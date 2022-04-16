Relay Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Relay market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Relay market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Relay Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Relay market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7027.16 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8665.19 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.55% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Electromechanical Relay accounting for 58% of the Relay global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 5077.16 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.67% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While automobile segment is altered to a 4.17% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Relay Scope and Segment

Relay market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Relay market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic

Omron

TE Connectivity

Panasonic

Song Chuan Precision

Fujitsu

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Sanyou Relays

Finder

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Ningbo Forward Relay

Teledyne

CHINT

ABB

Fuji Electric

Zhejiang HKE

Hella

Guizhou Space Appliance

Coto Technology

Songle Electrical

Meder(Standex Electronics)

Radiall

Segment by Type

Electromechanical Relay

Solid State Relay

Thermal Relay

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Control

Home Appliance

Telecommunication

Automobile

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Relayconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Relaymarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Relaymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Relaywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Relaysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Relay companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Relay Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Relay Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Market by Type 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Relay Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Market by Application 5

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 6

2 Global Relay Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 8

2.1 Global Relay Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 8

2.2 Global Relay Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 9

2.3 Global Relay Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9

2.4 Global Relay Sales by Region 10

2.4.1 Global Relay Sales by Region (2017-2022) 10

2.4.2 Global Sales Relay by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.5 Global Relay Revenue by Region 13

2.5.1 Global Relay Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.5.2 Global Relay Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 13

2.6 North America 14

2.7 Europe 16

2.8 Asia-Pacific 18

2.9 South America 20

2.10 Middle East & Africa 22

3 Competition by Manufacturers 24

3.1 Global Relay Sales by Manufacturers 24

3.1.1 Global Relay Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 24

3.1.2 Global Relay Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 25

3.2 Global Relay Revenue by Manufacturers 26

3.2.1 Global Relay Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 26

3.2.2 Global Relay Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 27

3.3 Global Relay Sales Price by Manufacturers (2018-2021) 27

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 28

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

4 Market Size by Type 31

4.1 Global Relay Sales by Type 31

4.1.1 Global Relay Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 31

4.1.2 Global Relay Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 31

4.1.3 Global Relay Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 31

4.2 Global Relay Revenue by Type 33

4.2.1 Global Relay Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 33

4.2.2 Global Relay Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 33

4.2.3 Global Relay Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 33

4.3 Global Relay Price by Type 34

4.3.1 Global Relay Price by Type (2017-2022) 34

4.3.2 Global Relay Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 35

5 Market Size by Application 36

5.1 Global Relay Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 36

5.2 Global Relay Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 36

5.3 Global Relay Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 36

6 North America 38

6.1 North America Relay Market Size by Type 38

6.1.1 North America Relay Sales by Type (2017-2028) 38

6.1.2 North America Relay Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 39

6.2 North America Relay Market Size by Application 40

6.3 North America Relay Sales by Country 41

6.3.1 North America Relay Sales by Country (2017-2028) 41

6.3.2 North America Relay Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 42

6.3.3 U.S. 44

6.3.4 Canada 45

6.3.5 Mexico 46

7 Europe 47

7.1 Europe Relay Market Size by Type 47

7.1.1 Europe Relay Sales by Type (2017-2028) 47

7.1.2 Europe Relay Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 48

7.2 Europe Relay Market Size by Application 49

7.3 Europe Relay Market Size by Country 50

7.3.1 Europe Relay Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50

7.3.2 Europe Relay Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 52

7.3.3 Germany 54

7.3.4 France 55

7.3.5 U.K. 56

7.3.6 Italy 57

7.3.7 Russia 58

8 Asia Pacific 59

8.1 Asia Pacific Relay Market Size by Type 59

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Relay Sales by Type (2017-2028) 59

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Relay Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 60

8.2 Asia Pacific Relay Market Size by Application 61

8.3 Asia Pacific Relay Market Size by Region 62

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Relay Sales by Region (2017-2028) 62

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Relay Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 64

8.3.3 China 66

8.3.4 Japan 67

8.3.5 South Korea 68

8.3.6 India 69

8.3.7 Southeast Asia 70

9 South America 71

9.1 South America Relay Market Size by Type 71

9.1.1 South America Relay Sales by Type (2017-2028) 71

9.1.2 South America Relay Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 72

9.2 South America Relay Market Size by Application 73

9.3 South America Relay Market Size by Country 74

9.3.1 South America Relay Sales by Country (2017-2028) 74

9.3.2 South America Relay Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 75

9.3.3 Brazil 77

9.3.4 Argentina 78

10 Middle East and Africa 79

10.1 Middle East and Africa Relay Market Size by Type 79

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Relay Sales by Type (2017-2028) 79

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Relay Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 80

10.2 Middle East and Africa Relay Market Size by Application 81

10.3 Middle East and Africa Relay Market Size by Country 82

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Relay Sales by Country (2017-2028) 82

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Relay Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 83

10.3.3 Middle East 85

10.3.4 Africa 86

11 Key Players Profiles 87

11.1 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic 87

11.1.1 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Company Details 87

11.1.2 Company and Business Overview 87

11.1.3 Relay Introduction 88

11.1.4 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 89

11.2 Omron 89

11.2.1 Omron Company Details 89

11.2.2 Company and Business Overview 89

11.2.3 Relay Introduction 90

11.2.4 Omron Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 91

11.3 TE Connectivity 91

11.3.1 TE Connectivity Company Details 91

11.3.2 Company and Business Overview 92

11.3.3 Relay Introduction 92

11.3.4 TE Connectivity Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 93

11.4 Panasonic 93

11.4.1 Panasonic Company Details 93

11.4.2 Company and Business Overview 94

11.4.3 Relay Introduction 94

11.4.4 Panasonic Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 95

11.5 Song Chuan Precision 95

11.5.1 Song Chuan Precision Company Details 95

11.5.2 Company and Business Overview 95

11.5.3 Relay Introduction 96

11.5.4 Song Chuan Precision Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 97

11.6 Fujitsu 97

11.6.1 Fujitsu Company Details 97

11.6.2 Company and Business Overview 98

11.6.3 Relay Introduction 98

11.6.4 Fujitsu Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 99

11.7 Schneider Electric 99

11.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details 99

11.7.2 Company and Business Overview 100

11.7.3 Relay Introduction 100

11.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 101

11.8 Eaton 101

11.8.1 Eaton Company Details 101

11.8.2 Company and Business Overview 102

11.8.3 Relay Introduction 102

11.8.4 Eaton Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 103

11.9 Sanyou Relays 103

11.9.1 Sanyou Relays Company Details 103

11.9.2 Company and Business Overview 104

11.9.3 Relay Introduction 104

11.9.4 Sanyou Relays Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 105

11.10 Finder 105

11.10.1 Finder Company Details 105

11.10.2 Company and Business Overview 106

11.10.3 Relay Introduction 106

11.10.4 Finder Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 107

11.11 Honeywell 107

11.11.1 Honeywell Company Details 107

11.11.2 Company and Business Overview 107

11.11.3 Relay Introduction 108

11.11.4 Honeywell Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 109

11.12 Rockwell Automation 109

11.12.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details 109

11.12.2 Company and Business Overview 109

11.12.3 Relay Introduction 110

11.12.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 110

11.13 Ningbo Forward Relay 111

11.13.1 Ningbo Forward Relay Company Details 111

11.13.2 Company and Business Overview 111

11.13.3 Relay Introduction 112

11.13.4 Ningbo Forward Relay Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 112

11.14 Teledyne 112

11.14.1 Teledyne Company Details 112

11.14.2 Company and Business Overview 113

11.14.3 Relay Introduction 113

11.14.4 Teledyne Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 114

11.15 CHINT 114

11.15.1 CHINT Company Details 114

11.15.2 Company and Business Overview 115

11.15.3 Relay Introduction 116

11.15.4 CHINT Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 116

11.16 ABB 117

11.16.1 ABB Company Details 117

11.16.2 Company and Business Overview 117

11.16.3 Relay Introduction 117

11.16.4 ABB Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 119

11.17 Fuji Electric 119

11.17.1 Fuji Electric Company Details 119

11.17.2 Company and Business Overview 119

11.17.3 Relay Introduction 120

11.17.4 Fuji Electric Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 120

11.18 Zhejiang HKE 121

11.18.1 Zhejiang HKE Company Details 121

11.18.2 Company and Business Overview 121

11.18.3 Relay Introduction 122

11.18.4 Zhejiang HKE Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 122

11.19 Guizhou Space Appliance 122

11.19.1 Guizhou Space Appliance Company Details 122

11.19.2 Company and Business Overview 123

11.19.3 Relay Introduction 123

11.19.4 Guizhou Space Appliance Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 124

11.20 Coto Technology 124

11.20.1 Coto Technology Company Details 124

11.20.2 Company and Business Overview 125

11.20.3 Relay Introduction 125

11.20.4 Coto Technology Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 126

11.21 Songle Electrical 126

11.21.1 Songle Electrical Company Details 126

11.21.2 Company and Business Overview 127

11.21.3 Relay Introduction 127

11.21.4 Songle Electrical Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 127

11.22 Meder(Standex Electronics) 128

11.22.1 Meder(Standex Electronics) Company Details 128

11.22.2 Company and Business Overview 128

11.22.3 Relay Introduction 129

11.22.4 Meder(Standex Electronics) Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 129

11.23 Radiall 130

11.23.1 Radiall Company Details 130

11.23.2 Company and Business Overview 130

11.23.3 Relay Introduction 131

11.23.4 Radiall Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Relay Business (2018-2021) 131

12 Relay Manufacturing Cost Analysis 132

12.1 Relay Key Raw Materials Analysis 132

12.1.1 Key Raw Materials 132

12.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 133

12.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 136

12.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Relay 137

13 Market Dynamics 138

13.1 Market Trends 138

13.2 Challenges 138

13.3 Market Favorable Factors and Unfavorable Factors 138

13.4 Market Drivers 139

13.5 Market Risks 140

13.6 Industry Enters Major Barriers 141

13.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 141

13.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Relay? 142

13.8.1 Impact of COVID-19 143

13.8.2 Corporate Strategy of the Manufacturers 144

14 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 146

14.1 Marketing Channels Status of Relay 146

14.2 Market Positioning 147

14.2.1 Pricing Strategy 147

14.2.2 Brand Strategy 148

14.3 Relay Customers 148

15 Key Findings in the Global Relay Study 149

16 Appendix 151

16.1 Research Methodology 151

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 151

16.1.2 Data Source 154

16.2 Author Details 156

