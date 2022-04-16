Pod Coffee Machines Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Pod Coffee Machines market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pod Coffee Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pod Coffee Machines Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pod Coffee Machines market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1551.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1919.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.19% during the review period.

Global Pod Coffee Machines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Keurig

De’Longhi

Krups

Philips

Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE)

illy

Dualit

Hamilton Beach

AAA

Lavazza

Morphy Richards

Segment by Type

Closed Source System

Open Source System

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pod Coffee Machinesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Pod Coffee Machinesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Pod Coffee Machinesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Pod Coffee Machineswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Pod Coffee Machinessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pod Coffee Machines companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Pod Coffee Machines Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pod Coffee Machines 1

1.2 Pod Coffee Machines Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Pod Coffee Machines Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Closed Source System 2

1.2.3 Open Source System 3

1.3 Pod Coffee Machines Segment by Application 3

1.4 Global Pod Coffee Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 4

1.4.1 Global Pod Coffee Machines Revenue 2017-2028 4

1.4.2 Global Pod Coffee Machines Sales 2017-2028 6

1.4.3 Pod Coffee Machines Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 6

2 Pod Coffee Machines Market Competition by Manufacturers 7

2.1 Global Pod Coffee Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 7

2.2 Global Pod Coffee Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 9

2.3 Global Pod Coffee Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 11

2.4 Manufacturers Pod Coffee Machines Headquarters, Area Served 12

2.5 Pod Coffee Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends 12

2.5.1 Pod Coffee Machines Market Concentration Rate 12

2.5.2 The Global 3 and 5 Largest Pod Coffee Machines Players Market Share by Revenue 13

2.5.3 Global Pod Coffee Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 14

3 Pod Coffee Machines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 16

3.1 Global Pod Coffee Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 16

3.2 Global Pod Coffee Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 16

3.3 North America Pod Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country 17

3.3.1 North America Pod Coffee Machines Sales by Country 17

3.3.2 North America Pod Coffee Machines Revenue by Country 18

3.3.3 U.S. 18

3.3.4 Canada 19

3.4 Europe Pod Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country 19

3.4.1 Europe Pod Coffee Machines Sales by Country 19

3.4.2 Europe Pod Coffee Machines Revenue by Country 20

3.4.3 Germany 21

3.4.4 France 21

3.4.5 U.K. 22

3.4.6 Italy 22

3.4.7 Russia 23

3.4.8 Spain 23

3.5 Asia Pacific Pod Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Region 24

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Pod Coffee Machines Sales by Region 24

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Pod Coffee Machines Revenue by Region 24

3.5.3 China 25

3.5.4 Japan 26

3.5.5 South Korea 26

3.5.6 India 27

3.5.7 Australia 27

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 28

3.6 Latin America Pod Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country 28

3.6.1 Latin America Pod Coffee Machines Sales by Country 28

3.6.2 Latin America Pod Coffee Machines Revenue by Country 29

3.6.3 Mexico 30

3.6.4 Brazil 30

3.6.5 Argentina 31

3.7 Middle East and Africa Pod Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country 31

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pod Coffee Machines Sales by Country 31

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Pod Coffee Machines Revenue by Country 32

3.7.3 Middle East 32

3.7.4 Africa 33

4 Pod Coffee Machines Historic Market Analysis by Type 34

4.1 Global Pod Coffee Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 34

4.2 Global Pod Coffee Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 35

4.3 Global Pod Coffee Machines Price by Type (2017-2022) 35

5 Pod Coffee Machines Historic Market Analysis by Application 36

5.1 Global Pod Coffee Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 36

5.2 Global Pod Coffee Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 36

5.3 Global Pod Coffee Machines Price by Application (2017-2022) 37

6 Key Companies Profiled 38

6.1 Keurig 38

6.1.1 Keurig Corporation Information 38

6.1.2 Keurig Description and Business Overview 38

6.1.3 Keurig Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 39

6.1.4 Keurig Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 39

6.2 De’Longhi 40

6.2.1 De’Longhi Corporation Information 40

6.2.2 De’Longhi Description and Business Overview 40

6.2.3 De’Longhi Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 40

6.2.4 De’Longhi Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 41

6.3 Krups 42

6.3.1 Krups Corporation Information 42

6.3.2 Krups Description and Business Overview 42

6.3.3 Krups Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 42

6.3.4 Krups Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 43

6.4 Philips 43

6.4.1 Philips Corporation Information 43

6.4.2 Philips Description and Business Overview 44

6.4.3 Philips Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 44

6.4.4 Philips Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 44

6.5 Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) 45

6.5.1 Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) Corporation Information 45

6.5.2 Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) Description and Business Overview 46

6.5.3 Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 46

6.5.4 Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 46

6.6 illy 47

6.6.1 illy Corporation Information 47

6.6.2 illy Description and Business Overview 48

6.6.3 illy Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 48

6.6.4 illy Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 48

6.7 Dualit 49

6.7.1 Dualit Corporation Information 49

6.7.2 Dualit Description and Business Overview 50

6.7.3 Dualit Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 50

6.7.4 Dualit Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 50

6.8 Hamilton Beach 51

6.8.1 Hamilton Beach Corporation Information 51

6.8.2 Hamilton Beach Description and Business Overview 51

6.8.3 Hamilton Beach Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 51

6.8.4 Hamilton Beach Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 52

6.9 AAA 52

6.9.1 AAA Corporation Information 52

6.9.2 AAA Description and Business Overview 53

6.9.3 AAA Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 53

6.9.4 AAA Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 53

6.10 Lavazza 54

6.10.1 Lavazza Corporation Information 54

6.10.2 Lavazza Description and Business Overview 55

6.10.3 Lavazza Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 55

6.10.4 Lavazza Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 55

6.11 Morphy Richards 56

6.11.1 Morphy Richards Corporation Information 56

6.11.2 Morphy Richards Description and Business Overview 57

6.11.3 Morphy Richards Pod Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 57

6.11.4 Morphy Richards Pod Coffee Machines Product Portfolio 57

7 Pod Coffee Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis 59

7.1 Pod Coffee Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis 59

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 59

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 59

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 61

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pod Coffee Machines 62

7.4 Pod Coffee Machines Industrial Chain Analysis 63

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 64

8.1 Pod Coffee Machines Distributors List 64

8.2 Pod Coffee Machines Customers 65

9 Pod Coffee Machines Market Dynamics 66

9.1 Pod Coffee Machines Industry Trends 66

9.2 Pod Coffee Machines Market Drivers 66

9.2.1 Household Pod Coffee Machines Growth Driving Factor Analysis 67

9.2.2 Commercial Pod Coffee Machines Growth Driving Factor Analysis 67

9.3 Pod Coffee Machines Market Challenges 67

10 Global Market Forecast 69

10.1 Pod Coffee Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Type 69

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pod Coffee Machines by Type (2023-2028) 69

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pod Coffee Machines by Type (2023-2028) 69

10.2 Pod Coffee Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Application 70

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pod Coffee Machines by Application (2023-2028) 70

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pod Coffee Machines by Application (2023-2028) 70

10.3 Pod Coffee Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Region 71

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pod Coffee Machines by Region (2023-2028) 71

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pod Coffee Machines by Region (2023-2028) 71

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 73

12 Methodology and Data Source 75

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 75

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 75

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 76

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 77

12.2 Data Source 78

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 78

12.2.2 Primary Sources 79

12.3 Author List 81

