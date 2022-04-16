5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players10 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7,475.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 14,736.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.05% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 5-axis Vertical CNC Machine Tool accounting for 74.75% of the 5-axis CNC Machine Tool global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 10,893.5 million by 2028, growing at a revised 9.47% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Aerospace segment is altered to an 8.74% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Scope and Segment
5-axis CNC Machine Tool market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
DMG Mori Seiki
Yamazaki Mazak
GROB-WERKE
Okuma Corporation
Doosan Machine Tools
GF Machining Solutions
Makino
Hermle
JTEKT Corporation
Haas Automation
Starrag Group
Hyundai WIA
Hurco
INDEX-Werke
Matsuura Machinery Corporation
Fair Friend Group
Hwacheon
Ken Ichi Machine
KEDE CNC
Awea Mechantronic
RIFA Digital Precision Machinery
Haitian Precision Machinery
Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group
Huaya NC Machine Tool
Segment by Type
5-axis Vertical CNC Machine Tool
5-axis Horizontal CNC Machine Tool
5-axis Gantry CNC Machine Tool
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automobile
Defense
Marine
Railway
Others
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global 5-axis CNC Machine Toolconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of 5-axis CNC Machine Toolmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global 5-axis CNC Machine Toolmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the 5-axis CNC Machine Toolwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of 5-axis CNC Machine Toolsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> 5-axis CNC Machine Tool companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 2
1.2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2
1.2.2 5-axis Vertical CNC Machine Tool 3
1.2.3 5-axis Horizontal CNC Machine Tool 4
1.2.4 5-axis Gantry CNC Machine Tool 5
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.4 Study Objectives 7
1.5 Years Considered 7
2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Production 9
2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9
2.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Production by Region 10
2.2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10
2.2.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11
2.3 North America 13
2.4 Europe 13
2.5 China 14
2.6 Japan 14
2.7 South Korea 15
3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16
3.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16
3.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17
3.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 18
3.4 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Region 19
3.4.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Region (2017-2022) 19
3.4.2 Global Sales 5-axis CNC Machine Tool by Region (2023-2028) 20
3.5 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region 21
3.5.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 21
3.5.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 21
3.6 North America 22
3.7 Europe 23
3.8 Asia Pacific 24
3.9 Latin America 25
3.10 Middle East & Africa 26
4 Competition by Manufacturers 28
4.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Manufacturers 28
4.1.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 28
4.1.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 29
4.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Manufacturers 30
4.2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 30
4.2.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 31
4.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Price by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 32
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 33
4.4.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 33
4.4.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 35
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 36
5 Market Size by Type 38
5.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Type 38
5.1.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 38
5.1.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 38
5.1.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 38
5.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Type 39
5.2.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 39
5.2.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 40
5.2.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40
5.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Price by Type 41
5.3.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Price by Type (2017-2022) 41
5.3.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 41
6 Market Size by Application 42
6.1 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 42
6.2 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 42
6.3 Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43
7 North America 45
7.1 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 45
7.2 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 46
7.3 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country 47
7.3.1 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2017-2028) 47
7.3.2 North America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 48
7.3.3 U.S. 49
7.3.4 Canada 50
8 Europe 51
8.1 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 51
8.2 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 52
8.3 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Country 53
8.3.1 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2017-2028) 53
8.3.2 Europe 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 54
8.3.3 Germany 56
8.3.4 France 56
8.3.5 U.K. 57
8.3.6 Italy 57
8.3.7 Russia 58
9 Asia Pacific 59
9.1 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 59
9.2 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 60
9.3 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Region 61
9.3.1 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Region (2017-2028) 61
9.3.2 Asia Pacific 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 62
9.3.3 China 64
9.3.4 Japan 64
9.3.5 South Korea 65
9.3.6 India 65
9.3.7 Australia 66
9.3.8 Southeast Asia 66
10 Latin America 67
10.1 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 67
10.2 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 68
10.2.1 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68
10.3 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Country 69
10.3.1 Latin America 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70
10.3.2 Mexico 71
10.3.3 Brazil 72
10.3.4 Argentina 72
11 Middle East and Africa 73
11.1 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Type 73
11.2 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Application 74
11.3 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Size by Country 75
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales by Country (2017-2028) 75
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 76
11.3.3 Turkey 78
11.3.4 GCC Countries 78
11.3.5 Egypt 79
11.3.6 South Africa 79
12 Corporate Profile 80
12.1 DMG Mori Seiki 80
12.1.1 DMG Mori Seiki Corporation Information 80
12.1.2 DMG Mori Seiki Overview 81
12.1.3 DMG Mori Seiki 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 81
12.1.4 DMG Mori Seiki 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 81
12.2 Yamazaki Mazak 82
12.2.1 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Information 82
12.2.2 Yamazaki Mazak Overview 82
12.2.3 Yamazaki Mazak 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 83
12.2.4 Yamazaki Mazak 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 83
12.3 GROB-WERKE 84
12.3.1 GROB-WERKE Corporation Information 84
12.3.2 GROB-WERKE Overview 84
12.3.3 GROB-WERKE 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 85
12.3.4 GROB-WERKE 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 85
12.4 Okuma Corporation 86
12.4.1 Okuma Corporation Corporation Information 86
12.4.2 Okuma Corporation Overview 86
12.4.3 Okuma Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 87
12.4.4 Okuma Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 87
12.5 Doosan Machine Tools 87
12.5.1 Doosan Machine Tools Corporation Information 88
12.5.2 Doosan Machine Tools Overview 88
12.5.3 Doosan Machine Tools 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 89
12.5.4 Doosan Machine Tools 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 89
12.6 GF Machining Solutions 89
12.6.1 GF Machining Solutions Corporation Information 89
12.6.2 GF Machining Solutions Overview 90
12.6.3 GF Machining Solutions 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 90
12.6.4 GF Machining Solutions 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 91
12.7 Makino 91
12.7.1 Makino Corporation Information 91
12.7.2 Makino Overview 92
12.7.3 Makino 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 92
12.7.4 Makino 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 93
12.8 Hermle 93
12.8.1 Hermle Corporation Information 93
12.8.2 Hermle Overview 94
12.8.3 Hermle 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 94
12.8.4 Hermle 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 95
12.9 JTEKT Corporation 95
12.9.1 JTEKT Corporation Corporation Information 95
12.9.2 JTEKT Corporation Overview 96
12.9.3 JTEKT Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 96
12.9.4 JTEKT Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 96
12.10 Haas Automation 97
12.10.1 Haas Automation Corporation Information 97
12.10.2 Haas Automation Overview 98
12.10.3 Haas Automation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 98
12.10.4 Haas Automation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 99
12.11 Starrag Group 99
12.11.1 Starrag Group Corporation Information 99
12.11.2 Starrag Group Overview 100
12.11.3 Starrag Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 100
12.11.4 Starrag Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 101
12.12 Hyundai WIA 101
12.12.1 Hyundai WIA Corporation Information 101
12.12.2 Hyundai WIA Overview 102
12.12.3 Hyundai WIA 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 102
12.12.4 Hyundai WIA 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 102
12.13 Hurco 103
12.13.1 Hurco Corporation Information 103
12.13.2 Hurco Overview 104
12.13.3 Hurco 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 104
12.13.4 Hurco 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 104
12.14 INDEX-Werke 105
12.14.1 INDEX-Werke Corporation Information 105
12.14.2 INDEX-Werke Overview 105
12.14.3 INDEX-Werke 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 106
12.14.4 INDEX-Werke 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 106
12.15 Matsuura Machinery Corporation 106
12.15.1 Matsuura Machinery Corporation Corporation Information 107
12.15.2 Matsuura Machinery Corporation Overview 107
12.15.3 Matsuura Machinery Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 108
12.15.4 Matsuura Machinery Corporation 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 108
12.16 Fair Friend Group 108
12.16.1 Fair Friend Group Corporation Information 108
12.16.2 Fair Friend Group Overview 109
12.16.3 Fair Friend Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 110
12.16.4 Fair Friend Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 110
12.17 Hwacheon 110
12.17.1 Hwacheon Corporation Information 110
12.17.2 Hwacheon Overview 111
12.17.3 Hwacheon 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 111
12.17.4 Hwacheon 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 112
12.18 Ken Ichi Machine 112
12.18.1 Ken Ichi Machine Corporation Information 112
12.18.2 Ken Ichi Machine Overview 113
12.18.3 Ken Ichi Machine 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 113
12.18.4 Ken Ichi Machine 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 113
12.19 KEDE CNC 114
12.19.1 KEDE CNC Corporation Information 114
12.19.2 KEDE CNC Overview 114
12.19.3 KEDE CNC 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 115
12.19.4 KEDE CNC 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 115
12.20 Awea Mechantronic 115
12.20.1 Awea Mechantronic Corporation Information 116
12.20.2 Awea Mechantronic Overview 116
12.20.3 Awea Mechantronic 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 117
12.20.4 Awea Mechantronic 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 117
12.21 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery 117
12.21.1 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery Corporation Information 117
12.21.2 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery Overview 118
12.21.3 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 119
12.21.4 RIFA Digital Precision Machinery 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 119
12.22 Haitian Precision Machinery 119
12.22.1 Haitian Precision Machinery Corporation Information 119
12.22.2 Haitian Precision Machinery Overview 120
12.22.3 Haitian Precision Machinery 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 120
12.22.4 Haitian Precision Machinery 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 121
12.23 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group 121
12.23.1 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group Corporation Information 121
12.23.2 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group Overview 122
12.23.3 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 122
12.23.4 Guosheng Intelligence Technology Group 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 122
12.24 Huaya NC Machine Tool 123
12.24.1 Huaya NC Machine Tool Corporation Information 123
12.24.2 Huaya NC Machine Tool Overview 124
12.24.3 Huaya NC Machine Tool 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Product Models 124
12.24.4 Huaya NC Machine Tool 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 124
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 125
13.1 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Industry Chain Analysis 125
13.2 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Key Raw Materials 125
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 125
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 126
13.3 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Production Mode & Process 126
13.4 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales and Marketing 127
13.4.1 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Sales Channels 127
13.4.2 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Distributors 127
13.5 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Customers 129
14 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Dynamics 130
14.1.1 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Industry Trends 130
14.1.2 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Drivers 130
14.1.3 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Market Challenges 131
15 Key Findings in the Global 5-axis CNC Machine Tool Study 132
16 Appendix 133
16.1 Research Methodology 133
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 133
16.1.2 Data Source 136
16.2 Author Details 138
