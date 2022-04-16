POE Switch Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global POE Switch market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global POE Switch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348266/poe-switch

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global POE Switch Market

Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a technology for wired Ethernet local area networks (LANs) that allows the electrical current necessary for the operation of each device to be carried by the data cables rather than by power cords. Doing so minimizes the number of wires that must be strung in order to install the network.

Global POE Switch Scope and Market Size

The global POE Switch market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global POE Switch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Cisco

HPE

Dell

Juniper

Extreme Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Broadcom Inc

D-Link

Adtran

Panasonic

Advantech

Allied Telesis

Zyxel

Alaxala

Microchip Technology (Microsemi)

Westermo

Rubytech

Moxa

Repotec

DrayTek

Huawei

ZTE

TP-Link

Hikvision

Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology

Segment by Type

Below 12 Ports

12-24 Ports

24-32 Ports

32-48 Ports

Above 48 Ports

Segment by Application

Commercial

Government

School

Industrial

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global POE Switchconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of POE Switchmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global POE Switchmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the POE Switchwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of POE Switchsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> POE Switch companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 POE Switch Market Overview 1

1.1 POE Switch Product Overview 1

1.2 POE Switch Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Below 12 Ports 4

1.2.2 12-24 Ports 5

1.2.3 24-32 Ports 6

1.2.4 32-48 Ports 7

1.2.5 Above 48 Ports 8

1.3 Global POE Switch Market Size by Type 9

1.3.1 Global POE Switch Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 9

1.3.2 Global POE Switch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 10

1.3.3 Global POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 12

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 14

1.4.1 North America POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.2 Europe POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 15

1.4.4 South America POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 17

2 POE Switch Market Competition by Company 19

2.1 Global Top Players by POE Switch Sales (2017-2022) 19

2.2 Global Top Players by POE Switch Revenue (2017-2022) 21

2.3 Global Top Players by POE Switch Price (2017-2022) 23

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers POE Switch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 24

2.5 POE Switch Market Competitive Situation and Trends 25

2.5.1 POE Switch Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 25

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by POE Switch Revenue in 2021 26

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in POE Switch as of 2021) 27

2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 29

3 POE Switch Status and Outlook by Region 31

3.1 Global POE Switch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 31

3.2 Global POE Switch Historic Market Size by Region 31

3.2.1 Global POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 31

3.2.2 Global POE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 32

3.2.3 Global POE Switch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 32

3.3 Global POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Region 33

3.3.1 Global POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 33

3.3.2 Global POE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 33

3.3.3 Global POE Switch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 34

4 POE Switch by Application 35

4.1 POE Switch Market Segment by Application 35

4.1.1 Commercial 35

4.1.2 Government 35

4.1.3 School 36

4.1.4 Industrial 37

4.1.5 Others 37

4.2 Global POE Switch Market Size by Application 38

4.2.1 Global POE Switch Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 38

4.2.2 Global POE Switch Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 39

4.2.3 Global POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 41

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 43

4.3.1 North America POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43

4.3.2 Europe POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 44

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 45

4.3.4 South America POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 46

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

5 North America POE Switch by Country 49

5.1 North America POE Switch Historic Market Size by Country 49

5.1.1 North America POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 49

5.1.2 North America POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 49

5.2 North America POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

5.2.1 North America POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 50

5.2.2 North America POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 50

6 Europe POE Switch by Country 52

6.1 Europe POE Switch Historic Market Size by Country 52

6.1.1 Europe POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 52

6.1.2 Europe POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 53

6.2 Europe POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country 54

6.2.1 Europe POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 54

6.2.2 Europe POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 55

7 Asia-Pacific POE Switch by Region 57

7.1 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Historic Market Size by Region 57

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 57

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 58

7.2 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Region 59

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 59

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 60

8 South America POE Switch by Country 62

8.1 South America POE Switch Historic Market Size by Country 62

8.1.1 South America POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 62

8.1.2 South America POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 62

8.2 South America POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country 63

8.2.1 South America POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 63

8.2.2 South America POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 63

9 Middle East and Africa POE Switch by Country 65

9.1 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Historic Market Size by Country 65

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 65

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 65

9.2 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country 66

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 66

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 67

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in POE Switch Business 68

10.1 Cisco 68

10.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information 68

10.1.2 Company One Business Overview 68

10.1.3 Cisco POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

10.1.4 Cisco POE Switch Products Offered 69

10.1.5 Cisco Recent Development 71

10.2 HPE 71

10.2.1 HPE Corporation Information 71

10.2.2 Company One Business Overview 72

10.2.3 HPE POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

10.2.4 HPE POE Switch Products Offered 73

10.2.5 HPE Recent Development 73

10.3 Dell 74

10.3.1 Dell Corporation Information 74

10.3.2 Company One Business Overview 74

10.3.3 Dell POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

10.3.4 Dell POE Switch Products Offered 76

10.3.5 Dell Recent Development 76

10.4 Juniper Networks 77

10.4.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information 77

10.4.2 Company One Business Overview 77

10.4.3 Juniper Networks POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

10.4.4 Juniper Networks POE Switch Products Offered 78

10.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development 79

10.5 Extreme Networks 79

10.5.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information 79

10.5.2 Company One Business Overview 80

10.5.3 Extreme Networks POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

10.5.4 Extreme Networks POE Switch Products Offered 81

10.5.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development 81

10.6 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise 82

10.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Corporation Information 82

10.6.2 Company One Business Overview 82

10.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

10.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise POE Switch Products Offered 84

10.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development 85

10.7 Netgear 85

10.7.1 Netgear Corporation Information 85

10.7.2 Company One Business Overview 85

10.7.3 Netgear POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

10.7.4 Netgear POE Switch Products Offered 87

10.7.5 Netgear Recent Development 87

10.8 Broadcom Inc 87

10.8.1 Broadcom Inc Corporation Information 87

10.8.2 Company One Business Overview 88

10.8.3 Broadcom Inc POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

10.8.4 Broadcom Inc POE Switch Products Offered 89

10.8.5 Broadcom Inc Recent Development 89

10.9 D-Link 90

10.9.1 D-Link Corporation Information 90

10.9.2 Company One Business Overview 90

10.9.3 D-Link POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

10.9.4 D-Link POE Switch Products Offered 91

10.9.5 D-Link Recent Development 91

10.10 Adtran 91

10.10.1 Adtran Corporation Information 91

10.10.2 Company One Business Overview 92

10.10.3 Adtran POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

10.10.4 Adtran POE Switch Products Offered 93

10.10.5 Adtran Recent Development 94

10.11 Panasonic 94

10.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 94

10.11.2 Company One Business Overview 94

10.11.3 Panasonic POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

10.11.4 Panasonic POE Switch Products Offered 96

10.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development 96

10.12 Advantech 96

10.12.1 Advantech Corporation Information 96

10.12.2 Company One Business Overview 97

10.12.3 Advantech POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

10.12.4 Advantech POE Switch Products Offered 98

10.13 Allied Telesis 98

10.13.1 Allied Telesis Corporation Information 98

10.13.2 Company One Business Overview 99

10.13.3 Allied Telesis POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

10.13.4 Allied Telesis POE Switch Products Offered 101

10.14 Zyxel 101

10.14.1 Zyxel Corporation Information 101

10.14.2 Company One Business Overview 102

10.14.3 Zyxel POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

10.14.4 Zyxel POE Switch Products Offered 102

10.15 Alaxala 103

10.15.1 Alaxala Corporation Information 103

10.15.2 Company One Business Overview 104

10.15.3 Alaxala POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

10.15.4 Alaxala POE Switch Products Offered 104

10.16 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) 105

10.16.1 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) Corporation Information 105

10.16.2 Company One Business Overview 105

10.16.3 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106

10.16.4 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) POE Switch Products Offered 106

10.16.5 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) Recent Development 107

10.17 Westermo 107

10.17.1 Westermo Corporation Information 107

10.17.2 Company One Business Overview 107

10.17.3 Westermo POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

10.17.4 Westermo POE Switch Products Offered 108

10.18 Rubytech 108

10.18.1 Rubytech Corporation Information 108

10.18.2 Company One Business Overview 109

10.18.3 Rubytech POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

10.18.4 Rubytech POE Switch Products Offered 110

10.19 Moxa 110

10.19.1 Moxa Corporation Information 110

10.19.2 Company One Business Overview 111

10.19.3 Moxa POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

10.19.4 Moxa POE Switch Products Offered 111

10.20 Repotec 112

10.20.1 Repotec Corporation Information 112

10.20.2 Company One Business Overview 112

10.20.3 Repotec POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

10.20.4 Repotec POE Switch Products Offered 113

10.21 DrayTek 113

10.21.1 DrayTek Corporation Information 113

10.21.2 Company One Business Overview 114

10.21.3 DrayTek POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

10.21.4 DrayTek POE Switch Products Offered 115

10.22 Huawei 115

10.22.1 Huawei Corporation Information 115

10.22.2 Company One Business Overview 116

10.22.3 Huawei POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

10.22.4 Huawei POE Switch Products Offered 117

10.22.5 Huawei Recent Development 118

10.23 ZTE 118

10.23.1 ZTE Corporation Information 118

10.23.2 Company One Business Overview 118

10.23.3 ZTE POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119

10.23.4 ZTE POE Switch Products Offered 119

10.24 TP-Link 120

10.24.1 TP-Link Corporation Information 120

10.24.2 Company One Business Overview 120

10.24.3 TP-Link POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

10.24.4 TP-Link POE Switch Products Offered 121

10.25 Hikvision 122

10.25.1 Hikvision Corporation Information 122

10.25.2 Company One Business Overview 122

10.25.3 Hikvision POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

10.25.4 Hikvision POE Switch Products Offered 123

10.26 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology 123

10.26.1 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Corporation Information 123

10.26.2 Company One Business Overview 124

10.26.3 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

10.26.4 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology POE Switch Products Offered 125

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 126

11.1 POE Switch Key Raw Materials 126

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 126

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 127

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 128

11.2.1 Raw Materials 128

11.2.2 Labor Cost 128

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 128

11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of POE Switch 129

11.4 POE Switch Market Dynamics 129

11.4.1 Industry Trends 129

11.5 Opportunities and Drivers 130

11.6 Challenges 131

11.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 131

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 133

12.1 Marketing Channel 133

12.2 POE Switch Distributors 135

12.3 POE Switch Downstream Customers 137

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 138

14 Appendix 139

14.1 Research Methodology 139

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 139

14.1.2 Data Source 142

14.2 Author Details 145

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348266/poe-switch

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com