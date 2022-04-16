Automatic Door Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Automatic Door market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Door market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automatic Door Market

Global Automatic Door Scope and Segment

Automatic Door market is segmented by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Door market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and By Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Assa Abloy

Nabtesco

Dorma

Stanley

Horton Automatics

Tormax

Geze

Portalp

Manusa

Ningbo Ownic

KBB

Sane Boon

Shanghai PAD

FUSO ELECTRIC

Segment by Type

Sliding Doors

Revolving Doors

Others

Segment By Application

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automatic Doorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Automatic Doormarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Automatic Doormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automatic Doorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Automatic Doorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automatic Door companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Automatic Door Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Automatic Door Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Sliding Doors 2

1.2.3 Revolving Doors 3

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Automatic Door Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Global Automatic Door Market Share by Application 6

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 Global Automatic Door Production 8

2.1 Global Automatic Door Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8

2.2 Global Automatic Door Production by Region 9

2.2.1 Global Automatic Door Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 9

2.2.2 Global Automatic Door Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 10

2.3 North America 11

2.4 Europe 12

2.5 China 13

2.6 Japan 14

3 Global Automatic Door Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 15

3.1 Global Automatic Door Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 15

3.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16

3.3 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 17

3.4 Global Automatic Door Sales by Region 18

3.4.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Region (2017-2022) 18

3.4.2 Global Sales Automatic Door by Region (2023-2028) 19

3.5 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Region 20

3.5.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 20

3.5.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 20

3.6 North America 21

3.7 Europe 23

3.8 Asia-Pacific 25

3.9 South America 27

3.10 Middle East & Africa 29

4 Competition by Manufacturers 31

4.1 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Company 31

4.1.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Company (2019-2021) 31

4.1.2 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021) 31

4.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Company 33

4.2.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Company (2019-2021) 33

4.2.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021) 33

4.3 Global Automatic Door Sale Price by Company 34

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 35

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 35

4.4.2 Global Automatic Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 36

4.4.3 Global Automatic Door Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 36

5 Market Size by Type 38

5.1 Global Automatic Door Sales by Type 38

5.1.1 Global Automatic Door Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 38

5.1.2 Global Automatic Door Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 38

5.1.3 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 38

5.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue by Type 39

5.2.1 Global Automatic Door Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 39

5.2.2 Global Automatic Door Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 40

5.2.3 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40

5.3 Global Automatic Door Price by Type 41

5.3.1 Global Automatic Door Price by Type (2017-2022) 41

5.3.2 Global Automatic Door Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42

6 Market Size By Application 43

6.1 Global Automatic Door Sales By Application 43

6.1.1 Global Automatic Door Historical Sales By Application (2017-2022) 43

6.1.2 Global Automatic Door Forecasted Sales By Application (2023-2028) 43

6.1.3 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share By Application (2017-2028) 44

6.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue By Application 45

6.2.1 Global Automatic Door Historical Revenue By Application (2017-2022) 45

6.2.2 Global Automatic Door Forecasted Revenue By Application (2023-2028) 46

6.2.3 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share By Application (2017-2028) 46

6.3 Global Automatic Door Price By Application 47

6.3.1 Global Automatic Door Price By Application (2017-2022) 47

6.3.2 Global Automatic Door Price Forecast By Application (2023-2028) 48

7 North America 49

7.1 North America Automatic Door Sales by Country 49

7.1.1 North America Automatic Door Sales by Country (2017-2022) 49

7.1.2 North America Automatic Door Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 50

7.2 United States 52

7.3 Canada 53

7.4 Mexico 54

8 Europe 55

8.1 Europe Automatic Door by Country 55

8.1.1 Europe Automatic Door Sales by Country (2017-2022) 55

8.1.2 Europe Automatic Door Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 56

8.2 Germany 57

8.3 France 58

8.4 UK 59

8.5 Italy 60

8.6 Russia 61

9 Asia Pacific 62

9.1 APAC Automatic Door Sales by Region 62

9.1.1 APAC Automatic Door Sales by Region (2017-2022) 62

9.1.2 APAC Automatic Door Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 63

9.2 China 65

9.3 Japan 66

9.4 Korea 67

9.5 Southeast Asia 68

9.6 India 69

10 South America 70

10.1 South America Automatic Door by Country 70

10.1.1 South America Automatic Door Sales by Country (2017-2022) 70

10.1.2 South America Automatic Door Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 70

10.2 Brazil 71

11 Middle East & Africa 72

11.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Door by Country 72

11.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Door Sales by Country (2017-2022) 72

11.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automatic Door Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 72

11.2 Middle East 73

11.3 Africa 74

12 Corporate Profile 75

12.1 Assa Abloy 75

12.1.1 Assa Abloy Company Details 75

12.1.2 Company and Business Overview 75

12.1.3 Automatic Door Introduction 76

12.1.4 Assa Abloy Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 76

12.2 Nabtesco 77

12.2.1 Nabtesco Company Details 77

12.2.2 Company and Business Overview 77

12.2.3 Automatic Door Introduction 78

12.2.4 Nabtesco Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 78

12.3 Dormakaba 79

12.3.1 Dormakaba Company Details 79

12.3.2 Company and Business Overview 79

12.3.3 Automatic Door Introduction 80

12.3.4 Dormakaba Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 80

12.4 Stanley 81

12.4.1 Stanley Company Details 81

12.4.2 Company and Business Overview 81

12.4.3 Automatic Door Introduction 82

12.4.4 Stanley Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 82

12.5 Horton Automatics 83

12.5.1 Horton Automatics Company Details 83

12.5.2 Company and Business Overview 83

12.5.3 Automatic Door Introduction 84

12.5.4 Horton Automatics Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 84

12.6 Tormax 85

12.6.1 Tormax Company Details 85

12.6.2 Company and Business Overview 85

12.6.3 Automatic Door Introduction 86

12.6.4 Tormax Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 86

12.7 GEZE 87

12.7.1 GEZE Company Details 87

12.7.2 Company and Business Overview 87

12.7.3 Automatic Door Introduction 88

12.7.4 GEZE Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 88

12.8 Portalp 89

12.8.1 Portalp Company Details 89

12.8.2 Company and Business Overview 89

12.8.3 Automatic Door Introduction 90

12.8.4 Portalp Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 91

12.9 Ningbo Ownic 91

12.9.1 Ningbo Ownic Company Details 91

12.9.2 Company and Business Overview 92

12.9.3 Automatic Door Introduction 92

12.9.4 Ningbo Ownic Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 93

12.10 KBB 93

12.10.1 KBB Company Details 93

12.10.2 Company and Business Overview 94

12.10.3 Automatic Door Introduction 94

12.10.4 KBB Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 95

12.11 Sane Boon 95

12.11.1 Sane Boon Company Details 95

12.11.2 Company and Business Overview 96

12.11.3 Automatic Door Introduction 96

12.11.4 Sane Boon Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 97

12.12 Manusa 97

12.12.1 Manusa Company Details 97

12.12.2 Company and Business Overview 98

12.12.3 Automatic Door Introduction 98

12.12.4 Manusa Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 99

12.13 Shanghai PAD 99

12.13.1 Shanghai PAD Company Details 99

12.13.2 Company and Business Overview 100

12.13.3 Automatic Door Introduction 100

12.13.4 Shanghai PAD Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 100

12.14 FUSO ELECTRIC 101

12.14.1 FUSO ELECTRIC Company Details 101

12.14.2 Company and Business Overview 101

12.14.3 Automatic Door Introduction 102

12.14.4 FUSO ELECTRIC Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Automatic Door Business (2019-2021) 102

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 103

13.1 Automatic Door Key Raw Materials Analysis 103

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 103

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 104

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 105

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Door 106

13.4 Automatic Door Sales and Marketing 106

14 Automatic Door Market Dynamics 109

14.1 Market Trends 109

14.2 Automatic Door Opportunities and Drivers 109

14.3 Challenges 109

14.4 Market Challenges and Impact 110

15 Key Findings in the Global Automatic Door Study 111

16 Appendix 113

16.1 Research Methodology 113

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 113

16.1.2 Data Source 116

16.2 Author Describes 118

