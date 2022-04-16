Magnetron Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Magnetron market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetron market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348265/magnetron-2029

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetron Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Magnetron market size was valued at US$ 1485 million in 2021 and it will reach to US$ 1803 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.43% during the forecast period.

Global Magnetron Scope and Market Size

The global Magnetron market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetron market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2029.

By Company

Midea

Galanz

Samsung

Dongbu Daewoo

LG

E2V

Hitachi

Toshiba Hokuto Electronics

NJR (New JRC)

Panasonic

L3 Harris

CPI (Beverly)

Kunshan Guoli

Guogang Electric

Segment by Type

Continuous Magnetrons

Pulse Magnetrons

Segment by Application

Home Microwave Oven

Drying/Heating

Medical

Radar

Industrial LINACs

Plasma

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Magnetronconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Magnetronmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Magnetronmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Magnetronwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Magnetronsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Magnetron companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Magnetron Market Overview 1

1.1 Magnetron Product Overview 1

1.2 Magnetron Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Continuous Magnetrons 3

1.2.2 Pulse Magnetrons 4

1.3 Global Magnetron Market Size by Type 5

1.3.1 Global Magnetron Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2029) 5

1.3.2 Global Magnetron Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 6

1.3.3 Global Magnetron Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2029) 8

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 9

1.4.1 North America Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.4.2 Europe Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 13

1.4.4 South America Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 15

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16

2 Magnetron Market Competition by Company 17

2.1 Global Top Players by Magnetron Sales (2017-2022) 17

2.2 Global Top Players by Magnetron Revenue (2017-2022) 19

2.3 Global Top Players by Magnetron Price (2017-2022) 21

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Magnetron Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 22

2.5 Magnetron Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.5.1 Magnetron Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 23

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Magnetron Revenue in 2021 24

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Magnetron as of 2021) 25

2.7 Key Manufacturers Magnetron Product Offered 25

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 26

3 Magnetron Status and Outlook by Region 28

3.1 Global Magnetron Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 28

3.2 Global Magnetron Historic Market Size by Region 28

3.2.1 Global Magnetron Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.2.2 Global Magnetron Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 29

3.2.3 Global Magnetron Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 30

3.3 Global Magnetron Forecasted Market Size by Region 30

3.3.1 Global Magnetron Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2029) 30

3.3.2 Global Magnetron Sales in Value by Region (2023-2029) 31

3.3.3 Global Magnetron Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2029) 32

4 Magnetron by Application 33

4.1 Magnetron Market Segment by Application 33

4.1.1 Drying/Heating 33

4.1.2 Medical 33

4.1.3 Radar 34

4.1.4 Industrial LINACs 35

4.1.5 Plasma 35

4.1.6 Home Microwave Oven 36

4.2 Global Magnetron Market Size by Application 37

4.2.1 Global Magnetron Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2029) 37

4.2.2 Global Magnetron Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 39

4.2.3 Global Magnetron Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2029) 42

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 45

4.3.1 North America Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 45

4.3.2 Europe Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 46

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

4.3.4 South America Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 48

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 49

5 North America Magnetron by Country 50

5.1 North America Magnetron Historic Market Size by Country 50

5.1.1 North America Magnetron Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 50

5.1.2 North America Magnetron Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 50

5.2 North America Magnetron Forecasted Market Size by Country 51

5.2.1 North America Magnetron Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2029) 51

5.2.2 North America Magnetron Sales in Value by Country (2023-2029) 51

6 Europe Magnetron by Country 53

6.1 Europe Magnetron Historic Market Size by Country 53

6.1.1 Europe Magnetron Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 53

6.1.2 Europe Magnetron Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 53

6.2 Europe Magnetron Forecasted Market Size by Country 54

6.2.1 Europe Magnetron Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2029) 54

6.2.2 Europe Magnetron Sales in Value by Country (2023-2029) 55

7 Asia-Pacific Magnetron by Region 57

7.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Historic Market Size by Region 57

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 57

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 57

7.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Forecasted Market Size by Region 58

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2029) 58

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Sales in Value by Region (2023-2029) 59

8 South America Magnetron by Country 61

8.1 South America Magnetron Historic Market Size by Country 61

8.1.1 South America Magnetron Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 61

8.1.2 South America Magnetron Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 61

8.2 South America Magnetron Forecasted Market Size by Country 62

8.2.1 South America Magnetron Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2029) 62

8.2.2 South America Magnetron Sales in Value by Country (2023-2029) 62

9 Middle East and Africa Magnetron by Country 64

9.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Historic Market Size by Country 64

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 64

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 64

9.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Forecasted Market Size by Country 65

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2029) 65

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Sales in Value by Country (2023-2029) 66

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Magnetron Business 67

10.1 Midea 67

10.1.1 Midea Corporation Information 67

10.1.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview 67

10.1.3 Midea Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

10.1.4 Midea Magnetron Products Offered 68

10.2 Galanz 69

10.2.1 Galanz Corporation Information 69

10.2.2 Galanz Introduction and Business Overview 69

10.2.3 Galanz Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

10.2.4 Galanz Magnetron Products Offered 70

10.3 Samsung 70

10.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information 70

10.3.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.3.3 Samsung Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

10.3.4 Samsung Magnetron Products Offered 72

10.4 Dongbu Daewoo 72

10.4.1 Dongbu Daewoo Corporation Information 72

10.4.2 Dongbu Daewoo Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.4.3 Dongbu Daewoo Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

10.4.4 Dongbu Daewoo Magnetron Products Offered 74

10.5 LG 74

10.5.1 LG Corporation Information 74

10.5.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.5.3 LG Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

10.5.4 LG Magnetron Products Offered 75

10.6 E2V 76

10.6.1 E2V Corporation Information 76

10.6.2 E2V Introduction and Business Overview 77

10.6.3 E2V Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

10.6.4 E2V Magnetron Products Offered 78

10.6.5 E2V Recent Development 78

10.7 Hitachi 79

10.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information 79

10.7.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.7.3 Hitachi Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

10.7.4 Hitachi Magnetron Products Offered 80

10.8 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics 82

10.8.1 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation Information 82

10.8.2 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.8.3 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

10.8.4 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Magnetron Products Offered 83

10.9 NJR (New JRC) 84

10.9.1 NJR (New JRC) Corporation Information 84

10.9.2 NJR (New JRC) Introduction and Business Overview 84

10.9.3 NJR (New JRC) Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

10.9.4 NJR (New JRC) Magnetron Products Offered 85

10.10 Panasonic 86

10.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 86

10.10.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.10.3 Panasonic Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

10.10.4 Panasonic Magnetron Products Offered 87

10.11 L3 Harris 88

10.11.1 L3 Harris Corporation Information 88

10.11.2 L3 Harris Introduction and Business Overview 88

10.11.3 L3 Harris Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

10.11.4 L3 Harris Magnetron Products Offered 89

10.11.5 L3 Harris Recent Development 90

10.12 CPI (Beverly) 90

10.12.1 CPI (Beverly) Corporation Information 90

10.12.2 CPI (Beverly) Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.12.3 CPI (Beverly) Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

10.12.4 CPI (Beverly) Magnetron Products Offered 92

10.13 Kunshan Guoli 92

10.13.1 Kunshan Guoli Corporation Information 92

10.13.2 Kunshan Guoli Introduction and Business Overview 93

10.13.3 Kunshan Guoli Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

10.13.4 Kunshan Guoli Magnetron Products Offered 93

10.14 Guogang Electric 95

10.14.1 Guogang Electric Corporation Information 95

10.14.2 Guogang Electric Introduction and Business Overview 96

10.14.3 Guogang Electric Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

10.14.4 Guogang Electric Magnetron Products Offered 96

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 98

11.1 Magnetron Key Raw Materials 98

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 98

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 98

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 99

11.2.1 Raw Materials 99

11.2.2 Labor Cost 99

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 99

11.3 Magnetron Industrial Chain Analysis 100

11.4 Magnetron Market Dynamics 100

11.4.1 Magnetron Industry Trends 100

11.4.2 Magnetron Market Drivers 101

11.4.3 Magnetron Market Challenges 101

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 103

12.1 Sales Channel 103

12.2 Magnetron Distributors 104

12.3 Magnetron Downstream Customers 105

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 107

14 Appendix 108

14.1 Research Methodology 108

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 108

14.1.2 Data Source 111

14.2 Author Details 114

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348265/magnetron-2029

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com