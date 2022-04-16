Cardanol Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cardanol market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cardanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cardanol market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cardanol market was valued at USD 29.21 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 59.28 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.39% between 2022 and 2028.

Global Cardanol Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Cat Loi

LC BUFFALO

Son Chau

Cardolite

C.Ramakrishna Padayatchi

Adarsh Industrial Chemicals

Golden Cashew Products

Senesel

Xuzhou Zhongyan Technology

Wansheng

GHW International

Cardanol Market Segment by Type

Single Distilled

Double Distilled

Cardanol Market Segment by Application

Resins

Surface Coatings and Paints

Lamination

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Cleaning

Home & Personal Care

Others

The report on the Cardanol market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

Vietnam

India

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cardanolconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cardanolmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cardanolmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cardanolwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cardanolsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cardanol companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 CARDANOL MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cardanol 1

1.2 Cardanol Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Cardanol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Single Distilled 2

1.2.3 Double Distilled 2

1.3 Cardanol Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Cardanol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Resins 4

1.3.3 Surface Coatings and Paints 5

1.3.4 Lamination 5

1.3.5 Adhesives 6

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals 7

1.3.7 Industrial Cleaning 7

1.3.8 Home & Personal Care 8

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 9

1.4.1 Global Cardanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.4.2 Global Cardanol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.4.3 Global Cardanol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11

1.5.1 Global Cardanol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 12

1.5.2 Vietnam Cardanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

1.5.3 India Cardanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 13

1.5.4 China Cardanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 15

2.1 Global Cardanol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

2.2 Global Cardanol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 17

2.3 Cardanol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.4 Global Cardanol Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 20

2.5 Manufacturers Cardanol Production Sites, Area Served 21

2.6 Cardanol Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Cardanol Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global 3 and 6 Largest Cardanol Players Market Share by Revenue 22

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 22

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 24

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cardanol Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.2 Global Cardanol Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 25

3.3 Global Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 25

3.4 Vietnam Cardanol Production 26

3.4.1 Vietnam Cardanol Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 26

3.4.2 Vietnam Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 26

3.5 India Cardanol Production 27

3.5.1 India Cardanol Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 27

3.5.2 India Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

3.6 China Cardanol Production (2017-2022) 28

3.6.1 China Cardanol Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 28

3.6.2 China Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

4 CARDANOL CONSUMPTION BY REGION 30

4.1 Global Cardanol Consumption by Region 30

4.1.1 Global Cardanol Consumption by Region 30

4.1.2 Global Cardanol Consumption Market Share by Region 30

4.2 North America 31

4.2.1 North America Cardanol Consumption by Country 32

4.2.2 U.S. 33

4.2.3 Canada 33

4.2.4 Mexico 34

4.3 Europe 34

4.3.1 Europe Cardanol Consumption by Country 35

4.3.2 Germany 36

4.3.3 France 36

4.3.4 U.K. 37

4.3.5 Italy 37

4.3.6 Russia 38

4.4 Asia Pacific 39

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cardanol Consumption by Region 39

4.4.2 China 40

4.4.3 Japan 41

4.4.4 Korea 41

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 42

4.4.6 India 42

4.4.7 Australia 43

4.5 South America 44

4.5.1 South America Cardanol Consumption by Country 44

4.5.2 Brazil 45

4.6 Middle East and Africa 46

4.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cardanol Consumption by Country 46

4.6.2 Middle East 47

4.6.3 Africa 48

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 49

5.1 Global Cardanol Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.2 Global Cardanol Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 50

5.3 Global Cardanol Price by Type (2017-2022) 52

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 53

6.1 Global Cardanol Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 53

6.2 Global Cardanol Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 55

6.3 Global Cardanol Price by Application (2017-2022) 57

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 58

7.1 Cat Loi 58

7.1.1 Cat Loi Cardanol Corporation Information 58

7.1.2 Cat Loi Cardanol Product Portfolio 58

7.1.3 Cat Loi Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

7.1.4 Cat Loi Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.2 LC BUFFALO 61

7.2.1 LC BUFFALO Cardanol Corporation Information 61

7.2.2 LC BUFFALO Cardanol Product Portfolio 61

7.2.3 LC BUFFALO Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

7.2.4 LC BUFFALO Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.3 Son Chau 63

7.3.1 Son Chau Cardanol Corporation Information 63

7.3.2 Son Chau Cardanol Product Portfolio 64

7.3.3 Son Chau Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

7.3.4 Son Chau Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.4 Cardolite 65

7.4.1 Cardolite Cardanol Corporation Information 65

7.4.2 Cardolite Cardanol Product Portfolio 66

7.4.3 Cardolite Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

7.4.4 Cardolite Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.4.5 Cardolite Recent Developments/Updates 67

7.5 C.Ramakrishna Padayatchi 68

7.5.1 C.Ramakrishna Padayatchi Cardanol Corporation Information 68

7.5.2 C.Ramakrishna Padayatchi Cardanol Product Portfolio 69

7.5.3 C.Ramakrishna Padayatchi Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

7.5.4 C.Ramakrishna Padayatchi Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.6 Adarsh Industrial Chemicals 70

7.6.1 Adarsh Industrial Chemicals Cardanol Corporation Information 70

7.6.2 Adarsh Industrial Chemicals Cardanol Product Portfolio 71

7.6.3 Adarsh Industrial Chemicals Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

7.6.4 Adarsh Industrial Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.7 Golden Cashew Products 73

7.7.1 Golden Cashew Products Cardanol Corporation Information 73

7.7.2 Golden Cashew Products Cardanol Product Portfolio 74

7.7.3 Golden Cashew Products Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

7.7.4 Golden Cashew Products Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.8 Senesel 76

7.8.1 Senesel Cardanol Corporation Information 76

7.8.2 Senesel Cardanol Product Portfolio 77

7.8.3 Senesel Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

7.8.4 Senesel Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.9 Xuzhou Zhongyan Technology 79

7.9.1 Xuzhou Zhongyan Technology Cardanol Corporation Information 79

7.9.2 Xuzhou Zhongyan Technology Cardanol Product Portfolio 79

7.9.3 Xuzhou Zhongyan Technology Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

7.9.4 Xuzhou Zhongyan Technology Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.10 Wansheng 81

7.10.1 Wansheng Cardanol Corporation Information 81

7.10.2 Wansheng Cardanol Product Portfolio 82

7.10.3 Wansheng Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

7.10.4 Wansheng Main Business and Markets Served 82

7.10.5 Wansheng Recent Developments/Updates 83

7.11 GHW International 83

7.11.1 GHW International Cardanol Corporation Information 83

7.11.2 GHW International Cardanol Product Portfolio 84

7.11.3 GHW International Cardanol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

7.11.4 GHW International Main Business and Markets Served 86

8 CARDANOL MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 88

8.1 Cardanol Key Raw Materials Analysis 88

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 89

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 90

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 90

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 91

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cardanol 91

8.4 Cardanol Industrial Chain Analysis 93

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 94

9.1 Marketing Channel 94

9.2 Cardanol Distributors List 95

9.3 Cardanol Customers 96

10 CARDANOL MARKET DYNAMICS 97

10.1 Cardanol Industry Trends 97

10.2 Cardanol Market Drivers 98

10.3 Cardanol Market Challenges 98

10.4 Cardanol Market Restraints 99

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 100

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cardanol by Region (2023-2028) 100

11.2 Vietnam Cardanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 101

11.3 India Cardanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 102

11.4 China Cardanol Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 103

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 104

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cardanol by Country 104

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cardanol by Country 104

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cardanol by Region 104

12.4 South America Forecasted Consumption of Cardanol by Country 105

12.5 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of Cardanol by Country 105

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 106

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 106

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cardanol by Type (2023-2028) 106

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cardanol by Type (2023-2028) 106

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cardanol by Type (2023-2028) 107

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 108

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cardanol by Application (2023-2028) 108

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cardanol by Application (2023-2028) 109

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cardanol by Application (2023-2028) 109

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 111

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 112

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 112

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 112

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 113

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 114

15.2 Data Source 115

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 115

15.2.2 Primary Sources 116

15.3 Author List 117

