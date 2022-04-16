POE Switch Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

POE Switch Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players9 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global POE Switch market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global POE Switch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global POE Switch Market
Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a technology for wired Ethernet local area networks (LANs) that allows the electrical current necessary for the operation of each device to be carried by the data cables rather than by power cords. Doing so minimizes the number of wires that must be strung in order to install the network.
Global POE Switch Scope and Market Size
By Company
Cisco
HPE
Dell
Juniper
Extreme Networks
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Netgear
Broadcom Inc
D-Link
Adtran
Panasonic
Advantech
Allied Telesis
Zyxel
Alaxala
Microchip Technology (Microsemi)
Westermo
Rubytech
Moxa
Repotec
DrayTek
Huawei
ZTE
TP-Link
Hikvision
Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology
Segment by Type
Below 12 Ports
12-24 Ports
24-32 Ports
32-48 Ports
Above 48 Ports
Segment by Application
Commercial
Government
School
Industrial
Others
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global POE Switchconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of POE Switchmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global POE Switchmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the POE Switchwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of POE Switchsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> POE Switch companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 POE Switch Market Overview 1
1.1 POE Switch Product Overview 1
1.2 POE Switch Market Segment by Type 4
1.2.1 Below 12 Ports 4
1.2.2 12-24 Ports 5
1.2.3 24-32 Ports 6
1.2.4 32-48 Ports 7
1.2.5 Above 48 Ports 8
1.3 Global POE Switch Market Size by Type 9
1.3.1 Global POE Switch Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 9
1.3.2 Global POE Switch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 10
1.3.3 Global POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 12
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 14
1.4.1 North America POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14
1.4.2 Europe POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 15
1.4.4 South America POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 17
2 POE Switch Market Competition by Company 19
2.1 Global Top Players by POE Switch Sales (2017-2022) 19
2.2 Global Top Players by POE Switch Revenue (2017-2022) 21
2.3 Global Top Players by POE Switch Price (2017-2022) 23
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers POE Switch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 24
2.5 POE Switch Market Competitive Situation and Trends 25
2.5.1 POE Switch Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 25
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by POE Switch Revenue in 2021 26
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in POE Switch as of 2021) 27
2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 29
3 POE Switch Status and Outlook by Region 31
3.1 Global POE Switch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 31
3.2 Global POE Switch Historic Market Size by Region 31
3.2.1 Global POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 31
3.2.2 Global POE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 32
3.2.3 Global POE Switch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 32
3.3 Global POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Region 33
3.3.1 Global POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 33
3.3.2 Global POE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 33
3.3.3 Global POE Switch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 34
4 POE Switch by Application 35
4.1 POE Switch Market Segment by Application 35
4.1.1 Commercial 35
4.1.2 Government 35
4.1.3 School 36
4.1.4 Industrial 37
4.1.5 Others 37
4.2 Global POE Switch Market Size by Application 38
4.2.1 Global POE Switch Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 38
4.2.2 Global POE Switch Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 39
4.2.3 Global POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 41
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 43
4.3.1 North America POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43
4.3.2 Europe POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 44
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 45
4.3.4 South America POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 46
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47
5 North America POE Switch by Country 49
5.1 North America POE Switch Historic Market Size by Country 49
5.1.1 North America POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 49
5.1.2 North America POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 49
5.2 North America POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country 50
5.2.1 North America POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 50
5.2.2 North America POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 50
6 Europe POE Switch by Country 52
6.1 Europe POE Switch Historic Market Size by Country 52
6.1.1 Europe POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 52
6.1.2 Europe POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 53
6.2 Europe POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country 54
6.2.1 Europe POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 54
6.2.2 Europe POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 55
7 Asia-Pacific POE Switch by Region 57
7.1 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Historic Market Size by Region 57
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 57
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 58
7.2 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Region 59
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 59
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific POE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 60
8 South America POE Switch by Country 62
8.1 South America POE Switch Historic Market Size by Country 62
8.1.1 South America POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 62
8.1.2 South America POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 62
8.2 South America POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country 63
8.2.1 South America POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 63
8.2.2 South America POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 63
9 Middle East and Africa POE Switch by Country 65
9.1 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Historic Market Size by Country 65
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 65
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 65
9.2 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country 66
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 66
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa POE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 67
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in POE Switch Business 68
10.1 Cisco 68
10.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information 68
10.1.2 Company One Business Overview 68
10.1.3 Cisco POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69
10.1.4 Cisco POE Switch Products Offered 69
10.1.5 Cisco Recent Development 71
10.2 HPE 71
10.2.1 HPE Corporation Information 71
10.2.2 Company One Business Overview 72
10.2.3 HPE POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72
10.2.4 HPE POE Switch Products Offered 73
10.2.5 HPE Recent Development 73
10.3 Dell 74
10.3.1 Dell Corporation Information 74
10.3.2 Company One Business Overview 74
10.3.3 Dell POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75
10.3.4 Dell POE Switch Products Offered 76
10.3.5 Dell Recent Development 76
10.4 Juniper Networks 77
10.4.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information 77
10.4.2 Company One Business Overview 77
10.4.3 Juniper Networks POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78
10.4.4 Juniper Networks POE Switch Products Offered 78
10.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development 79
10.5 Extreme Networks 79
10.5.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information 79
10.5.2 Company One Business Overview 80
10.5.3 Extreme Networks POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80
10.5.4 Extreme Networks POE Switch Products Offered 81
10.5.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development 81
10.6 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise 82
10.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Corporation Information 82
10.6.2 Company One Business Overview 82
10.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83
10.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise POE Switch Products Offered 84
10.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development 85
10.7 Netgear 85
10.7.1 Netgear Corporation Information 85
10.7.2 Company One Business Overview 85
10.7.3 Netgear POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86
10.7.4 Netgear POE Switch Products Offered 87
10.7.5 Netgear Recent Development 87
10.8 Broadcom Inc 87
10.8.1 Broadcom Inc Corporation Information 87
10.8.2 Company One Business Overview 88
10.8.3 Broadcom Inc POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88
10.8.4 Broadcom Inc POE Switch Products Offered 89
10.8.5 Broadcom Inc Recent Development 89
10.9 D-Link 90
10.9.1 D-Link Corporation Information 90
10.9.2 Company One Business Overview 90
10.9.3 D-Link POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90
10.9.4 D-Link POE Switch Products Offered 91
10.9.5 D-Link Recent Development 91
10.10 Adtran 91
10.10.1 Adtran Corporation Information 91
10.10.2 Company One Business Overview 92
10.10.3 Adtran POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92
10.10.4 Adtran POE Switch Products Offered 93
10.10.5 Adtran Recent Development 94
10.11 Panasonic 94
10.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 94
10.11.2 Company One Business Overview 94
10.11.3 Panasonic POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95
10.11.4 Panasonic POE Switch Products Offered 96
10.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development 96
10.12 Advantech 96
10.12.1 Advantech Corporation Information 96
10.12.2 Company One Business Overview 97
10.12.3 Advantech POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97
10.12.4 Advantech POE Switch Products Offered 98
10.13 Allied Telesis 98
10.13.1 Allied Telesis Corporation Information 98
10.13.2 Company One Business Overview 99
10.13.3 Allied Telesis POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100
10.13.4 Allied Telesis POE Switch Products Offered 101
10.14 Zyxel 101
10.14.1 Zyxel Corporation Information 101
10.14.2 Company One Business Overview 102
10.14.3 Zyxel POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102
10.14.4 Zyxel POE Switch Products Offered 102
10.15 Alaxala 103
10.15.1 Alaxala Corporation Information 103
10.15.2 Company One Business Overview 104
10.15.3 Alaxala POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104
10.15.4 Alaxala POE Switch Products Offered 104
10.16 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) 105
10.16.1 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) Corporation Information 105
10.16.2 Company One Business Overview 105
10.16.3 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106
10.16.4 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) POE Switch Products Offered 106
10.16.5 Microchip Technology (Microsemi) Recent Development 107
10.17 Westermo 107
10.17.1 Westermo Corporation Information 107
10.17.2 Company One Business Overview 107
10.17.3 Westermo POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108
10.17.4 Westermo POE Switch Products Offered 108
10.18 Rubytech 108
10.18.1 Rubytech Corporation Information 108
10.18.2 Company One Business Overview 109
10.18.3 Rubytech POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109
10.18.4 Rubytech POE Switch Products Offered 110
10.19 Moxa 110
10.19.1 Moxa Corporation Information 110
10.19.2 Company One Business Overview 111
10.19.3 Moxa POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111
10.19.4 Moxa POE Switch Products Offered 111
10.20 Repotec 112
10.20.1 Repotec Corporation Information 112
10.20.2 Company One Business Overview 112
10.20.3 Repotec POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112
10.20.4 Repotec POE Switch Products Offered 113
10.21 DrayTek 113
10.21.1 DrayTek Corporation Information 113
10.21.2 Company One Business Overview 114
10.21.3 DrayTek POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114
10.21.4 DrayTek POE Switch Products Offered 115
10.22 Huawei 115
10.22.1 Huawei Corporation Information 115
10.22.2 Company One Business Overview 116
10.22.3 Huawei POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
10.22.4 Huawei POE Switch Products Offered 117
10.22.5 Huawei Recent Development 118
10.23 ZTE 118
10.23.1 ZTE Corporation Information 118
10.23.2 Company One Business Overview 118
10.23.3 ZTE POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119
10.23.4 ZTE POE Switch Products Offered 119
10.24 TP-Link 120
10.24.1 TP-Link Corporation Information 120
10.24.2 Company One Business Overview 120
10.24.3 TP-Link POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121
10.24.4 TP-Link POE Switch Products Offered 121
10.25 Hikvision 122
10.25.1 Hikvision Corporation Information 122
10.25.2 Company One Business Overview 122
10.25.3 Hikvision POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
10.25.4 Hikvision POE Switch Products Offered 123
10.26 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology 123
10.26.1 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Corporation Information 123
10.26.2 Company One Business Overview 124
10.26.3 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology POE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124
10.26.4 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology POE Switch Products Offered 125
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 126
11.1 POE Switch Key Raw Materials 126
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 126
11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 127
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 128
11.2.1 Raw Materials 128
11.2.2 Labor Cost 128
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 128
11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of POE Switch 129
11.4 POE Switch Market Dynamics 129
11.4.1 Industry Trends 129
11.5 Opportunities and Drivers 130
11.6 Challenges 131
11.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 131
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 133
12.1 Marketing Channel 133
12.2 POE Switch Distributors 135
12.3 POE Switch Downstream Customers 137
13 Research Findings and Conclusion 138
14 Appendix 139
14.1 Research Methodology 139
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 139
14.1.2 Data Source 142
14.2 Author Details 145
