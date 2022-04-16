Slot Machines Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Slot Machines market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Slot Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Slot Machines Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Slot Machines market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2182.78 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4188.03 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.47% during the review period.

The global major manufacturers of Slot Machines include Scientific Games, IGT, Aristocrat Leisure, Novomatic, Ainsworth Game Technology, Konami Gaming, AGS, Everi, and EGT, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a 56.92% market share of Slot Machines in 2021.

Global Slot Machines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Scientific Games

IGT

Aristocrat Leisure

Novomatic

Ainsworth Game Technology

Konami Gaming

AGS

Everi

EGT

Universal Entertainment

Merkur

Zitro

Incredible Technologies

Grand Vision Gaming

Inspired Entertainment

Segment by Type

Reel Slot Machines

Video Slot Machines

Multi-denomination Slot Machines

Others

Segment by Application

New/ expansion

Replacement

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Slot Machinesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Slot Machinesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Slot Machinesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Slot Machineswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Slot Machinessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Slot Machines companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Slot Machines Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Slot Machines 1

1.2 Slot Machines Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Slot Machines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Reel Slot Machines 3

1.2.3 Video Slot Machines 4

1.2.4 Multi-denomination Slot Machines 5

1.2.5 Others 6

1.3 Slot Machines Segment by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Slot Machines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2021 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 New/ expansion 7

1.3.3 Replacement 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Slot Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global Slot Machines Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 10

1.5.1 Global Slot Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 10

1.5.2 North America Slot Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.3 Europe Slot Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

1.5.4 Australia Slot Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

1.5.5 Japan Slot Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 13

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 14

2.1 Global Slot Machines Production by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 14

2.2 Global Slot Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.3 Slot Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 17

2.4 Global Slot Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 19

2.5 Manufacturers Slot Machines Production Sites and Founded Time 21

2.6 Slot Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Slot Machines Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Slot Machines Players Market Share by Revenue 22

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 Production by Region 26

3.1 Global Production of Slot Machines by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.2 Global Slot Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.3 Global Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

3.4 North America Slot Machines Production 28

3.4.1 North America Slot Machines Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 28

3.4.2 North America Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

3.5 Europe Slot Machines Production 29

3.5.1 Europe Slot Machines Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 29

3.5.2 Europe Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 29

3.6 Australia Slot Machines Production (2017-2022) 30

3.6.1 Australia Slot Machines Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 30

3.6.2 Australia Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 30

3.7 Japan Slot Machines Production (2017-2022) 31

3.7.1 Japan Slot Machines Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 31

3.7.2 Japan Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 31

4 Slot Machines Consumption by Region 32

4.1 Global Slot Machines Consumption by Region 32

4.1.1 Global Slot Machines Consumption by Region 32

4.1.2 Global Slot Machines Consumption Market Share by Region 32

4.2 North America 33

4.2.1 North America Slot Machines Consumption by Country 34

4.2.2 U.S. 35

4.2.3 Canada 35

4.2.4 Mexico 36

4.3 Europe 36

4.3.1 Europe Slot Machines Consumption by Country 37

4.3.2 Germany 38

4.3.3 France 38

4.3.4 U.K. 39

4.3.5 Netherlands 39

4.3.6 Russia 40

4.4 Asia Pacific 40

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Slot Machines Consumption by Region 41

4.4.2 Japan 42

4.4.3 South Korea 42

4.4.4 China 43

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 43

4.4.6 India 44

4.4.7 Australia 44

4.5 South America 45

4.5.1 South America Slot Machines Consumption by Country 45

4.5.2 Brazil 46

5 Segment by Type 47

5.1 Global Slot Machines Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.2 Global Slot Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.3 Global Slot Machines Price by Type (2017-2022) 50

6 Segment by Application 51

6.1 Global Slot Machines Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.2 Global Slot Machines Production Growth Rate by Application (2018-2022) 52

7 Manufacturers Profiles 53

7.1 Scientific Games 53

7.1.1 Company Profile 53

7.1.2 Product Overview 54

7.1.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 55

7.1.4 Recent Developments/Updates 55

7.2 IGT 55

7.2.1 Company Profile 55

7.2.2 Product Overview 56

7.2.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 57

7.2.4 Recent Developments/Updates 58

7.3 Aristocrat Leisure 58

7.3.1 Company Profile 58

7.3.2 Product Overview 58

7.3.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 60

7.3.4 Recent Developments/Updates 60

7.4 Novomatic 60

7.4.1 Company Profile 60

7.4.2 Product Overview 61

7.4.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 62

7.4.4 Recent Developments/Updates 62

7.5 Ainsworth Game Technology 62

7.5.1 Company Profile 62

7.5.2 Product Overview 63

7.5.3 Ainsworth Game Technology SWOT Analysis 64

7.5.4 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 64

7.5.5 Recent Developments/Updates 64

7.6 Konami Gaming 65

7.6.1 Company Profile 65

7.6.2 Product Overview 65

7.6.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 67

7.6.4 Recent Developments/Updates 67

7.7 AGS 67

7.7.1 Company Profile 67

7.7.2 Product Overview 68

7.7.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 69

7.7.4 Recent Developments/Updates 69

7.8 Everi 70

7.8.1 Company Profile 70

7.8.2 Product Overview 70

7.8.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 71

7.8.4 Recent Developments/Updates 72

7.9 EGT 72

7.9.1 Company Profile 72

7.9.2 Product Overview 73

7.9.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 74

7.9.4 Recent Developments/Updates 74

7.10 Universal Entertainment 75

7.10.1 Company Profile 75

7.10.2 Product Overview 75

7.10.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 76

7.10.4 Recent Developments/Updates 77

7.11 Merkur 77

7.11.1 Company Profile 77

7.11.2 Product Overview 78

7.11.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 78

7.11.4 Recent Developments/Updates 78

7.12 Zitro 79

7.12.1 Company Profile 79

7.12.2 Product Overview 79

7.12.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 80

7.12.4 Recent Developments/Updates 81

7.13 Incredible Technologies 81

7.13.1 Company Profile 81

7.13.2 Product Overview 82

7.13.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 83

7.13.4 Recent Developments/Updates 83

7.14 Grand Vision Gaming 84

7.14.1 Company Profile 84

7.14.2 Product Overview 84

7.14.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 85

7.14.4 Recent Developments/Updates 85

7.15 Inspired Entertainment 86

7.15.1 Company Profile 86

7.15.2 Product Overview 86

7.15.3 Slot Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 88

7.15.4 Recent Developments/Updates 88

8 Slot Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis 89

8.1 Slot Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis 89

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 90

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Slot Machines 91

8.4 Slot Machines Industrial Chain Analysis 92

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 93

9.1 Marketing Channel 93

9.2 Slot Machines Distributors List 94

9.3 Slot Machines Customers 95

10 Slot Machines Market Dynamics 97

10.1 Slot Machines Industry Trends 97

10.2 Slot Machines Market Drivers 97

10.3 Slot Machines Market Challenges 98

11 Production and Supply Forecast 99

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Slot Machines by Region (2023-2028) 99

11.2 North America Slot Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 100

11.3 Europe Slot Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 101

11.4 Australia Slot Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 102

11.5 Japan Slot Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 103

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 104

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Slot Machines 104

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Slot Machines by Country 104

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Slot Machines by Country 105

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Slot Machines by Region 105

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Slot Machines by Country 105

13 Forecast by Type and by Application 107

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 107

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Slot Machines by Type (2023-2028) 107

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Slot Machines by Type (2023-2028) 107

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Slot Machines by Type (2023-2028) 108

13.2 Global Production Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 109

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 110

15 Methodology and Data Source 111

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 111

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 111

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 112

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 113

15.2 Data Source 114

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 114

15.2.2 Primary Sources 115

15.3 Author List 116

