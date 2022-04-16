Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players9 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market.
Summary
The global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market is valued at US$ 421.77 million in 2021. The market size will reach US$ 2,433.70 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.23% during 2022-2027.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Cnano
LG Chem
SUSN Nano
HaoXin Technology
Nanocyl
Arkema
Showa Denko
OCSiAI
Kumho Petrochemical
Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Segment by Type
Single-walled Nanotubes (SWNTs)
Multi-walled Nanotubes (MWNTs)
Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Segment by Application
Lithium Battery Field
Conductive Plastic Field
Others
The report on the Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Other Regions
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Other Regions
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Carbon Nanotube (CNT)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Carbon Nanotube (CNT)market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Carbon Nanotube (CNT)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Carbon Nanotube (CNT)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Carbon Nanotube (CNT)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Carbon Nanotube (CNT) companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1
1.2.2 Single-walled Nanotubes (SWNTs) 2
1.2.3 Multi-walled Nanotubes (MWNTs) 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4
1.3.2 Lithium Battery Field 5
1.3.3 Conductive Plastic Field 5
1.3.4 Others 6
1.4 Study Objectives 6
1.5 Years Considered 7
2 GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBE (CNT) PRODUCTION 8
2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 8
2.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8
2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production by Region 10
2.3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021) 10
2.3.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 11
2.4 North America 13
2.5 Europe 14
2.6 Japan 15
2.7 China 16
3 GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBE (CNT) SALES IN VOLUME & VALUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 17
3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 17
3.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 18
3.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 19
3.4 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Sales 20
3.4.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 20
3.4.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 21
3.5 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Revenue 23
3.5.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 23
3.5.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 23
3.6 North America 24
3.7 Europe 25
3.8 Asia-Pacific 26
3.9 Latin America 27
3.10 Middle East & Africa 28
4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 30
4.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Supply by Manufacturers 30
4.1.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2019-2021) 30
4.1.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers by Production (2019-2021) 31
4.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Manufacturers 32
4.2.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers by Sales (2019-2021) 32
4.2.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2019-2021) 33
4.2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Manufacturers in 2020 34
4.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Manufacturers 34
4.3.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers by Revenue (2019-2021) 34
4.3.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2019-2021) 35
4.3.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Manufacturers in 2020 36
4.4 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Price by Manufacturers 36
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 37
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 37
4.5.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37
4.5.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 39
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40
5 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 41
5.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type 41
5.1.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 41
5.1.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 41
5.1.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 41
5.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type 42
5.2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 42
5.2.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 43
5.2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 43
5.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price by Type 44
5.3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price by Type (2016-2021) 44
5.3.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 44
6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 45
6.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application 45
6.1.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 45
6.1.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 45
6.1.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 46
6.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application 47
6.2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 47
6.2.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027) 47
6.2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 47
6.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price by Application 48
6.3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price by Application (2016-2021) 48
6.3.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 49
7 NORTH AMERICA 50
7.1 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 50
7.1.1 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 50
7.1.2 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 51
7.2 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 52
7.2.1 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 52
7.2.2 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 53
7.3 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country 54
7.3.1 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 54
7.3.2 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 55
7.3.3 United States 56
7.3.4 Canada 57
8 EUROPE 58
8.1 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 58
8.1.1 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 58
8.1.2 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 59
8.2 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 60
8.2.1 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 60
8.2.2 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 61
8.3 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Country 62
8.3.1 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 62
8.3.2 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 63
8.3.3 Germany 65
8.3.4 U.K. 66
8.3.5 France 67
8.3.6 Italy 68
8.3.7 Russia 69
9 ASIA PACIFIC 70
9.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 70
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 70
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 71
9.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 72
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 72
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 73
9.3 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Region 74
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Region (2016-2027) 74
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 75
9.3.3 China 77
9.3.4 Japan 78
9.3.5 South Korea 79
9.3.6 India 80
9.3.7 Southeast Asia 81
10 LATIN AMERICA 82
10.1 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 82
10.1.1 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 82
10.1.2 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 83
10.2 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 84
10.2.1 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 84
10.2.2 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 85
10.3 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Country 86
10.3.1 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 86
10.3.2 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 87
10.3.3 Mexico 89
10.3.4 Brazil 90
10.3.5 Argentina 91
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 92
11.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 92
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 92
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 93
11.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 94
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 94
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 95
11.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Country 97
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 97
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 98
11.3.3 Turkey 100
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 100
11.3.5 U.A.E 101
12 CORPORATE PROFILE 102
12.1 Cnano 102
12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 102
12.1.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 103
12.1.3 Cnano Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 104
12.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 104
12.2 LG Chem 104
12.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 104
12.2.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 105
12.2.3 LG Chem Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 106
12.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 106
12.3 SUSN Nano 107
12.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 107
12.3.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 108
12.3.3 SUSN Nano Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 108
12.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 108
12.4 HaoXin Technology 109
12.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 109
12.4.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 110
12.4.3 HaoXin Technology Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 111
12.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 111
12.5 Nanocyl 111
12.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 111
12.5.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 112
12.5.3 Nanocyl Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 113
12.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 113
12.6 Arkema 113
12.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 113
12.6.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 114
12.6.3 Arkema Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 115
12.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 115
12.7 Showa Denko 116
12.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 116
12.7.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 116
12.7.3 Showa Denko Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 117
12.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 117
12.8 OCSiAl 118
12.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 118
12.8.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 119
12.8.3 OCSiAl Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 119
12.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 120
12.9 Kumho Petrochemical 120
12.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 120
12.9.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 121
12.9.3 Kumho Petrochemical Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 122
12.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 122
13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 123
13.1 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Industry Chain Analysis 123
13.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Key Raw Materials 123
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 123
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 124
13.3 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production Mode & Process 125
13.4 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales and Marketing 126
13.4.1 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Channels 126
13.4.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Distributors 127
13.5 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Customers 128
14 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 129
14.1 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Industry Trends 129
14.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Drivers 129
14.3 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Challenges 130
14.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 130
15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBE (CNT) STUDY 132
16 APPENDIX 134
16.1 Research Methodology 134
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 134
16.1.2 Data Source 137
16.2 Author Details 139
