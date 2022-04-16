Coolant Control Valves Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Coolant Control Valves market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coolant Control Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Coolant Control Valves Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Coolant Control Valves market size is estimated to be worth US$ 165.04 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 337.66 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.92% during 2022-2028..

Global Coolant Control Valves Scope and Market Size

By Company

MSG

Rheinmetall Automotive

Vitesco Technologies

MIKUNI

INZI Controls

Bosch

SANHUA

Voss

Dorman

FAE

Rotex Automation

Segment by Type

2 Way

3 Way

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Coolant Control Valvesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Coolant Control Valvesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Coolant Control Valvesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Coolant Control Valveswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Coolant Control Valvessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Coolant Control Valves companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1

1.2 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 3

1.2.1 2 WAY 3

1.2.2 3 WAY 4

1.2.3 OTHER 5

1.3 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 5

1.3.1 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 5

1.3.2 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 6

1.3.3 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 8

1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 9

1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 9

1.4.2 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 10

1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 11

1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 12

1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 13

2 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 15

2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES (2017-2022) 15

2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY COOLANT CONTROL VALVES REVENUE (2017-2022) 16

2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRICE (2017-2022) 17

2.4 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS COOLANT FLOW CONTROL VALVES HEADQUARTERS AND ESTABLISHED 18

2.5 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 18

2.5.1 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2017-2022) 18

2.5.2 GLOBAL 5 AND 10 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY COOLANT CONTROL VALVES REVENUE IN 2021 19

2.6 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN COOLANT CONTROL VALVES AS OF 2021) 20

3 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 23

3.1 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 23

3.2 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 23

3.2.1 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 23

3.2.2 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 24

3.2.3 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 25

3.3 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 25

3.3.1 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 25

3.3.2 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 26

3.3.3 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2023-2028) 26

4 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES BY APPLICATION 27

4.1 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 27

4.1.1 PASSENGER CARS 27

4.1.2 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 27

4.2 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 28

4.2.1 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 29

4.2.2 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 30

4.2.3 GLOBAL COOLANT CONTROL VALVES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 31

4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 31

4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 31

4.3.2 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 32

4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 33

4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 34

4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 35

5 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES BY COUNTRY 37

5.1 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 37

5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 37

5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 37

5.2 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 38

5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 38

5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 38

6 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES BY COUNTRY 39

6.1 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 39

6.1.1 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 39

6.1.2 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 39

6.2 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 40

6.2.1 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 40

6.2.2 EUROPE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 41

7 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES BY REGION 42

7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 42

7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 42

7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 42

7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 43

7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 43

7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 44

8 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES BY COUNTRY 45

8.1 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 45

8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 45

8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 45

8.2 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 46

8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 46

8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 46

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES BY COUNTRY 48

9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 48

9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 48

9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 48

9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 49

9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 49

9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 49

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN COOLANT CONTROL VALVES BUSINESS 50

10.1 MSG 50

10.1.1 MSG CORPORATION INFORMATION 50

10.1.2 MSG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 50

10.1.3 MSG COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 51

10.1.4 MSG COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 51

10.2 RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE 52

10.2.1 RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE CORPORATION INFORMATION 52

10.2.2 RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 52

10.2.3 RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 53

10.2.4 RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 53

10.3 VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES 54

10.3.1 VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION INFORMATION 54

10.3.2 VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 54

10.3.3 VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 54

10.3.4 VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 55

10.4 MIKUNI 56

10.4.1 MIKUNI CORPORATION INFORMATION 56

10.4.2 MIKUNI INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 56

10.4.3 MIKUNI COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 56

10.4.4 MIKUNI COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 57

10.5 INZI CONTROLS 57

10.5.1 INZI CONTROLS CORPORATION INFORMATION 57

10.5.2 INZI CONTROLS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 58

10.5.3 INZI CONTROLS COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 58

10.5.4 INZI CONTROLS COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 58

10.6 BOSCH 59

10.6.1 BOSCH CORPORATION INFORMATION 59

10.6.2 BOSCH INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 59

10.6.3 BOSCH COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 59

10.6.4 BOSCH COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 60

10.7 SANHUA 60

10.7.1 SANHUA CORPORATION INFORMATION 60

10.7.2 SANHUA INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 61

10.7.3 SANHUA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 61

10.7.4 SANHUA COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 61

10.8 VOSS 62

10.8.1 VOSS CORPORATION INFORMATION 62

10.8.2 VOSS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 63

10.8.3 VOSS COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63

10.8.4 VOSS COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 63

10.9 DORMAN 64

10.9.1 DORMAN CORPORATION INFORMATION 64

10.9.2 DORMAN INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 65

10.9.3 DORMAN COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 65

10.9.4 DORMAN COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 65

10.10 FAE 66

10.10.1 FAE CORPORATION INFORMATION 66

10.10.2 FAE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 67

10.10.3 FAE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 67

10.10.4 FAE COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 67

10.11 ROTEX AUTOMATION 68

10.11.1 ROTEX AUTOMATION CORPORATION INFORMATION 68

10.11.2 ROTEX AUTOMATION INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 69

10.11.3 ROTEX AUTOMATION COOLANT CONTROL VALVES SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 69

10.11.4 ROTEX AUTOMATION COOLANT CONTROL VALVES PRODUCTS OFFERED 69

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 71

11.1 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES KEY RAW MATERIALS 71

11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 71

11.1.2 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 71

11.2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 72

11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 72

11.2.2 LABOR COST 72

11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 72

11.3 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 73

11.4 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET DYNAMICS 73

11.4.1 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES INDUSTRY TRENDS 73

11.4.2 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET DRIVERS 74

11.4.3 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET CHALLENGES 74

11.4.4 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES MARKET RISKS 74

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 76

12.1 SALES CHANNEL 76

12.2 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES DISTRIBUTORS 77

12.3 COOLANT CONTROL VALVES DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 78

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 79

14 APPENDIX 80

14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 80

14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 80

14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 83

14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 86

