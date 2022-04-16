Crude Heparin Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Crude Heparin market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crude Heparin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Crude Heparin market.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348727/crude-heparin

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Crude Heparin market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3.75 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8.32 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.90% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Crude Heparin market is estimated at US$ 0.79 billion in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ 1.6 billion and US$ 4.34 billion by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is 19.02% in 2022, while Chinese percentage is 51.92%, and it is predicted that China market share will reach 52.18% in 2028.

Pig Intestine Mucosa Heparin accounting for 99.35% of the Crude Heparin global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 8.23 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 10.83% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While UFH segment is altered to an 4.79% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 10% in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Crude Heparin include Bioiberica, Shenzhen Hepalink, Sanofi, Nanjing King-friend, Fengrun Biological Technology, Aspen Oss, Hebei Changshan Biochemical, Changzhou Qianhong, and Hepac (Darling Ingredients), etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a 37.46% market share of Crude Heparin in 2021.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bioiberica

Shenzhen Hepalink

Sanofi

Nanjing King-friend

Fengrun Biological Technology

Aspen Oss

Hebei Changshan Biochemical

Changzhou Qianhong

Hepac (Darling Ingredients)

Huaian MDC Pharmaceutical

Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals

Crude Heparin Market Segment by Type

Pig Intestine Mucosa Heparin

Bovine Heparin and Others

Crude Heparin Market Segment by Application

UFH

LMWH

The report on the Crude Heparin market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Crude Heparinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Crude Heparinmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Crude Heparinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Crude Heparinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Crude Heparinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Crude Heparin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Crude Heparin Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Crude Heparin 1

1.2 Crude Heparin Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Crude Heparin Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Pig Intestine Mucosa Heparin 3

1.2.3 Bovine Heparin and Others 3

1.3 Crude Heparin Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Crude Heparin Sales Comparison by Application (2017-2028) 4

1.3.2 UFH 5

1.3.3 LMWH 5

1.4 Global Crude Heparin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 6

1.4.1 Global Crude Heparin Revenue 2017-2028 6

1.4.2 Global Crude Heparin Sales 2017-2028 8

1.4.3 Crude Heparin Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 8

2 Crude Heparin Market Competition by Manufacturers 9

2.1 Global Crude Heparin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 9

2.2 Global Crude Heparin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 11

2.3 Global Crude Heparin Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.4 Manufacturers Crude Heparin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 14

2.5 Crude Heparin Market Competitive Situation and Trends 15

2.5.1 Crude Heparin Market Concentration Rate 15

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 3 Largest Crude Heparin Players Market Share by Revenue 16

2.5.3 Global Crude Heparin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 17

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 17

3 Crude Heparin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 19

3.1 Global Crude Heparin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 19

3.2 Global Crude Heparin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 19

3.3 North America Crude Heparin Market Facts & Figures by Country 20

3.3.1 North America Crude Heparin Sales by Country 20

3.3.2 North America Crude Heparin Revenue by Country 21

3.3.3 U.S. 22

3.3.4 Canada 23

3.4 Europe Crude Heparin Market Facts & Figures by Country 23

3.4.1 Europe Crude Heparin Sales by Country 23

3.4.2 Europe Crude Heparin Revenue by Country 24

3.4.3 Germany 25

3.4.4 France 26

3.4.5 U.K. 27

3.4.6 Italy 28

3.4.7 Spain 29

3.5 Asia Pacific Crude Heparin Market Facts & Figures by Region 29

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Crude Heparin Sales by Region 29

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Crude Heparin Revenue by Region 30

3.5.3 China 31

3.5.4 Japan 32

3.5.5 South Korea 33

3.5.6 India 34

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 35

3.6 Latin America Crude Heparin Market Facts & Figures by Country 35

3.6.1 Latin America Crude Heparin Sales by Country 35

3.6.2 Latin America Crude Heparin Revenue by Country 36

3.6.3 Mexico 37

3.6.4 Brazil 38

3.6.5 Argentina 39

3.7 Middle East and Africa Crude Heparin Market Facts & Figures by Country 39

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Heparin Sales by Country 39

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Heparin Revenue by Country 40

3.7.3 Turkey 41

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 42

3.7.5 UAE 43

4 Crude Heparin Historic Market Analysis by Type 44

4.1 Global Crude Heparin Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 44

4.2 Global Crude Heparin Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 45

4.3 Global Crude Heparin Price by Type (2017-2022) 45

5 Crude Heparin Historic Market Analysis by Application 46

6 Key Companies Profiled 47

6.1 Bioiberica 47

6.1.1 Bioiberica Corporation Information 47

6.1.2 Bioiberica Description and Business Overview 47

6.1.3 Bioiberica Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 48

6.1.4 Bioiberica Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 48

6.2 Shenzhen Hepalink 49

6.2.1 Shenzhen Hepalink Corporation Information 49

6.2.2 Shenzhen Hepalink Description and Business Overview 50

6.2.3 Shenzhen Hepalink Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 50

6.2.4 Shenzhen Hepalink Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 50

6.3 Sanofi 51

6.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information 51

6.3.2 Sanofi Description and Business Overview 52

6.3.3 Sanofi Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 52

6.3.4 Sanofi Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 52

6.4 Nanjing King-friend 53

6.4.1 Nanjing King-friend Corporation Information 53

6.4.2 Nanjing King-friend Description and Business Overview 53

6.4.3 Nanjing King-friend Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 54

6.4.4 Nanjing King-friend Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 54

6.5 Fengrun Biological Technology 55

6.5.1 Fengrun Biological Technology Corporation Information 55

6.5.2 Fengrun Biological Technology Description and Business Overview 56

6.5.3 Fengrun Biological Technology Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

6.5.4 Fengrun Biological Technology Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 56

6.6 Aspen Oss 57

6.6.1 Aspen Oss Corporation Information 57

6.6.2 Aspen Oss Description and Business Overview 57

6.6.3 Aspen Oss Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

6.6.4 Aspen Oss Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 58

6.7 Hebei Changshan Biochemical 59

6.7.1 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Corporation Information 59

6.7.2 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Description and Business Overview 59

6.7.3 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

6.7.4 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 60

6.8 Changzhou Qianhong 61

6.8.1 Changzhou Qianhong Corporation Information 61

6.8.2 Changzhou Qianhong Description and Business Overview 61

6.8.3 Changzhou Qianhong Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

6.8.4 Changzhou Qianhong Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 62

6.9 Hepac (Darling Ingredients) 63

6.9.1 Hepac (Darling Ingredients) Corporation Information 63

6.9.2 Hepac (Darling Ingredients) Description and Business Overview 63

6.9.3 Hepac (Darling Ingredients) Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

6.9.4 Hepac (Darling Ingredients) Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 64

6.10 Huaian MDC Pharmaceutical 65

6.10.1 Huaian MDC Pharmaceutical Corporation Information 65

6.10.2 Huaian MDC Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview 66

6.10.3 Huaian MDC Pharmaceutical Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

6.10.4 Huaian MDC Pharmaceutical Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 66

6.11 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals 67

6.11.1 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Corporation Information 67

6.11.2 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Description and Business Overview 68

6.11.3 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Crude Heparin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

6.11.4 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Crude Heparin Product Portfolio 68

7 Crude Heparin Manufacturing Cost Analysis 70

7.1 Crude Heparin Key Raw Materials Analysis 70

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 70

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 72

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 72

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 73

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Crude Heparin 74

7.4 Crude Heparin Industrial Chain Analysis 75

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 76

8.1 Marketing Channel 76

8.2 Crude Heparin Distributors List 76

8.3 Crude Heparin Customers 78

9 Crude Heparin Market Dynamics 79

9.1 Crude Heparin Industry Growth Opportunities 79

9.2 Crude Heparin Market Drivers 79

9.3 Crude Heparin Market Challenges and Restraints 80

10 Global Market Forecast 81

10.1 Crude Heparin Market Estimates and Projections by Type 81

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Crude Heparin by Type (2023-2028) 81

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Crude Heparin by Type (2023-2028) 81

10.2 Crude Heparin Market Estimates and Projections by Application 82

10.3 Crude Heparin Market Estimates and Projections by Region 82

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Crude Heparin by Region (2023-2028) 82

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Crude Heparin by Region (2023-2028) 83

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 84

12 Methodology and Data Source 85

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 85

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 85

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 86

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 87

12.2 Data Source 88

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 88

12.2.2 Primary Sources 89

12.3 Author List 91

12.4 Disclaimer 92

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348727/crude-heparin

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com