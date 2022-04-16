Pet Grooming Supplies Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Pet Grooming Supplies market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pet Grooming Supplies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market

In 2021, the global Pet Grooming Products market size was US$ 2760.59 million and it will reach US$ 4121.79 million in 2027, growing at CAGR of 6.91% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Pet Grooming Supplies Scope and Market Size

Pet Grooming Supplies market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pet Grooming Supplies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and By Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Spectrum Brands

Hartz

Central Garden & Pet Company

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Andis Company

Geib Buttercut

Rolf C. Hagen

Petmate

Coastal Pet Products

Ferplast S.p.A.

Beaphar

Millers Forge

Chris Christensen Systems

Bio-Groom

TropiClean

Rosewood Pet Products

Cardinal Laboratories

Ancol Pet Products

Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon)

Davis Manufacturing

Earthbath

SynergyLabs

Pet Champion

Miracle Care

Segment by Type

Comb& Brush Tool

Clippers & Trimmer Tool

Shears& Nail Tool

Shampoo & Conditioners Cleaning

Others

Segment by Application

Home-Based

Commercial Application

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pet Grooming Suppliesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Pet Grooming Suppliesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Pet Grooming Suppliesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Pet Grooming Supplieswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Pet Grooming Suppliessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pet Grooming Supplies companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Comb& Brush Tool 3

1.2.3 Clippers & Trimmer Tool 4

1.2.4 Shears& Nail Tool 5

1.2.5 Shampoo & Conditioners Cleaning 5

1.2.6 Others 6

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 6

1.3.2 Home-Based 7

1.3.3 Commercial Application 8

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 11

2.1 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Perspective (2016-2027) 11

2.2 Pet Grooming Supplies Growth Trends by Regions 12

2.2.1 Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

2.2.2 Pet Grooming Supplies Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 13

2.2.3 Pet Grooming Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 14

2.3 Pet Grooming Supplies Industry Dynamic 14

2.3.1 Pet Grooming Supplies Market Trends and Drivers 14

2.3.2 Pet Grooming Supplies Market Challenges and Restraints 15

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 16

3.1 Global Top Pet Grooming Supplies Players by Revenue 16

3.1.1 Global Top Pet Grooming Supplies Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 16

3.1.2 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 17

3.2 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

3.3 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Concentration Ratio 20

3.3.1 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 20

3.3.2 Global Top 5 Companies by Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue in 2020 21

3.4 Pet Grooming Supplies Key Players Head office and Area Served 21

3.5 Key Players Pet Grooming Supplies Product Solution and Service 22

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

4 PET GROOMING SUPPLIES BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 25

4.1 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 25

4.2 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 26

5 PET GROOMING SUPPLIES BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 27

5.1 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 27

5.2 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 27

6 NORTH AMERICA 29

6.1 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size (2016-2027) 29

6.2 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type 29

6.2.1 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 29

6.2.2 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 30

6.3 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application 30

6.3.1 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 30

6.3.2 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 30

6.4 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country 31

6.4.1 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 31

6.4.2 North America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 31

6.4.3 United States 32

6.4.4 Canada 32

7 EUROPE 33

7.1 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size (2016-2027) 33

7.2 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type 33

7.2.1 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 33

7.2.2 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 34

7.3 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application 34

7.3.1 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 34

7.3.2 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 34

7.4 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country 35

7.4.1 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 35

7.4.2 Europe Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 35

7.4.3 Germany 36

7.4.4 France 36

7.4.5 U.K. 37

7.4.6 Italy 37

7.4.7 Spain 38

7.4.8 Nordic 38

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 39

8.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size (2016-2027) 39

8.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type 39

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 39

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 40

8.3 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application 40

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 40

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 40

8.4 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Region 41

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 41

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 41

8.4.3 China 42

8.4.4 Japan 42

8.4.5 South Korea 43

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 43

8.4.7 India 44

8.4.8 Australia 44

9 LATIN AMERICA 45

9.1 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size (2016-2027) 45

9.2 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type 45

9.2.1 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 45

9.2.2 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 46

9.3 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application 46

9.3.1 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 46

9.3.2 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 46

9.4 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country 47

9.4.1 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 47

9.4.2 Latin America Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 47

9.4.3 Mexico 48

9.4.4 Brazil 48

9.4.5 Argentina 49

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 50

10.1 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size (2016-2027) 50

10.2 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type 50

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 50

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 51

10.3 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application 51

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 51

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 52

10.4 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country 52

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 52

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 52

10.4.3 Turkey 53

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 54

10.4.5 UAE 55

11 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 56

11.1 Spectrum Brands 56

11.1.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information 56

11.1.2 Spectrum Brands Description and Business Overview 57

11.1.3 Spectrum Brands Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

11.1.4 Spectrum Brands Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 57

11.2 Hartz 59

11.2.1 Hartz Corporation Information 59

11.2.2 Hartz Description and Business Overview 60

11.2.3 Hartz Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

11.2.4 Hartz Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 60

11.3 Central Garden & Pet Company 62

11.3.1 Central Garden & Pet Company Corporation Information 62

11.3.2 Central Garden & Pet Company Description and Business Overview 62

11.3.3 Central Garden & Pet Company Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

11.3.4 Central Garden & Pet Company Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 63

11.4 Jarden Consumer Solutions 65

11.4.1 Jarden Consumer Solutions Corporation Information 65

11.4.2 Jarden Consumer Solutions Description and Business Overview 65

11.4.3 Jarden Consumer Solutions Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

11.4.4 Jarden Consumer Solutions Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 66

11.5 Wahl Clipper Corporation 68

11.5.1 Wahl Clipper Corporation Corporation Information 68

11.5.2 Wahl Clipper Corporation Description and Business Overview 68

11.5.3 Wahl Clipper Corporation Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

11.5.4 Wahl Clipper Corporation Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 69

11.6 Andis Company 72

11.6.1 Andis Company Corporation Information 72

11.6.2 Andis Company Description and Business Overview 73

11.6.3 Andis Company Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

11.6.4 Andis Company Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 73

11.7 Geib Buttercut 77

11.7.1 Geib Buttercut Corporation Information 77

11.7.2 Geib Buttercut Description and Business Overview 77

11.7.3 Geib Buttercut Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

11.7.4 Geib Buttercut Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 78

11.8 Rolf C. Hagen 79

11.8.1 Rolf C. Hagen Corporation Information 79

11.8.2 Rolf C. Hagen Description and Business Overview 79

11.8.3 Rolf C. Hagen Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

11.8.4 Rolf C. Hagen Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 80

11.9 Petmate 81

11.9.1 Petmate Corporation Information 81

11.9.2 Petmate Description and Business Overview 82

11.9.3 Petmate Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

11.9.4 Petmate Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 82

11.10 Coastal Pet Products 83

11.10.1 Coastal Pet Products Corporation Information 83

11.10.2 Coastal Pet Products Description and Business Overview 84

11.10.3 Coastal Pet Products Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

11.10.4 Coastal Pet Products Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 85

11.11 Ferplast S.p.A. 87

11.11.1 Ferplast S.p.A. Corporation Information 87

11.11.2 Ferplast S.p.A. Description and Business Overview 88

11.11.3 Ferplast S.p.A. Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

11.11.4 Ferplast S.p.A. Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 89

11.12 Beaphar 90

11.12.1 Beaphar Corporation Information 90

11.12.2 Beaphar Description and Business Overview 91

11.12.3 Beaphar Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

11.12.4 Beaphar Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 91

11.13 Millers Forge 92

11.13.1 Millers Forge Corporation Information 92

11.13.2 Millers Forge Description and Business Overview 93

11.13.3 Millers Forge Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

11.13.4 Millers Forge Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 94

11.14 Chris Christensen Systems 97

11.14.1 Chris Christensen Systems Corporation Information 97

11.14.2 Chris Christensen Systems Description and Business Overview 98

11.14.3 Chris Christensen Systems Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

11.14.4 Chris Christensen Systems Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 99

11.15 Bio-Groom 102

11.15.1 Bio-Groom Corporation Information 102

11.15.2 Bio-Groom Description and Business Overview 102

11.15.3 Bio-Groom Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

11.15.4 Bio-Groom Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 103

11.16 TropiClean 107

11.16.1 TropiClean Corporation Information 107

11.16.2 TropiClean Description and Business Overview 108

11.16.3 TropiClean Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108

11.16.4 TropiClean Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 108

11.17 Rosewood Pet Products 111

11.17.1 Rosewood Pet Products Corporation Information 111

11.17.2 Rosewood Pet Products Description and Business Overview 111

11.17.3 Rosewood Pet Products Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112

11.17.4 Rosewood Pet Products Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 112

11.18 Cardinal Laboratories 113

11.18.1 Cardinal Laboratories Corporation Information 113

11.18.2 Cardinal Laboratories Description and Business Overview 114

11.18.3 Cardinal Laboratories Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 114

11.18.4 Cardinal Laboratories Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 114

11.19 Ancol Pet Products 117

11.19.1 Ancol Pet Products Corporation Information 117

11.19.2 Ancol Pet Products Description and Business Overview 117

11.19.3 Ancol Pet Products Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 118

11.19.4 Ancol Pet Products Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 118

11.20 Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon) 119

11.20.1 Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon) Corporation Information 119

11.20.2 Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon) Description and Business Overview 120

11.20.3 Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon) Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120

11.20.4 Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon) Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 120

11.21 Davis Manufacturing 122

11.21.1 Davis Manufacturing Corporation Information 122

11.21.2 Davis Manufacturing Description and Business Overview 123

11.21.3 Davis Manufacturing Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 123

11.21.4 Davis Manufacturing Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 123

11.22 Earthbath 125

11.22.1 Earthbath Corporation Information 125

11.22.2 Earthbath Description and Business Overview 125

11.22.3 Earthbath Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 126

11.22.4 Earthbath Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 126

11.23 SynergyLabs 129

11.23.1 SynergyLabs Corporation Information 129

11.23.2 SynergyLabs Description and Business Overview 130

11.23.3 SynergyLabs Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 130

11.23.4 SynergyLabs Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 130

11.24 Pet Champion 134

11.24.1 Pet Champion Corporation Information 134

11.24.2 Pet Champion Description and Business Overview 135

11.24.3 Pet Champion Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 135

11.24.4 Pet Champion Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 135

11.25 Miracle Care 136

11.25.1 Miracle Care Corporation Information 136

11.25.2 Miracle Care Description and Business Overview 137

11.25.3 Miracle Care Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 137

11.25.4 Miracle Care Pet Grooming Supplies Product Portfolio 137

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 140

13 APPENDIX 141

13.1 Research Methodology 141

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 141

13.1.2 Data Source 144

13.2 Disclaimer 147

