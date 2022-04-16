Microfluidics Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Microfluidics market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microfluidics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Microfluidics market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Microfluidics market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3,496.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7,407.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.3% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Microfluidic Chip accounting for 57% of the Microfluidics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 4519 million by 2028, growing at a revised 14.4% CAGR (2022-2028).

China Microfluidics market size is valued at US$ 330.9 million in 2021, while the US Microfluidics are US$ 979.7 million, severally. As for the Europe Microfluidics landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 658.2 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 14.1 %(2022-2028)

The global key manufacturers of Microfluidics include UFluidix, Roche, Danaher, Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emulate, Dolomite Microfluidics, Sphere Fluidics Limited, and Illumina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately 36% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Microfluidics production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Microfluidics by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Illumina Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Zoetis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fluidigm Corporation

Roche

Philips

Chemyx

UFluidix

Danaher

908 Devices

ALine

Micronit Microfluidics

Fluigent SA

Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd)

ZEON CORPORATION

Microfluidics Market Segment by Type

Microfluidic Chip

Microfluidic Pump

Others

Microfluidics Market Segment by Application

In Vitro Detection

Pharmaceutical

Others

The report on the Microfluidics market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Microfluidicsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Microfluidicsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Microfluidicsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Microfluidicswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Microfluidicssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Microfluidics companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Microfluidics Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Microfluidics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Microfluidic Chip 2

1.2.3 Microfluidic Pump 3

1.2.4 Others 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Microfluidics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 In Vitro Detection 5

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical 5

1.3.4 Others 6

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 Global Microfluidics Production 8

2.1 Global Microfluidics Production by Region: 8

2.2 Global Microfluidics Production by Region 9

2.2.1 Global Microfluidics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 9

2.2.2 Global Microfluidics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 10

2.3 North America 11

2.4 Europe 12

2.5 China 12

2.6 Japan 13

3 Global Microfluidics Sales in Value Estimates and Forecasts 14

3.1 Global Microfluidics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 14

3.2 Global Microfluidics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 15

3.3 Global Microfluidics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 15

3.4 Global Microfluidics Revenue by Region 16

3.4.1 Global Microfluidics Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 16

3.4.2 Global Revenue Microfluidics by Region (2023-2028) 17

3.5 North America 18

3.6 Europe 19

3.7 Asia-Pacific 19

3.8 Latin America 20

3.9 Middle East & Africa 20

4 Competition by Manufacturers 21

4.1 Global Microfluidics Production Capacity by Manufacturers 21

4.1.1 Global Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Microfluidics in 2021 22

4.2 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 23

4.2.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 23

4.2.2 Global Microfluidics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 24

4.2.3 Global Microfluidics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 25

4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 27

5 Market Size by Type 29

5.1 Global Microfluidics Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 29

5.2 Global Microfluidics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 29

5.3 Global Microfluidics Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 29

6 Market Size by Application 31

6.1 Global Microfluidics Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 31

6.2 Global Microfluidics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 31

6.3 Global Microfluidics Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 31

7 North America 33

7.1 North America Microfluidics Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 33

7.2 North America Microfluidics Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 34

7.3 North America Microfluidics Sales by Country 35

7.3.1 North America Microfluidics Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 35

7.3.2 U.S. 36

7.3.3 Canada 36

7.3.4 Mexico 37

8 Europe 38

8.1 Europe Microfluidics Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 38

8.2 Europe Microfluidics Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 39

8.3 Europe Microfluidics Market Size by Country 40

8.3.1 Europe Microfluidics Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 40

8.3.2 Germany 41

8.3.3 France 42

8.3.4 U.K. 42

8.3.5 Russia 43

9 Asia Pacific 44

9.1 Asia Pacific Microfluidics Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 44

9.2 Asia Pacific Microfluidics Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 45

9.3 Asia Pacific Microfluidics Market Size by Region 46

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Microfluidics Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 46

9.3.2 China 47

9.3.3 Japan 48

9.3.4 South Korea 48

9.3.5 India 49

9.3.6 Australia 49

10 Latin America 50

10.1 Latin America Microfluidics Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 50

10.2 Latin America Microfluidics Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 51

10.3 Latin America Microfluidics Market Size by Country 52

10.3.1 Latin America Microfluidics Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 52

10.3.2 Brazil 53

10.3.3 Argentina 54

11 Middle East and Africa 55

11.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Market Size by Type 55

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 55

11.2 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Market Size by Application 56

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 56

11.3 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Market Size by Country 57

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 57

11.3.2 Egypt 58

11.3.3 Saudi Arabia 59

11.3.4 South Africa 59

12 Corporate Profile 60

12.1 Illumina Inc. 60

12.1.1 Illumina Inc. Corporation Information 60

12.1.2 Illumina Inc. Overview 60

12.1.3 Illumina Inc. Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

12.1.4 Illumina Inc. Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 61

12.2 PerkinElmer Inc. 62

12.2.1 PerkinElmer Inc. Corporation Information 62

12.2.2 PerkinElmer Inc. Overview 62

12.2.3 PerkinElmer Inc. Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

12.2.4 PerkinElmer Inc. Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 63

12.3 Zoetis 64

12.3.1 Zoetis Corporation Information 64

12.3.2 Zoetis Overview 64

12.3.3 Zoetis Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

12.3.4 Zoetis Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 65

12.3.5 Zoetis Recent Developments 66

12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments 67

12.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information 67

12.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview 67

12.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

12.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 68

12.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments 69

12.5 Fluidigm Corporation 70

12.5.1 Fluidigm Corporation Corporation Information 70

12.5.2 Fluidigm Corporation Overview 70

12.5.3 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

12.5.4 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 71

12.5.5 Fluidigm Corporation Recent Developments 71

12.6 Roche 72

12.6.1 Roche Corporation Information 72

12.6.2 Roche Overview 73

12.6.3 Roche Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

12.6.4 Roche Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 74

12.6.5 Roche Recent Developments 74

12.7 Philips 76

12.7.1 Philips Corporation Information 76

12.7.2 Philips Overview 77

12.7.3 Philips Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

12.7.4 Philips Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 78

12.7.5 Philips Recent Developments 78

12.8 Chemyx 79

12.8.1 Chemyx Corporation Information 79

12.8.2 Chemyx Overview 80

12.8.3 Chemyx Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

12.8.4 Chemyx Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 81

12.9 UFluidix 81

12.9.1 UFluidix Corporation Information 82

12.9.2 UFluidix Overview 82

12.9.3 UFluidix Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

12.9.4 UFluidix Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 83

12.9.5 UFluidix Recent Developments 86

12.10 Danaher 87

12.10.1 Danaher Corporation Information 87

12.10.2 Danaher Overview 87

12.10.3 Danaher Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

12.10.4 Danaher Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 88

12.10.5 Danaher Recent Developments 89

12.11 908 Devices 90

12.11.1 908 Devices Corporation Information 90

12.11.2 908 Devices Overview 90

12.11.3 908 Devices Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

12.11.4 908 Devices Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91

12.12 Aline 92

12.12.1 ALine Corporation Information 92

12.12.2 ALine Overview 92

12.12.3 ALine Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

12.12.4 ALine Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93

12.12.5 ALine Recent Developments 93

12.13 Micronit Microfluidics 94

12.13.1 Micronit Microfluidics Corporation Information 94

12.13.2 Micronit Microfluidics Overview 94

12.13.3 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

12.13.4 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

12.13.5 Micronit Microfluidics Recent Developments 96

12.14 Fluigent SA 96

12.14.1 Fluigent SA Corporation Information 96

12.14.2 Fluigent SA Overview 97

12.14.3 Fluigent SA Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

12.14.4 Fluigent SA Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98

12.14.5 Fluigent SA Recent Developments 99

12.15 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd) 99

12.15.1 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd) Corporation Information 99

12.15.2 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd) Overview 99

12.15.3 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd) Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

12.15.4 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd) Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 100

12.15.5 Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd) Recent Developments 101

12.16 ZEON CORPORATION 103

12.16.1 ZEON CORPORATION Corporation Information 103

12.16.2 ZEON CORPORATION Overview 103

12.16.3 ZEON CORPORATION Microfluidics Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

12.16.4 ZEON CORPORATION Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 104

12.16.5 ZEON CORPORATION Recent Developments 105

12.17 Emulate Inc. 105

12.17.1 Emulate Inc. Corporation Information 105

12.17.2 Emulate Inc. Overview 106

12.17.3 Emulate Inc. Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106

12.17.4 Emulate Inc. Recent Developments 107

12.18 Sphere Fluidics Limited 107

12.18.1 Sphere Fluidics Limited Corporation Information 107

12.18.2 Sphere Fluidics Limited Overview 108

12.18.3 Sphere Fluidics Limited Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 109

12.18.4 Sphere Fluidics Limited Recent Developments 109

12.19 Cellix 110

12.19.1 Cellix Corporation Information 110

12.19.2 Cellix Overview 110

12.19.3 Cellix Microfluidics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 112

13.1 Microfluidics Industry Chain Analysis 112

13.2 Microfluidics Key Raw Materials 112

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 112

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 113

13.3 Microfluidics Production Mode & Process 113

13.4 Microfluidics Sales and Marketing 113

13.4.1 Microfluidics Sales Channels 113

13.4.2 Microfluidics Distributors 113

13.5 Microfluidics Customers 114

14 Microfluidics Market Dynamics 116

14.1.1 Microfluidics Industry Trends 116

14.1.2 Microfluidics Market Drivers 117

14.1.3 Microfluidics Market Challenges 117

14.1.4 Microfluidics Market Restraints 118

15 Key Findings in the Global Microfluidics Study 119

16 Appendix 120

16.1 Research Methodology 120

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 120

16.1.2 Data Source 123

16.2 Author Details 125

