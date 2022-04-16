Maritime Software Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Maritime Software Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players8 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Maritime Software market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maritime Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Maritime Software market.
Summary
The global Maritime Software market size is projected to reach US$ 2722.9 million by 2028, from US$ 1589.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.81% during 2022-2028.
Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Tracking and Monitoring accounting for 13.35% of the Maritime Software global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 330.6 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.32% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Onboard segment is altered to an 6.51% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Maritime Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Maritime Software market in terms of revenue.
Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Maritime Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Maritime Software market.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
DNV
Global Maritime
SpecTec
Wilhelmsen
Veson Nautical
Lloyd’s Register
Raymarine
Windward
BASS
Marsoft
ASQS
Marico Marine
Orion Marine Concepts
IMSA Global
ShipConsole (Oracle)
ABB
NAPA
Yejoin
Maritime Software Market Segment by Type
Tracking and Monitoring
Navigation and Routing
Supply Chain and Logistics
Finance and Accounting
Others
Maritime Software Market Segment by Application
Onboard
Onshore
The report on the Maritime Software market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of MEA
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Maritime Softwareconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Maritime Softwaremarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Maritime Softwaremanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Maritime Softwarewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Maritime Softwaresubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Maritime Software companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Maritime Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Tracking and Monitoring 2
1.2.3 Navigation and Routing 3
1.2.4 Supply Chain and Logistics 3
1.2.5 Finance and Accounting 4
1.2.6 Others 4
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Maritime Software Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Onboard 6
1.3.3 Onshore 6
1.4 Study Objectives 6
1.5 Years Considered 7
2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 8
2.1 Global Maritime Software Market Perspective (2017-2028) 8
2.2 Maritime Software Growth Trends by Region 9
2.2.1 Maritime Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9
2.2.2 Maritime Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 10
2.2.3 Maritime Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 11
2.3 Maritime Software Market Dynamics 12
2.3.1 Maritime Software Industry Trends 12
2.3.2 Maritime Software Market Drivers 12
2.3.3 Maritime Software Market Challenges 13
2.3.4 Maritime Software Market Restraints 13
3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 14
3.1 Global Top Maritime Software Players by Revenue 14
3.1.1 Global Top Maritime Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 14
3.1.2 Global Maritime Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 15
3.2 Global Maritime Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Maritime Software Revenue 16
3.4 Global Maritime Software Market Concentration Ratio 17
3.4.1 Global Maritime Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 17
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Maritime Software Revenue in 2021 18
3.5 Maritime Software Key Players Head office and Area Served 19
3.6 Key Players Maritime Software Product Solution and Service 20
3.7 Date of Enter into Maritime Software Market 20
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 21
4 MARITIME SOFTWARE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 22
4.1 Global Maritime Software Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 22
4.2 Global Maritime Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 23
5 MARITIME SOFTWARE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 24
5.1 Global Maritime Software Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 24
5.2 Global Maritime Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 24
6 NORTH AMERICA 26
6.1 North America Maritime Software Market Size (2017-2028) 26
6.2 North America Maritime Software Market Size by Type 26
6.2.1 North America Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 26
6.2.2 North America Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 27
6.2.3 North America Maritime Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 27
6.3 North America Maritime Software Market Size by Application 28
6.3.1 North America Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 28
6.3.2 North America Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 28
6.3.3 North America Maritime Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 29
6.4 North America Maritime Software Market Size by Country 29
6.4.1 North America Maritime Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 29
6.4.2 North America Maritime Software Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 30
6.4.3 United States 31
6.4.4 Canada 32
6.4.5 Mexico 33
7 EUROPE 34
7.1 Europe Maritime Software Market Size (2017-2028) 34
7.2 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Type 34
7.2.1 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 34
7.2.2 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 35
7.2.3 Europe Maritime Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35
7.3 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Application 36
7.3.1 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 36
7.3.2 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 36
7.3.3 Europe Maritime Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 37
7.4 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Country 37
7.4.1 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 37
7.4.2 Europe Maritime Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 38
7.4.3 Germany 39
7.4.4 France 40
7.4.5 U.K. 41
7.4.6 Russia 42
7.4.7 Italy 43
8 ASIA-PACIFIC 44
8.1 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size (2017-2028) 44
8.2 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Type 44
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 44
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 45
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45
8.3 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Application 46
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 46
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 46
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 47
8.4 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Region 47
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 47
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Maritime Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 48
8.4.3 China 49
8.4.4 Japan 50
8.4.5 South Korea 51
8.4.6 India 52
8.4.7 Southeast Asia 53
9 LATIN AMERICA 54
9.1 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size (2017-2028) 54
9.2 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Type 54
9.2.1 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 54
9.2.2 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 55
9.2.3 Latin America Maritime Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 55
9.3 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Application 56
9.3.1 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 56
9.3.2 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 56
9.3.3 Latin America Maritime Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 57
9.4 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Country 57
9.4.1 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 57
9.4.2 Latin America Maritime Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 58
9.4.3 Brazil 59
9.4.4 Argentina 60
9.4.5 Colombia 61
10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 62
10.1 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size (2017-2028) 62
10.2 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Type 62
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 62
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 63
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 63
10.3 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Application 64
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 64
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 64
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 65
10.4 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Country 65
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 65
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Maritime Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 66
10.4.3 Saudi Arabia 67
10.4.4 UAE 68
10.4.5 Egypt 69
10.4.6 Nigeria 70
10.4.7 South Africa 71
11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 72
11.1 DNV 72
11.1.1 DNV Company Details 72
11.1.2 DNV Business Overview 72
11.1.3 DNV Maritime Software Introduction 73
11.1.4 DNV Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 74
11.1.5 DNV Recent Development 74
11.2 Global Maritime 75
11.2.1 Global Maritime Company Details 75
11.2.2 Global Maritime Business Overview 75
11.2.3 Global Maritime Maritime Software Introduction 75
11.2.4 Global Maritime Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 77
11.3 SpecTec 77
11.3.1 SpecTec Company Details 78
11.3.2 SpecTec Business Overview 78
11.3.3 SpecTec Maritime Software Introduction 78
11.3.4 SpecTec Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 79
11.4 Wilhelmsen 80
11.4.1 Wilhelmsen Company Details 80
11.4.2 Wilhelmsen Business Overview 80
11.4.3 Wilhelmsen Maritime Software Introduction 80
11.4.4 Wilhelmsen Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 81
11.4.5 Wilhelmsen Recent Development 82
11.5 Veson Nautical 82
11.5.1 Veson Nautical Company Details 82
11.5.2 Veson Nautical Business Overview 82
11.5.3 Veson Nautical Maritime Software Introduction 83
11.5.4 Veson Nautical Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 83
11.5.5 Veson Nautical Recent Development 84
11.6 Lloyd’s Register 84
11.6.1 Lloyd’s Register Company Details 84
11.6.2 Lloyd’s Register Business Overview 85
11.6.3 Lloyd’s Register Maritime Software Introduction 85
11.6.4 Lloyd’s Register Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 85
11.7 Raymarine 86
11.7.1 Raymarine Company Details 86
11.7.2 Raymarine Business Overview 87
11.7.3 Raymarine Maritime Software Introduction 87
11.7.4 Raymarine Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 88
11.8 Windward 89
11.8.1 Windward Company Details 89
11.8.2 Windward Business Overview 89
11.8.3 Windward Maritime Software Introduction 89
11.8.4 Windward Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 90
11.8.5 Windward Recent Development 91
11.9 BASS 91
11.9.1 BASS Company Details 91
11.9.2 BASS Business Overview 91
11.9.3 BASS Maritime Software Introduction 92
11.9.4 BASS Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 93
11.10 Marsoft 93
11.10.1 Marsoft Company Details 94
11.10.2 Marsoft Business Overview 94
11.10.3 Marsoft Maritime Software Introduction 94
11.10.4 Marsoft Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 95
11.11 ASQS 96
11.11.1 ASQS Company Details 96
11.11.2 ASQS Business Overview 97
11.11.3 ASQS Maritime Software Introduction 97
11.11.4 ASQS Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 98
11.12 Marico Marine 99
11.12.1 Marico Marine Company Details 99
11.12.2 Marico Marine Business Overview 99
11.12.3 Marico Marine Maritime Software Introduction 99
11.12.4 Marico Marine Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 100
11.13 Orion Marine Concepts 101
11.13.1 Orion Marine Concepts Company Details 101
11.13.2 Orion Marine Concepts Business Overview 102
11.13.3 Orion Marine Concepts Maritime Software Introduction 102
11.13.4 Orion Marine Concepts Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 104
11.14 IMSA Global 104
11.14.1 IMSA Global Company Details 105
11.14.2 IMSA Global Business Overview 105
11.14.3 IMSA Global Maritime Software Introduction 105
11.14.4 IMSA Global Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 106
11.15 ShipConsole (Oracle) 107
11.15.1 ShipConsole (Oracle) Company Details 107
11.15.2 ShipConsole (Oracle) Business Overview 107
11.15.3 ShipConsole (Oracle) Maritime Software Introduction 107
11.15.4 ShipConsole (Oracle) Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 108
11.16 ABB 108
11.16.1 ABB Company Details 109
11.16.2 ABB Business Overview 109
11.16.3 ABB Maritime Software Introduction 109
11.16.4 ABB Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 110
11.16.5 ABB Recent Development 111
11.17 NAPA 111
11.17.1 NAPA Company Details 111
11.17.2 NAPA Business Overview 111
11.17.3 NAPA Maritime Software Introduction 112
11.17.4 NAPA Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 114
11.18 Yejoin 115
11.18.1 Yejoin Company Details 115
11.18.2 Yejoin Business Overview 115
11.18.3 Yejoin Maritime Software Introduction 115
11.18.4 Yejoin Revenue in Maritime Software Business (2017-2022) 116
12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 118
13 APPENDIX 119
13.1 Research Methodology 119
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 119
13.1.2 Data Source 122
13.2 Disclaimer 125
13.3 Author Details 125
