis 80

12.5.1 Cobalt-60 Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales 80

12.5.2 Cobalt-60 Distributors 80

13 Cobalt-60 Market Dynamics 82

13.1 Cobalt-60 Industry Trends 82

13.2 Cobalt-60 Market Drivers 82

13.3 Cobalt-60 Market Challenges 83

13.4 Cobalt-60 Market Restraints 83

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 84

15 Appendix 86

15.1 Research Methodology 86

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 86

15.1.2 Data Source 90

15.2 Author Details 94

