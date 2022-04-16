Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market.

Summary

The research report studies the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Since the V2G technology has not yet been commercialized on a large scale, the report predicts and analyses revenue data for 2020-2030. The Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market is valued at USD 21.33 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7502.54 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 71.45% between 2020 and 2030.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

NUVVE

Enel Energia

Moixa

E.ON

The Mobility House

Tennet

Fermata Energy

KEPCO

EDF Energy

Tokyo Electric Power

ActewAGL

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment by Type

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Vehicles

The report on the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

