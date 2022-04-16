Prefilled Syringe Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Prefilled Syringe market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prefilled Syringe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Prefilled Syringe market.

Summary

The global Prefilled Syringe market was valued at US$ 3.91 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7.44 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-2027.

This report focuses on Prefilled Syringe volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Prefilled Syringe market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, etc.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BD

Gerresheimer

Nipro Corporation

Schott

Stevanato

Baxter BioPharma Solution

Rovi CM

Terumo

Vetter

Catalent

Taisei Kako

Roselabs Group

West Pharma

Weigao Group

Shandong Zibo Minkang

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Ningbo Zhengli

Shandong Ujoin

Prefilled Syringe Market Segment by Type

Glass PFS

Plastic PFS

Prefilled Syringe Market Segment by Application

Vaccine

Antithrombotic Drugs

Bioengineered Drugs

Other (Beauty, etc.)

The report on the Prefilled Syringe market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Prefilled Syringeconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Prefilled Syringemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Prefilled Syringemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Prefilled Syringewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Prefilled Syringesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Prefilled Syringe companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PREFILLED SYRINGE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Prefilled Syringe 1

1.2 Prefilled Syringe Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 2

1.2.2 Glass PFS 2

1.2.3 Plastic PFS 3

1.3 Prefilled Syringe Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 4

1.3.2 Vaccine 4

1.3.3 Antithrombotic Drugs 5

1.3.4 Bioengineered Drugs 5

1.3.5 Other (Beauty, etc.) 6

1.4 Global Prefilled Syringe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 6

1.4.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Revenue 2016-2027 6

1.4.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales 2016-2027 7

1.4.3 Prefilled Syringe Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 8

2 PREFILLED SYRINGE MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 10

2.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 10

2.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.3 Global Prefilled Syringe Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.4 Manufacturers Prefilled Syringe Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 16

2.5 Prefilled Syringe Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18

2.5.1 Prefilled Syringe Market Concentration Rate 18

2.5.2 The Global 5 Largest Prefilled Syringe Players Market Share by Revenue 18

2.5.3 Global Prefilled Syringe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20

3 PREFILLED SYRINGE RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 22

3.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 22

3.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 24

3.3 North America Prefilled Syringe Market Facts & Figures by Country 25

3.3.1 North America Prefilled Syringe Sales by Country 25

3.3.2 North America Prefilled Syringe Revenue by Country 26

3.3.3 United States 27

3.3.4 Canada 27

3.4 Europe Prefilled Syringe Market Facts & Figures by Country 28

3.4.1 Europe Prefilled Syringe Sales by Country 28

3.4.2 Europe Prefilled Syringe Revenue by Country 28

3.4.3 Germany 29

3.4.4 France 30

3.4.5 U.K. 30

3.4.6 Italy 31

3.4.7 Russia 31

3.5 Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringe Market Facts & Figures by Region 32

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringe Sales by Region 32

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringe Revenue by Region 32

3.5.3 China 33

3.5.4 Japan 34

3.5.5 South Korea 34

3.5.6 India 35

3.5.7 Australia 35

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 36

3.6 Latin America Prefilled Syringe Market Facts & Figures by Country 36

3.6.1 Latin America Prefilled Syringe Sales by Country 36

3.6.2 Latin America Prefilled Syringe Revenue by Country 37

3.6.3 Mexico 38

3.6.4 Brazil 38

3.6.5 Argentina 39

3.7 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe Market Facts & Figures by Country 39

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe Sales by Country 39

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe Revenue by Country 40

3.7.3 Turkey 41

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 41

3.7.5 UAE 42

4 PREFILLED SYRINGE HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 43

4.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 43

4.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 44

4.3 Global Prefilled Syringe Price by Type (2016-2021) 44

5 PREFILLED SYRINGE HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 45

5.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 45

5.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 46

5.3 Global Prefilled Syringe Price by Application (2016-2021) 47

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 48

6.1 BD 48

6.1.1 BD Corporation Information 48

6.1.2 BD Description and Business Overview 48

6.1.3 BD Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 49

6.1.4 BD Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 49

6.1.5 BD Recent Developments/Updates 51

6.2 Gerresheimer 52

6.2.1 Gerresheimer Corporation Information 52

6.2.2 Gerresheimer Description and Business Overview 52

6.2.3 Gerresheimer Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

6.2.4 Gerresheimer Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 53

6.3 Nipro Corporation 54

6.3.1 Nipro Corporation Corporation Information 54

6.3.2 Nipro Corporation Description and Business Overview 55

6.3.3 Nipro Corporation Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

6.3.4 Nipro Corporation Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 55

6.3.5 Nipro Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 56

6.4 Schott 56

6.4.1 Schott Corporation Information 56

6.4.2 Schott Description and Business Overview 57

6.4.3 Schott Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

6.4.4 Schott Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 58

6.4.5 Schott Recent Developments/Updates 58

6.5 Stevanato 59

6.5.1 Stevanato Corporation Information 59

6.5.2 Stevanato Description and Business Overview 59

6.5.3 Stevanato Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

6.5.4 Stevanato Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 60

6.5.5 Stevanato Recent Developments/Updates 61

6.6 Baxter BioPharma Solution 61

6.6.1 Baxter BioPharma Solution Corporation Information 61

6.6.2 Baxter BioPharma Solution Description and Business Overview 61

6.6.3 Baxter BioPharma Solution Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

6.6.4 Baxter BioPharma Solution Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 62

6.7 Rovi CM 63

6.7.1 Rovi CM Corporation Information 63

6.7.2 Rovi CM Description and Business Overview 63

6.7.3 Rovi CM Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

6.7.4 Rovi CM Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 64

6.8 Terumo 65

6.8.1 Terumo Corporation Information 65

6.8.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview 65

6.8.3 Terumo Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

6.8.4 Terumo Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 66

6.9 Vetter 67

6.9.1 Vetter Corporation Information 67

6.9.2 Vetter Description and Business Overview 67

6.9.3 Vetter Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

6.9.4 Vetter Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 68

6.10 Catalent 69

6.10.1 Catalent Corporation Information 69

6.10.2 Catalent Description and Business Overview 69

6.10.3 Catalent Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

6.10.4 Catalent Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 70

6.11 Taisei Kako 71

6.11.1 Taisei Kako Corporation Information 71

6.11.2 Taisei Kako Description and Business Overview 71

6.11.3 Taisei Kako Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

6.11.4 Taisei Kako Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 72

6.12 Roselabs Group 72

6.12.1 Roselabs Group Corporation Information 72

6.12.2 Roselabs Group Description and Business Overview 73

6.12.3 Roselabs Group Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

6.12.4 Roselabs Group Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 74

6.13 West Pharma 75

6.13.1 West Pharma Corporation Information 75

6.13.2 West Pharma Description and Business Overview 75

6.13.3 West Pharma Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

6.13.4 West Pharma Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 76

6.13.5 West Pharma Recent Developments/Updates 77

6.14 Weigao Group 77

6.14.1 Weigao Group Corporation Information 77

6.14.2 Weigao Group Description and Business Overview 78

6.14.3 Weigao Group Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

6.14.4 Weigao Group Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 78

6.14.5 Weigao Group Recent Developments/Updates 79

6.15 Shandong Zibo Minkang 79

6.15.1 Shandong Zibo Minkang Corporation Information 79

6.15.2 Shandong Zibo Minkang Description and Business Overview 80

6.15.3 Shandong Zibo Minkang Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

6.15.4 Shandong Zibo Minkang Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 81

6.15.5 Shandong Zibo Minkang Recent Developments/Updates 81

6.16 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass 82

6.16.1 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Corporation Information 82

6.16.2 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Description and Business Overview 82

6.16.3 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

6.16.4 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 83

6.16.5 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Recent Developments/Updates 84

6.17 Ningbo Zhengli 85

6.17.1 Ningbo Zhengli Corporation Information 85

6.17.2 Ningbo Zhengli Description and Business Overview 85

6.17.3 Ningbo Zhengli Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

6.17.4 Ningbo Zhengli Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 86

6.17.5 Ningbo Zhengli Recent Developments/Updates 87

6.18 Shandong Ujoin 87

6.18.1 Shandong Ujoin Corporation Information 87

6.18.2 Shandong Ujoin Description and Business Overview 88

6.18.3 Shandong Ujoin Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

6.18.4 Shandong Ujoin Prefilled Syringe Product Portfolio 88

6.18.5 Shandong Ujoin Recent Developments/Updates 89

7 PREFILLED SYRINGE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 91

7.1 Prefilled Syringe Key Raw Materials Analysis 91

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 91

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 92

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 92

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Prefilled Syringe 93

7.4 Prefilled Syringe Industrial Chain Analysis 94

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 95

8.1 Marketing Channel 95

8.2 Prefilled Syringe Distributors List 96

8.3 Prefilled Syringe Customers 97

9 PREFILLED SYRINGE MARKET DYNAMICS 99

9.1 Prefilled Syringe Industry Trends 99

9.2 Prefilled Syringe Growth Drivers 99

9.3 Prefilled Syringe Market Challenges 100

9.4 Prefilled Syringe Market Risk 100

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 102

10.1 Prefilled Syringe Market Estimates and Projections by Type 102

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Prefilled Syringe by Type (2022-2027) 102

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Prefilled Syringe by Type (2022-2027) 102

10.2 Prefilled Syringe Market Estimates and Projections by Application 103

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Prefilled Syringe by Application (2022-2027) 103

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Prefilled Syringe by Application (2022-2027) 103

10.3 Prefilled Syringe Market Estimates and Projections by Region 104

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Prefilled Syringe by Region (2022-2027) 104

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Prefilled Syringe by Region (2022-2027) 104

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 106

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 108

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 108

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 108

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 109

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 110

12.2 Data Source 111

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 111

12.2.2 Primary Sources 112

12.3 Author List 114

12.4 Disclaimer 114

