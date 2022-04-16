Reusable Packaging Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Reusable Packaging Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players9 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Reusable Packaging market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reusable Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Reusable Packaging market.
Summary
Reusable transport packaging generally includes pallets, bins, tanks, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), reusable plastic containers (RPCs) and other hand-held containers and totes, trays and dunnage that move products efficiently and safely through supply chains.
Segment by Type, the Reusable Packaging can be split into Pallets, Rigid Containers, Crates, Totes, Trays & Bins, Plastic-corrugated Boxes, Panels, and Sleeves, Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs), Tanks, Drums, and Barrels, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), Dunnage & Cargo Protection, Others, etc.
In 2021, Pallets accounted for a major share of 63.2% the global Reusable Packaging market, this product segment is poised to reach US$ 84,658.19 million by 2028 from US$ 64,826.33 million in 2021.
Segment by Application, the Reusable Packaging market can be sub-segmented into several major Application, like Food and Beverage, Automotive, FMCG, Retail and Wholesale, Industrial, Healthcare and Pharma, Others, etc.
In Reusable Packaging market, the Food and Beverage holds an important share, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2,316.49 (Million Units) by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2022 and 2028.
The global Reusable Packaging market was valued at USD 102,578.46 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 132,724.76 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2028.
In terms of volume, the global Reusable Packaging Sales was 5,996.46 Million Units in 2021, and it is predicted to reach 7,494.31 Million Units in 2028.
The major players in global Reusable Packaging market include Brambles, ORBIS, IFCO, DS Smith, Tosca, Cabka Group, Rehrig Pacific Company, Craemer Group, IPL Plastics, Monoflo International, Greystone Logistics, HOREN Group, Mpact Limited, Buckhorn, RPP Containers, etc. The top five manufacturers held 8% of the market, in terms of Reusable Packaging revenue in 2021.
Asia, Europe and NAFTZ are main markets, they occupy over 94.5% of the global market.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Brambles
ORBIS
IFCO
DS Smith
Tosca
Cabka Group
Rehrig Pacific Company
Craemer Group
IPL Plastics
Monoflo International
Greystone Logistics
HOREN Group
Mpact Limited
Buckhorn
RPP Containers
Reusable Packaging Market Segment by Type
Pallets
Rigid Containers, Crates, Totes, Trays & Bins
Plastic-corrugated Boxes, Panels, and Sleeves
Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs)
Tanks, Drums, and Barrels
Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)
Dunnage & Cargo Protection
Others
Reusable Packaging Market Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Automotive
FMCG
Retail and Wholesale
Industrial
Healthcare and Pharma
Others
The report on the Reusable Packaging market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Asia
Europe
NAFTZ
Middle East
CIS
South America
Africa
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Germany
Spain
France
U.K.
Italy
Turkey
Belgium
United States
Mexico
Canada
Iran
Russia
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Morocco
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Reusable Packagingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Reusable Packagingmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Reusable Packagingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Reusable Packagingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Reusable Packagingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Reusable Packaging companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
