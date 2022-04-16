Kitchen Countertop Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Kitchen Countertop market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Kitchen Countertop market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348254/kitchen-countertop

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Kitchen Countertop Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Kitchen Countertop market size is estimated to be worth US$ 14.6 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 20.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.69% during the review period.

Global Kitchen Countertop Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Formica

Wilsonart

Panolam Industries

Kronospan

Egger

Arpa Industriale

Cosentino Group

DuPont

LG Hausys

Caesarstone

Hyundai L&C

Lotte Advanced Materials

Compac

Vicostone

Cambria

Segment by Type

Laminates

Engineered Stone

Natural Stone

Other Materials

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Kitchen Countertopconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Kitchen Countertopmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Kitchen Countertopmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Kitchen Countertopwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Kitchen Countertopsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Kitchen Countertop companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Kitchen Countertop Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kitchen Countertop 1

1.2 Kitchen Countertop Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Kitchen Countertop Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Laminates 3

1.2.3 Engineered Stone 3

1.2.4 Natural Stone 4

1.2.5 Other Materials 5

1.3 Kitchen Countertop Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Kitchen Countertop Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 6

1.3.2 Residential 7

1.3.3 Commercial 7

1.4 Global Kitchen Countertop Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 8

1.4.1 Global Kitchen Countertop Revenue 2017-2028 8

1.4.2 Global Kitchen Countertop Sales 2017-2028 9

1.4.3 Kitchen Countertop Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 10

2 Kitchen Countertop Market Competition by Manufacturers 11

2.1 Global Kitchen Countertop Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 11

2.2 Global Kitchen Countertop Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 14

2.3 Global Kitchen Countertop Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.4 Manufacturers Kitchen Countertop Manufacturing Sites, Area Served 17

2.5 Kitchen Countertop Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18

2.5.1 Kitchen Countertop Market Concentration Rate 18

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Kitchen Countertop Players Market Share by Revenue 19

2.5.3 Global Kitchen Countertop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20

3 Kitchen Countertop Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 22

3.1 Global Kitchen Countertop Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 22

3.2 Global Kitchen Countertop Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 22

3.3 North America Kitchen Countertop Market Facts & Figures by Country 23

3.3.1 North America Kitchen Countertop Sales by Country 23

3.3.2 North America Kitchen Countertop Revenue by Country 24

3.3.3 U.S. 25

3.3.4 Canada 25

3.4 Europe Kitchen Countertop Market Facts & Figures by Country 26

3.4.1 Europe Kitchen Countertop Sales by Country 26

3.4.2 Europe Kitchen Countertop Revenue by Country 26

3.4.3 Germany 27

3.4.4 France 28

3.4.5 U.K. 28

3.4.6 Italy 29

3.4.7 Russia 29

3.5 Asia Pacific Kitchen Countertop Market Facts & Figures by Region 30

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Kitchen Countertop Sales by Region 30

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Kitchen Countertop Revenue by Region 30

3.5.3 China 31

3.5.4 Japan 32

3.5.5 South Korea 32

3.5.6 India 33

3.5.7 Australia 33

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 34

3.6 Latin America Kitchen Countertop Market Facts & Figures by Country 34

3.6.1 Latin America Kitchen Countertop Sales by Country 34

3.6.2 Latin America Kitchen Countertop Revenue by Country 35

3.6.3 Mexico 36

3.6.4 Brazil 36

3.7 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertop Market Facts & Figures by Country 37

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertop Sales by Country 37

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Countertop Revenue by Country 37

3.7.3 Middle East 38

3.7.4 Africa 38

4 Kitchen Countertop Historic Market Analysis by Type 39

4.1 Global Kitchen Countertop Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 39

4.2 Global Kitchen Countertop Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 40

4.3 Global Kitchen Countertop Price by Type (2017-2022) 41

5 Kitchen Countertop Historic Market Analysis by Application 42

5.1 Global Kitchen Countertop Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 42

5.2 Global Kitchen Countertop Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 42

5.3 Global Kitchen Countertop Price by Application (2017-2022) 43

6 Key Companies Profiled 44

6.1 Formica 44

6.1.1 Formica Corporation Information 44

6.1.2 Formica Description and Business Overview 44

6.1.3 Formica Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 45

6.1.4 Formica Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 45

6.1.5 Formica Recent Developments/Updates 46

6.2 Wilsonart 46

6.2.1 Wilsonart Corporation Information 46

6.2.2 Wilsonart Description and Business Overview 47

6.2.3 Wilsonart Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 47

6.2.4 Wilsonart Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 48

6.2.5 Wilsonart Recent Developments/Updates 49

6.3 Panolam Industries 49

6.3.1 Panolam Industries Corporation Information 49

6.3.2 Panolam Industries Description and Business Overview 50

6.3.3 Panolam Industries Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 50

6.3.4 Panolam Industries Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 51

6.3.5 Panolam Industries Recent Developments/Updates 51

6.4 Kronospan 52

6.4.1 Kronospan Corporation Information 52

6.4.2 Kronospan Description and Business Overview 52

6.4.3 Kronospan Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 53

6.4.4 Kronospan Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 53

6.4.5 Kronospan Recent Developments/Updates 54

6.5 Egger 54

6.5.1 Egger Corporation Information 54

6.5.2 Egger Description and Business Overview 55

6.5.3 Egger Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 55

6.5.4 Egger Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 55

6.5.5 Egger Recent Developments/Updates 56

6.6 Arpa Industriale 57

6.6.1 Arpa Industriale Corporation Information 57

6.6.2 Arpa Industriale Description and Business Overview 58

6.6.3 Arpa Industriale Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

6.6.4 Arpa Industriale Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 59

6.7 Cosentino Group 59

6.7.1 Cosentino Group Corporation Information 59

6.7.2 Cosentino Group Description and Business Overview 60

6.7.3 Cosentino Group Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

6.7.4 Cosentino Group Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 60

6.7.5 Cosentino Group Recent Developments/Updates 61

6.8 DuPont 61

6.8.1 DuPont Corporation Information 61

6.8.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview 62

6.8.3 DuPont Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

6.8.4 DuPont Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 62

6.8.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates 63

6.9 LG Hausys 64

6.9.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information 64

6.9.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview 64

6.9.3 LG Hausys Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

6.9.4 LG Hausys Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 65

6.9.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments/Updates 65

6.10 Caesarstone 66

6.10.1 Caesarstone Corporation Information 66

6.10.2 Caesarstone Description and Business Overview 66

6.10.3 Caesarstone Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

6.10.4 Caesarstone Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 67

6.10.5 Caesarstone Recent Developments/Updates 68

6.11 Hyundai L&C 68

6.11.1 Hyundai L&C Corporation Information 68

6.11.2 Hyundai L&C Description and Business Overview 69

6.11.3 Hyundai L&C Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

6.11.4 Hyundai L&C Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 70

6.11.5 Hyundai L&C Recent Developments/Updates 70

6.12 Lotte Advanced Materials 71

6.12.1 Lotte Advanced Materials Corporation Information 71

6.12.2 Lotte Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview 71

6.12.3 Lotte Advanced Materials Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

6.12.4 Lotte Advanced Materials Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 72

6.12.5 Lotte Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates 73

6.13 Compac 73

6.13.1 Compac Corporation Information 73

6.13.2 Compac Description and Business Overview 74

6.13.3 Compac Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

6.13.4 Compac Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 74

6.14 Vicostone 75

6.14.1 Vicostone Corporation Information 75

6.14.2 Vicostone Description and Business Overview 75

6.14.3 Vicostone Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

6.14.4 Vicostone Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 76

6.14.5 Vicostone Recent Developments/Updates 77

6.15 Cambria 78

6.15.1 Cambria Corporation Information 78

6.15.2 Cambria Description and Business Overview 78

6.15.3 Cambria Kitchen Countertop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

6.15.4 Cambria Kitchen Countertop Product Portfolio 79

6.15.5 Cambria Recent Developments/Updates 80

7 Kitchen Countertop Manufacturing Cost Analysis 81

7.1 Kitchen Countertop Key Raw Materials Analysis 81

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 81

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 81

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 82

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Kitchen Countertop 82

7.4 Kitchen Countertop Industrial Chain Analysis 84

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 85

8.1 Marketing Channel 85

8.2 Kitchen Countertop Distributors List 85

8.3 Kitchen Countertop Customers 87

9 Kitchen Countertop Market Dynamics 89

9.1 Kitchen Countertop Industry Trends 89

9.2 Kitchen Countertop Market Drivers 90

9.3 Kitchen Countertop Market Challenges 90

9.4 Kitchen Countertop Market Restraints 91

9.5 Opportunity Made from Recycled Materials 91

10 Global Market Forecast 92

10.1 Kitchen Countertop Market Estimates and Projections by Type 92

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kitchen Countertop by Type (2023-2028) 92

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kitchen Countertop by Type (2023-2028) 92

10.2 Kitchen Countertop Market Estimates and Projections by Application 93

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kitchen Countertop by Application (2023-2028) 93

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kitchen Countertop by Application (2023-2028) 93

10.3 Kitchen Countertop Market Estimates and Projections by Region 94

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Kitchen Countertop by Region (2023-2028) 94

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kitchen Countertop by Region (2023-2028) 95

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 96

12 Methodology and Data Source 97

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 97

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 97

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 98

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 99

12.2 Data Source 100

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 100

12.2.2 Primary Sources 101

12.3 Author List 103

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348254/kitchen-countertop

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com