High-Voltage Capacitor Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global High-Voltage Capacitor market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Voltage Capacitor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global High-Voltage Capacitor market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,836.18 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,753.91 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.05% during the review period.

Global High-Voltage Capacitor Scope and Market Size

The global High-Voltage Capacitor market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Voltage Capacitor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Hitachi

Siemens

Eaton

GE

Nissin

Iskra

Sieyuan

China XD Group

Herong

Samwha

Electronicon Kondensatoren

ZEZ Silko

ICAR

API Capacitors

Kondas

Lifasa

Presco AG

Segment by Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Distribution

Transmission

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High-Voltage Capacitorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of High-Voltage Capacitormarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global High-Voltage Capacitormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the High-Voltage Capacitorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of High-Voltage Capacitorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High-Voltage Capacitor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Overview 1

1.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 1

1.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Single Phase 3

1.2.2 Three Phase 4

1.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 6

1.3.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 7

1.3.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10

1.4.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 11

1.4.4 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 13

2 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Competition by Company 15

2.1 Global Top Players by High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (2019-2022) 15

2.2 Global Top Players by High-Voltage Capacitor Revenue (2019-2022) 16

2.3 Global Top Players by High-Voltage Capacitor Price (2019-2022) 18

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High-Voltage Capacitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 19

2.5 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.5.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Concentration Rate (2019-2022) 19

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High-Voltage Capacitor Revenue in 2021 20

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High-Voltage Capacitor as of 2021) 20

2.7 Established Date of Key High-Voltage Capacitor Manufacturers 22

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 High-Voltage Capacitor Status and Outlook by Region 24

3.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 24

3.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Region 24

3.2.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.2.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 25

3.2.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 26

3.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Region 26

3.3.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 26

3.3.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 27

3.3.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 27

4 High-Voltage Capacitor by Application 28

4.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Segment by Application 28

4.1.1 Power Generation 28

4.1.2 Distribution 29

4.1.3 Transmission 30

4.1.4 Others 31

4.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size by Application 32

4.2.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 33

4.2.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 34

4.2.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 35

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 35

4.3.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 35

4.3.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 36

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 37

4.3.4 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 38

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 39

5 North America High-Voltage Capacitor by Country 41

5.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country 41

5.1.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 41

5.1.2 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 41

5.2 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country 42

5.2.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 42

5.2.2 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 42

6 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor by Country 43

6.1 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country 43

6.1.1 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 43

6.1.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 43

6.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country 44

6.2.1 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 44

6.2.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 45

7 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor by Region 46

7.1 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Region 46

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 46

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 47

7.2 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Region 47

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 47

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 48

8 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor by Country 50

8.1 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country 50

8.1.1 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 50

8.1.2 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 50

8.2 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country 51

8.2.1 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 51

8.2.2 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 52

9 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor by Country 53

9.1 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country 53

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 53

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 53

9.2 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country 54

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 54

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 55

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-Voltage Capacitor Business 56

10.1 Hitachi 56

10.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 56

10.1.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 57

10.1.3 Hitachi High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 58

10.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 58

10.2 Siemens 58

10.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 58

10.2.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 59

10.2.3 Siemens High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 60

10.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 60

10.3 Eaton 60

10.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 60

10.3.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 61

10.3.3 Eaton High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 62

10.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 62

10.4 GE 62

10.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 62

10.4.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 63

10.4.3 GE High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 64

10.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 64

10.5 Nissin 64

10.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 64

10.5.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 65

10.5.3 Nissin High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 65

10.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 66

10.6 Iskra 66

10.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 66

10.6.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 67

10.6.3 Iskra High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 67

10.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 68

10.7 Sieyuan 68

10.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 68

10.7.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 69

10.7.3 Sieyuan High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 69

10.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 70

10.8 China XD Group 70

10.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 70

10.8.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 71

10.8.3 China XD Group High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 71

10.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 71

10.9 Herong 72

10.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72

10.9.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 72

10.9.3 Herong High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 73

10.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 74

10.10 Samwha 74

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 74

10.10.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 75

10.10.3 Samwha High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 76

10.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 76

10.11 Electronicon Kondensatoren 76

10.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 76

10.11.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 77

10.11.3 Electronicon Kondensatoren High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 77

10.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 78

10.12 ZEZ Silko 78

10.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 78

10.12.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 78

10.12.3 ZEZ Silko High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 79

10.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 79

10.13 ICAR 79

10.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 79

10.13.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 80

10.13.3 ICAR High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 81

10.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 81

10.14 API Capacitors 82

10.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 82

10.14.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 82

10.14.3 API Capacitors High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 83

10.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 83

10.15 Kondas 83

10.15.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 83

10.15.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 84

10.15.3 Kondas High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 85

10.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview 85

10.16 Lifasa 86

10.16.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 86

10.16.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 87

10.16.3 Lifasa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 89

10.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview 89

10.17 Presco AG 89

10.17.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 89

10.17.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview 90

10.17.3 Presco AG High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 90

10.17.4 Main Business/Business Overview 90

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 91

11.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Key Raw Materials 91

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 91

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 91

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 92

11.2.1 Raw Materials 92

11.2.2 Labor Cost 92

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 92

11.3 High-Voltage Capacitor Industrial Chain Analysis 93

11.4 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Dynamics 93

11.4.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Industry Trends 93

11.4.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Drivers 94

11.4.3 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Challenges 94

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 94

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 96

12.1 Sales Channel 96

12.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Distributors 97

12.3 High-Voltage Capacitor Downstream Customers 98

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 99

14 Appendix 100

14.1 Research Methodology 100

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

14.1.2 Data Source 103

14.2 Author Details 106

