Polyimide (PI) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Polyimide (PI) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyimide (PI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Polyimide (PI) market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polyimide (PI) market size is estimated worth US$ 8749 million in 2021 and is forecast to a reach US$ 12530 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.65% during the review period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DuPont

SABIC

Ube Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Technology

SKC Kolon PI

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Saint-Gobain

Evonik

HiPolyking

Honghu Shuangma

Changzhou Sunchem

Huaqiang Insulating Materials

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Jiangsu Yabao

Shanghai Qianfeng

Polyimide (PI) Market Segment by Type

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others

Polyimide (PI) Market Segment by Application

Electrical

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Others

The report on the Polyimide (PI) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

North America

Europe

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polyimide (PI)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Polyimide (PI)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Polyimide (PI)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Polyimide (PI)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Polyimide (PI)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Polyimide (PI) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

