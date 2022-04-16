Resolver Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Resolver market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Resolver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Resolver market.

Summary

The global Resolver market size is estimated to be worth US$ 910.16 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1.28 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.16% during the review period. Brushless Resolvers accounting for 97.45% of the Resolver global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1.25 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 8.16% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Aerospace & Defense segment is altered to an 3.74 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

TAMAGAWA SEIKI

Fortive

Windouble

Moog

LTN Servotechnik

MinebeaMitsumi

Woodward

Honeywell

Huaxuan Sensing

General Dynamics

Maxon Group

Resolver Market Segment by Type

Brushless Resolvers

Brushed Resolvers

Resolver Market Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Automobile

Energy

Others

The report on the Resolver market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Resolverconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Resolvermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Resolvermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Resolverwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Resolversubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Resolver companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Resolver Market Overview 1

1.1 Resolver Product Scope 1

1.2 Resolver Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Resolver Sales by Type (2017 & 2021 & 2028) 1

1.2.2 Brushless Resolvers 2

1.2.3 Brushed Resolvers 3

1.3 Resolver Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Resolver Sales Comparison by Application (2017 & 2021 & 2028) 3

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense 4

1.3.3 Medical 4

1.3.4 Automobile 5

1.3.5 Energy 5

1.3.6 Others 6

1.4 Global Resolver Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 7

1.4.1 Global Resolver Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2017-2028) 7

1.4.2 Global Resolver Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2017-2028) 9

1.4.3 Global Resolver Price Trends (2017-2028) 10

2 Resolver Estimates and Forecasts by Region 11

2.1 Global Resolver Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.2 Global Resolver Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.2.1 Global Resolver Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.2.2 Global Resolver Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3 Global Resolver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.3.1 Global Resolver Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.3.2 Global Resolver Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 16

2.4.1 North America Resolver Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 16

2.4.2 Europe Resolver Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 17

2.4.3 Japan Resolver Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 19

2.4.4 Southeast Asia Resolver Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 20

2.4.5 India Resolver Estimates and Projections (2017-2028) 21

3 Resolver Competition Landscape by Players 23

3.1 Global Top Resolver Players by Sales (2017-2022) 23

3.2 Global Top Resolver Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 24

3.3 Global Resolver Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Resolver as of 2021) 26

3.4 Global Resolver Average Price by Company (2017-2022) 27

3.5 Manufacturers Resolver Manufacturing Sites, Area Served 28

4 Resolver Market Size by Type 29

4.1 Global Resolver Historic Market Review by Type (2017-2022) 29

4.1.1 Global Resolver Sales by Type (2017-2022) 29

4.1.2 Global Resolver Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 29

4.1.3 Global Resolver Price by Type (2017-2022) 30

4.2 Global Resolver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2023-2028) 30

4.2.1 Global Resolver Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 30

4.2.2 Global Resolver Revenue Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 30

4.2.3 Global Resolver Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 31

5 Global Resolver Market Size by Application 32

5.1 Global Resolver Historic Market Review by Application (2017-2022) 32

5.1.1 Global Resolver Sales by Application (2017-2022) 32

5.1.2 Global Resolver Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 32

5.1.3 Global Resolver Price by Application (2017-2022) 33

5.2 Global Resolver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2023-2028) 33

5.2.1 Global Resolver Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 33

5.2.2 Global Resolver Revenue Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 34

5.2.3 Global Resolver Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 35

6 North America Resolver Market Facts & Figures 36

6.1 North America Resolver Sales by Company 36

6.1.1 North America Resolver Sales by Company (2017-2022) 36

6.1.2 North America Resolver Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 37

6.2 North America Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type 38

6.2.1 North America Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 38

6.2.2 North America Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2023-2028) 38

6.3 North America Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application 39

6.3.1 North America Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 39

6.3.2 North America Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2023-2028) 39

7 Europe Resolver Market Facts & Figures 41

7.1 Europe Resolver Sales by Company 41

7.1.1 Europe Resolver Sales by Company (2017-2022) 41

7.1.2 Europe Resolver Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 42

7.2 Europe Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type 42

7.2.1 Europe Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 42

7.2.2 Europe Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2023-2028) 43

7.3 Europe Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application 43

7.3.1 Europe Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43

7.3.2 Europe Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2023-2028) 44

8 Japan Resolver Market Facts & Figures 45

8.1 Japan Resolver Sales by Company 45

8.1.1 Japan Resolver Sales by Company (2017-2022) 45

8.1.2 Japan Resolver Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 46

8.2 Japan Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type 46

8.2.1 Japan Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 46

8.2.2 Japan Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2023-2028) 47

8.3 Japan Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application 47

8.3.1 Japan Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

8.3.2 Japan Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2023-2028) 48

9 Southeast Asia Resolver Market Facts & Figures 49

9.1 Southeast Asia Resolver Sales by Company 49

9.1.1 Southeast Asia Resolver Sales by Company (2017-2022) 49

9.1.2 Southeast Asia Resolver Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 49

9.2 Southeast Asia Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type 50

9.2.1 Southeast Asia Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 50

9.2.2 Southeast Asia Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2023-2028) 51

9.3 Southeast Asia Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application 51

9.3.1 Southeast Asia Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 51

9.3.2 Southeast Asia Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2023-2028) 52

10 India Resolver Market Facts & Figures 53

10.1 India Resolver Sales by Company 53

10.1.1 India Resolver Sales by Company (2017-2022) 53

10.1.2 India Resolver Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 53

10.2 India Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type 54

10.2.1 India Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 54

10.2.2 India Resolver Sales Breakdown by Type (2023-2028) 55

10.3 India Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application 55

10.3.1 India Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 55

10.3.2 India Resolver Sales Breakdown by Application (2023-2028) 56

11 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Resolver Business 57

11.1 TAMAGAWA SEIKI 57

11.1.1 TAMAGAWA SEIKI Corporation Information 57

11.1.2 TAMAGAWA SEIKI Business Overview 57

11.1.3 TAMAGAWA SEIKI Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

11.1.4 TAMAGAWA SEIKI Resolver Products Offered 58

11.2 Fortive 60

11.2.1 Fortive Corporation Information 60

11.2.2 Fortive Business Overview 60

11.2.3 Fortive Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

11.2.4 Fortive Resolver Products Offered 61

11.3 Windouble 63

11.3.1 Windouble Corporation Information 63

11.3.2 Windouble Business Overview 63

11.3.3 Windouble Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

11.3.4 Windouble Resolver Products Offered 64

11.3.5 Windouble Recent Development 65

11.4 Moog 66

11.4.1 Moog Corporation Information 66

11.4.2 Moog Business Overview 66

11.4.3 Moog Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

11.4.4 Moog Resolver Products Offered 67

11.5 LTN Servotechnik 70

11.5.1 LTN Servotechnik Corporation Information 70

11.5.2 LTN Servotechnik Business Overview 70

11.5.3 LTN Servotechnik Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

11.5.4 LTN Servotechnik Resolver Products Offered 71

11.5.5 LTN Servotechnik Recent Development 72

11.6 MinebeaMitsumi 73

11.6.1 MinebeaMitsumi Corporation Information 73

11.6.2 MinebeaMitsumi Business Overview 73

11.6.3 MinebeaMitsumi Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

11.6.4 MinebeaMitsumi Resolver Products Offered 74

11.7 Woodward 75

11.7.1 Woodward Corporation Information 75

11.7.2 Woodward Business Overview 75

11.7.3 Woodward Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

11.7.4 Woodward Resolver Products Offered 76

11.8 Honeywell 77

11.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information 77

11.8.2 Honeywell Business Overview 77

11.8.3 Honeywell Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

11.8.4 Honeywell Resolver Products Offered 78

11.9 Huaxuan Sensing 80

11.9.1 Huaxuan Sensing Corporation Information 80

11.9.2 Huaxuan Sensing Business Overview 80

11.9.3 Huaxuan Sensing Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

11.9.4 Huaxuan Sensing Resolver Products Offered 81

11.10 General Dynamics 82

11.10.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information 82

11.10.2 General Dynamics Business Overview 82

11.10.3 General Dynamics Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

11.10.4 General Dynamics Resolver Products Offered 83

11.11 Maxon Group 84

11.11.1 Maxon Group Corporation Information 84

11.11.2 Maxon Group Business Overview 84

11.11.3 Maxon Group Resolver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

11.11.4 Maxon Group Resolver Products Offered 85

12 Resolver Manufacturing Cost Analysis 86

12.1 Resolver Key Raw Materials Analysis 86

12.1.1 Key Raw Materials 86

12.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 87

12.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 89

12.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 90

12.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Resolver 91

12.4 Resolver Industrial Chain Analysis 92

13 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 93

13.1 Marketing Channel 93

13.2 Resolver Distributors List 93

13.3 Resolver Customers 94

14 Resolver Market Dynamics 95

14.1 Resolver Industry Trends 95

14.2 Resolver Market Drivers 95

14.3 Resolver Market Challenges 96

14.4 Resolver Market Restraints 96

15 Research Findings and Conclusion 97

16 Appendix 98

16.1 Research Methodology 98

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 98

16.1.2 Data Source 101

16.2 Author Details 104

16.3 Disclaimer 104

