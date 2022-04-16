Model Based Development (MBD) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Model Based Development (MBD) market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Model Based Development (MBD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Model Based Development (MBD) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Model Based Development (MBD) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3,132.17 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 10,735.35 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 19.54% during 2022-2028.

Global Model Based Development (MBD) Scope and Segment

By Company

Siemens

PTC

Dassault Systèmes

Autodesk

SAP

Altair

Ansys

NXP

Capvidia

Anark

MathWorks

dSPACE

ETAS

Zuken

Segment by Type

Cloud Based

On-premises

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defence

Medical

Industrial

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Model Based Development (MBD)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Model Based Development (MBD)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Model Based Development (MBD)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Model Based Development (MBD)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Model Based Development (MBD)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Model Based Development (MBD) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) 1

1.1 Model Based Development (MBD) Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Model Based Development (MBD) Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Model Based Development (MBD) Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 5

1.4 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 5

1.5 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 5

1.6 Key Regions Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size (2017-2028) 7

1.6.1 North America Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size (2017-2028) 7

1.6.2 Europe Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size (2017-2028) 8

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size (2017-2028) 8

1.6.4 Latin America Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size (2017-2028) 9

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size (2017-2028) 9

2 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 10

2.1 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 12

2.3 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 12

2.4 On-premises 13

2.5 Cloud Based 13

3 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 15

3.1 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 15

3.2 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 17

3.3 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 17

3.4 Automotive 18

3.5 Electronics and Semiconductor 19

3.6 Aerospace and Defence 20

3.7 Medical 20

3.8 Industrial 21

4 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 22

4.1 Global Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Players (2017-2022) 22

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Model Based Development (MBD) as of 2021) 23

4.3 Establish Date of Key Model Based Development (MBD) Players 24

4.4 Global Top Players Model Based Development (MBD) Headquarters and Area Served 25

4.5 Key Players Model Based Development (MBD) Product Solution and Service 26

4.6 Competitive Status 26

4.6.1 Model Based Development (MBD) Market Concentration Rate 26

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 27

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 31

5.1 Siemens 31

5.1.1 Siemens Profile 31

5.1.2 Siemens Main Business 31

5.1.3 Siemens Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 32

5.1.4 Siemens Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 36

5.1.5 Siemens Recent Developments 36

5.2 PTC 38

5.2.1 PTC Profile 38

5.2.2 PTC Main Business 39

5.2.3 PTC Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 39

5.2.4 PTC Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 40

5.2.5 PTC Recent Developments 40

5.3 Dassault Systèmes 41

5.3.1 Dassault Systèmes Profile 41

5.3.2 Dassault Systèmes Main Business 41

5.3.3 Dassault Systèmes Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 42

5.3.4 Dassault Systèmes Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 44

5.3.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Developments 44

5.4 Autodesk 45

5.4.1 Autodesk Profile 45

5.4.2 Autodesk Main Business 46

5.4.3 Autodesk Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 46

5.4.4 Autodesk Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 49

5.4.5 Autodesk Recent Developments 49

5.5 SAP 50

5.5.1 SAP Profile 50

5.5.2 SAP Main Business 50

5.5.3 SAP Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 51

5.5.4 SAP Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 52

5.5.5 SAP Recent Developments 52

5.6 Altair 53

5.6.1 Altair Profile 53

5.6.2 Altair Main Business 53

5.6.3 Altair Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 54

5.6.4 Altair Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 56

5.6.5 Altair Recent Developments 56

5.7 Ansys 57

5.7.1 Ansys Profile 57

5.7.2 Ansys Main Business 57

5.7.3 Ansys Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 58

5.7.4 Ansys Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 59

5.7.5 Ansys Recent Developments 59

5.8 NXP 60

5.8.1 NXP Profile 60

5.8.2 NXP Main Business 60

5.8.3 NXP Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 61

5.8.4 NXP Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 62

5.9 Capvidia 62

5.9.1 Capvidia Profile 62

5.9.2 Capvidia Main Business 63

5.9.3 Capvidia Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 63

5.9.4 Capvidia Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 67

5.10 Anark 67

5.10.1 Anark Profile 67

5.10.2 Anark Main Business 68

5.10.3 Anark Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 69

5.10.4 Anark Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 72

5.11 MathWorks 72

5.11.1 MathWorks Profile 72

5.11.2 MathWorks Main Business 73

5.11.3 MathWorks Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 73

5.11.4 MathWorks Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 75

5.12 dSPACE 75

5.12.1 dSPACE Profile 75

5.12.2 dSPACE Main Business 76

5.12.3 dSPACE Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 76

5.12.4 dSPACE Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 77

5.12.5 dSPACE Recent Developments 77

5.13 ETAS 78

5.13.1 ETAS Profile 78

5.13.2 ETAS Main Business 78

5.13.3 ETAS Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 80

5.13.4 ETAS Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 83

5.13.5 ETAS Recent Developments 83

5.14 Zuken 84

5.14.1 Zuken Profile 84

5.14.2 Zuken Main Business 84

5.14.3 Zuken Model Based Development (MBD) Products, Services and Solutions 85

5.14.4 Zuken Model Based Development (MBD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 87

5.14.5 Zuken Recent Developments 87

6 NORTH AMERICA 89

6.1 North America Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 89

6.2 United States 90

6.3 Canada 91

7 EUROPE 92

7.1 Europe Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 92

7.2 Germany 93

7.3 France 94

7.4 U.K. 95

7.5 Italy 95

7.6 Russia 96

7.7 Nordic Countries 97

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 98

8.1 Asia-Pacific Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 98

8.2 China 99

8.3 Japan 100

8.4 South Korea 100

8.5 Southeast Asia 101

8.6 India 102

8.7 Australia 102

9 LATIN AMERICA 104

9.1 Latin America Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 104

9.2 Mexico 105

9.3 Brazil 106

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 107

10.1 Middle East & Africa Model Based Development (MBD) Market Size by Country 107

10.2 Turkey 108

10.3 Saudi Arabia 109

10.4 UAE 109

11 MODEL BASED DEVELOPMENT (MBD) MARKET DYNAMICS 111

11.1 Model Based Development (MBD) Industry Trends 111

11.2 Model Based Development (MBD) Market Drivers 113

11.3 Model Based Development (MBD) Market Challenges 113

11.4 Model Based Development (MBD) Market Restraints 114

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 115

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 116

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 116

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 116

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 117

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 118

13.2 Data Source 119

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 119

13.2.2 Primary Sources 120

13.3 Disclaimer 121

