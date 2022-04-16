Thermal Interface Materials Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Thermal Interface Materials market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Interface Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Thermal Interface Materials market.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348744/thermal-interface-materials

Summary

In 2020, the global thermal interface material market size reached USD 1003.17 million and is expected to reach USD 1524.91 million in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47%.

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Dow

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Laird

Henkel

Fujipoly

DuPont

Aavid (Boyd Corporation)

3M

Wacker

H.B. Fuller Company

Denka Company Limited

Dexerials Corporation

Tanyuan Technology

Jones Tech PLC

Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segment by Type

Thermal Pad

Thermal Grease

Thermal Paste

Thermal Adhesive

Gap Filler

Others

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

LED

Automotive

Telecommunications

Other

The report on the Thermal Interface Materials market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Thermal Interface Materialsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Thermal Interface Materialsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Thermal Interface Materialsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Thermal Interface Materialswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Thermal Interface Materialssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Thermal Interface Materials companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermal Interface Materials 1

1.2 Thermal Interface Materials Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Thermal Pad 3

1.2.3 Thermal Grease 3

1.2.4 Thermal Paste 3

1.2.5 Thermal Adhesive 4

1.2.6 Gap Filler 4

1.2.7 Others 5

1.3 Thermal Interface Materials Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 6

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics 7

1.3.3 LED 8

1.3.4 Automotive 8

1.3.5 Telecommunications 9

1.3.6 Other 9

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 10

1.4.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.4.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.4.3 Global Thermal Interface Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 12

1.5.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 13

1.5.2 North America Thermal Interface Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.3 Europe Thermal Interface Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5.4 China Thermal Interface Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5.5 Japan Thermal Interface Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Thermal Interface Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 16

1.5.7 India Thermal Interface Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 17

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 18

2.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21

2.3 Thermal Interface Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

2.4 Global Thermal Interface Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 24

2.5 Manufacturers Thermal Interface Materials Production Sites, Area Served 26

2.6 Thermal Interface Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

2.6.1 Thermal Interface Materials Market Concentration Rate 26

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Thermal Interface Materials Players Market Share by Revenue 27

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 28

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Thermal Interface Materials Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.3 Global Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.4 North America Thermal Interface Materials Production 31

3.4.1 North America Thermal Interface Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.4.2 North America Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.5 Europe Thermal Interface Materials Production 32

3.5.1 Europe Thermal Interface Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.5.2 Europe Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.6 China Thermal Interface Materials Production (2016-2021) 33

3.6.1 China Thermal Interface Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 33

3.6.2 China Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.7 Japan Thermal Interface Materials Production (2016-2021) 34

3.7.1 Japan Thermal Interface Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 34

3.7.2 Japan Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 35

3.8 Southeast Asia Thermal Interface Materials Production (2016-2021) 36

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Thermal Interface Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 36

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 36

3.9 India Thermal Interface Materials Production (2016-2021) 37

3.9.1 India Thermal Interface Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 37

3.9.2 India Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 37

4 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 39

4.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Consumption by Region 39

4.1.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Consumption by Region 39

4.1.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials Consumption Market Share by Region 39

4.2 North America 40

4.2.1 North America Thermal Interface Materials Consumption by Country 41

4.2.2 U.S. 42

4.2.3 Canada 42

4.3 Europe 43

4.3.1 Europe Thermal Interface Materials Consumption by Country 43

4.3.2 Germany 44

4.3.3 France 45

4.3.4 U.K. 45

4.3.5 Italy 46

4.3.6 Russia 47

4.4 Asia Pacific 47

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Consumption by Region 48

4.4.2 China 49

4.4.3 Japan 49

4.4.4 South Korea 50

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 51

4.4.6 India 51

4.5 Latin America 52

4.5.1 Latin America Thermal Interface Materials Consumption by Country 52

4.5.2 Mexico 53

4.5.3 Brazil 54

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 55

5.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 55

5.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 57

5.3 Global Thermal Interface Materials Price by Type (2016-2021) 59

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 60

6.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 60

6.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 62

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 63

7.1 Dow 63

7.1.1 Dow Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 63

7.1.2 Dow Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 63

7.1.3 Dow Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

7.1.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.2 Panasonic 65

7.2.1 Panasonic Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 65

7.2.2 Panasonic Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 66

7.2.3 Panasonic Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.2.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.3 Parker Hannifin 68

7.3.1 Parker Hannifin Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 68

7.3.2 Parker Hannifin Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 68

7.3.3 Parker Hannifin Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.3.4 Parker Hannifin Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.3.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments/Updates 70

7.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical 70

7.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 70

7.4.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 71

7.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.4.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.5 Laird 72

7.5.1 Laird Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 72

7.5.2 Laird Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 73

7.5.3 Laird Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.5.4 Laird Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.6 Henkel 77

7.6.1 Henkel Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 77

7.6.2 Henkel Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 77

7.6.3 Henkel Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.6.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.7 Fujipoly 81

7.7.1 Fujipoly Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 81

7.7.2 Fujipoly Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 81

7.7.3 Fujipoly Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.7.4 Fujipoly Main Business and Markets Served 84

7.8 DuPont 84

7.8.1 DuPont Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 84

7.8.2 DuPont Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 85

7.8.3 DuPont Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

7.8.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served 88

7.8.5 Pros/Cons of Thermal Interface Material Product 88

7.8.6 Analysis of Leading Technology of DuPont in the Thermal Interface Material Market 90

7.9 Aavid (Boyd Corporation) 91

7.9.1 Aavid (Boyd Corporation) Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 91

7.9.2 Aavid (Boyd Corporation) Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 92

7.9.3 Aavid (Boyd Corporation) Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

7.9.4 Aavid (Boyd Corporation) Main Business and Markets Served 94

7.10 3M 94

7.10.1 3M Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 94

7.10.2 3M Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 95

7.10.3 3M Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

7.10.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.11 Wacker 96

7.11.1 Wacker Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 96

7.11.2 Wacker Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 97

7.11.3 Wacker Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

7.11.4 Wacker Main Business and Markets Served 98

7.12 H.B. Fuller Company 98

7.12.1 H.B. Fuller Company Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 98

7.12.2 H.B. Fuller Company Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 99

7.12.3 H.B. Fuller Company Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

7.12.4 H.B. Fuller Company Main Business and Markets Served 100

7.13 Denka Company Limited 100

7.13.1 Denka Company Limited Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 100

7.13.2 Denka Company Limited Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 100

7.13.3 Denka Company Limited Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

7.13.4 Denka Company Limited Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.14 Dexerials Corporation 101

7.14.1 Dexerials Corporation Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 101

7.14.2 Dexerials Corporation Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 102

7.14.3 Dexerials Corporation Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

7.14.4 Dexerials Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 103

7.15 Tanyuan Technology 104

7.15.1 Tanyuan Technology Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 104

7.15.2 Tanyuan Technology Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 104

7.15.3 Tanyuan Technology Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

7.15.4 Tanyuan Technology Main Business and Markets Served 105

7.16 Jones Tech PLC 106

7.16.1 Jones Tech PLC Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 106

7.16.2 Jones Tech PLC Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 107

7.16.3 Jones Tech PLC Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108

7.16.4 Jones Tech PLC Main Business and Markets Served 109

7.17 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology 109

7.17.1 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Thermal Interface Materials Corporation Information 109

7.17.2 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Thermal Interface Materials Product Portfolio 110

7.17.3 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Thermal Interface Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 111

7.17.4 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Main Business and Markets Served 111

8 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 113

8.1 Thermal Interface Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis 113

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 113

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 113

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 114

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 114

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermal Interface Materials 115

8.4 Thermal Interface Materials Industrial Chain Analysis 115

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 117

9.1 Marketing Channel 117

9.2 Thermal Interface Materials Distributors List 118

9.3 Thermal Interface Materials Customers 120

10 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS MARKET DYNAMICS 122

10.1 Thermal Interface Materials Industry Trends 122

10.2 Thermal Interface Materials Growth Drivers 123

10.2.1 EV 123

10.2.2 5g Station 124

10.3 Thermal Interface Materials Market Challenges 125

10.4 Thermal Interface Materials Market Restraints 125

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 126

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermal Interface Materials by Region (2022-2027) 126

11.2 North America Thermal Interface Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 127

11.3 Europe Thermal Interface Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 128

11.4 China Thermal Interface Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 129

11.5 Japan Thermal Interface Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 130

11.6 Southeast Asia Thermal Interface Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 131

11.7 India Thermal Interface Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 132

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 133

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Thermal Interface Materials 133

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Interface Materials by Country 133

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Interface Materials by Country 134

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Interface Materials by Region 134

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Interface Materials by Country 135

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 136

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 136

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermal Interface Materials by Type (2022-2027) 136

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thermal Interface Materials by Type (2022-2027) 137

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Thermal Interface Materials by Type (2022-2027) 137

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Interface Materials by Application (2022-2027) 138

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 139

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 140

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 140

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 140

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 141

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 142

15.2 Data Source 143

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 143

15.2.2 Primary Sources 144

15.3 Author List 146

15.4 Disclaimer 146

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348744/thermal-interface-materials

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com