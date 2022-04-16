Cover Tapes Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cover Tapes market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cover Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348269/cover-tapes

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cover Tapes Market

The global Cover Tapes market was valued at US$ 178.89 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 283.16 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during 2021-2027.

Global Cover Tapes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

3M

Advantek

DENKA

Shin-Etsu

Sumitomo Bakelite

Taiwan Carrier Tape (TCTEC)

Carrier Tech Precision

Lasertek

ZheJiang Jiemei

HWA SHU

U-PAK

ITW ECPS

ROTHE

Zhuhai Tongxi Electronics

C-Pak

Asahi Kasei

ACTECH

Ant Group (Acupaq)

Dongguan Hongkang

Advanced Component Taping

Argosy Inc

Segment by Type

Heat Activated Cover Tapes

Pressure-Sensitive Cover Tapes

Segment by Application

Active Components

Passive Components

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cover Tapesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cover Tapesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cover Tapesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cover Tapeswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cover Tapessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cover Tapes companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 COVER TAPES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cover Tapes 1

1.2 Cover Tapes Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Cover Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Heat Activated Cover Tapes 3

1.2.3 Pressure-Sensitive Cover Tapes 3

1.3 Cover Tapes Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Cover Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Active Components 5

1.3.3 Passive Components 5

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 6

1.4.1 Global Cover Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 6

1.4.2 Global Cover Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.5.1 Global Cover Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

1.5.2 North America Cover Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.3 Europe Cover Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.4 China Cover Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.5 Japan Cover Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Cover Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Cover Tapes Production by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 14

2.2 Global Cover Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 16

2.3 Cover Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

2.4 Global Cover Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 21

2.5 Manufacturers Cover Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 23

2.6 Cover Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends 24

2.6.1 Cover Tapes Market Concentration Rate 24

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cover Tapes Players Market Share by Revenue 25

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 26

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 28

3.1 Global Production of Cover Tapes by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2 Global Cover Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.3 Global Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.4 North America Cover Tapes Production 30

3.4.1 North America Cover Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.4.2 North America Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.5 Europe Cover Tapes Production 31

3.5.1 Europe Cover Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.5.2 Europe Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.6 China Cover Tapes Production (2016-2021) 32

3.6.1 China Cover Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.6.2 China Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.7 Japan Cover Tapes Production (2016-2021) 33

3.7.1 Japan Cover Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 33

3.7.2 Japan Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.8 Southeast Asia Cover Tapes Production (2016-2021) 34

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Cover Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 34

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

4 COVER TAPES CONSUMPTION BY REGION 35

4.1 Global Cover Tapes Consumption by Region 35

4.1.1 Global Cover Tapes Consumption by Region 35

4.1.2 Global Cover Tapes Consumption Market Share by Region 35

4.2 North America 36

4.2.1 North America Cover Tapes Consumption by Country 37

4.2.2 U.S. 38

4.2.3 Canada 38

4.2.4 Mexico 39

4.3 Europe 39

4.3.1 Europe Cover Tapes Consumption by Country 40

4.3.2 Germany 41

4.3.3 France 41

4.3.4 U.K. 42

4.3.5 Italy 42

4.3.6 Russia 43

4.4 Asia Pacific 43

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cover Tapes Consumption by Region 44

4.4.2 China 45

4.4.3 Japan 45

4.4.4 South Korea 46

4.4.5 India 46

4.4.6 Australia 47

4.4.7 Southeast Asia 47

4.5 South America 48

4.5.1 South America Cover Tapes Consumption by Country 48

4.5.2 Brazil 49

4.5.3 Argentina 50

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 51

5.1 Global Cover Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 51

5.2 Global Cover Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 52

5.3 Global Cover Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021) 54

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 55

6.1 Global Cover Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 55

6.2 Global Cover Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 56

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 58

7.1 3M 58

7.1.1 3M Cover Tapes Corporation Information 58

7.1.2 3M Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 58

7.1.3 3M Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 60

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.2 Advantek 60

7.2.1 Advantek Cover Tapes Corporation Information 60

7.2.2 Advantek Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 61

7.2.3 Advantek Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 62

7.2.4 Advantek Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.2.5 Advantek Recent Developments/Updates 62

7.3 DENKA 63

7.3.1 DENKA Cover Tapes Corporation Information 63

7.3.2 DENKA Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 63

7.3.3 DENKA Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 64

7.3.4 DENKA Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.4 Shin-Etsu 65

7.4.1 Shin-Etsu Cover Tapes Corporation Information 65

7.4.2 Shin-Etsu Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 65

7.4.3 Shin-Etsu Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 66

7.4.4 Shin-Etsu Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.5 Sumitomo Bakelite 67

7.5.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Cover Tapes Corporation Information 67

7.5.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 67

7.5.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 68

7.5.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.6 Taiwan Carrier Tape (TCTEC) 69

7.6.1 Taiwan Carrier Tape (TCTEC) Cover Tapes Corporation Information 69

7.6.2 Taiwan Carrier Tape (TCTEC) Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 69

7.6.3 Taiwan Carrier Tape (TCTEC) Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 70

7.6.4 Taiwan Carrier Tape (TCTEC) Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.7 Carrier Tech Precision 71

7.7.1 Carrier Tech Precision Cover Tapes Corporation Information 71

7.7.2 Carrier Tech Precision Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 71

7.7.3 Carrier Tech Precision Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 72

7.7.4 Carrier Tech Precision Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.8 Lasertek 73

7.8.1 Lasertek Cover Tapes Corporation Information 73

7.8.2 Lasertek Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 73

7.8.3 Lasertek Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 74

7.8.4 Lasertek Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.9 ZheJiang Jiemei 75

7.9.1 ZheJiang Jiemei Cover Tapes Corporation Information 75

7.9.2 ZheJiang Jiemei Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 75

7.9.3 ZheJiang Jiemei Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76

7.9.4 ZheJiang Jiemei Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.10 HWA SHU 77

7.10.1 HWA SHU Cover Tapes Corporation Information 77

7.10.2 HWA SHU Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 77

7.10.3 HWA SHU Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

7.10.4 HWA SHU Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.11 U-PAK 79

7.11.1 U-PAK Cover Tapes Corporation Information 79

7.11.2 U-PAK Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 79

7.11.3 U-PAK Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 81

7.11.4 U-PAK Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.12 ITW ECPS 81

7.12.1 ITW ECPS Cover Tapes Corporation Information 81

7.12.2 ITW ECPS Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 82

7.12.3 ITW ECPS Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 83

7.12.4 ITW ECPS Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.13 ROTHE 83

7.13.1 ROTHE Cover Tapes Corporation Information 83

7.13.2 ROTHE Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 84

7.13.3 ROTHE Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 84

7.13.4 ROTHE Main Business and Markets Served 85

7.14 Zhuhai Tongxi Electronics Technology 85

7.14.1 Zhuhai Tongxi Electronics Technology Cover Tapes Corporation Information 85

7.14.2 Zhuhai Tongxi Electronics Technology Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 85

7.14.3 Zhuhai Tongxi Electronics Technology Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86

7.14.4 Zhuhai Tongxi Electronics Technology Main Business and Markets Served 86

7.15 C-Pak 87

7.15.1 C-Pak Cover Tapes Corporation Information 87

7.15.2 C-Pak Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 87

7.15.3 C-Pak Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88

7.15.4 C-Pak Main Business and Markets Served 88

7.16 Asahi Kasei 88

7.16.1 Asahi Kasei Cover Tapes Corporation Information 88

7.16.2 Asahi Kasei Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 89

7.16.3 Asahi Kasei Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 90

7.16.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served 90

7.17 ACTECH 90

7.17.1 ACTECH Cover Tapes Corporation Information 90

7.17.2 ACTECH Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 91

7.17.3 ACTECH Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 91

7.17.4 ACTECH Main Business and Markets Served 91

7.18 Ant Group (Acupaq) 92

7.18.1 Ant Group (Acupaq) Cover Tapes Corporation Information 92

7.18.2 Ant Group (Acupaq) Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 92

7.18.3 Ant Group (Acupaq) Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 93

7.18.4 Ant Group (Acupaq) Main Business and Markets Served 93

7.19 Dongguan Hongkang 93

7.19.1 Dongguan Hongkang Cover Tapes Corporation Information 93

7.19.2 Dongguan Hongkang Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 94

7.19.3 Dongguan Hongkang Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 94

7.19.4 Dongguan Hongkang Main Business and Markets Served 95

7.20 Advanced Component Taping 95

7.20.1 Advanced Component Taping Cover Tapes Corporation Information 95

7.20.2 Advanced Component Taping Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 95

7.20.3 Advanced Component Taping Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 96

7.20.4 Advanced Component Taping Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.21 Argosy Inc. 97

7.21.1 Argosy Inc. Cover Tapes Corporation Information 97

7.21.2 Argosy Inc. Cover Tapes Product Portfolio 97

7.21.3 Argosy Inc. Cover Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 98

7.21.4 Argosy Inc. Main Business and Markets Served 98

8 COVER TAPES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 99

8.1 Cover Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis 99

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 99

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 99

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 99

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 100

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cover Tapes 101

8.4 Cover Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis 102

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 103

9.1 Marketing Channel 103

9.2 Cover Tapes Distributors List 104

9.3 Cover Tapes Customers 106

10 COVER TAPES MARKET DYNAMICS 107

10.1 Cover Tapes Industry Trends 107

10.2 Cover Tapes Growth Drivers 107

10.3 Cover Tapes Market Challenges 108

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 109

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cover Tapes by Region (2022-2027) 109

11.2 North America Cover Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 111

11.3 Europe Cover Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 111

11.4 China Cover Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 112

11.5 Japan Cover Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 112

11.6 Southeast Asia Cover Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 113

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 114

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cover Tapes 114

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cover Tapes by Country 114

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cover Tapes by Country 115

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cover Tapes by Region 115

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Cover Tapes by Country 116

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 117

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 117

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cover Tapes by Type (2022-2027) 117

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cover Tapes by Type (2022-2027) 118

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cover Tapes by Type (2022-2027) 118

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cover Tapes by Application (2022-2027) 119

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 120

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 121

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 121

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 121

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 122

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 123

15.2 Data Source 124

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 124

15.2.2 Primary Sources 125

15.3 Author List 126

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348269/cover-tapes

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com