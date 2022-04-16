1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) market.

Summary

Based on our recent survey, it is expected to grow by a 246.77% in 2021 and the market size will be 41.13 million in 2022 from US$ 0.37 million in 2017. The market size of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) will reach 205.24 million US$ in 2028, with a CAGR of 30.72% from 2022 to 2028.

Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Cathay Biotech Inc

Ning Xia Eppen Biotech

CJ BIO

Toray Industries

1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market Segment by Application

Bio-based Polyamide

Chemical Intermediates

Others

The report on the 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Global Other

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 1,5-PENTANEDIAMINE (CADAVERINE) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) 1

1.2 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Segment by Type 1

1.3 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Segment by Application 1

1.3.1 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 1

1.3.2 Bio-based Polyamide 2

1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates 3

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 4

1.4.1 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 4

1.4.2 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 6

1.4.3 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 6

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 7

1.5.1 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 8

1.5.2 China 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

1.5.3 Global Other 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 11

2.2 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 12

2.3 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 14

2.4 Manufacturers 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 14

2.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 14

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 16

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 16

3.2 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 16

3.3 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 17

3.4 China 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production (2017-2022) 18

3.4.1 China 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 18

3.4.2 China 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 18

4 1,5-PENTANEDIAMINE (CADAVERINE) CONSUMPTION BY REGION 20

4.1 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Consumption by Region 20

4.1.1 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Consumption by Region 20

4.1.2 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Consumption Market Share by Region 20

4.2 North America 22

4.2.1 North America 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Consumption by Country 22

4.2.2 U.S. 24

4.3 Europe 25

4.3.1 Europe 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Consumption by Country 25

4.3.2 Germany 27

4.3.3 France 28

4.3.4 Switzerland 29

4.4 Asia Pacific 30

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Consumption by Region 30

4.4.2 China 32

4.4.3 Japan 33

5 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 34

5.1 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 34

5.2 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 36

5.3 Global 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Price by Application (2017-2022) 37

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 38

6.1 Cathay Biotech Inc 38

6.1.1 Cathay Biotech Inc 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Corporation Information 38

6.1.2 Cathay Biotech Inc 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Product Portfolio 38

6.1.3 Cathay Biotech Inc 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 40

6.1.4 Cathay Biotech Inc Main Business and Markets Served 40

6.2 Ning Xia Eppen Biotech 40

6.2.1 Ning Xia Eppen Biotech 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Corporation Information 40

6.2.2 Ning Xia Eppen Biotech 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Product Portfolio 41

6.2.3 Ning Xia Eppen Biotech 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 41

6.2.4 Ning Xia Eppen Biotech Main Business and Markets Served 42

6.3 CJ BIO 42

6.3.1 CJ BIO 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Corporation Information 42

6.3.2 CJ BIO 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Product Portfolio 43

6.3.3 CJ BIO Main Business and Markets Served 43

6.4 Toray Industries 44

6.4.1 Toray Industries 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Corporation Information 44

6.4.2 Toray Industries 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Product Portfolio 44

6.4.3 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served 45

7 DIRECT FERMENTATION AND ENZYMATIC CONVERSION OF L-LYSINE ETC. TECHNOLOGY FUTURE TRENDS 47

7.1 Direct Fermentation Technology 47

7.2 Enzymatic Conversion of L-Lysine Technology 48

8 1,5-PENTANEDIAMINE (CADAVERINE) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 50

8.1 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Key Raw Materials Analysis 50

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 50

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 51

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 51

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 52

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) 52

8.4 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Industrial Chain Analysis 53

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 54

9.1 Marketing Channel 54

9.2 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Distributors List 54

9.3 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Customers 56

10 1,5-PENTANEDIAMINE (CADAVERINE) MARKET DYNAMICS 57

10.1 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Industry Trends 57

10.2 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market Drivers 58

10.3 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market Challenges 63

10.4 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Market Restraints 64

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 65

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Region (2023-2028) 65

11.2 China 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 66

11.3 Global Other 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 68

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 70

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Region 70

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Country 70

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Country 70

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Region 71

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Country 71

13 FORECAST BY APPLICATION 72

13.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Application (2023-2028) 72

13.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Application (2023-2028) 72

13.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,5-pentanediamine (Cadaverine) by Application (2023-2028) 73

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 74

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 75

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 75

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 75

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 76

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 77

15.2 Data Source 78

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 78

15.2.2 Primary Sources 79

15.3 Author List 80

15.4 Disclaimer 81

