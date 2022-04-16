Medical Sensors Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Medical Sensors market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Medical Sensors market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Sensors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,178.30 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,859.86 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Medical Sensors production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Medical Sensors by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

TE Connectivity

Medtronic

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

OmniVision Technologies

Honeywell

Sensirion

Amphenol

ROHM

NXP

Hamilton Medical

Tekscan

Angst+Pfister

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co

Zhengzhou Winsen

MinebeaMitsumi

Desin International

Shenzhen Amydi-med

Medical Sensors Market Segment by Type

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Oxygen Sensor

Airflow Sensor

Others

Medical Sensors Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Household (Home Care Products)

Laboratory

Others

The report on the Medical Sensors market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Sensorsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Medical Sensorsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Medical Sensorsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Medical Sensorswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Medical Sensorssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medical Sensors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Medical Sensors Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Medical Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Pressure Sensor 3

1.2.3 Temperature Sensor 4

1.2.4 Humidity Sensor 5

1.2.5 Blood Glucose Sensor 6

1.2.6 Oxygen Sensor 7

1.2.7 Airflow Sensor 8

1.2.8 Others 9

1.3 Market by Application 9

1.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

1.3.2 Hospital 11

1.3.3 Clinic 12

1.3.4 Household (Home Care Products) 13

1.3.5 Laboratory 14

1.3.6 Others 14

1.4 Study Objectives 15

1.5 Years Considered 15

2 Global Medical Sensors Production 17

2.1 Global Medical Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028) 17

2.2 Global Medical Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 17

2.3 Global Medical Sensors Production by Region 19

2.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 19

2.3.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 21

2.4 North America 22

2.5 Europe 23

2.6 China 23

2.7 Japan 24

3 Global Medical Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 25

3.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 25

3.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 26

3.3 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 27

3.4 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Region 28

3.4.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.4.2 Global Sales Medical Sensors by Region (2023-2028) 29

3.5 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Region 31

3.5.1 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 31

3.5.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 31

3.6 North America 32

3.7 Europe 33

3.8 Asia-Pacific 34

3.9 Latin America 35

3.10 Middle East & Africa 36

4 Competition by Manufacturers 38

4.1 Global Medical Sensors Production Capacity by Manufacturers 38

4.2 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Manufacturers 39

4.2.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.2.2 Global Medical Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40

4.3 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers 41

4.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 41

4.3.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 42

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Sensors Revenue in 2021 43

4.4 Global Medical Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 44

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 45

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 45

4.5.2 Global Medical Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 46

4.5.3 Global Medical Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 48

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 50

5 Market Size by Type 52

5.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Type 52

5.1.1 Global Medical Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 52

5.1.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 52

5.1.3 Global Medical Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 53

5.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Type 54

5.2.1 Global Medical Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 54

5.2.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 54

5.2.3 Global Medical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 55

5.3 Global Medical Sensors Price by Type 56

5.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Price by Type (2017-2022) 56

5.3.2 Global Medical Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 56

6 Market Size by Application 58

6.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Application 58

6.1.1 Global Medical Sensors Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 58

6.1.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 58

6.1.3 Global Medical Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 59

6.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Application 60

6.2.1 Global Medical Sensors Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 60

6.2.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 61

6.2.3 Global Medical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 61

6.3 Global Medical Sensors Price by Application 62

6.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Price by Application (2017-2022) 62

6.3.2 Global Medical Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 62

7 North America 64

7.1 North America Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 64

7.1.1 North America Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 64

7.1.2 North America Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 65

7.2 North America Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 66

7.2.1 North America Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 66

7.2.2 North America Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 67

7.3 North America Medical Sensors Sales by Country 69

7.3.1 North America Medical Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 69

7.3.2 North America Medical Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70

7.3.3 United States 71

7.3.4 Canada 71

8 Europe 72

8.1 Europe Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 72

8.1.1 Europe Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 72

8.1.2 Europe Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 73

8.2 Europe Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 74

8.2.1 Europe Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 74

8.2.2 Europe Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 75

8.3 Europe Medical Sensors Market Size by Country 76

8.3.1 Europe Medical Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 76

8.3.2 Europe Medical Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 77

8.3.3 Germany 79

8.3.4 France 79

8.3.5 U.K. 80

8.3.6 Italy 80

8.3.7 Russia 81

9 Asia Pacific 82

9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 82

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 83

9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 84

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 84

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 85

9.3 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Market Size by Region 86

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2028) 86

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 88

9.3.3 China 89

9.3.4 Japan 90

9.3.5 South Korea 90

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 91

9.3.7 India 91

9.3.8 Australia 92

10 Latin America 93

10.1 Latin America Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 93

10.1.1 Latin America Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 93

10.1.2 Latin America Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 94

10.2 Latin America Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 95

10.2.1 Latin America Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 95

10.2.2 Latin America Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 96

10.3 Latin America Medical Sensors Market Size by Country 98

10.3.1 Latin America Medical Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 98

10.3.2 Latin America Medical Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 99

10.3.3 Mexico 100

10.3.4 Brazil 100

11 Middle East and Africa 101

11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 101

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 101

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 102

11.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 103

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 103

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 105

11.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Market Size by Country 106

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 106

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 107

11.3.3 Saudi Arabia 109

11.3.4 UAE 109

11.3.5 Egypt 110

11.3.6 South Africa 110

12 Corporate Profile 111

12.1 TE Connectivity 111

12.1.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information 111

12.1.2 TE Connectivity Overview 111

12.1.3 TE Connectivity Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

12.1.4 TE Connectivity Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112

12.1.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments 113

12.2 Medtronic 114

12.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information 114

12.2.2 Medtronic Overview 114

12.2.3 Medtronic Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

12.2.4 Medtronic Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

12.2.5 Medtronic Recent Developments 115

12.3 Texas Instruments 116

12.3.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information 116

12.3.2 TI Overview 116

12.3.3 TI Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.3.4 TI Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117

12.3.5 TI Recent Developments 118

12.4 STMicroelectronics 119

12.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information 119

12.4.2 STMicroelectronics Overview 119

12.4.3 STMicroelectronics Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.4.4 STMicroelectronics Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120

12.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments 122

12.5 Analog Devices 123

12.5.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information 123

12.5.2 Analog Devices Overview 123

12.5.3 Analog Devices Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

12.5.4 Analog Devices Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124

12.5.5 Analog Devices Recent Developments 126

12.6 OmniVision Technologies 126

12.6.1 OmniVision Technologies Corporation Information 126

12.6.2 OmniVision Technologies Overview 126

12.6.3 OmniVision Technologies Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

12.6.4 OmniVision Technologies Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127

12.6.5 OmniVision Technologies Recent Developments 128

12.7 Honeywell 129

12.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information 129

12.7.2 Honeywell Overview 129

12.7.3 Honeywell Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.7.4 Honeywell Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130

12.7.5 Honeywell Recent Developments 132

12.8 Sensirion 133

12.8.1 Sensirion Corporation Information 133

12.8.2 Sensirion Overview 133

12.8.3 Sensirion Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

12.8.4 Sensirion Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 134

12.8.5 Sensirion Recent Developments 134

12.9 Amphenol 135

12.9.1 Amphenol Corporation Information 135

12.9.2 Amphenol Overview 135

12.9.3 Amphenol Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136

12.9.4 Amphenol Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136

12.9.5 Amphenol Recent Developments 138

12.10 ROHM 138

12.10.1 ROHM Corporation Information 138

12.10.2 ROHM Overview 139

12.10.3 ROHM Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139

12.10.4 ROHM Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 139

12.10.5 ROHM Recent Developments 141

12.11 NXP 141

12.11.1 NXP Corporation Information 141

12.11.2 NXP Overview 142

12.11.3 NXP Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 142

12.11.4 NXP Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142

12.11.5 NXP Recent Developments 143

12.12 Hamilton Medical 144

12.12.1 Hamilton Medical Corporation Information 144

12.12.2 Hamilton Overview 144

12.12.3 Hamilton Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145

12.12.4 Hamilton Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 145

12.12.5 Hamilton Recent Developments 146

12.13 Tekscan 146

12.13.1 Tekscan Corporation Information 146

12.13.2 Tekscan Overview 147

12.13.3 Tekscan Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 147

12.13.4 Tekscan Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 147

12.13.5 Tekscan Recent Developments 148

12.14 Angst+Pfister 149

12.14.1 Angst+Pfister Corporation Information 149

12.14.2 Angst+Pfister Overview 149

12.14.3 Angst+Pfister Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 150

12.14.4 Angst+Pfister Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 151

12.14.5 Angst+Pfister Recent Developments 152

12.15 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co 152

12.15.1 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Corporation Information 152

12.15.2 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Overview 152

12.15.3 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153

12.15.4 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 153

12.15.5 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Recent Developments 154

12.16 Zhengzhou Winsen 155

12.16.1 Zhengzhou Winsen Corporation Information 155

12.16.2 Zhengzhou Winsen Overview 155

12.16.3 Zhengzhou Winsen Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 156

12.16.4 Zhengzhou Winsen Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 156

12.16.5 Zhengzhou Winsen Recent Developments 157

12.17 MinebeaMitsumi 158

12.17.1 MinebeaMitsumi Corporation Information 158

12.17.2 MinebeaMitsumi Overview 158

12.17.3 MinebeaMitsumi Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 159

12.17.4 MinebeaMitsumi Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 159

12.17.5 MinebeaMitsumi Recent Developments 160

12.18 Desin International 160

12.18.1 Desin International Corporation Information 160

12.18.2 Desin International Overview 160

12.18.3 Desin International Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 161

12.18.4 Desin International Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 161

12.18.5 Desin International Recent Developments 162

12.19 Shenzhen Amydi-med 162

12.19.1 Shenzhen Amydi-med Corporation Information 162

12.19.2 Shenzhen Amydi-med Overview 162

12.19.3 Shenzhen Amydi-med Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 163

12.19.4 Shenzhen Amydi-med Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 163

12.19.5 Shenzhen Amydi-med Recent Developments 164

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 165

13.1 Medical Sensors Industry Chain Analysis 165

13.2 Medical Sensors Key Raw Materials 165

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 165

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 166

13.3 Medical MEMS Sensors Production Mode & Process 166

13.4 Medical Sensors Sales and Marketing 167

13.4.1 Medical Sensors Sales Channels 167

13.4.2 Medical Sensors Distributors 167

13.5 Medical Sensors Customers 168

14 Medical Sensors Market Dynamics 170

14.1.1 Medical Sensors Industry Trends 170

14.1.2 Medical Sensors Market Drivers 171

14.1.3 Medical Sensors Market Challenges 172

14.1.4 Medical Sensors Market Restraints 173

15 Key Findings in the Global Medical Sensors Study 174

16 Appendix 176

16.1 Research Methodology 176

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 176

16.1.2 Data Source 179

16.2 Author Details 181

