Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5) market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5) Market

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Shell

ExxonMobil

TotalEnergies

SK Geo Centric

Hanwha Total

Flint Hills Resources

Haltermann Carless

Braskem

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd

Sinopec

CNPC

Jiangsu Hualun

Suzhou Jiutai Group

Segment by Type

C9-C10 Solvent

C11-C12 Solvent

Other

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Rubber & Resin

Printing Inks

Industrial Cleaning

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom (CAS 64742-94-5) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom 1

1.2 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 C9-C10 Solvent 3

1.2.3 C11-C12 Solvent 4

1.2.4 Others 5

1.3 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings 7

1.3.3 Agro Chemicals 8

1.3.4 Rubber & Resin 8

1.3.5 Printing Inks 9

1.3.6 Industrial Cleaning 9

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 9

1.4.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.4.2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.4.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 12

1.5.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 13

1.5.2 North America Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.5.3 Europe Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 15

1.5.4 China Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 16

1.5.5 Japan Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 17

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 18

2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 18

2.2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

2.3 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

2.4 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

2.5 Manufacturers Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 25

2.6 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Competitive Situation and Trends 27

2.6.1 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Concentration Rate 27

2.6.2 Global 3 and 6 Largest Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Players Market Share by Revenue 28

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 30

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 30

3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 31

3.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 32

3.4 North America Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production 33

3.4.1 North America Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 33

3.4.2 North America Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 33

3.5 Europe Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production 34

3.5.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 34

3.5.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 34

3.6 China Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production (2017-2022) 35

3.6.1 China Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 35

3.6.2 China Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 35

3.7 Japan Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production (2017-2022) 36

3.7.1 Japan Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 36

3.7.2 Japan Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 36

4 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom CONSUMPTION BY REGION 37

4.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Consumption by Region 37

4.1.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Consumption by Region 37

4.1.2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Consumption Market Share by Region 37

4.2 North America 38

4.2.1 North America Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Consumption by Country 39

4.2.2 United States 40

4.2.3 Canada 40

4.2.4 Mexico 41

4.3 Europe 41

4.3.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Consumption by Country 42

4.3.2 Germany 43

4.3.3 France 43

4.3.4 UK 44

4.3.5 Italy 44

4.3.6 Russia 45

4.4 Asia Pacific 45

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Consumption by Region 46

4.4.2 China 47

4.4.3 Japan 47

4.4.4 South Korea 48

4.4.5 India 48

4.4.6 Australia 49

4.4.7 Southeast Asia 49

4.5 South America 50

4.5.1 South America Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Consumption by Country 50

4.5.2 Brazil 51

4.5.3 Argentina 52

4.6 Middle East and Africa 52

4.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Consumption by Country 53

4.6.2 Middle East 54

4.6.3 Africa 54

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 55

5.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 55

5.2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 57

5.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Price by Type (2017-2022) 59

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 60

6.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 60

6.2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 62

6.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Price by Application (2017-2022) 64

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 65

7.1 Shell 65

7.1.1 Shell Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 65

7.1.2 Shell Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 66

7.1.3 Shell Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.1.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.1.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates 69

7.2 ExxonMobil 70

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 70

7.2.2 ExxonMobil Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 71

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

7.2.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates 74

7.3 TotalEnergies 74

7.3.1 TotalEnergies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 74

7.3.2 TotalEnergies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 75

7.3.3 TotalEnergies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

7.3.4 TotalEnergies Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.3.5 TotalEnergies Recent Developments/Updates 77

7.4 SK Geo Centric 78

7.4.1 SK Geo Centric Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 78

7.4.2 SK Geo Centric Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 79

7.4.3 SK Geo Centric Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.4.4 SK Geo Centric Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.4.5 SK Geo Centric Recent Developments/Updates 80

7.5 Hanwha Total 81

7.5.1 Hanwha Total Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 81

7.5.2 Hanwha Total Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 81

7.5.3 Hanwha Total Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

7.5.4 Hanwha Total Main Business and Markets Served 82

7.6 Flint Hills Resources 83

7.6.1 Flint Hills Resources Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 83

7.6.2 Flint Hills Resources Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 83

7.6.3 Flint Hills Resources Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

7.6.4 Flint Hills Resources Main Business and Markets Served 84

7.6.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Developments/Updates 85

7.7 Haltermann Carless 85

7.7.1 Haltermann Carless Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 85

7.7.2 Haltermann Carless Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 86

7.7.3 Haltermann Carless Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

7.7.4 Haltermann Carless Main Business and Markets Served 87

7.7.5 Haltermann Carless Recent Developments/Updates 87

7.8 Braskem 87

7.8.1 Braskem Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 87

7.8.2 Braskem Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 89

7.8.3 Braskem Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

7.8.4 Braskem Main Business and Markets Served 90

7.9 DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH 91

7.9.1 DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 91

7.9.2 DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 92

7.9.3 DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 93

7.9.4 DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH Main Business and Markets Served 93

7.10 Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd 93

7.10.1 Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 93

7.10.2 Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 94

7.10.3 Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

7.10.4 Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.11 Sinopec 96

7.11.1 Sinopec Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 96

7.11.2 Sinopec Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 97

7.11.3 Sinopec Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

7.11.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served 98

7.12 CNPC 99

7.12.1 CNPC Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 99

7.12.2 CNPC Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 100

7.12.3 CNPC Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

7.12.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.13 Jiangsu Hualun 102

7.13.1 Jiangsu Hualun Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 102

7.13.2 Jiangsu Hualun Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 102

7.13.3 Jiangsu Hualun Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

7.13.4 Jiangsu Hualun Main Business and Markets Served 104

7.14 Suzhou Jiutai Group 104

7.14.1 Suzhou Jiutai Group Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Corporation Information 104

7.14.2 Suzhou Jiutai Group Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Portfolio 105

7.14.3 Suzhou Jiutai Group Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

7.14.4 Suzhou Jiutai Group Main Business and Markets Served 107

8 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 108

8.1 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Key Raw Materials Analysis 108

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 108

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 109

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 110

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 111

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom 112

8.4 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Industrial Chain Analysis 113

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 114

9.1 Marketing Channel 114

9.2 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Distributors List 115

9.3 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Customers 117

10 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom MARKET DYNAMICS 119

10.1 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Industry Trends 119

10.2 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Drivers 120

10.3 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Challenges 121

10.4 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Restraints 123

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 124

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Region (2023-2028) 124

11.2 North America Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 126

11.3 Europe Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 127

11.4 China Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 128

11.5 Japan Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 129

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 130

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom 130

12.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Region (2023-2028) 131

12.3 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Country 132

12.4 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Country 132

12.5 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Region 133

12.6 South America Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Country 133

12.7 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Country 134

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 135

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 135

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Type (2023-2028) 135

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Type (2023-2028) 136

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Type (2023-2028) 136

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 137

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Application (2023-2028) 137

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Application (2023-2028) 138

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom by Application (2023-2028) 139

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 140

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 141

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 141

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 141

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 142

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 143

15.2 Data Source 144

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 144

15.2.2 Primary Sources 145

15.3 Author List 146

