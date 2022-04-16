Preclinical CRO Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Preclinical CRO market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Preclinical CRO market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Preclinical CRO market.

Summary

The global Preclinical CRO market size is projected to reach US$ 23,381 million by 2028, from US$ 13,017 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies accounting for 46.53% of the Preclinical CRO global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 11,059 million by 2028, growing at a revised 8.60% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Pharmaceutical Companies segment is altered to an 8.06% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Preclinical CRO market size is valued at US$ 3,084 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Preclinical CRO are US$ 5,966 million and US$ 2,124 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 45.83% in 2021, while China and Europe are 23.69% and 16.32% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 28.43% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 10.69% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 5.56%, 5.98%, and 8.21% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Preclinical CRO landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 874 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 5.94% over the forecast period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Charles River

Wuxi AppTec

Labcorp

Eurofins Scientific

PPD

ICON Plc

Pharmaron

Inotiv

ChemPartner

JOINN Lab

EVOTEC

Medicilon

Crown Bioscience

Champion Oncology

Preclinical CRO Market Segment by Type

Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies

Toxicology Testing

Safety Pharmacology

Others

Preclinical CRO Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Other

The report on the Preclinical CRO market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Preclinical CROconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Preclinical CROmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Preclinical CROmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Preclinical CROwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Preclinical CROsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Preclinical CRO companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Preclinical CRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies 3

1.2.3 Toxicology Testing 3

1.2.4 Safety Pharmacology 4

1.2.5 Other 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Companies 6

1.3.3 Medical Device Companies 7

1.3.4 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Global Growth Trends 9

2.1 Global Preclinical CRO Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Preclinical CRO Growth Trends by Region 10

2.2.1 Preclinical CRO Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2.2 Preclinical CRO Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.2.3 Preclinical CRO Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.3 Preclinical CRO Market Dynamics 12

2.3.1 Preclinical CRO Industry Trends 12

2.3.2 Preclinical CRO Market Drivers 13

2.3.3 Preclinical CRO Market Challenges 14

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 16

3.1 Global Top Preclinical CRO Players by Revenue 16

3.1.1 Global Top Preclinical CRO Players by Revenue (2019-2022) 16

3.1.2 Global Preclinical CRO Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2022) 17

3.2 Global Preclinical CRO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Preclinical CRO Revenue 19

3.4 Global Preclinical CRO Market Concentration Ratio 20

3.4.1 Global Preclinical CRO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 20

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Preclinical CRO Revenue in 2021 21

3.5 Preclinical CRO Key Players Head office and Area Served 21

3.6 Established Date of Preclinical CRO Players 22

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

4 Preclinical CRO Breakdown Data by Type 25

4.1 Global Preclinical CRO Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 25

4.2 Global Preclinical CRO Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 25

5 Preclinical CRO Breakdown Data by Application 27

5.1 Global Preclinical CRO Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 27

5.2 Global Preclinical CRO Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 28

6 North America 29

6.1 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 29

6.2 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 29

6.2.1 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 29

6.2.2 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30

6.2.3 North America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 30

6.3 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 31

6.3.1 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 31

6.3.2 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 31

6.3.3 North America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 32

6.4 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country 32

6.4.1 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 32

6.4.2 North America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 33

6.4.3 United States 34

6.4.4 Canada 35

7 Europe 36

7.1 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 36

7.2 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 36

7.2.1 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 36

7.2.2 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 37

7.2.3 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37

7.3 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 38

7.3.1 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 38

7.3.2 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 38

7.3.3 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

7.4 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country 39

7.4.1 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 39

7.4.2 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 40

7.4.3 Germany 41

7.4.4 France 42

7.4.5 U.K. 43

7.4.6 Italy 44

7.4.7 Russia 45

8 Asia-Pacific 46

8.1 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 46

8.2 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 46

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 46

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 47

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

8.3 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 48

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 48

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 48

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

8.4 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Region 49

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 49

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 50

8.4.3 China 51

8.4.4 Japan 52

8.4.5 South Korea 53

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 54

8.4.7 India 55

8.4.8 Australia 56

9 Latin America 57

9.1 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 57

9.2 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 57

9.2.1 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 57

9.2.2 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 58

9.2.3 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 58

9.3 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 59

9.3.1 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59

9.3.2 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 59

9.3.3 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60

9.4 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country 60

9.4.1 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 60

9.4.2 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 61

9.4.3 Mexico 62

9.4.4 Brazil 63

10 Middle East & Africa 64

10.1 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 64

10.2 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 64

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 64

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 65

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 65

10.3 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 66

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 66

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 66

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 67

10.4 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country 67

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 67

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 68

10.4.3 Turkey 69

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 70

10.4.5 UAE 71

11 Key Players Profiles 72

11.1 Charles River 72

11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72

11.1.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 73

11.1.3 Charles River Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 73

11.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 73

11.2 Wuxi AppTec 74

11.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 74

11.2.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 75

11.2.3 Wuxi AppTec Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 75

11.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75

11.3 Labcorp 76

11.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 76

11.3.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 76

11.3.3 Labcorp Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 77

11.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77

11.4 Eurofins Scientific 78

11.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 78

11.4.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 78

11.4.3 Eurofins Scientific Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 79

11.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 79

11.5 PPD, Inc. 79

11.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 79

11.5.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 80

11.5.3 PPD, Inc. Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 80

11.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 80

11.6 ICON Plc. 81

11.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 81

11.6.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 81

11.6.3 ICON Plc. Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 82

11.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82

11.7 Pharmaron 83

11.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 83

11.7.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 83

11.7.3 Pharmaron Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 84

11.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 84

11.8 Inotiv 84

11.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 84

11.8.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 85

11.8.3 Inotiv Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 86

11.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 86

11.9 ChemPartner 86

11.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 86

11.9.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 87

11.9.3 ChemPartner Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 87

11.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 88

11.10 JOINN Lab 88

11.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 88

11.10.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 88

11.10.3 JOINN Lab Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 89

11.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 89

11.11 EVOTEC 90

11.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 90

11.11.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 90

11.11.3 EVOTEC Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 91

11.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 91

11.12 Medicilon 91

11.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 91

11.12.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 92

11.12.3 Medicilon Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 92

11.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 92

11.13 Crown Bioscience 93

11.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 93

11.13.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 94

11.13.3 Crown Bioscience Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 94

11.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 94

11.14 Champion Oncology 95

11.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 95

11.14.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 95

11.14.3 Champion Oncology Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 96

11.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 96

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 97

13 Appendix 98

13.1 Research Methodology 98

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 98

13.1.2 Data Source 101

13.2 Disclaimer 104

