Medical Sensors Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Medical Sensors market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Medical Sensors market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Sensors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,178.30 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,859.86 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Medical Sensors production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Medical Sensors by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
TE Connectivity
Medtronic
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
Analog Devices
OmniVision Technologies
Honeywell
Sensirion
Amphenol
ROHM
NXP
Hamilton Medical
Tekscan
Angst+Pfister
Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co
Zhengzhou Winsen
MinebeaMitsumi
Desin International
Shenzhen Amydi-med
Medical Sensors Market Segment by Type
Pressure Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Humidity Sensor
Blood Glucose Sensor
Oxygen Sensor
Airflow Sensor
Others
Medical Sensors Market Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Household (Home Care Products)
Laboratory
Others
The report on the Medical Sensors market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
South Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Medical Sensorsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Medical Sensorsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Medical Sensorsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Medical Sensorswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Medical Sensorssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Medical Sensors companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Medical Sensors Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Medical Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Pressure Sensor 3
1.2.3 Temperature Sensor 4
1.2.4 Humidity Sensor 5
1.2.5 Blood Glucose Sensor 6
1.2.6 Oxygen Sensor 7
1.2.7 Airflow Sensor 8
1.2.8 Others 9
1.3 Market by Application 9
1.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10
1.3.2 Hospital 11
1.3.3 Clinic 12
1.3.4 Household (Home Care Products) 13
1.3.5 Laboratory 14
1.3.6 Others 14
1.4 Study Objectives 15
1.5 Years Considered 15
2 Global Medical Sensors Production 17
2.1 Global Medical Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028) 17
2.2 Global Medical Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 17
2.3 Global Medical Sensors Production by Region 19
2.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 19
2.3.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 21
2.4 North America 22
2.5 Europe 23
2.6 China 23
2.7 Japan 24
3 Global Medical Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 25
3.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 25
3.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 26
3.3 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 27
3.4 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Region 28
3.4.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2022) 28
3.4.2 Global Sales Medical Sensors by Region (2023-2028) 29
3.5 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Region 31
3.5.1 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 31
3.5.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 31
3.6 North America 32
3.7 Europe 33
3.8 Asia-Pacific 34
3.9 Latin America 35
3.10 Middle East & Africa 36
4 Competition by Manufacturers 38
4.1 Global Medical Sensors Production Capacity by Manufacturers 38
4.2 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Manufacturers 39
4.2.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39
4.2.2 Global Medical Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40
4.3 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers 41
4.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 41
4.3.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 42
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Sensors Revenue in 2021 43
4.4 Global Medical Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 44
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 45
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 45
4.5.2 Global Medical Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 46
4.5.3 Global Medical Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 48
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 50
5 Market Size by Type 52
5.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Type 52
5.1.1 Global Medical Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 52
5.1.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 52
5.1.3 Global Medical Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 53
5.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Type 54
5.2.1 Global Medical Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 54
5.2.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 54
5.2.3 Global Medical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 55
5.3 Global Medical Sensors Price by Type 56
5.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Price by Type (2017-2022) 56
5.3.2 Global Medical Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 56
6 Market Size by Application 58
6.1 Global Medical Sensors Sales by Application 58
6.1.1 Global Medical Sensors Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 58
6.1.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 58
6.1.3 Global Medical Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 59
6.2 Global Medical Sensors Revenue by Application 60
6.2.1 Global Medical Sensors Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 60
6.2.2 Global Medical Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 61
6.2.3 Global Medical Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 61
6.3 Global Medical Sensors Price by Application 62
6.3.1 Global Medical Sensors Price by Application (2017-2022) 62
6.3.2 Global Medical Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 62
7 North America 64
7.1 North America Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 64
7.1.1 North America Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 64
7.1.2 North America Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 65
7.2 North America Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 66
7.2.1 North America Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 66
7.2.2 North America Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 67
7.3 North America Medical Sensors Sales by Country 69
7.3.1 North America Medical Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 69
7.3.2 North America Medical Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70
7.3.3 United States 71
7.3.4 Canada 71
8 Europe 72
8.1 Europe Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 72
8.1.1 Europe Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 72
8.1.2 Europe Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 73
8.2 Europe Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 74
8.2.1 Europe Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 74
8.2.2 Europe Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 75
8.3 Europe Medical Sensors Market Size by Country 76
8.3.1 Europe Medical Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 76
8.3.2 Europe Medical Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 77
8.3.3 Germany 79
8.3.4 France 79
8.3.5 U.K. 80
8.3.6 Italy 80
8.3.7 Russia 81
9 Asia Pacific 82
9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 82
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 83
9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 84
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 84
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 85
9.3 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Market Size by Region 86
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2028) 86
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 88
9.3.3 China 89
9.3.4 Japan 90
9.3.5 South Korea 90
9.3.6 Southeast Asia 91
9.3.7 India 91
9.3.8 Australia 92
10 Latin America 93
10.1 Latin America Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 93
10.1.1 Latin America Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 93
10.1.2 Latin America Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 94
10.2 Latin America Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 95
10.2.1 Latin America Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 95
10.2.2 Latin America Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 96
10.3 Latin America Medical Sensors Market Size by Country 98
10.3.1 Latin America Medical Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 98
10.3.2 Latin America Medical Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 99
10.3.3 Mexico 100
10.3.4 Brazil 100
11 Middle East and Africa 101
11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Market Size by Type 101
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Sales by Type (2017-2028) 101
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 102
11.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Market Size by Application 103
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Sales by Application (2017-2028) 103
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 105
11.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Market Size by Country 106
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Sales by Country (2017-2028) 106
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Sensors Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 107
11.3.3 Saudi Arabia 109
11.3.4 UAE 109
11.3.5 Egypt 110
11.3.6 South Africa 110
12 Corporate Profile 111
12.1 TE Connectivity 111
12.1.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information 111
12.1.2 TE Connectivity Overview 111
12.1.3 TE Connectivity Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112
12.1.4 TE Connectivity Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112
12.1.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments 113
12.2 Medtronic 114
12.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information 114
12.2.2 Medtronic Overview 114
12.2.3 Medtronic Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115
12.2.4 Medtronic Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115
12.2.5 Medtronic Recent Developments 115
12.3 Texas Instruments 116
12.3.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information 116
12.3.2 TI Overview 116
12.3.3 TI Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
12.3.4 TI Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117
12.3.5 TI Recent Developments 118
12.4 STMicroelectronics 119
12.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information 119
12.4.2 STMicroelectronics Overview 119
12.4.3 STMicroelectronics Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
12.4.4 STMicroelectronics Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120
12.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments 122
12.5 Analog Devices 123
12.5.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information 123
12.5.2 Analog Devices Overview 123
12.5.3 Analog Devices Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124
12.5.4 Analog Devices Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124
12.5.5 Analog Devices Recent Developments 126
12.6 OmniVision Technologies 126
12.6.1 OmniVision Technologies Corporation Information 126
12.6.2 OmniVision Technologies Overview 126
12.6.3 OmniVision Technologies Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127
12.6.4 OmniVision Technologies Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127
12.6.5 OmniVision Technologies Recent Developments 128
12.7 Honeywell 129
12.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information 129
12.7.2 Honeywell Overview 129
12.7.3 Honeywell Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129
12.7.4 Honeywell Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130
12.7.5 Honeywell Recent Developments 132
12.8 Sensirion 133
12.8.1 Sensirion Corporation Information 133
12.8.2 Sensirion Overview 133
12.8.3 Sensirion Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
12.8.4 Sensirion Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 134
12.8.5 Sensirion Recent Developments 134
12.9 Amphenol 135
12.9.1 Amphenol Corporation Information 135
12.9.2 Amphenol Overview 135
12.9.3 Amphenol Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136
12.9.4 Amphenol Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136
12.9.5 Amphenol Recent Developments 138
12.10 ROHM 138
12.10.1 ROHM Corporation Information 138
12.10.2 ROHM Overview 139
12.10.3 ROHM Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139
12.10.4 ROHM Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 139
12.10.5 ROHM Recent Developments 141
12.11 NXP 141
12.11.1 NXP Corporation Information 141
12.11.2 NXP Overview 142
12.11.3 NXP Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 142
12.11.4 NXP Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142
12.11.5 NXP Recent Developments 143
12.12 Hamilton Medical 144
12.12.1 Hamilton Medical Corporation Information 144
12.12.2 Hamilton Overview 144
12.12.3 Hamilton Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145
12.12.4 Hamilton Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 145
12.12.5 Hamilton Recent Developments 146
12.13 Tekscan 146
12.13.1 Tekscan Corporation Information 146
12.13.2 Tekscan Overview 147
12.13.3 Tekscan Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 147
12.13.4 Tekscan Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 147
12.13.5 Tekscan Recent Developments 148
12.14 Angst+Pfister 149
12.14.1 Angst+Pfister Corporation Information 149
12.14.2 Angst+Pfister Overview 149
12.14.3 Angst+Pfister Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 150
12.14.4 Angst+Pfister Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 151
12.14.5 Angst+Pfister Recent Developments 152
12.15 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co 152
12.15.1 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Corporation Information 152
12.15.2 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Overview 152
12.15.3 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153
12.15.4 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 153
12.15.5 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Recent Developments 154
12.16 Zhengzhou Winsen 155
12.16.1 Zhengzhou Winsen Corporation Information 155
12.16.2 Zhengzhou Winsen Overview 155
12.16.3 Zhengzhou Winsen Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 156
12.16.4 Zhengzhou Winsen Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 156
12.16.5 Zhengzhou Winsen Recent Developments 157
12.17 MinebeaMitsumi 158
12.17.1 MinebeaMitsumi Corporation Information 158
12.17.2 MinebeaMitsumi Overview 158
12.17.3 MinebeaMitsumi Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 159
12.17.4 MinebeaMitsumi Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 159
12.17.5 MinebeaMitsumi Recent Developments 160
12.18 Desin International 160
12.18.1 Desin International Corporation Information 160
12.18.2 Desin International Overview 160
12.18.3 Desin International Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 161
12.18.4 Desin International Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 161
12.18.5 Desin International Recent Developments 162
12.19 Shenzhen Amydi-med 162
12.19.1 Shenzhen Amydi-med Corporation Information 162
12.19.2 Shenzhen Amydi-med Overview 162
12.19.3 Shenzhen Amydi-med Medical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 163
12.19.4 Shenzhen Amydi-med Medical Sensors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 163
12.19.5 Shenzhen Amydi-med Recent Developments 164
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 165
13.1 Medical Sensors Industry Chain Analysis 165
13.2 Medical Sensors Key Raw Materials 165
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 165
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 166
13.3 Medical MEMS Sensors Production Mode & Process 166
13.4 Medical Sensors Sales and Marketing 167
13.4.1 Medical Sensors Sales Channels 167
13.4.2 Medical Sensors Distributors 167
13.5 Medical Sensors Customers 168
14 Medical Sensors Market Dynamics 170
14.1.1 Medical Sensors Industry Trends 170
14.1.2 Medical Sensors Market Drivers 171
14.1.3 Medical Sensors Market Challenges 172
14.1.4 Medical Sensors Market Restraints 173
15 Key Findings in the Global Medical Sensors Study 174
16 Appendix 176
16.1 Research Methodology 176
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 176
16.1.2 Data Source 179
16.2 Author Details 181
