Sterilization Equipment Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Sterilization Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sterilization Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Sterilization Equipment market.

Summary

The global Sterilization Equipment market was valued at US$ 1674.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2005.8 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% during 2022-2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Steris

Getinge

Belimed

Advanced Sterilization Products

Tuttnauer

Shinva

Steelco

MMM Group

Fedegari

Systec

Matachana

Sakura Seiki

Cisa Production

MELAG Medizintechnik

Laoken

Sterilization Equipment Market Segment by Type

High Temperature Sterilization

Low Temperature Sterilization

Sterilization Equipment Market Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical

Others

The report on the Sterilization Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Sterilization Equipmentconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Sterilization Equipmentmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Sterilization Equipmentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Sterilization Equipmentwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Sterilization Equipmentsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Sterilization Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW 12

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sterilization Equipment 12

1.2 Sterilization Equipment Segment by Type 12

1.2.1 Global Sterilization Equipment Market Size Comparison by Type 13

1.2.2 Sterilization Equipment Segment by Type 13

1.3 Sterilization Equipment Segment by Application 14

1.3.1 Global Sterilization Equipment Market Size Comparison by Application 14

1.3.2 Sterilization Equipment Segment by Application 15

1.4 Global Sterilization Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 15

1.4.1 Global Sterilization Equipment Revenue 2017-2028 15

1.4.2 Global Sterilization Equipment Sales 2017-2028 16

1.4.3 Sterilization Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 17

2 STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 18

2.1 Global Sterilization Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2021) 18

2.2 Global Sterilization Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2021) 20

2.3 Global Sterilization Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2020-2021) 22

2.4 Sterilization Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.4.1 Sterilization Equipment Market Concentration Rate 23

2.4.2 The Global 5 Largest Sterilization Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue 24

3 STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Sterilization Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 25

3.2 Global Sterilization Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 27

3.3 North America Sterilization Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country 28

3.3.1 North America Sterilization Equipment Sales by Country 28

3.3.2 North America Sterilization Equipment Revenue by Country 29

3.3.3 United States 31

3.3.4 Canada 32

3.3.5 Mexico 33

3.4 Europe Sterilization Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country 33

3.4.1 Europe Sterilization Equipment Sales by Country 33

3.4.2 Europe Sterilization Equipment Revenue by Country 34

3.4.3 Germany 36

3.4.4 U.K. 36

3.4.5 France 37

3.4.6 Italy 38

3.4.7 Russia 38

3.5 Asia Pacific Sterilization Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region 39

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sterilization Equipment Sales by Region 39

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sterilization Equipment Revenue by Region 40

3.5.3 China 42

3.5.4 Japan 42

3.5.5 South Korea 43

3.5.6 India 44

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 45

3.6 South America Sterilization Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country 45

3.6.1 South America Sterilization Equipment Sales by Country 45

3.6.2 South America Sterilization Equipment Revenue by Country 46

3.6.3 Brazil 48

3.6.4 Argentina 49

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sterilization Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country 49

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sterilization Equipment Sales by Country 49

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sterilization Equipment Revenue by Country 50

3.7.3 Middle East 52

3.7.4 Africa 53

4 STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 54

4.1 Global Sterilization Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 54

4.2 Global Sterilization Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 55

4.3 Global Sterilization Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022) 56

5 STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 57

5.1 Global Sterilization Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 57

5.2 Global Sterilization Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 58

5.3 Global Sterilization Equipment Price by Application (2017-2022) 59

6 MAJOR MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS OF STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT 60

6.1 Steris 60

6.1.1 Company Profile 60

6.1.2 Product Introduction 60

6.1.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 61

6.1.4 Contact Information 61

6.2 Getinge 62

6.2.1 Company Profile 62

6.2.2 Product Introduction 62

6.2.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 63

6.2.4 Contact Information 64

6.3 Belimed 64

6.3.1 Company Profile 64

6.3.2 Product Introduction 65

6.3.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 66

6.3.4 Contact Information 66

6.4 Advanced Sterilization Products 66

6.4.1 Company Profile 66

6.4.2 Product Introduction 67

6.4.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 67

6.4.4 Contact Information 68

6.5 Tuttnauer 68

6.5.1 Company Profile 68

6.5.2 Product Introduction 69

6.5.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 69

6.5.4 Contact Information 70

6.6 Shinva 70

6.6.1 Company Profile 70

6.6.2 Product Introduction 71

6.6.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 72

6.6.4 Contact Information 72

6.7 Steelco 73

6.7.1 Company Profile 73

6.7.2 Product Introduction 74

6.7.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 75

6.7.4 Contact Information 75

6.8 MMM Group 76

6.8.1 Company Profile 76

6.8.2 Product Introduction 76

6.8.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 77

6.8.4 Contact Information 77

6.9 Fedegari 78

6.9.1 Company Profile 78

6.9.2 Product Introduction 78

6.9.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 79

6.9.4 Contact Information 79

6.10 Systec 80

6.10.1 Company Profile 80

6.10.2 Product Introduction 80

6.10.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 81

6.10.4 Contact Information 81

6.11 Matachana 82

6.11.1 Company Profile 82

6.11.2 Product Introduction 82

6.11.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 83

6.11.4 Contact Information 83

6.12 Sakura Seiki 84

6.12.1 Company Profile 84

6.12.2 Product Introduction 84

6.12.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 85

6.12.4 Contact Information 85

6.13 Cisa Production 86

6.13.1 Company Profile 86

6.13.2 Product Introduction 86

6.13.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 87

6.13.4 Contact Information 87

6.14 MELAG Medizintechnik 87

6.14.1 Company Profile 87

6.14.2 Product Introduction 88

6.14.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 89

6.14.4 Contact Information 89

6.15 Laoken 89

6.15.1 Company Profile 89

6.15.2 Product Introduction 90

6.15.3 Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Revenue 92

6.15.4 Contact Information 92

7 STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 93

7.1 Sterilization Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis 93

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 93

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 94

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 97

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sterilization Equipment 98

8 MARKET DYNAMICS 99

8.1 Market Trends 99

8.2 Challenges 99

8.3 Market Favorable Factors and Unfavorable Factors 99

8.4 Market Risks 100

8.5 Industry Enters Major Barriers 100

8.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 100

9 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 102

9.1 Marketing Channels Status of Sterilization Equipment 102

9.2 Market Positioning 103

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy 103

9.2.2 Brand Strategy 104

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 105

10.1 Sterilization Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type 105

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sterilization Equipment by Type (2023-2028) 105

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sterilization Equipment by Type (2023-2028) 106

10.2 Sterilization Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application 107

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sterilization Equipment by Application (2023-2028) 107

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sterilization Equipment by Application (2023-2028) 108

10.3 Sterilization Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region 109

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sterilization Equipment by Region (2023-2028) 109

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sterilization Equipment by Region (2023-2028) 110

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 112

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 113

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 113

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 113

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 114

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 115

12.2 Data Source 116

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 116

12.2.2 Primary Sources 117

12.3 Author List 119

12.4 Disclaimer 119

