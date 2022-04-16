DC Contactors Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global DC Contactors market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DC Contactors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348263/dc-contactors

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global DC Contactors Market

The global DC Contactors market was valued at US$ 956.22 million in 2020 and it will reach US$ 1845.24 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.18% during 2021-2027.

Global DC Contactors Scope and Market Size

The global DC Contactors market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DC Contactors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

TE Connectivity

Panasonic

Sensata Technologies (GIGAVAC)

Schaltbau GmbH

Chint

Tianshui 213 Electrical Apparatus

ABB

Eaton

AMETEK

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hubbell Industrial Controls

Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. (Nader)

Albright

Trombetta

Zhejiang Dongya Electronic

Segment by Type

General Purpose DC Contactors

Definite-Purpose DC Contactors

Segment by Application

Telecom Industry

EVs and Charging Infrastructure

Solar and Photovoltaic

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Application

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global DC Contactorsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of DC Contactorsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global DC Contactorsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the DC Contactorswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of DC Contactorssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> DC Contactors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 DC CONTACTORS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 DC Contactors Product Overview 1

1.2 DC Contactors Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 General Purpose DC Contactors 3

1.2.2 Definite-Purpose DC Contactors 4

1.3 Global DC Contactors Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global DC Contactors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global DC Contactors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global DC Contactors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 North America DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2027) 10

1.4.2 Europe DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2027) 10

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2027) 11

1.4.4 Latin America DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2027) 11

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2027) 12

2 DC CONTACTORS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 13

2.1 Global Top Players by DC Contactors Sales (2016-2021) 13

2.2 Global Top Players by DC Contactors Revenue (2016-2021) 14

2.3 Global Top Players by DC Contactors Price (2016-2021) 16

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers DC Contactors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 17

2.5 DC Contactors Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 DC Contactors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 17

2.5.2 Global Top 5 Largest Manufacturers by DC Contactors Sales and Revenue in 2020 18

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in DC Contactors as of 2020) 19

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into DC Contactors Market 19

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20

3 DC CONTACTORS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 21

3.1 Global DC Contactors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 21

3.2 Global DC Contactors Historic Market Size by Region 21

3.2.1 Global DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.2.2 Global DC Contactors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.2.3 Global DC Contactors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 22

3.3 Global DC Contactors Forecasted Market Size by Region 23

3.3.1 Global DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 23

3.3.2 Global DC Contactors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 23

3.3.3 Global DC Contactors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 24

4 DC CONTACTORS BY APPLICATION 25

4.1 DC Contactors Market Segment by Application 25

4.1.1 Telecom Industry 25

4.1.2 EVs and Charging Infrastructure 26

4.1.3 Solar and Photovoltaic 28

4.1.4 Aerospace and Defense 29

4.1.5 Industrial Application 30

4.1.6 Other 30

4.2 Global DC Contactors Market Size by Application 32

4.2.1 Global DC Contactors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 32

4.2.2 Global DC Contactors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 32

4.2.3 Global DC Contactors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 33

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 34

4.3.1 North America DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2027) 34

4.3.2 Europe DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2027) 34

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2027) 35

4.3.4 Latin America DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2027) 36

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa DC Contactors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 36

5 NORTH AMERICA DC CONTACTORS BY COUNTRY 38

5.1 North America DC Contactors Historic Market Size by Country 38

5.1.1 North America DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 38

5.1.2 North America DC Contactors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 38

5.2 North America DC Contactors Forecasted Market Size by Country 39

5.2.1 North America DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 39

5.2.2 North America DC Contactors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 39

6 EUROPE DC CONTACTORS BY COUNTRY 41

6.1 Europe DC Contactors Historic Market Size by Country 41

6.1.1 Europe DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 41

6.1.2 Europe DC Contactors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 41

6.2 Europe DC Contactors Forecasted Market Size by Country 42

6.2.1 Europe DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 42

6.2.2 Europe DC Contactors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 43

7 ASIA-PACIFIC DC CONTACTORS BY REGION 44

7.1 Asia-Pacific DC Contactors Historic Market Size by Region 44

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 44

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific DC Contactors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 44

7.2 Asia-Pacific DC Contactors Forecasted Market Size by Region 45

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 45

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific DC Contactors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 46

8 LATIN AMERICA DC CONTACTORS BY COUNTRY 47

8.1 Latin America DC Contactors Historic Market Size by Country 47

8.1.1 Latin America DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 47

8.1.2 Latin America DC Contactors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 47

8.2 Latin America DC Contactors Forecasted Market Size by Country 48

8.2.1 Latin America DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 48

8.2.2 Latin America DC Contactors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 48

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DC CONTACTORS BY COUNTRY 50

9.1 Middle East and Africa DC Contactors Historic Market Size by Country 50

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 50

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa DC Contactors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 50

9.2 Middle East and Africa DC Contactors Forecasted Market Size by Country 51

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa DC Contactors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 51

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa DC Contactors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 52

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN DC CONTACTORS BUSINESS 53

10.1 TE Connectivity 53

10.1.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information 53

10.1.2 TE Connectivity Introduction and Business Overview 53

10.1.3 TE Connectivity DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 54

10.1.4 TE Connectivity DC Contactors Products Offered 54

10.1.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development 55

10.2 Panasonic 55

10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 55

10.2.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview 56

10.2.3 Panasonic DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

10.2.4 Panasonic DC Contactors Products Offered 57

10.3 Sensata Technologies (GIGAVAC) 57

10.3.1 Sensata Technologies (GIGAVAC) Corporation Information 57

10.3.2 Sensata Technologies (GIGAVAC) Introduction and Business Overview 58

10.3.3 Sensata Technologies (GIGAVAC) DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

10.3.4 Sensata Technologies (GIGAVAC) DC Contactors Products Offered 59

10.3.5 Sensata Technologies (GIGAVAC) Recent Development 60

10.4 Schaltbau GmbH 61

10.4.1 Schaltbau GmbH Corporation Information 61

10.4.2 Schaltbau GmbH Introduction and Business Overview 61

10.4.3 Schaltbau GmbH DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

10.4.4 Schaltbau GmbH DC Contactors Products Offered 62

10.5 Chint 63

10.5.1 Chint Corporation Information 63

10.5.2 Chint Introduction and Business Overview 64

10.5.3 Chint DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

10.5.4 Chint DC Contactors Products Offered 65

10.5.5 Chint Recent Development 65

10.6 Tianshui 213 Electrical Apparatus 65

10.6.1 Tianshui 213 Electrical Apparatus Corporation Information 66

10.6.2 Tianshui 213 Electrical Apparatus Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.6.3 Tianshui 213 Electrical Apparatus DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

10.6.4 Tianshui 213 Electrical Apparatus DC Contactors Products Offered 67

10.7 ABB 67

10.7.1 ABB Corporation Information 67

10.7.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview 68

10.7.3 ABB DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

10.7.4 ABB DC Contactors Products Offered 69

10.8 Eaton 69

10.8.1 Eaton Corporation Information 69

10.8.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview 70

10.8.3 Eaton DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

10.8.4 Eaton DC Contactors Products Offered 71

10.9 AMETEK 71

10.9.1 AMETEK Corporation Information 71

10.9.2 AMETEK Introduction and Business Overview 72

10.9.3 AMETEK DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

10.9.4 AMETEK DC Contactors Products Offered 72

10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 74

10.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information 74

10.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

10.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation DC Contactors Products Offered 75

10.11 Hubbell Industrial Controls 76

10.11.1 Hubbell Industrial Controls Corporation Information 76

10.11.2 Hubbell Industrial Controls Introduction and Business Overview 77

10.11.3 Hubbell Industrial Controls DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

10.11.4 Hubbell Industrial Controls DC Contactors Products Offered 78

10.12 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical (Nader) 78

10.12.1 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical (Nader) Corporation Information 78

10.12.2 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical (Nader) Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.12.3 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical (Nader) DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.12.4 Shanghai Liangxin Electrical (Nader) DC Contactors Products Offered 79

10.13 Albright International 80

10.13.1 Albright International Corporation Information 80

10.13.2 Albright International Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.13.3 Albright International DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

10.13.4 Albright International DC Contactors Products Offered 81

10.14 Trombetta 82

10.14.1 Trombetta Corporation Information 82

10.14.2 Trombetta Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.14.3 Trombetta DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.14.4 Trombetta DC Contactors Products Offered 84

10.14.5 Trombetta Recent Development 84

10.15 Zhejiang Dongya Electronic 85

10.15.1 Zhejiang Dongya Electronic Corporation Information 85

10.15.2 Zhejiang Dongya Electronic Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.15.3 Zhejiang Dongya Electronic DC Contactors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

10.15.4 Zhejiang Dongya Electronic DC Contactors Products Offered 86

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 88

11.1 DC Contactors Key Raw Materials 88

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 88

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 88

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 89

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 90

11.2.1 Raw Materials 90

11.2.2 Labor Cost 90

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 90

11.3 DC Contactors Industrial Chain Analysis 91

11.4 DC Contactors Market Dynamics 91

11.4.1 Industry Trends 91

11.4.2 Market Drivers 92

11.4.3 Market Challenges 92

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 93

12.1 Sales Channel 93

12.2 DC Contactors Distributors 94

12.3 DC Contactors Downstream Customers 96

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 97

14 APPENDIX 98

14.1 Research Methodology 98

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 98

14.1.2 Data Source 101

14.2 Author Details 104

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348263/dc-contactors

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com