Microfluidics Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Microfluidics market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microfluidics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Microfluidics market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Microfluidics market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3,496.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7,407.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.3% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Microfluidic Chip accounting for 57% of the Microfluidics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 4519 million by 2028, growing at a revised 14.4% CAGR (2022-2028).
China Microfluidics market size is valued at US$ 330.9 million in 2021, while the US Microfluidics are US$ 979.7 million, severally. As for the Europe Microfluidics landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 658.2 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 14.1 %(2022-2028)
The global key manufacturers of Microfluidics include UFluidix, Roche, Danaher, Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emulate, Dolomite Microfluidics, Sphere Fluidics Limited, and Illumina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately 36% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Microfluidics production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Microfluidics by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Illumina Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc.
Zoetis
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Fluidigm Corporation
Roche
Philips
Chemyx
UFluidix
Danaher
908 Devices
ALine
Micronit Microfluidics
Fluigent SA
Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd)
ZEON CORPORATION
Microfluidics Market Segment by Type
Microfluidic Chip
Microfluidic Pump
Others
Microfluidics Market Segment by Application
In Vitro Detection
Pharmaceutical
Others
The report on the Microfluidics market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Russia
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Microfluidicsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Microfluidicsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Microfluidicsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Microfluidicswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Microfluidicssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Microfluidics companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
