5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7,475.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 14,736.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.05% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 5-axis Vertical CNC Machine Tool accounting for 74.75% of the 5-axis CNC Machine Tool global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 10,893.5 million by 2028, growing at a revised 9.47% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Aerospace segment is altered to an 8.74% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Scope and Segment

5-axis CNC Machine Tool market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

DMG Mori Seiki

Yamazaki Mazak

GROB-WERKE

Okuma Corporation

Doosan Machine Tools

GF Machining Solutions

Makino

Hermle

JTEKT Corporation

Haas Automation

Starrag Group

Hyundai WIA

Hurco

INDEX-Werke

Matsuura Machinery Corporation

Fair Friend Group

Hwacheon

Ken Ichi Machine

KEDE CNC

Awea Mechantronic

RIFA Digital Precision Machinery

Haitian Precision Machinery

Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group

Huaya NC Machine Tool

Segment by Type

5-axis Vertical CNC Machine Tool

5-axis Horizontal CNC Machine Tool

5-axis Gantry CNC Machine Tool

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automobile

Defense

Marine

Railway

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 5-axis CNC Machine Toolconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of 5-axis CNC Machine Toolmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global 5-axis CNC Machine Toolmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the 5-axis CNC Machine Toolwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of 5-axis CNC Machine Toolsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 5-axis CNC Machine Tool companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 5-axis Vertical CNC Machine Tool 3

1.2.3 5-axis Horizontal CNC Machine Tool 4

1.2.4 5-axis Gantry CNC Machine Tool 5

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Production 9

2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9

2.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Production by Region 10

2.2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10

2.2.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.3 North America 13

2.4 Europe 13

2.5 China 14

2.6 Japan 14

2.7 South Korea 15

3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16

3.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16

3.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 18

3.4 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Region 19

3.4.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Region (2017-2022) 19

3.4.2 Global Sales 5-axis CNC Machine Tool by Region (2023-2028) 20

3.5 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region 21

3.5.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 21

3.5.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 21

3.6 North America 22

3.7 Europe 23

3.8 Asia Pacific 24

3.9 Latin America 25

3.10 Middle East & Africa 26

4 Competition by Manufacturers 28

4.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Manufacturers 28

4.1.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 28

4.1.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 29

4.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Manufacturers 30

4.2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 30

4.2.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 31

4.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Price by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 32

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 33

4.4.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 33

4.4.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 35

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 36

5 Market Size by Type 38

5.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Type 38

5.1.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 38

5.1.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 38

5.1.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 38

5.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Type 39

5.2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 39

5.2.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 40

5.2.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40

5.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Price by Type 41

5.3.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Price by Type (2017-2022) 41

5.3.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 41

6 Market Size by Application 42

6.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 42

6.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 42

6.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

7 North America 45

7.1 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 45

7.2 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 46

7.3 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country 47

7.3.1 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2017-2028) 47

7.3.2 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 48

7.3.3 U.S. 49

7.3.4 Canada 50

8 Europe 51

8.1 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 51

8.2 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 52

8.3 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Country 53

8.3.1 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2017-2028) 53

8.3.2 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 54

8.3.3 Germany 56

8.3.4 France 56

8.3.5 U.K. 57

8.3.6 Italy 57

8.3.7 Russia 58

9 Asia Pacific 59

9.1 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 59

9.2 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 60

9.3 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Region 61

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Region (2017-2028) 61

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 62

9.3.3 China 64

9.3.4 Japan 64

9.3.5 South Korea 65

9.3.6 India 65

9.3.7 Australia 66

9.3.8 Southeast Asia 66

10 Latin America 67

10.1 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 67

10.2 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 68

10.2.1 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68

10.3 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Country 69

10.3.1 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70

10.3.2 Mexico 71

10.3.3 Brazil 72

10.3.4 Argentina 72

11 Middle East and Africa 73

11.1 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 73

11.2 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 74

11.3 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Country 75

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2017-2028) 75

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 76

11.3.3 Turkey 78

11.3.4 GCC Countries 78

11.3.5 Egypt 79

11.3.6 South Africa 79

12 Corporate Profile 80

12.1 DMG Mori Seiki 80

12.1.1 DMG Mori Seiki Corporation Information 80

12.1.2 DMG Mori Seiki Overview 81

12.1.3 DMG Mori Seiki 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 81

12.1.4 DMG Mori Seiki 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 81

12.2 Yamazaki Mazak 82

12.2.1 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Information 82

12.2.2 Yamazaki Mazak Overview 82

12.2.3 Yamazaki Mazak 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 83

12.2.4 Yamazaki Mazak 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 83

12.3 GROB-WERKE 84

12.3.1 GROB-WERKE Corporation Information 84

12.3.2 GROB-WERKE Overview 84

12.3.3 GROB-WERKE 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 85

12.3.4 GROB-WERKE 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 85

12.4 Okuma Corporation 86

12.4.1 Okuma Corporation Corporation Information 86

12.4.2 Okuma Corporation Overview 86

12.4.3 Okuma Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 87

12.4.4 Okuma Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 87

12.5 Doosan Machine Tools 87

12.5.1 Doosan Machine Tools Corporation Information 88

12.5.2 Doosan Machine Tools Overview 88

12.5.3 Doosan Machine Tools 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 89

12.5.4 Doosan Machine Tools 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 89

12.6 GF Machining Solutions 89

12.6.1 GF Machining Solutions Corporation Information 89

12.6.2 GF Machining Solutions Overview 90

12.6.3 GF Machining Solutions 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 90

12.6.4 GF Machining Solutions 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 91

12.7 Makino 91

12.7.1 Makino Corporation Information 91

12.7.2 Makino Overview 92

12.7.3 Makino 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 92

12.7.4 Makino 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 93

12.8 Hermle 93

12.8.1 Hermle Corporation Information 93

12.8.2 Hermle Overview 94

12.8.3 Hermle 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 94

12.8.4 Hermle 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 95

12.9 JTEKT Corporation 95

12.9.1 JTEKT Corporation Corporation Information 95

12.9.2 JTEKT Corporation Overview 96

12.9.3 JTEKT Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 96

12.9.4 JTEKT Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 96

12.10 Haas Automation 97

12.10.1 Haas Automation Corporation Information 97

12.10.2 Haas Automation Overview 98

12.10.3 Haas Automation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 98

12.10.4 Haas Automation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 99

12.11 Starrag Group 99

12.11.1 Starrag Group Corporation Information 99

12.11.2 Starrag Group Overview 100

12.11.3 Starrag Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 100

12.11.4 Starrag Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 101

12.12 Hyundai WIA 101

12.12.1 Hyundai WIA Corporation Information 101

12.12.2 Hyundai WIA Overview 102

12.12.3 Hyundai WIA 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 102

12.12.4 Hyundai WIA 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 102

12.13 Hurco 103

12.13.1 Hurco Corporation Information 103

12.13.2 Hurco Overview 104

12.13.3 Hurco 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 104

12.13.4 Hurco 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 104

12.14 INDEX-Werke 105

12.14.1 INDEX-Werke Corporation Information 105

12.14.2 INDEX-Werke Overview 105

12.14.3 INDEX-Werke 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 106

12.14.4 INDEX-Werke 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 106

12.15 Matsuura Machinery Corporation 106

12.15.1 Matsuura Machinery Corporation Corporation Information 107

12.15.2 Matsuura Machinery Corporation Overview 107

12.15.3 Matsuura Machinery Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 108

12.15.4 Matsuura Machinery Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 108

12.16 Fair Friend Group 108

12.16.1 Fair Friend Group Corporation Information 108

12.16.2 Fair Friend Group Overview 109

12.16.3 Fair Friend Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 110

12.16.4 Fair Friend Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 110

12.17 Hwacheon 110

12.17.1 Hwacheon Corporation Information 110

12.17.2 Hwacheon Overview 111

12.17.3 Hwacheon 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 111

12.17.4 Hwacheon 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 112

12.18 Ken Ichi Machine 112

12.18.1 Ken Ichi Machine Corporation Information 112

12.18.2 Ken Ichi Machine Overview 113

12.18.3 Ken Ichi Machine 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 113

12.18.4 Ken Ichi Machine 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 113

12.19 KEDE CNC 114

12.19.1 KEDE CNC Corporation Information 114

12.19.2 KEDE CNC Overview 114

12.19.3 KEDE CNC 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 115

12.19.4 KEDE CNC 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 115

12.20 Awea Mechantronic 115

12.20.1 Awea Mechantronic Corporation Information 116

12.20.2 Awea Mechantronic Overview 116

12.20.3 Awea Mechantronic 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 117

12.20.4 Awea Mechantronic 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 117

12.21 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery 117

12.21.1 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery Corporation Information 117

12.21.2 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery Overview 118

12.21.3 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 119

12.21.4 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 119

12.22 Haitian Precision Machinery 119

12.22.1 Haitian Precision Machinery Corporation Information 119

12.22.2 Haitian Precision Machinery Overview 120

12.22.3 Haitian Precision Machinery 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 120

12.22.4 Haitian Precision Machinery 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 121

12.23 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group 121

12.23.1 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group Corporation Information 121

12.23.2 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group Overview 122

12.23.3 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 122

12.23.4 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 122

12.24 Huaya NC Machine Tool 123

12.24.1 Huaya NC Machine Tool Corporation Information 123

12.24.2 Huaya NC Machine Tool Overview 124

12.24.3 Huaya NC Machine Tool 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 124

12.24.4 Huaya NC Machine Tool 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 124

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 125

13.1 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Industry Chain Analysis 125

13.2 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Key Raw Materials 125

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 125

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 126

13.3 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Production Mode & Process 126

13.4 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales and Marketing 127

13.4.1 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Channels 127

13.4.2 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Distributors 127

13.5 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Customers 129

14 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Dynamics 130

14.1.1 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Industry Trends 130

14.1.2 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Drivers 130

14.1.3 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Challenges 131

15 Key Findings in the Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Study 132

16 Appendix 133

16.1 Research Methodology 133

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 133

16.1.2 Data Source 136

16.2 Author Details 138

