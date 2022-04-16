Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348758/carbon-nanotube-cnt

Summary

The global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market is valued at US$ 421.77 million in 2021. The market size will reach US$ 2,433.70 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.23% during 2022-2027.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Cnano

LG Chem

SUSN Nano

HaoXin Technology

Nanocyl

Arkema

Showa Denko

OCSiAI

Kumho Petrochemical

Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Segment by Type

Single-walled Nanotubes (SWNTs)

Multi-walled Nanotubes (MWNTs)

Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Segment by Application

Lithium Battery Field

Conductive Plastic Field

Others

The report on the Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Other Regions

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Carbon Nanotube (CNT)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Carbon Nanotube (CNT)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Carbon Nanotube (CNT)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Carbon Nanotube (CNT)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Carbon Nanotube (CNT)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Carbon Nanotube (CNT) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 Single-walled Nanotubes (SWNTs) 2

1.2.3 Multi-walled Nanotubes (MWNTs) 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4

1.3.2 Lithium Battery Field 5

1.3.3 Conductive Plastic Field 5

1.3.4 Others 6

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBE (CNT) PRODUCTION 8

2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 8

2.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production by Region 10

2.3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021) 10

2.3.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 11

2.4 North America 13

2.5 Europe 14

2.6 Japan 15

2.7 China 16

3 GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBE (CNT) SALES IN VOLUME & VALUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 17

3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 17

3.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 18

3.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 19

3.4 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Sales 20

3.4.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 20

3.4.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 21

3.5 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Revenue 23

3.5.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 23

3.5.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 23

3.6 North America 24

3.7 Europe 25

3.8 Asia-Pacific 26

3.9 Latin America 27

3.10 Middle East & Africa 28

4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 30

4.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Supply by Manufacturers 30

4.1.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2019-2021) 30

4.1.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers by Production (2019-2021) 31

4.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Manufacturers 32

4.2.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers by Sales (2019-2021) 32

4.2.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2019-2021) 33

4.2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Manufacturers in 2020 34

4.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Manufacturers 34

4.3.1 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers by Revenue (2019-2021) 34

4.3.2 Global Top Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2019-2021) 35

4.3.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Manufacturers in 2020 36

4.4 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Price by Manufacturers 36

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 37

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 37

4.5.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37

4.5.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 39

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40

5 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 41

5.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type 41

5.1.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 41

5.1.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 41

5.1.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 41

5.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type 42

5.2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 42

5.2.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 43

5.2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 43

5.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price by Type 44

5.3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price by Type (2016-2021) 44

5.3.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 44

6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 45

6.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application 45

6.1.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 45

6.1.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 45

6.1.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 46

6.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application 47

6.2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 47

6.2.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027) 47

6.2.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 47

6.3 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price by Application 48

6.3.1 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price by Application (2016-2021) 48

6.3.2 Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 49

7 NORTH AMERICA 50

7.1 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 50

7.1.1 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 50

7.1.2 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 51

7.2 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 52

7.2.1 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 52

7.2.2 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 53

7.3 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country 54

7.3.1 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 54

7.3.2 North America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 55

7.3.3 United States 56

7.3.4 Canada 57

8 EUROPE 58

8.1 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 58

8.1.1 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 58

8.1.2 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 59

8.2 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 60

8.2.1 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 60

8.2.2 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 61

8.3 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Country 62

8.3.1 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 62

8.3.2 Europe Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 63

8.3.3 Germany 65

8.3.4 U.K. 66

8.3.5 France 67

8.3.6 Italy 68

8.3.7 Russia 69

9 ASIA PACIFIC 70

9.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 70

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 70

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 71

9.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 72

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 72

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 73

9.3 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Region 74

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Region (2016-2027) 74

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 75

9.3.3 China 77

9.3.4 Japan 78

9.3.5 South Korea 79

9.3.6 India 80

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 81

10 LATIN AMERICA 82

10.1 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 82

10.1.1 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 82

10.1.2 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 83

10.2 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 84

10.2.1 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 84

10.2.2 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 85

10.3 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Country 86

10.3.1 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 86

10.3.2 Latin America Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 87

10.3.3 Mexico 89

10.3.4 Brazil 90

10.3.5 Argentina 91

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 92

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Type 92

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Type (2016-2027) 92

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 93

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Application 94

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Application (2016-2027) 94

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 95

11.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size by Country 97

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales by Country (2016-2027) 97

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 98

11.3.3 Turkey 100

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 100

11.3.5 U.A.E 101

12 CORPORATE PROFILE 102

12.1 Cnano 102

12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 102

12.1.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 103

12.1.3 Cnano Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 104

12.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 104

12.2 LG Chem 104

12.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 104

12.2.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 105

12.2.3 LG Chem Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 106

12.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 106

12.3 SUSN Nano 107

12.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 107

12.3.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 108

12.3.3 SUSN Nano Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 108

12.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 108

12.4 HaoXin Technology 109

12.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 109

12.4.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 110

12.4.3 HaoXin Technology Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 111

12.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 111

12.5 Nanocyl 111

12.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 111

12.5.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 112

12.5.3 Nanocyl Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 113

12.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 113

12.6 Arkema 113

12.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 113

12.6.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 114

12.6.3 Arkema Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 115

12.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 115

12.7 Showa Denko 116

12.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 116

12.7.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 116

12.7.3 Showa Denko Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 117

12.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 117

12.8 OCSiAl 118

12.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 118

12.8.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 119

12.8.3 OCSiAl Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 119

12.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 120

12.9 Kumho Petrochemical 120

12.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 120

12.9.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Product Overview 121

12.9.3 Kumho Petrochemical Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Materials Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2021) 122

12.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 122

13 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 123

13.1 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Industry Chain Analysis 123

13.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Key Raw Materials 123

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 123

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 124

13.3 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production Mode & Process 125

13.4 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales and Marketing 126

13.4.1 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Sales Channels 126

13.4.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Distributors 127

13.5 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Customers 128

14 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 129

14.1 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Industry Trends 129

14.2 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Drivers 129

14.3 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Challenges 130

14.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 130

15 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBE (CNT) STUDY 132

16 APPENDIX 134

16.1 Research Methodology 134

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 134

16.1.2 Data Source 137

16.2 Author Details 139

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348758/carbon-nanotube-cnt

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com