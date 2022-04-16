Biopsy Forceps Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Biopsy Forceps market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biopsy Forceps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biopsy Forceps Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Biopsy Forceps market size is estimated to be worth US$ 623 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 919 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2028.

Global Biopsy Forceps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Olympus

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

KARL STORZ

HOYA

Argon Medical

ConMed

Cardinal Health

Braun

Micro Tech

Bioags

Jiuhong

Anrui

Segment by Type

Reusable Biopsy Forceps

Disposable Biopsy Forceps

Segment by Application

Laparoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Biopsy Forcepsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Biopsy Forcepsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Biopsy Forcepsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Biopsy Forcepswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Biopsy Forcepssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Biopsy Forceps companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Biopsy Forceps Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biopsy Forceps 1

1.2 Biopsy Forceps Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Biopsy Forceps Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Reusable Biopsy Forceps 3

1.2.3 Disposable Biopsy Forceps 4

1.3 Biopsy Forceps Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Biopsy Forceps Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 4

1.3.2 Laparoscopy 6

1.3.3 Bronchoscopy 7

1.3.4 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy 7

1.4 Global Biopsy Forceps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 8

1.4.1 Global Biopsy Forceps Revenue 2017-2028 8

1.4.2 Global Biopsy Forceps Sales 2017-2028 10

1.4.3 Biopsy Forceps Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 10

2 Biopsy Forceps Market Competition by Manufacturers 11

2.1 Global Biopsy Forceps Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 11

2.2 Global Biopsy Forceps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 13

2.3 Global Biopsy Forceps Average Price by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 15

2.4 Manufacturers Biopsy Forceps Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 16

2.5 Biopsy Forceps Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Biopsy Forceps Market Concentration Rate 17

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 3 Largest Biopsy Forceps Players Market Share by Revenue 18

2.5.3 Global Biopsy Forceps by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20

3 Biopsy Forceps Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 22

3.1 Global Biopsy Forceps Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 22

3.2 Global Biopsy Forceps Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 22

3.3 North America Biopsy Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Country 23

3.3.1 North America Biopsy Forceps Sales by Country 23

3.3.2 North America Biopsy Forceps Revenue by Country 24

3.3.3 U.S. 25

3.3.4 Canada 25

3.3.5 Mexico 26

3.4 Europe Biopsy Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Country 26

3.4.1 Europe Biopsy Forceps Sales by Country 26

3.4.2 Europe Biopsy Forceps Revenue by Country 27

3.4.3 Germany 28

3.4.4 France 28

3.4.5 U.K. 29

3.4.6 Italy 29

3.4.7 Russia 30

3.5 Asia Pacific Biopsy Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Region 30

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biopsy Forceps Sales by Region 30

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biopsy Forceps Revenue by Region 31

3.5.3 China 32

3.5.4 Japan 32

3.5.5 South Korea 33

3.5.6 India 33

3.5.7 Australia 34

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 34

3.6 South America Biopsy Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Country 35

3.6.1 South America Biopsy Forceps Sales by Country 35

3.6.2 South America Biopsy Forceps Revenue by Country 35

3.6.3 Brazil 36

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biopsy Forceps Market Facts & Figures by Country 36

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biopsy Forceps Sales by Country 36

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biopsy Forceps Revenue by Country 37

3.7.3 Middle East 37

3.7.4 Africa 38

4 Biopsy Forceps Historic Market Analysis by Type 39

4.1 Global Biopsy Forceps Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 39

4.2 Global Biopsy Forceps Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 40

4.3 Global Biopsy Forceps Price by Type (2017-2022) 40

5 Biopsy Forceps Historic Market Analysis by Application 41

5.1 Global Biopsy Forceps Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 41

5.2 Global Biopsy Forceps Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 41

5.3 Global Biopsy Forceps Price by Application (2017-2022) 42

6 Key Companies Profiled 43

6.1 Olympus 43

6.1.1 Olympus Corporation Information 43

6.1.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview 43

6.1.3 Olympus Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 44

6.1.4 Olympus Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 44

6.1.5 Olympus Recent Developments/Updates 45

6.2 Boston Scientific 45

6.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information 45

6.2.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview 46

6.2.3 Boston Scientific Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 47

6.2.4 Boston Scientific Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 47

6.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Developments/Updates 48

6.3 Cook Medical 49

6.3.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information 49

6.3.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview 49

6.3.3 Cook Medical Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 50

6.3.4 Cook Medical Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 50

6.3.5 Cook Medical Recent Developments/Updates 51

6.4 KARL STORZ 51

6.4.1 KARL STORZ Corporation Information 51

6.4.2 KARL STORZ Description and Business Overview 52

6.4.3 KARL STORZ Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 53

6.4.4 KARL STORZ Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 53

6.4.5 KARL STORZ Recent Developments/Updates 53

6.5 HOYA 54

6.5.1 HOYA Corporation Information 54

6.5.2 HOYA Description and Business Overview 55

6.5.3 HOYA Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 55

6.5.4 HOYA Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 56

6.6 Argon Medical 56

6.6.1 Argon Medical Corporation Information 56

6.6.2 Argon Medical Description and Business Overview 57

6.6.3 Argon Medical Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 57

6.6.4 Argon Medical Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 57

6.7 ConMed 58

6.7.1 ConMed Corporation Information 58

6.7.2 ConMed Description and Business Overview 59

6.7.3 ConMed Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 59

6.7.4 ConMed Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 60

6.8 Cardinal Health 61

6.8.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information 61

6.8.2 Cardinal Health Description and Business Overview 62

6.8.3 Cardinal Health Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 62

6.8.4 Cardinal Health Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 63

6.8.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments/Updates 64

6.9 B. Braun 65

6.9.1 B. Braun Corporation Information 65

6.9.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview 65

6.9.3 B. Braun Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 66

6.9.4 B. Braun Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 66

6.9.5 B. Braun Recent Developments/Updates 67

6.10 Micro Tech 67

6.10.1 Micro Tech Corporation Information 67

6.10.2 Micro Tech Description and Business Overview 68

6.10.3 Micro Tech Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 69

6.10.4 Micro Tech Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 69

6.11 Bioags 70

6.11.1 Bioags Corporation Information 70

6.11.2 Bioags Description and Business Overview 71

6.11.3 Bioags Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 71

6.11.4 Bioags Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 72

6.12 Jiuhong 72

6.12.1 Jiuhong Corporation Information 72

6.12.2 Jiuhong Description and Business Overview 73

6.12.3 Jiuhong Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 74

6.12.4 Jiuhong Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 74

6.13 Anrui 75

6.13.1 Anrui Corporation Information 75

6.13.2 Anrui Description and Business Overview 75

6.13.3 Anrui Biopsy Forceps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 76

6.13.4 Anrui Biopsy Forceps Product Portfolio 76

7 Biopsy Forceps Manufacturing Cost Analysis 77

7.1 Biopsy Forceps Key Raw Materials Analysis 77

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 77

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 77

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 78

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biopsy Forceps 79

7.4 Biopsy Forceps Industrial Chain Analysis 80

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 81

8.1 Marketing Channel 81

8.2 Biopsy Forceps Distributors List 81

8.3 Biopsy Forceps Customers 83

9 Biopsy Forceps Market Dynamics 86

9.1 Biopsy Forceps Industry Trends 86

9.2 Biopsy Forceps Market Drivers 87

9.3 Biopsy Forceps Market Challenges 87

9.4 Biopsy Forceps Market Restraints 88

10 Global Market Forecast 89

10.1 Biopsy Forceps Market Estimates and Projections by Type 89

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biopsy Forceps by Type (2023-2028) 89

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biopsy Forceps by Type (2023-2028) 89

10.2 Biopsy Forceps Market Estimates and Projections by Application 90

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biopsy Forceps by Application (2023-2028) 90

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biopsy Forceps by Application (2023-2028) 90

10.3 Biopsy Forceps Market Estimates and Projections by Region 91

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biopsy Forceps by Region (2023-2028) 91

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biopsy Forceps by Region (2023-2028) 92

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 93

12 Methodology and Data Source 95

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 95

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 95

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 96

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 97

12.2 Data Source 98

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 98

12.2.2 Primary Sources 99

12.3 Author List 101

