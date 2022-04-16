Floor Tile Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Floor Tile market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floor Tile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Floor Tile Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Floor Tile market size is estimated to be worth US$ 131.00 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 176.22 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.16% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Floor Tile market is estimated at US$ 31.56 billion in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ 37.18 billion and US$ 27.67 billion by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is 20.59% in 2022, while Chinese percentage is 15.59%, and it is predicted that China market share will reach 15.72% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 5.30% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Floor Tile landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 5.89 billion by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 5.19% and 5.06% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global Floor Tile Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett

Interface

Dare Power Dekor Home

Guangdong Dongpeng

Armstrong Flooring

Lamosa

Pamesa

Forbo

Mannington Mills

Shaw Floors

Gerflor

Nabel

LX Hausys

Atlas Concorde

Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring

TOLI Corporation

Nature Home

Casalgrande Padana

Segment by Type

Ceramic Floor Tile

Wood Floor Tile

Stone Floor Tile

Others

Segment by Application

Household Usage

Commercial Usage

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Floor Tileconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Floor Tilemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Floor Tilemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Floor Tilewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Floor Tilesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Floor Tile companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Floor Tile Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Floor Tile 1

1.2 Floor Tile Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Floor Tile Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Ceramic Floor Tile 3

1.2.3 Wood Floor Tile 3

1.2.4 Stone Floor Tile 4

1.2.5 Others 4

1.3 Floor Tile Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Floor Tile Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 5

1.3.2 Household Usage 6

1.3.3 Commercial Usage 6

1.4 Global Floor Tile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

1.4.1 Global Floor Tile Revenue 2017-2028 7

1.4.2 Global Floor Tile Sales 2017-2028 8

1.4.3 Floor Tile Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 9

2 Floor Tile Market Competition by Manufacturers 10

2.1 Global Floor Tile Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 10

2.2 Global Floor Tile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 12

2.3 Global Floor Tile Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

2.4 Manufacturers Floor Tile Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 16

2.5 Floor Tile Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Floor Tile Market Concentration Rate 17

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Floor Tile Players Market Share by Revenue 18

2.5.3 Global Floor Tile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20

3 Floor Tile Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 21

3.1 Global Floor Tile Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 21

3.2 Global Floor Tile Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 22

3.3 North America Floor Tile Market Facts & Figures by Country 22

3.3.1 North America Floor Tile Sales by Country 22

3.3.2 North America Floor Tile Revenue by Country 23

3.3.3 U.S. 24

3.3.4 Canada 25

3.3.5 Mexico 26

3.4 Europe Floor Tile Market Facts & Figures by Country 26

3.4.1 Europe Floor Tile Sales by Country 26

3.4.2 Europe Floor Tile Revenue by Country 27

3.4.3 Germany 28

3.4.4 U.K. 29

3.4.5 France 30

3.4.6 Italy 31

3.4.7 Russia 32

3.5 Asia Pacific Floor Tile Market Facts & Figures by Region 32

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Floor Tile Sales by Region 32

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Floor Tile Revenue by Region 33

3.5.3 China 34

3.5.4 Japan 35

3.5.5 South Korea 36

3.5.6 India 37

3.5.7 Australia 38

3.6 Latin America Floor Tile Market Facts & Figures by Country 38

3.6.1 Latin America Floor Tile Sales by Country 38

3.6.2 Latin America Floor Tile Revenue by Country 39

3.6.3 Brazil 40

3.6.4 Argentina 41

3.7 Middle East and Africa Floor Tile Market Facts & Figures by Country 42

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Tile Sales by Country 42

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Tile Revenue by Country 42

3.7.3 Middle East 43

3.7.4 Africa 44

4 Floor Tile Historic Market Analysis by Type 45

4.1 Global Floor Tile Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 45

4.2 Global Floor Tile Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 47

4.3 Global Floor Tile Price by Type (2017-2022) 47

5 Floor Tile Historic Market Analysis by Application 48

5.1 Global Floor Tile Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 48

5.2 Global Floor Tile Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 48

5.3 Global Floor Tile Price by Application (2017-2022) 49

6 Key Companies Profiled 50

6.1 Mohawk Industries 50

6.1.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information 50

6.1.2 Mohawk Industries Description and Business Overview 50

6.1.3 Mohawk Industries Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 51

6.1.4 Mohawk Industries Floor Tile Product Portfolio 51

6.2 Tarkett 53

6.2.1 Tarkett Corporation Information 53

6.2.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview 53

6.2.3 Tarkett Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 54

6.2.4 Tarkett Floor Tile Product Portfolio 54

6.3 Interface 55

6.3.1 Interface Corporation Information 55

6.3.2 Interface Description and Business Overview 55

6.3.3 Interface Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

6.3.4 Interface Floor Tile Product Portfolio 56

6.4 Dare Power Dekor Home 57

6.4.1 Dare Power Dekor Home Corporation Information 57

6.4.2 Dare Power Dekor Home Description and Business Overview 57

6.4.3 Dare Power Dekor Home Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

6.4.4 Dare Power Dekor Home Floor Tile Product Portfolio 58

6.5 Guangdong Dongpeng 59

6.5.1 Guangdong Dongpeng Corporation Information 59

6.5.2 Guangdong Dongpeng Description and Business Overview 59

6.5.3 Guangdong Dongpeng Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

6.5.4 Guangdong Dongpeng Floor Tile Product Portfolio 60

6.6 Armstrong Flooring 61

6.6.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information 61

6.6.2 Armstrong Flooring Description and Business Overview 62

6.6.3 Armstrong Flooring Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

6.6.4 Armstrong Flooring Floor Tile Product Portfolio 62

6.7 Lamosa 63

6.7.1 Lamosa Corporation Information 63

6.7.2 Lamosa Description and Business Overview 64

6.7.3 Lamosa Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

6.7.4 Lamosa Floor Tile Product Portfolio 64

6.8 Pamesa 65

6.8.1 Pamesa Corporation Information 65

6.8.2 Pamesa Description and Business Overview 65

6.8.3 Pamesa Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

6.8.4 Pamesa Floor Tile Product Portfolio 66

6.9 Forbo 67

6.9.1 Forbo Corporation Information 67

6.9.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview 67

6.9.3 Forbo Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

6.9.4 Forbo Floor Tile Product Portfolio 68

6.10 Mannington Mills 69

6.10.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information 69

6.10.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview 69

6.10.3 Mannington Mills Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

6.10.4 Mannington Mills Floor Tile Product Portfolio 70

6.11 Shaw Floors 71

6.11.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information 71

6.11.2 Interceramic Description and Business Overview 71

6.11.3 Shaw Floors Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

6.11.4 Shaw Floors Floor Tile Product Portfolio 72

6.12 Gerflor 73

6.12.1 Gerflor Corporation Information 73

6.12.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview 74

6.12.3 Gerflor Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

6.12.4 Gerflor Floor Tile Product Portfolio 75

6.13 Nabel 76

6.13.1 Nabel Corporation Information 76

6.13.2 Nabel Description and Business Overview 77

6.13.3 Nabel Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

6.13.4 Nabel Floor Tile Product Portfolio 78

6.14 LX HAUSYS 79

6.14.1 LX HAUSYS Corporation Information 79

6.14.2 LX HAUSYS Description and Business Overview 79

6.14.3 LX HAUSYS Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

6.14.4 LX HAUSYS Floor Tile Product Portfolio 80

6.15 Atlas Concorde 81

6.15.1 Atlas Concorde Corporation Information 81

6.15.2 Atlas Concorde Description and Business Overview 82

6.15.3 Atlas Concorde Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

6.15.4 Atlas Concorde Floor Tile Product Portfolio 82

6.16 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring 83

6.16.1 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Corporation Information 83

6.16.2 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Description and Business Overview 84

6.16.3 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

6.16.4 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Floor Tile Product Portfolio 85

6.17 TOLI Corporation 86

6.17.1 TOLI Corporation Information 86

6.17.2 TOLI Corporation Description and Business Overview 86

6.17.3 TOLI Corporation Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

6.17.4 TOLI Corporation Floor Tile Product Portfolio 87

6.18 Nature Home 88

6.18.1 Nature Home Corporation Information 88

6.18.2 Nature Home Description and Business Overview 89

6.18.3 Nature Home Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

6.18.4 Nature Home Floor Tile Product Portfolio 90

6.19 Casalgrande Padana 90

6.19.1 Casalgrande Padana Corporation Information 90

6.19.2 Casalgrande Padana Description and Business Overview 91

6.19.3 Casalgrande Padana Floor Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

6.19.4 Casalgrande Padana Floor Tile Product Portfolio 92

7 Floor Tile Manufacturing Cost Analysis 93

7.1 Floor Tile Key Raw Materials Analysis 93

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 93

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 93

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 94

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Floor Tile 95

7.4 Floor Tile Industrial Chain Analysis 96

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 97

8.1 Marketing Channel 97

8.1.1 Direct Marketing 97

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing 97

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend 97

8.2 Floor Tile Distributors List 98

8.3 Floor Tile Customers 98

9 Floor Tile Market Dynamics 99

9.1 Floor Tile Industry Trends 99

9.2 Floor Tile Market Drivers 99

9.3 Floor Tile Market Challenges 100

9.4 Floor Tile Market Restraints 100

9.5 Opportunity Made from Recycled Materials 100

10 Global Market Forecast 101

10.1 Floor Tile Market Estimates and Projections by Type 101

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Floor Tile by Type (2023-2028) 101

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Floor Tile by Type (2023-2028) 101

10.2 Floor Tile Market Estimates and Projections by Application 102

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Floor Tile by Application (2023-2028) 102

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Floor Tile by Application (2023-2028) 102

10.3 Floor Tile Market Estimates and Projections by Region 103

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Floor Tile by Region (2023-2028) 103

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Floor Tile by Region (2023-2028) 104

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 105

12 Methodology and Data Source 106

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 106

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 106

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 107

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 108

12.2 Data Source 109

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 109

12.2.2 Primary Sources 110

12.3 Author List 112

