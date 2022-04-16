Home Security Camera Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Home Security Camera market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Security Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Home Security Camera Market

In 2021, the global Home Security Camera market size was US$ 3.24 billion and it will reach US$ 6.52 billion in 2028, growing at CAGR of 10.46% between 2022 and 2028.

Global Home Security Camera Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Arlo

ADT Inc.

Google Nest

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

ANNKE INNOVATION (HK) CO., LIMITED

ZMODO Technology Corp., Ltd

Shenzhen Reolink Technology Co., Ltd.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc

Segment by Type

IP Camera

Analog Camera

Other Types

Segment by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Home Security Cameraconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Home Security Cameramarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Home Security Cameramanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Home Security Camerawith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Home Security Camerasubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Home Security Camera companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 HOME SECURITY CAMERA MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Security Camera 1

1.2 Home Security Camera Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Home Security Camera Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 IP Camera 3

1.2.3 Analog Camera 3

1.2.4 Other Types 3

1.3 Home Security Camera Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Home Security Camera Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 3

1.3.2 Indoor 4

1.3.3 Outdoor 5

1.4 Global Home Security Camera Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 5

1.4.1 Global Home Security Camera Revenue 2017-2028 5

1.4.2 Global Home Security Camera Sales 2017-2028 7

1.4.3 Home Security Camera Market Size by Region: 2017Versus 2022Versus 2028 7

2 HOME SECURITY CAMERA MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 8

2.1 Global Home Security Camera Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 8

2.2 Global Home Security Camera Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 10

2.3 Global Home Security Camera Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 12

2.4 Manufacturers Home Security Camera Headquarters, Area Served 12

2.5 Home Security Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends 13

2.5.1 Home Security Camera Market Concentration Rate 13

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Home Security Camera Players Market Share by Revenue 14

2.5.3 Global Home Security Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 16

3 HOME SECURITY CAMERA RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 18

3.1 Global Home Security Camera Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 18

3.2 Global Home Security Camera Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 19

3.3 North America Home Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country 20

3.3.1 North America Home Security Camera Sales by Country 20

3.3.2 North America Home Security Camera Revenue by Country 21

3.3.3 U.S. 22

3.3.4 Canada 23

3.4 Europe Home Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country 23

3.4.1 Europe Home Security Camera Sales by Country 23

3.4.2 Europe Home Security Camera Revenue by Country 24

3.4.3 Germany 25

3.4.4 France 26

3.4.5 U.K. 27

3.4.6 Italy 28

3.4.7 Russia 29

3.5 Asia Pacific Home Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Region 30

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Home Security Camera Sales by Region 30

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Home Security Camera Revenue by Region 31

3.5.3 China 32

3.5.4 Japan 33

3.5.5 South Korea 34

3.5.6 India 35

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 36

3.6 Latin America Home Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country 37

3.6.1 Latin America Home Security Camera Sales by Country 37

3.6.2 Latin America Home Security Camera Revenue by Country 37

3.6.3 Mexico 39

3.6.4 Brazil 40

3.6.5 Argentina 41

3.7 Middle East and Africa Home Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country 42

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Home Security Camera Sales by Country 42

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Home Security Camera Revenue by Country 42

3.7.3 Middle East 43

3.7.4 Africa 44

4 HOME SECURITY CAMERA HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 45

4.1 Global Home Security Camera Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 45

4.2 Global Home Security Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 46

4.3 Global Home Security Camera Price by Type (2017-2022) 47

5 HOME SECURITY CAMERA HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 48

5.1 Global Home Security Camera Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 48

5.2 Global Home Security Camera Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 49

5.3 Global Home Security Camera Price by Application (2017-2022) 50

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 51

6.1 Arlo Technologies 51

6.1.1 Arlo Technologies Corporation Information 51

6.1.2 Arlo Technologies Description and Business Overview 51

6.1.3 Arlo Technologies Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 52

6.1.4 Arlo Technologies Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 52

6.2 ADT 53

6.2.1 ADT Corporation Information 53

6.2.2 ADT Description and Business Overview 53

6.2.3 ADT Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 54

6.2.4 ADT Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 54

6.3 Google Nest 55

6.3.1 Google Nest Corporation Information 55

6.3.2 Google Nest Description and Business Overview 56

6.3.3 Google Nest Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

6.3.4 Google Nest Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 56

6.4 Dahua Technology 57

6.4.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information 57

6.4.2 Dahua Technology Description and Business Overview 58

6.4.3 Dahua Technology Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

6.4.4 Dahua Technology Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 59

6.5 ANNKE 60

6.5.1 ANNKE Corporation Information 60

6.5.2 ANNKE Description and Business Overview 60

6.5.3 ANNKE Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

6.5.4 ANNKE Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 61

6.6 Zmodo 62

6.6.1 Zmodo Corporation Information 62

6.6.2 Zmodo Description and Business Overview 62

6.6.3 Zmodo Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

6.6.4 Zmodo Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 63

6.7 Reolink 64

6.7.1 Reolink Corporation Information 64

6.7.2 Reolink Description and Business Overview 65

6.7.3 Reolink Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

6.7.4 Reolink Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 66

6.8 TP-LINK 67

6.8.1 TP-LINK Corporation Information 67

6.8.2 TP-LINK Description and Business Overview 67

6.8.3 TP-LINK Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

6.8.4 TP-LINK Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 68

6.9 Hikvision 69

6.9.1 Hikvision Corporation Information 69

6.9.2 Hikvision Description and Business Overview 69

6.9.3 Hikvision Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

6.9.4 Hikvision Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 71

6.10 Vivint 72

6.10.1 Vivint Corporation Information 72

6.10.2 Vivint Description and Business Overview 72

6.10.3 Vivint Home Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

6.10.4 Vivint Home Security Camera Product Portfolio 73

7 HOME SECURITY CAMERA MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 75

7.1 Home Security Camera Key Raw Materials Analysis 75

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 75

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 76

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 76

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home Security Camera 77

7.4 Home Security Camera Industrial Chain Analysis 78

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 79

8.1 Marketing Channel 79

8.2 Home Security Camera Distributors List 79

8.3 Home Security Camera Customer 79

9 HOME SECURITY CAMERA MARKET DYNAMICS 80

9.1 Home Security Camera Industry Trends 80

9.2 Home Security Camera Growth Drivers 81

9.3 Home Security Camera Market Challenges 81

9.4 Home Security Camera Market Restraints 82

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 83

10.1 Home Security Camera Market Estimates and Projections by Type 83

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home Security Camera by Type (2023-2028) 83

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home Security Camera by Type (2023-2028) 83

10.2 Home Security Camera Market Estimates and Projections by Application 84

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home Security Camera by Application (2023-2028) 84

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home Security Camera by Application (2023-2028) 85

10.3 Home Security Camera Market Estimates and Projections by Region 85

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home Security Camera by Region (2023-2028) 85

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home Security Camera by Region (2023-2028) 86

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 88

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 90

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 90

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 90

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 91

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 93

12.2 Data Source 94

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 94

12.2.2 Primary Sources 95

12.3 Author List 97

