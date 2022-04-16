Preclinical CRO Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Preclinical CRO Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players9 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Preclinical CRO market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Preclinical CRO market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Preclinical CRO market.
Summary
The global Preclinical CRO market size is projected to reach US$ 23,381 million by 2028, from US$ 13,017 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2028.
Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies accounting for 46.53% of the Preclinical CRO global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 11,059 million by 2028, growing at a revised 8.60% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Pharmaceutical Companies segment is altered to an 8.06% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Preclinical CRO market size is valued at US$ 3,084 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Preclinical CRO are US$ 5,966 million and US$ 2,124 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 45.83% in 2021, while China and Europe are 23.69% and 16.32% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 28.43% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 10.69% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 5.56%, 5.98%, and 8.21% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Preclinical CRO landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 874 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 5.94% over the forecast period.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Preclinical CRO market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Preclinical CRO market in terms of revenue.
Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Preclinical CRO market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Preclinical CRO market.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Charles River
Wuxi AppTec
Labcorp
Eurofins Scientific
PPD
ICON Plc
Pharmaron
Inotiv
ChemPartner
JOINN Lab
EVOTEC
Medicilon
Crown Bioscience
Champion Oncology
Preclinical CRO Market Segment by Type
Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies
Toxicology Testing
Safety Pharmacology
Others
Preclinical CRO Market Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical Companies
Medical Device Companies
Other
The report on the Preclinical CRO market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Preclinical CROconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Preclinical CROmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Preclinical CROmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Preclinical CROwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Preclinical CROsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Preclinical CRO companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Preclinical CRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies 3
1.2.3 Toxicology Testing 3
1.2.4 Safety Pharmacology 4
1.2.5 Other 4
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Companies 6
1.3.3 Medical Device Companies 7
1.3.4 Others 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 Global Growth Trends 9
2.1 Global Preclinical CRO Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9
2.2 Preclinical CRO Growth Trends by Region 10
2.2.1 Preclinical CRO Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10
2.2.2 Preclinical CRO Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 11
2.2.3 Preclinical CRO Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 12
2.3 Preclinical CRO Market Dynamics 12
2.3.1 Preclinical CRO Industry Trends 12
2.3.2 Preclinical CRO Market Drivers 13
2.3.3 Preclinical CRO Market Challenges 14
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 16
3.1 Global Top Preclinical CRO Players by Revenue 16
3.1.1 Global Top Preclinical CRO Players by Revenue (2019-2022) 16
3.1.2 Global Preclinical CRO Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2022) 17
3.2 Global Preclinical CRO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Preclinical CRO Revenue 19
3.4 Global Preclinical CRO Market Concentration Ratio 20
3.4.1 Global Preclinical CRO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 20
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Preclinical CRO Revenue in 2021 21
3.5 Preclinical CRO Key Players Head office and Area Served 21
3.6 Established Date of Preclinical CRO Players 22
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23
4 Preclinical CRO Breakdown Data by Type 25
4.1 Global Preclinical CRO Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 25
4.2 Global Preclinical CRO Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 25
5 Preclinical CRO Breakdown Data by Application 27
5.1 Global Preclinical CRO Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 27
5.2 Global Preclinical CRO Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 28
6 North America 29
6.1 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 29
6.2 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 29
6.2.1 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 29
6.2.2 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30
6.2.3 North America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 30
6.3 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 31
6.3.1 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 31
6.3.2 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 31
6.3.3 North America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 32
6.4 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country 32
6.4.1 North America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 32
6.4.2 North America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 33
6.4.3 United States 34
6.4.4 Canada 35
7 Europe 36
7.1 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 36
7.2 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 36
7.2.1 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 36
7.2.2 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 37
7.2.3 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37
7.3 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 38
7.3.1 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 38
7.3.2 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 38
7.3.3 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39
7.4 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country 39
7.4.1 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 39
7.4.2 Europe Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 40
7.4.3 Germany 41
7.4.4 France 42
7.4.5 U.K. 43
7.4.6 Italy 44
7.4.7 Russia 45
8 Asia-Pacific 46
8.1 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 46
8.2 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 46
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 46
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 47
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47
8.3 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 48
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 48
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 48
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49
8.4 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Region 49
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 49
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 50
8.4.3 China 51
8.4.4 Japan 52
8.4.5 South Korea 53
8.4.6 Southeast Asia 54
8.4.7 India 55
8.4.8 Australia 56
9 Latin America 57
9.1 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 57
9.2 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 57
9.2.1 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 57
9.2.2 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 58
9.2.3 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 58
9.3 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 59
9.3.1 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59
9.3.2 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 59
9.3.3 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60
9.4 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country 60
9.4.1 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 60
9.4.2 Latin America Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 61
9.4.3 Mexico 62
9.4.4 Brazil 63
10 Middle East & Africa 64
10.1 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size (2017-2028) 64
10.2 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type 64
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 64
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 65
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 65
10.3 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application 66
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 66
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 66
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 67
10.4 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country 67
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 67
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 68
10.4.3 Turkey 69
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 70
10.4.5 UAE 71
11 Key Players Profiles 72
11.1 Charles River 72
11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72
11.1.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 73
11.1.3 Charles River Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 73
11.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 73
11.2 Wuxi AppTec 74
11.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 74
11.2.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 75
11.2.3 Wuxi AppTec Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 75
11.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75
11.3 Labcorp 76
11.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 76
11.3.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 76
11.3.3 Labcorp Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 77
11.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77
11.4 Eurofins Scientific 78
11.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 78
11.4.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 78
11.4.3 Eurofins Scientific Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 79
11.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 79
11.5 PPD, Inc. 79
11.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 79
11.5.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 80
11.5.3 PPD, Inc. Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 80
11.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 80
11.6 ICON Plc. 81
11.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 81
11.6.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 81
11.6.3 ICON Plc. Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 82
11.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82
11.7 Pharmaron 83
11.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 83
11.7.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 83
11.7.3 Pharmaron Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 84
11.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 84
11.8 Inotiv 84
11.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 84
11.8.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 85
11.8.3 Inotiv Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 86
11.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 86
11.9 ChemPartner 86
11.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 86
11.9.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 87
11.9.3 ChemPartner Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 87
11.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 88
11.10 JOINN Lab 88
11.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 88
11.10.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 88
11.10.3 JOINN Lab Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 89
11.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 89
11.11 EVOTEC 90
11.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 90
11.11.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 90
11.11.3 EVOTEC Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 91
11.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 91
11.12 Medicilon 91
11.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 91
11.12.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 92
11.12.3 Medicilon Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 92
11.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 92
11.13 Crown Bioscience 93
11.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 93
11.13.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 94
11.13.3 Crown Bioscience Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 94
11.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 94
11.14 Champion Oncology 95
11.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 95
11.14.2 Preclinical CRO Product Overview 95
11.14.3 Champion Oncology Preclinical CRO Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 96
11.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 96
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 97
13 Appendix 98
13.1 Research Methodology 98
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 98
13.1.2 Data Source 101
13.2 Disclaimer 104
