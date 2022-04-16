Laser Cladding Material Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Laser Cladding Material market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Cladding Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Cladding Material Market

Laser cladding is a process in which a metal coating is applied onto the surface of a part using a laser as the heat source. The process is often used to create a protective coating for increased functionality, as well as restore damaged or worn surfaces. Laser cladding allows extended life of equipment and machinery in which parts are exposed to corrosion, wear or impact. For example, the construction equipment industry applies this technology to their products to increase wear resistance and keep equipment in service longer.

Global Laser Cladding Material Scope and Market Size

The global Laser Cladding Material market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Cladding Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Oerlikon Metco

Höganäs AB

Praxair S.T. Technology

Wall Colmonoy

FST

Sentes-BIR

DURUM Verschleißschutz GmbH

Kennametal Stellite

AMC Powders

Hongbo Laser

Henan Igood Wear-resisting Technology

Segment by Type

Iron Based Alloys

Nickel Based Alloys

Cobalt Based Alloys

Carbides and Carbide Blends

Others

Segment by Application

Aviation

Automotive & Transportation

Power Generation

Petrochemical Processing

Mining

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Laser Cladding Materialconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Laser Cladding Materialmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Laser Cladding Materialmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Laser Cladding Materialwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Laser Cladding Materialsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Laser Cladding Material companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Laser Cladding Material Market Overview 1

1.1 Laser Cladding Material Product Overview 1

1.2 Laser Cladding Material Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Cobalt Based Alloys 4

1.2.2 Nickel Based Alloys 5

1.2.3 Iron Based Alloys 7

1.2.4 Carbides and Carbide Blends 9

1.2.5 Others 11

1.3 Global Laser Cladding Material Market Size by Type 12

1.3.1 Global Laser Cladding Material Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 12

1.3.2 Global Laser Cladding Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 13

1.3.3 Global Laser Cladding Material Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 15

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 17

1.4.1 North America Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 17

1.4.2 Europe Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 17

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 18

1.4.4 South America Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 19

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 20

2 Laser Cladding Material Market Competition by Company 22

2.1 Global Top Players by Laser Cladding Material Sales (2017-2022) 22

2.2 Global Top Players by Laser Cladding Material Revenue (2017-2022) 23

2.3 Global Top Players by Laser Cladding Material Price (2017-2022) 24

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Laser Cladding Material Manufacturing Base Distribution 25

2.5 Laser Cladding Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends 25

2.5.1 Laser Cladding Material Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 25

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Laser Cladding Material Sales and Revenue in 2021 26

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Laser Cladding Material as of 2021) 27

2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 29

3 Laser Cladding Material Status and Outlook by Region 30

3.1 Global Laser Cladding Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 30

3.2 Global Laser Cladding Material Historic Market Size by Region 30

3.2.1 Global Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 30

3.2.2 Global Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 31

3.2.3 Global Laser Cladding Material Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 31

3.3 Global Laser Cladding Material Forecasted Market Size by Region 32

3.3.1 Global Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 32

3.3.2 Global Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 32

3.3.3 Global Laser Cladding Material Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 33

4 Laser Cladding Material by Application 34

4.1 Laser Cladding Material Market Segment by Application 34

4.1.1 Aviation 34

4.1.2 Automotive & Transportation 35

4.1.3 Power Generation 36

4.1.4 Petrochemical Processing 38

4.1.5 Mining 39

4.1.6 Others 40

4.2 Global Laser Cladding Material Market Size by Application 41

4.2.1 Global Laser Cladding Material Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 41

4.2.2 Global Laser Cladding Material Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 42

4.2.3 Global Laser Cladding Material Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 44

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 45

4.3.1 North America Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 45

4.3.2 Europe Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 46

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

4.3.4 South America Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 48

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 49

5 North America Laser Cladding Material by Country 51

5.1 North America Laser Cladding Material Historic Market Size by Country 51

5.1.1 North America Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 51

5.1.2 North America Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 51

5.2 North America Laser Cladding Material Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

5.2.1 North America Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 52

5.2.2 North America Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 52

6 Europe Laser Cladding Material by Country 54

6.1 Europe Laser Cladding Material Historic Market Size by Country 54

6.1.1 Europe Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 54

6.1.2 Europe Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 54

6.2 Europe Laser Cladding Material Forecasted Market Size by Country 55

6.2.1 Europe Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 55

6.2.2 Europe Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 56

7 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material by Region 57

7.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material Historic Market Size by Region 57

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 57

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 57

7.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material Forecasted Market Size by Region 58

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 58

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 59

8 South America Laser Cladding Material by Country 60

8.1 South America Laser Cladding Material Historic Market Size by Country 60

8.1.1 South America Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 60

8.1.2 South America Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 60

8.2 South America Laser Cladding Material Forecasted Market Size by Country 61

8.2.1 South America Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 61

8.2.2 South America Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 61

9 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material by Country 63

9.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material Historic Market Size by Country 63

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 63

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 63

9.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material Forecasted Market Size by Country 64

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 64

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Cladding Material Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 65

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laser Cladding Material Business 66

10.1 Oerlikon Metco 66

10.1.1 Oerlikon Metco Corporation Information 66

10.1.2 Oerlikon Metco Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.1.3 Oerlikon Metco Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

10.1.4 Oerlikon Metco Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 67

10.1.5 Oerlikon Metco Recent Development 68

10.2 Höganäs AB 68

10.2.1 Höganäs AB Corporation Information 68

10.2.2 Höganäs AB Introduction and Business Overview 68

10.2.3 Höganäs AB Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

10.2.4 Höganäs AB Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 69

10.2.5 Höganäs AB Recent Development 69

10.3 Praxair S.T. Technology 70

10.3.1 Praxair S.T. Technology Corporation Information 70

10.3.2 Praxair S.T. Technology Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.3.3 Praxair S.T. Technology Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

10.3.4 Praxair S.T. Technology Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 72

10.3.5 Praxair S.T. Technology Recent Development 72

10.4 Wall Colmonoy 73

10.4.1 Wall Colmonoy Corporation Information 73

10.4.2 Wall Colmonoy Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.4.3 Wall Colmonoy Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

10.4.4 Wall Colmonoy Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 74

10.4.5 Wall Colmonoy Recent Development 74

10.5 FST 75

10.5.1 FST Corporation Information 75

10.5.2 FST Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.5.3 FST Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

10.5.4 FST Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 77

10.6 Sentes-BIR 78

10.6.1 Sentes-BIR Corporation Information 78

10.6.2 Sentes-BIR Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.6.3 Sentes-BIR Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

10.6.4 Sentes-BIR Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 79

10.6.5 Sentes-BIR Recent Development 79

10.7 DURUM Verschlei脽schutz GmbH 80

10.7.1 DURUM Verschlei脽schutz GmbH Corporation Information 80

10.7.2 DURUM Verschlei脽schutz GmbH Introduction and Business Overview 80

10.7.3 DURUM Verschlei脽schutz GmbH Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

10.7.4 DURUM Verschlei脽schutz GmbH Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 81

10.8 Kennametal Stellite 81

10.8.1 Kennametal Stellite Corporation Information 81

10.8.2 Kennametal Stellite Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.8.3 Kennametal Stellite Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

10.8.4 Kennametal Stellite Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 83

10.8.5 Kennametal Stellite Recent Development 84

10.9 AMC Powders 84

10.9.1 AMC Powders Corporation Information 84

10.9.2 AMC Powders Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.9.3 AMC Powders Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

10.9.4 AMC Powders Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 85

10.10 Hongbo Laser 86

10.10.1 Hongbo Laser Corporation Information 86

10.10.2 Hongbo Laser Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.10.3 Hongbo Laser Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

10.10.4 Hongbo Laser Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 87

10.11 Henan Igood Wear-resisting Technology 87

10.11.1 Henan Igood Wear-resisting Technology Corporation Information 87

10.11.2 Henan Igood Wear-resisting Technology Introduction and Business Overview 88

10.11.3 Henan Igood Wear-resisting Technology Laser Cladding Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

10.11.4 Henan Igood Wear-resisting Technology Laser Cladding Material Products Offered 89

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 90

11.1 Laser Cladding Material Key Raw Materials 90

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 90

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 91

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 93

11.2.1 Raw Materials 93

11.2.2 Labor Cost 93

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 93

11.3 Laser Cladding Material Industrial Chain Analysis 94

11.4 Laser Cladding Material Market Dynamics 94

11.4.1 Laser Cladding Material Industry Trends 94

11.4.2 Laser Cladding Material Market Drivers 95

11.4.3 Laser Cladding Material Market Challenges 96

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 98

12.1 Marketing Channel 98

12.2 Laser Cladding Material Distributors 100

12.3 Laser Cladding Material Downstream Customers 102

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 104

14 Appendix 106

14.1 Research Methodology 106

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 106

14.1.2 Data Source 109

14.2 Author Details 112

