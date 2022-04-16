Small Engine Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Small Engine Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players8 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Small Engine market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Small Engine market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Small Engine market was valued at US$ 9,725.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12,816.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period (22-28). Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, in 2021, Diesel Engines accounted for a share of 79.37% in the global Small Engine market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 9,999.1 million by 2028 from US$ 7,718.5 million in 2021.
China Small Engine market size is valued at US$ 1,379.6 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Small Engine are US$ 3,409.2 million and US$ 2,962.8 million.
The global key manufacturers of Small Engine include Honda, Yanmar, Kohler Power, Briggs & Stratton, Kawasaki, Kubota, Generac, Changchai, and Yamaha Motor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately 64.04% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Small Engine production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Small Engine by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Honda
Yanmar
Kohler Power
Briggs & Stratton
Kawasaki
Kubota
Generac
Changchai
Yamaha Motor
Hatz
Chongqing Fuchai
Small Engine Market Segment by Type
Diesel Engines
Gasoline Engines
Small Engine Market Segment by Application
Gardening Equipment
Construction Equipment
Agricultural Equipment
Others
The report on the Small Engine market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
South Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Small Engineconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Small Enginemarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Small Enginemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Small Enginewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Small Enginesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Small Engine companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Small Engine Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Small Engine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Diesel Engines 3
1.2.3 Gasoline Engines 4
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Small Engine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Gardening Equipment 6
1.3.3 Construction Equipment 7
1.3.4 Agricultural Equipment 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 Global Small Engine Production 10
2.1 Global Small Engine Production Capacity (2017-2028) 10
2.2 Global Small Engine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10
2.3 Global Small Engine Production by Region 12
2.3.1 Global Small Engine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 12
2.3.2 Global Small Engine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 13
2.4 North America 14
2.5 Europe 15
2.6 China 15
2.7 Japan 16
3 Global Small Engine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 17
3.1 Global Small Engine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17
3.2 Global Small Engine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18
3.3 Global Small Engine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19
3.4 Global Small Engine Sales by Region 19
3.4.1 Global Small Engine Sales by Region (2017-2022) 19
3.4.2 Global Sales Small Engine by Region (2023-2028) 20
3.5 Global Small Engine Revenue by Region 22
3.5.1 Global Small Engine Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 22
3.5.2 Global Small Engine Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 22
3.6 North America 23
3.7 Europe 24
3.8 Asia-Pacific 25
3.9 South America 26
3.10 Middle East & Africa 27
4 Competition by Manufacturers 29
4.1 Global Small Engine Sales by Manufacturers 29
4.1.1 Global Small Engine Sales by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 29
4.1.2 Global Small Engine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 29
4.2 Global Small Engine Revenue by Manufacturers 30
4.2.1 Global Small Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 30
4.2.2 Global Small Engine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 31
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Engine Revenue in 2021 32
4.3 Global Small Engine Sales Price by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 33
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 33
4.4.2 Global Small Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 34
4.4.3 Global Small Engine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 35
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 36
5 Market Size by Type 37
5.1 Global Small Engine Sales by Type 37
5.1.1 Global Small Engine Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 37
5.1.2 Global Small Engine Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 37
5.1.3 Global Small Engine Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 37
5.2 Global Small Engine Revenue by Type 38
5.2.1 Global Small Engine Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 38
5.2.2 Global Small Engine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 38
5.2.3 Global Small Engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39
5.3 Global Small Engine Price by Type 40
5.3.1 Global Small Engine Price by Type (2017-2022) 40
5.3.2 Global Small Engine Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 40
6 Market Size by Application 41
6.1 Global Small Engine Sales by Application 41
6.1.1 Global Small Engine Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 41
6.1.2 Global Small Engine Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 41
6.1.3 Global Small Engine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 41
6.2 Global Small Engine Revenue by Application 42
6.2.1 Global Small Engine Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 42
6.2.2 Global Small Engine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 43
6.2.3 Global Small Engine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43
6.3 Global Small Engine Price by Application 44
6.3.1 Global Small Engine Price by Application (2017-2022) 44
6.3.2 Global Small Engine Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 44
7 North America 46
7.1 North America Small Engine Market Size by Type 46
7.1.1 North America Small Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 46
7.1.2 North America Small Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 47
7.2 North America Small Engine Market Size by Application 48
7.2.1 North America Small Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028) 48
7.2.2 North America Small Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 49
7.3 North America Small Engine Sales by Country 50
7.3.1 North America Small Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50
7.3.2 North America Small Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51
7.3.3 U.S. 52
7.3.4 Canada 52
7.3.5 Mexico 53
8 Europe 54
8.1 Europe Small Engine Market Size by Type 54
8.1.1 Europe Small Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54
8.1.2 Europe Small Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 55
8.2 Europe Small Engine Market Size by Application 56
8.2.1 Europe Small Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028) 56
8.2.2 Europe Small Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 57
8.3 Europe Small Engine Market Size by Country 58
8.3.1 Europe Small Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 58
8.3.2 Europe Small Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 59
8.3.3 Germany 60
8.3.4 France 61
8.3.5 U.K. 61
8.3.6 Italy 62
8.3.7 Russia 62
9 Asia Pacific 63
9.1 Asia Pacific Small Engine Market Size by Type 63
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Small Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 63
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Small Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 64
9.2 Asia Pacific Small Engine Market Size by Application 65
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028) 65
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 66
9.3 Asia Pacific Small Engine Market Size by Region 67
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Small Engine Sales by Region (2017-2028) 67
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Small Engine Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 68
9.3.3 China 70
9.3.4 Japan 70
9.3.5 South Korea 71
9.3.6 India 71
9.3.7 Southeast Asia 72
9.3.8 Australia 72
10 South America 73
10.1 South America Small Engine Market Size by Type 73
10.1.1 South America Small Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 73
10.1.2 South America Small Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74
10.2 South America Small Engine Market Size by Application 75
10.2.1 South America Small Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028) 75
10.2.2 South America Small Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 76
10.3 South America Small Engine Market Size by Country 77
10.3.1 South America Small Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 77
10.3.2 South America Small Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 78
10.3.3 Brazil 79
10.3.4 Argentina 79
11 Middle East and Africa 80
11.1 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Market Size by Type 80
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 80
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 81
11.2 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Market Size by Application 82
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028) 82
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 83
11.3 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Market Size by Country 84
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 84
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Small Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 85
11.3.3 Saudi Arabia 87
11.3.4 Turkey 87
11.3.5 South Africa 88
12 Corporate Profile 89
12.1 Honda 89
12.1.1 Honda Corporation Information 89
12.1.2 Honda Overview 89
12.1.3 Honda Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 90
12.1.4 Honda Small Engine Product Information 91
12.2 Yanmar 91
12.2.1 Yanmar Corporation Information 91
12.2.2 Yanmar Overview 92
12.2.3 Yanmar Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 92
12.2.4 Yanmar Small Engine Product Information 93
12.3 Kohler Power 93
12.3.1 Kohler Power Corporation Information 93
12.3.2 Kohler Power Overview 94
12.3.3 Kohler Power Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 94
12.3.4 Kohler Power Small Engine Product Information 95
12.4 Briggs & Stratton 95
12.4.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information 95
12.4.2 Briggs & Stratton Overview 96
12.4.3 Briggs & Stratton Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 97
12.4.4 Briggs & Stratton Small Engine Product Information 97
12.5 Kawasaki 98
12.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information 98
12.5.2 Kawasaki Overview 98
12.5.3 Kawasaki Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 99
12.5.4 Kawasaki Small Engine Product Information 99
12.6 Kubota 100
12.6.1 Kubota Corporation Information 100
12.6.2 Kubota Overview 101
12.6.3 Kubota Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 101
12.6.4 Kubota Small Engine Product Information 102
12.7 Generac 102
12.7.1 Generac Corporation Information 102
12.7.2 Generac Overview 103
12.7.3 Generac Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 103
12.7.4 Generac Small Engine Product Information 104
12.8 Changchai 104
12.8.1 Changchai Corporation Information 104
12.8.2 Changchai Overview 105
12.8.3 Changchai Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 106
12.8.4 Changchai Small Engine Product Information 106
12.9 Yamaha Motor 106
12.9.1 Yamaha Motor Corporation Information 106
12.9.2 Yamaha Motor Overview 107
12.9.3 Yamaha Motor Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 108
12.9.4 Yamaha Motor Small Engine Product Information 108
12.10 Hatz 108
12.10.1 Hatz Corporation Information 108
12.10.2 Hatz Overview 109
12.10.3 Hatz Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 110
12.10.4 Hatz Small Engine Product Information 110
12.11 Chongqing Fuchai 111
12.11.1 Chongqing Fuchai Corporation Information 111
12.11.2 Chongqing Fuchai Overview 111
12.11.3 Chongqing Fuchai Small Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 112
12.11.4 Chongqing Fuchai Small Engine Product Information 112
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 113
13.1 Small Engine Industry Chain Analysis 113
13.2 Small Engine Key Raw Materials 113
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 113
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 114
13.3 Small Engine Production Mode & Process 115
13.4 Small Engine Sales and Marketing 115
13.5 Small Engine Customers 117
14 Small Engine Market Dynamics 119
14.1.1 Small Engine Industry Trends 119
14.1.2 Small Engine Market Drivers 119
14.1.3 Small Engine Market Challenges 120
15 Key Findings in the Global Small Engine Study 121
16 Appendix 122
16.1 Research Methodology 122
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 122
16.1.2 Data Source 125
16.2 Author Details 127
