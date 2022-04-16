Impregnated Activated Carbon Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Impregnated Activated Carbon market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Impregnated Activated Carbon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Impregnated Activated Carbon market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Impregnated Activated Carbon market size is estimated to be worth US$ 397.27 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 462.78 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.58% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Coal-based Activated Carbon accounting for 83.55% of the Impregnated Activated Carbon global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 367.03 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.31% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Air Purification segment is altered to an 4.28% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Impregnated Activated Carbon market is estimated at US$ 96.56 million in 2021, while Europe is forecast to reach US$ 106.31 million by 2028. The proportion of the North America is 24.28% in 2021, while Europe percentage is 28.07%, and it is predicted that Europe share will reach 26.22% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 1.37% through the analysis period.

The global major manufacturers of Impregnated Activated Carbon include Kuraray, Cabot Norit, Carbon Solutions, LLC, Jacobi Carbons, DESOTEC Activated Carbon, Molecular Products, CarboTech GmbH, Carbon Activated Corporation, and Haycarb, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a 34% market share of Impregnated Activated Carbon in 2021.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kuraray

Cabot Norit

Jacobi Carbons

DESOTEC Activated Carbon

Molecular Products

CarboTech GmbH

Carbon Activated Corporation

Haycarb

Nucon International

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Donau Carbon

Shanxi Xinhua Chemical

CPL Activated Carbons

China Energy Investment Corporation

Pleisch AG

Impregnated Activated Carbon Market Segment by Type

Coal-based Activated Carbon

Coconut-based Activated Carbon

Impregnated Activated Carbon Market Segment by Application

Mercury Control

Air Purification

Harmful Gas Protection

Others

The report on the Impregnated Activated Carbon market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Impregnated Activated Carbonconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Impregnated Activated Carbonmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Impregnated Activated Carbonmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Impregnated Activated Carbonwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Impregnated Activated Carbonsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Impregnated Activated Carbon companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

