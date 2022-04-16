Stone Processing Machinery Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Stone Processing Machinery market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stone Processing Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Stone Processing Machinery market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Stone Processing Machinery market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1.46 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1.95 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.74% during the review period.

The global main manufacturers of Stone Processing Machinery include Breton, Keda Group, Pedrini, BMR SpA, Biesse Group, Park Industry, Shandong Huaxing, Thibaut, and Ancora, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 3.74% in terms of revenue.

The North America Stone Processing Machinery market is estimated at US$ 180.48 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach US$ 165.05 million by 2028. The proportion of the China is 7.84% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 8.45% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.98% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Stone Processing Machinery landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 164.14 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 3.71% and 4.94% respectively for the next 6-year period.

CNC Machining Center accounting for 12.52% of the Stone Processing Machinery global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 247.59 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.00% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Natural Stone segment is altered to an 3.77% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 84.51% in 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Breton

Keda Group

Pedrini

BMR SpA

Biesse Group

Park Industry

Shandong Huaxing

Thibaut

Ancora

DONATONI MACCHINE

GMM

Simec

SCM Group

SHENGDA

Prometec

Comandulli

Prussiani Engineering

Pellegrini Meccanica

Baca Systems

Stone Processing Machinery Market Segment by Type

CNC Machining Center

Cutting Machine

Polishing Machine

Others

Stone Processing Machinery Market Segment by Application

Natural Stone

Artificial Stone

The report on the Stone Processing Machinery market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Stone Processing Machineryconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Stone Processing Machinerymarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Stone Processing Machinerymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Stone Processing Machinerywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Stone Processing Machinerysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Stone Processing Machinery companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Stone Processing Machinery Market Overview 1

1.1 Stone Processing Machinery Product Overview 1

1.2 Stone Processing Machinery Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 CNC Machining Center 3

1.2.2 Cutting Machine 4

1.2.3 Polishing Machine 5

1.2.4 Others 6

1.3 Global Stone Processing Machinery Market Size by Type 8

1.3.1 Global Stone Processing Machinery Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 8

1.3.2 Global Stone Processing Machinery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.3.3 Global Stone Processing Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 10

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 12

1.4.1 North America Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.2 Europe Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16

1.4.4 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 18

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 20

2 Stone Processing Machinery Market Competition by Company 23

2.1 Global Top Players by Stone Processing Machinery Sales (2017-2022) 23

2.2 Global Top Players by Stone Processing Machinery Revenue (2017-2022) 25

2.3 Global Top Players by Stone Processing Machinery Price (2017-2022) 26

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Stone Processing Machinery Headquarters and Sales Area 27

2.5 Stone Processing Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends 28

2.5.1 Stone Processing Machinery Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 28

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Stone Processing Machinery Sales and Revenue in 2021 29

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Stone Processing Machinery as of 2021) 31

2.7 Key Manufacturers in Stone Processing Machinery Market Establishment Date 32

2.8 Key Manufacturers Stone Processing Machinery Product Offered 33

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 34

3 Stone Processing Machinery Status and Outlook by Region 35

3.1 Global Stone Processing Machinery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 35

3.2 Global Stone Processing Machinery Historic Market Size by Region 35

3.2.1 Global Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 35

3.2.2 Global Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 36

3.2.3 Global Stone Processing Machinery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 37

3.3 Global Stone Processing Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Region 37

3.3.1 Global Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 37

3.3.2 Global Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 38

3.3.3 Global Stone Processing Machinery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 38

4 Stone Processing Machinery by Application 39

4.1 Stone Processing Machinery Market Segment by Application 39

4.1.1 Natural Stone 39

4.1.2 Artificial Stone 40

4.2 Global Stone Processing Machinery Market Size by Application 41

4.2.1 Global Stone Processing Machinery Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 42

4.2.2 Global Stone Processing Machinery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 43

4.2.3 Global Stone Processing Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 44

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 46

4.3.1 North America Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 46

4.3.2 Europe Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 49

4.3.4 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 51

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 53

5 North America Stone Processing Machinery by Country 56

5.1 North America Stone Processing Machinery Historic Market Size by Country 56

5.1.1 North America Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 56

5.1.2 North America Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 56

5.2 North America Stone Processing Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

5.2.1 North America Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 57

5.2.2 North America Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 57

6 Europe Stone Processing Machinery by Country 59

6.1 Europe Stone Processing Machinery Historic Market Size by Country 59

6.1.1 Europe Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 59

6.1.2 Europe Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 59

6.2 Europe Stone Processing Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country 60

6.2.1 Europe Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 60

6.2.2 Europe Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 61

7 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery by Region 62

7.1 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery Historic Market Size by Region 62

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 62

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 62

7.2 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Region 63

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 63

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 64

8 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery by Country 65

8.1 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery Historic Market Size by Country 65

8.1.1 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 65

8.1.2 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 65

8.2 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country 66

8.2.1 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 66

8.2.2 Latin America Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 67

9 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery by Country 68

9.1 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery Historic Market Size by Country 68

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 68

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 68

9.2 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country 69

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 69

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stone Processing Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 69

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Stone Processing Machinery Business 71

10.1 Breton 71

10.1.1 Breton Corporation Information 71

10.1.2 Breton Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.1.3 Breton Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

10.1.4 Breton Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 72

10.2 Keda Group 73

10.2.1 Keda Group Corporation Information 73

10.2.2 Keda Group Introduction and Business Overview 74

10.2.3 Keda Group Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

10.2.4 Keda Group Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 74

10.3 Pedrini 76

10.3.1 Pedrini Corporation Information 76

10.3.2 Pedrini Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.3.3 Pedrini Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.3.4 Pedrini Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 77

10.4 BMR SpA 78

10.4.1 BMR SpA Corporation Information 78

10.4.2 BMR SpA Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.4.3 BMR SpA Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.4.4 BMR SpA Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 79

10.5 Biesse Group 80

10.5.1 Biesse Group Corporation Information 80

10.5.2 Biesse Group Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.5.3 Biesse Group Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

10.5.4 Biesse Group Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 81

10.6 Park Industry 83

10.6.1 Park Industry Corporation Information 83

10.6.2 Park Industry Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.6.3 Park Industry Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.6.4 Park Industry Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 84

10.7 Shandong Huaxing 85

10.7.1 Shandong Huaxing Corporation Information 85

10.7.2 Shandong Huaxing Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.7.3 Shandong Huaxing Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

10.7.4 Shandong Huaxing Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 86

10.8 Thibaut 87

10.8.1 Thibaut Corporation Information 87

10.8.2 Thibaut Introduction and Business Overview 88

10.8.3 Thibaut Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

10.8.4 Thibaut Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 88

10.9 Ancora 90

10.9.1 Ancora Corporation Information 90

10.9.2 Ancora Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.9.3 Ancora Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

10.9.4 Ancora Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 91

10.10 DONATONI MACCHINE 92

10.10.1 DONATONI MACCHINE Corporation Information 92

10.10.2 DONATONI MACCHINE Introduction and Business Overview 92

10.10.3 DONATONI MACCHINE Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

10.10.4 DONATONI MACCHINE Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 93

10.11 GMM 94

10.11.1 GMM Corporation Information 94

10.11.2 GMM Introduction and Business Overview 94

10.11.3 GMM Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

10.11.4 GMM Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 95

10.12 Simec 96

10.12.1 Simec Corporation Information 96

10.12.2 Simec Introduction and Business Overview 96

10.12.3 Simec Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

10.12.4 Simec Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 97

10.13 SCM Group 98

10.13.1 SCM Group Corporation Information 98

10.13.2 SCM Group Introduction and Business Overview 98

10.13.3 SCM Group Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

10.13.4 SCM Group Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 99

10.14 SHENGDA 100

10.14.1 SHENGDA Corporation Information 100

10.14.2 SHENGDA Introduction and Business Overview 100

10.14.3 SHENGDA Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

10.14.4 SHENGDA Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 101

10.15 Prometec 102

10.15.1 Prometec Corporation Information 102

10.15.2 Prometec Introduction and Business Overview 102

10.15.3 Prometec Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

10.15.4 Prometec Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 103

10.16 Comandulli 104

10.16.1 Comandulli Corporation Information 104

10.16.2 Comandulli Introduction and Business Overview 104

10.16.3 Comandulli Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

10.16.4 Comandulli Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 105

10.17 Prussiani Engineering 106

10.17.1 Prussiani Engineering Corporation Information 106

10.17.2 Prussiani Engineering Introduction and Business Overview 106

10.17.3 Prussiani Engineering Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 107

10.17.4 Prussiani Engineering Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 107

10.18 Pellegrini Meccanica 108

10.18.1 Pellegrini Meccanica Corporation Information 108

10.18.2 Pellegrini Meccanica Introduction and Business Overview 108

10.18.3 Pellegrini Meccanica Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109

10.18.4 Pellegrini Meccanica Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 109

10.19 Baca Systems 110

10.19.1 Baca Systems Corporation Information 110

10.19.2 Baca Systems Introduction and Business Overview 110

10.19.3 Baca Systems Stone Processing Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 111

10.19.4 Baca Systems Stone Processing Machinery Products Offered 112

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 113

11.1 Stone Processing Machinery Key Raw Materials 113

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 113

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 113

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 114

11.2.1 Raw Materials 114

11.2.2 Labor Cost 114

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 114

11.3 Stone Processing Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis 115

11.4 Stone Processing Machinery Market Dynamics 115

11.4.1 Industry Trends 115

11.4.2 Market Drivers 116

11.4.3 Market Challenges 116

11.4.4 Market Restraints 117

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 118

12.1 Sales Channel 118

12.2 Stone Processing Machinery Distributors 118

12.3 Stone Processing Machinery Downstream Customers 118

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 119

14 Appendix 120

14.1 Research Methodology 120

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 120

14.1.2 Data Source 123

14.2 Author Details 126

14.3 Disclaimer 126

