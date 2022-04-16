High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market.

Summary

The research report studies the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market size is projected to reach US$ 13719.8 million by 2027, from US$ 9106.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.07% during 2021-2027.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Siemens

Prysmian Group

XD Group

GE Grid Solution

TBEA

Xuji Group

Nexans

NKT

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric

NR Electric

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Segment by Type

Less than 400 KV

400-800 KV

Above 800 KV

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Segment by Application

Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission

Overhead Transmission

The report on the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmissionconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmissionmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmissionmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmissionwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmissionsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF HIGH VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT (HVDC) TRANSMISSION 1

1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Overview 1

1.1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Product Scope 1

1.1.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 4

1.4 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 5

1.5 Key Regions High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.5.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.5.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 8

1.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 9

1.5.4 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 10

1.5.5 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 11

2 HIGH VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT (HVDC) TRANSMISSION MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 12

2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

2.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 13

2.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 14

2.4 Less than 400 KV 15

2.5 400-800 KV 15

2.6 Above 800 KV 16

3 HIGH VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT (HVDC) TRANSMISSION MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 17

3.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 17

3.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 18

3.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 19

3.4 Overhead Transmission 20

3.5 Underground Transmission 20

3.6 Subsea Transmission 21

4 HIGH VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT (HVDC) TRANSMISSION COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 22

4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Players (2019-2021) 22

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission as of 2020) 23

4.3 Global Top Players High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Headquarters and Area Served 24

4.4 Competitive Status 25

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 27

5.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids 27

5.1.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Profile 27

5.1.2 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Main Business 27

5.1.3 Hitachi ABB Power Grids High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 28

5.1.4 Hitachi ABB Power Grids High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 28

5.2 Siemens 29

5.2.1 Siemens Profile 29

5.2.2 Siemens Main Business 29

5.2.3 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 29

5.2.4 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 30

5.3 Prysmian Group 31

5.3.1 Prysmian Group Profile 31

5.3.2 Prysmian Group Main Business 31

5.3.3 Prysmian Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 31

5.3.4 Prysmian Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 32

5.4 XD Group 32

5.4.1 XD Group Profile 32

5.4.2 XD Group Main Business 33

5.4.3 XD Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 33

5.4.4 XD Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 34

5.5 GE Grid Solution 34

5.5.1 GE Grid Solution Profile 34

5.5.2 GE Grid Solution Main Business 35

5.5.3 GE Grid Solution High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 35

5.5.4 GE Grid Solution High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 36

5.6 TBEA 36

5.6.1 TBEA Profile 36

5.6.2 TBEA Main Business 36

5.6.3 TBEA High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 37

5.6.4 TBEA High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 37

5.7 Xuji Group 38

5.7.1 Xuji Group Profile 38

5.7.2 Xuji Group Main Business 38

5.7.3 Xuji Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 38

5.7.4 Xuji Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 39

5.8 Nexans 40

5.8.1 Nexans Profile 40

5.8.2 Nexans Main Business 40

5.8.3 Nexans High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 40

5.8.4 Nexans High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 41

5.9 NKT 41

5.9.1 NKT Profile 41

5.9.2 NKT Main Business 42

5.9.3 NKT High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 42

5.9.4 NKT High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 43

5.10 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions 43

5.10.1 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Profile 43

5.10.2 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Main Business 43

5.10.3 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 44

5.10.4 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 44

5.11 Mitsubishi Electric 45

5.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Profile 45

5.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business 45

5.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 45

5.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 46

5.12 NR Electric 47

5.12.1 NR Electric Profile 47

5.12.2 NR Electric Main Business 47

5.12.3 NR Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions 47

5.12.4 NR Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2021) 48

6 NORTH AMERICA 49

6.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 49

6.2 United States 50

6.3 Canada 51

6.4 Mexico 51

7 EUROPE 52

7.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 52

7.2 Germany 53

7.3 France 54

7.4 U.K. 54

7.5 Italy 55

7.6 Russia 56

7.7 Rest of Europe 56

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 57

8.1 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 57

8.2 China 59

8.3 Japan 59

8.4 South Korea 60

8.5 Southeast Asia 61

8.6 India 61

8.7 Australia 62

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 63

9 LATIN AMERICA 64

9.1 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 64

9.2 Brazil 65

9.3 Argentina 66

9.4 Colombia 66

9.5 Rest of Latin America 67

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 68

10.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country 68

10.2 Middle East 69

10.3 Africa 70

11 HIGH VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT (HVDC) TRANSMISSION MARKET DYNAMICS 71

11.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Industry Trends 71

11.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Drivers 71

11.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Challenges and Restraints 72

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 73

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 74

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 74

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 74

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 74

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 76

13.2 Data Source 77

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 77

13.2.2 Primary Sources 78

13.3 Disclaimer 79

13.4 Author List 79

