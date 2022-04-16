Cooling Fan Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cooling Fan market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cooling Fan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348262/cooling-fan

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cooling Fan Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for Cooling Fan is estimated to be worth US$ 13.7 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 18.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.86% during the review period.

Global Cooling Fan Scope and Market Size

Cooling Fan market is segmented by region, by country, by company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cooling Fan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Ebm-papst

Delta Group

ZIEHL Abegg

NMB

SUNON

Nidec Corporation

Sanyo Denki

Aerovent

Horton

SPAL Automotive

DENSO

ADDA

AVC

AMETEK.Inc

Rosenberg

Multi-Wing America

Segment by Type

Axial Fans

Centrifugal Fans

Others

Segment by Input Voltage

5V

12V

24V

48V

Others

Segment by Application

Ventilation

Agriculture

Mining

Automobile

Server

Telecom

Home Appliance

Computer and Office

Equipment

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cooling Fanconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cooling Fanmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cooling Fanmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cooling Fanwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cooling Fansubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cooling Fan companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Cooling Fan Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028) 1

1.2.2 Axial Fans 2

1.2.3 Centrifugal Fans 3

1.2.4 Others 3

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.4 Study Objectives 5

1.5 Years Considered 5

2 Executive Summary 7

2.1 Global Cooling Fan Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

2.1.1 Global Cooling Fan Revenue 2017-2028 7

2.1.2 Global Cooling Fan Sales 2017-2028 9

2.2 Cooling Fan Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2028 9

2.3 Cooling Fan Sales by Region (2017-2028) 10

2.3.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Region: 2017-2022 10

2.3.2 Global Cooling Fan Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 10

2.3.3 Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.4 Cooling Fan Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.4.1 Global Cooling Fan Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 11

2.4.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.4.3 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2028) 12

3 Global Cooling Fan by Manufacturers 13

3.1 Global Top Cooling Fan Manufacturers by Sales (2018-2022) 13

3.1.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2022) 13

3.1.2 Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2022) 14

3.2 Global Top Cooling Fan Manufacturers by Revenue (2018-2022) 15

3.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2022) 16

3.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2018-2022) 16

3.3 Global Cooling Fan Price by Manufacturer (2018-2022) 17

3.4 Competitive Landscape 18

3.4.1 Key Cooling Fan Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 18

3.4.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) & (2018-2022) 19

3.4.3 Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

3.5 Global Cooling Fan Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 21

3.5.1 Cooling Fan Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters 21

3.5.2 Manufacturers Cooling Fan Product Type 21

4 Company Profiles 23

4.1 Ebm-papst 23

4.1.1 Ebm-papst Corporation Information 23

4.1.2 Ebm-papst Cooling Fan Products Offered 23

4.1.3 Ebm-papst Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 24

4.1.4 Ebm-papst Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 25

4.1.5 Ebm-papst Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 25

4.1.6 Ebm-papst Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 25

4.2 Delta Group 26

4.2.1 Delta Group Corporation Information 26

4.2.2 Delta Group Cooling Fan Products Offered 26

4.2.3 Delta Group Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 29

4.2.4 Delta Group Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 29

4.2.5 Delta Group Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 29

4.2.6 Delta Group Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 30

4.3 ZIEHL Abegg 30

4.3.1 ZIEHL Abegg Corporation Information 30

4.3.2 ZIEHL Abegg Cooling Fan Products Offered 30

4.3.3 ZIEHL Abegg Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 31

4.3.4 ZIEHL Abegg Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 31

4.3.5 ZIEHL Abegg Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 32

4.3.6 ZIEHL Abegg Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 32

4.4 NMB 33

4.4.1 NMB Corporation Information 33

4.4.2 NMB Cooling Fan Products Offered 33

4.4.3 NMB Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 34

4.4.4 NMB Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 34

4.4.5 NMB Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 34

4.4.6 NMB Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 35

4.5 SUNON 35

4.5.1 SUNON Corporation Information 35

4.5.2 SUNON Cooling Fan Products Offered 36

4.5.3 SUNON Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 37

4.5.4 SUNON Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 37

4.5.5 SUNON Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 38

4.5.6 SUNON Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 38

4.6 Nidec Corporation 38

4.6.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information 38

4.6.2 Nidec Corporation Cooling Fan Products Offered 39

4.6.3 Nidec Corporation Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 40

4.6.4 Nidec Corporation Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 40

4.6.5 Nidec Corporation Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 40

4.6.6 Nidec Corporation Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 41

4.7 Sanyo Denki 41

4.7.1 Sanyo Denki Corporation Information 41

4.7.2 Sanyo Denki Cooling Fan Products Offered 42

4.7.3 Sanyo Denki Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 43

4.7.4 Sanyo Denki Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 43

4.7.5 Sanyo Denki Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 44

4.7.6 Sanyo Denki Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 44

4.8 Aerovent 44

4.8.1 Aerovent Corporation Information 44

4.8.2 Aerovent Cooling Fan Products Offered 45

4.8.3 Aerovent Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 46

4.8.4 Aerovent Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 46

4.8.5 Aerovent Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 46

4.8.6 Aerovent Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 47

4.9 Horton 47

4.9.1 Horton Corporation Information 47

4.9.2 Horton Cooling Fan Products Offered 47

4.9.3 Horton Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 48

4.9.4 Horton Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 48

4.9.5 Horton Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 49

4.9.6 Horton Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 49

4.10 SPAL Automotive 49

4.10.1 SPAL Automotive Corporation Information 49

4.10.2 SPAL Automotive Cooling Fan Products Offered 50

4.10.3 SPAL Automotive Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 51

4.10.4 SPAL Automotive Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 51

4.10.5 SPAL Automotive Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 51

4.10.6 SPAL Automotive Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 52

4.11 DENSO 52

4.11.1 DENSO Corporation Information 52

4.11.2 DENSO Cooling Fan Products Offered 53

4.11.3 DENSO Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 53

4.11.4 DENSO Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 54

4.11.5 DENSO Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 54

4.11.6 DENSO Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 54

4.12 ADDA 55

4.12.1 ADDA Corporation Information 55

4.12.2 ADDA Cooling Fan Products Offered 55

4.12.3 ADDA Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 57

4.12.4 ADDA Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 57

4.12.5 ADDA Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 57

4.12.6 ADDA Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 58

4.13 AVC 58

4.13.1 AVC Corporation Information 58

4.13.2 AVC Cooling Fan Products Offered 58

4.13.3 AVC Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 59

4.13.4 AVC Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 60

4.13.5 AVC Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 60

4.13.6 AVC Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 60

4.14 AMETEK 61

4.14.1 AMETEK Corporation Information 61

4.14.2 AMETEK Cooling Fan Products Offered 61

4.14.3 AMETEK Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 62

4.14.4 AMETEK Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 62

4.14.5 AMETEK Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 62

4.14.6 AMETEK Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 63

4.15 Rosenberg 63

4.15.1 Rosenberg Corporation Information 63

4.15.2 Rosenberg Cooling Fan Products Offered 63

4.15.3 Rosenberg Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 64

4.15.4 Rosenberg Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 64

4.15.5 Rosenberg Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 65

4.15.6 Rosenberg Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 65

4.16 Multi-Wing America 66

4.16.1 Multi-Wing America Corporation Information 66

4.16.2 Multi-Wing America Cooling Fan Products Offered 66

4.16.3 Multi-Wing America Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 67

4.16.4 Multi-Wing America Cooling Fan Sales by Product in 2021 67

4.16.5 Multi-Wing America Cooling Fan Sales by Application in 2021 67

4.16.6 Multi-Wing America Cooling Fan Sales by Geographic Area in 2021 68

5 Breakdown Data by Type 69

5.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Type (2017-2028) 69

5.1.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Type (2017-2022) 69

5.1.2 Global Cooling Fan Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 69

5.1.3 Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 70

5.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2028) 70

5.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 70

5.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 70

5.2.3 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 71

5.3 Cooling Fan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2028) 71

6 Breakdown Data by Input Voltage 73

6.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Input Voltage (2017-2028) 73

6.1.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Input Voltage (2017-2022) 73

6.1.2 Global Cooling Fan Sales Forecast by Input Voltage (2023-2028) 73

6.1.3 Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Input Voltage (2017-2022) 74

6.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Input Voltage (2017-2028) 74

6.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Revenue by Input Voltage (2017-2022) 74

6.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Input Voltage (2023-2028) 75

6.2.3 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Market Share by Input Voltage (2017-2022) 75

6.3 Cooling Fan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Input Voltage (2017-2028) 76

7 Breakdown Data by Application 77

7.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Application (2017-2028) 77

7.1.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Application (2017-2022) 77

7.1.2 Global Cooling Fan Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 77

7.1.3 Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 78

7.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Application (2017-2028) 78

7.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 78

7.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 79

7.2.3 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 80

7.3 Cooling Fan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2028) 80

8 North America 82

8.1 North America Cooling Fan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 82

8.2 North America Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures by Country 82

8.2.1 North America Cooling Fan Sales by Country (2017-2028) 82

8.2.2 North America Cooling Fan Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 83

8.3 North America Cooling Fan Sales by Type (2017-2022) 83

8.4 North America Cooling Fan Sales by Application (2017-2022) 84

9 Europe 86

9.1 Europe Cooling Fan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 86

9.2 Europe Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures by Country 86

9.2.1 Europe Cooling Fan Sales by Country (2017-2028) 86

9.2.2 Europe Cooling Fan Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 87

9.3 Europe Cooling Fan Sales by Type (2017-2022) 88

9.4 Europe Cooling Fan Sales by Application (2017-2022) 88

10 Asia-Pacific 90

10.1 Asia-Pacific Cooling Fan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 90

10.2 Asia-Pacific Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures by Region 90

10.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cooling Fan Sales by Region (2017-2028) 90

10.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cooling Fan Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 91

10.3 Asia-Pacific Cooling Fan Sales by Type (2017-2022) 92

10.4 Asia-Pacific Cooling Fan Sales by Application (2017-2022) 92

11 Latin America 94

11.1 Latin America Cooling Fan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 94

11.2 Latin America Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures by Country 94

11.2.1 Latin America Cooling Fan Sales by Country (2017-2028) 94

11.2.2 Latin America Cooling Fan Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 95

11.3 Latin America Cooling Fan Sales by Type (2017-2022) 95

11.4 Latin America Cooling Fan Sales by Application (2017-2022) 96

12 Middle East and Africa 98

12.1 Latin America Cooling Fan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 98

12.2 Middle East and Africa Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures by Country 98

12.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cooling Fan Sales by Country (2017-2028) 98

12.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cooling Fan Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 99

12.3 Middle East and Africa Cooling Fan Sales by Type (2017-2022) 99

12.4 Middle East and Africa Cooling Fan Sales by Application (2017-2022) 100

13 Supply Chain and Sales Channel analysis 102

13.1 Cooling Fan Supply Chain Analysis 102

13.2 Cooling Fan Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers 102

13.3 Cooling Fan Clients Analysis 103

13.3.1 Cooling Fan Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales 106

13.3.2 Cooling Fan Distributors 107

14 Cooling Fan Market Dynamics 109

14.1 Cooling Fan Industry Trends 109

14.2 Cooling Fan Market Drivers 109

14.3 Cooling Fan Market Challenges 110

15 Research Findings and Conclusion 111

16 Appendix 112

16.1 Research Methodology 112

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 112

16.1.2 Data Source 115

16.2 Author Details 118

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348262/cooling-fan

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com