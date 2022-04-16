SEBS Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global SEBS market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SEBS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global SEBS market.

Summary

The global SEBS market was valued at USD 1,578.44 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,132.34 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.56% between 2022 and 2028.

Global SEBS Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kraton

Sinopec

TSRC

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

Versalis

LCY

Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific & Technical

Dynasol

SEBS Market Segment by Type

Particles

Powder

SEBS Market Segment by Application

Covering Material

Car Accessories

Sealing Material

Toy

Engineering Plastics Modification

Others

The report on the SEBS market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Taiwan

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global SEBSconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of SEBSmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global SEBSmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the SEBSwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of SEBSsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> SEBS companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 SEBS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of SEBS 1

1.2 SEBS Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global SEBS Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Linear SEBS 2

1.2.3 Radial SEBS 2

1.3 SEBS Segment by Application 2

1.3.1 Global SEBS Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Covering Material 4

1.3.3 Wire & Cable 5

1.3.4 Sealing Material 6

1.3.5 Toy 6

1.3.6 Engineering Plastics Modification 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global SEBS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global SEBS Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.4.3 Global SEBS Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 10

1.5.1 Global SEBS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 11

1.5.2 North America SEBS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

1.5.3 Europe SEBS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 13

1.5.4 China SEBS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.5.5 Japan SEBS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.5.6 Taiwan SEBS Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 15

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global SEBS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.2 Global SEBS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 18

2.3 SEBS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 20

2.4 Global SEBS Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

2.5 Manufacturers SEBS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 22

2.6 SEBS Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.6.1 SEBS Market Concentration Rate 22

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest SEBS Players Market Share by Revenue 23

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Production Capacity of SEBS Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 25

3.2 Global SEBS Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.3 Global SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 26

3.4 North America SEBS Production 27

3.4.1 North America SEBS Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 27

3.4.2 North America SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

3.5 Europe SEBS Production 28

3.5.1 Europe SEBS Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 28

3.5.2 Europe SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 29

3.6 China SEBS Production (2017-2022) 30

3.6.1 China SEBS Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 30

3.6.2 China SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 30

3.7 Japan SEBS Production (2017-2022) 31

3.7.1 Japan SEBS Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 31

3.7.2 Japan SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 31

3.8 Taiwan SEBS Production (2017-2022) 32

3.8.1 Taiwan SEBS Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 32

3.8.2 Taiwan SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 33

4 SEBS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 34

4.1 Global SEBS Consumption by Region 34

4.1.1 Global SEBS Consumption by Region 34

4.1.2 Global SEBS Consumption Market Share by Region 34

4.2 North America 35

4.2.1 North America SEBS Consumption by Country 36

4.2.2 U.S. 37

4.2.3 Canada 38

4.3 Europe 39

4.3.1 Europe SEBS Consumption by Country 39

4.3.2 Germany 40

4.3.3 France 41

4.3.4 U.K. 42

4.3.5 Italy 43

4.3.6 Russia 44

4.4 Asia Pacific 45

4.4.1 Asia Pacific SEBS Consumption by Region 45

4.4.2 China 46

4.4.3 Japan 47

4.4.4 South Korea 48

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 49

4.4.6 India 50

4.4.7 Taiwan 51

4.5 Latin America 52

4.5.1 Latin America SEBS Consumption by Country 52

4.5.2 Mexico 53

4.5.3 Brazil 54

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 55

5.1 Global SEBS Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 55

5.2 Global SEBS Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 56

5.3 Global SEBS Price by Type (2017-2022) 58

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 59

6.1 Global SEBS Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 59

6.2 Global SEBS Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 61

6.3 Global SEBS Price by Application (2017-2022) 63

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 64

7.1 Kraton 64

7.1.1 Kraton SEBS Corporation Information 64

7.1.2 Kraton SEBS Product Portfolio 64

7.1.3 Kraton SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

7.1.4 Kraton Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.2 Sinopec 66

7.2.1 Sinopec SEBS Corporation Information 66

7.2.2 Sinopec SEBS Product Portfolio 67

7.2.3 Sinopec SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

7.2.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.2.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates 69

7.3 TSRC 69

7.3.1 TSRC SEBS Corporation Information 69

7.3.2 TSRC SEBS Product Portfolio 70

7.3.3 TSRC SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

7.3.4 TSRC Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.4 Kuraray 71

7.4.1 Kuraray SEBS Corporation Information 71

7.4.2 Kuraray SEBS Product Portfolio 72

7.4.3 Kuraray SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

7.4.4 Kuraray Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.5 Asahi Kasei 73

7.5.1 Asahi Kasei SEBS Corporation Information 73

7.5.2 Asahi Kasei SEBS Product Portfolio 74

7.5.3 Asahi Kasei SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

7.5.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.6 Versalis 76

7.6.1 Versalis SEBS Corporation Information 76

7.6.2 Versalis SEBS Product Portfolio 76

7.6.3 Versalis SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

7.6.4 Versalis Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.7 LCY 78

7.7.1 LCY SEBS Corporation Information 78

7.7.2 LCY SEBS Product Portfolio 78

7.7.3 LCY SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

7.7.4 LCY Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.8 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific & Technical 81

7.8.1 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific & Technical SEBS Corporation Information 81

7.8.2 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific & Technical SEBS Product Portfolio 81

7.8.3 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific & Technical SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

7.8.4 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific & Technical Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.8.5 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific & Technical Recent Developments/Updates 83

7.9 Dynasol 84

7.9.1 Dynasol SEBS Corporation Information 84

7.9.2 Dynasol SEBS Product Portfolio 84

7.9.3 Dynasol SEBS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

7.9.4 Dynasol Main Business and Markets Served 85

8 SEBS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 87

8.1 SEBS Key Raw Materials Analysis 87

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 87

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 87

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 89

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of SEBS 90

8.4 SEBS Industrial Chain Analysis 91

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 92

9.1 Marketing Channel 92

9.1.1 Direct Marketing 92

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing 92

9.2 SEBS Distributors List 92

9.3 SEBS Customers 94

10 SEBS MARKET DYNAMICS 97

10.1 SEBS Industry Trends 97

10.2 SEBS Market Drivers 97

10.3 SEBS Market Challenges 98

10.4 SEBS Market Restraints 98

10.5 SBCs Market 98

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 100

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of SEBS by Region (2023-2028) 100

11.2 North America SEBS Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 101

11.3 Europe SEBS Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 102

11.4 China SEBS Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 103

11.5 Japan SEBS Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 104

11.6 Taiwan SEBS Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 105

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 106

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of SEBS 106

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of SEBS by Country 106

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of SEBS by Country 106

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of SEBS by Region 107

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of SEBS by Country 107

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 108

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 108

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of SEBS by Type (2023-2028) 108

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of SEBS by Type (2023-2028) 108

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of SEBS by Type (2023-2028) 109

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 109

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of SEBS by Application (2023-2028) 109

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of SEBS by Application (2023-2028) 110

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of SEBS by Application (2023-2028) 110

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 111

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 112

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 112

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 112

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 113

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 114

15.2 Data Source 115

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 115

15.2.2 Primary Sources 116

15.3 Author List 118

15.4 Disclaimer 118

