Precision Reduction Gears Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Precision Reduction Gears market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precision Reduction Gears market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Precision Reduction Gears Market

According to our investigation, the global Precision Reduction Gears market size was US$ 1,454.16 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,313.94 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.38% during the review period.

Global Precision Reduction Gears Scope and Market Size

The global Precision Reduction Gears market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precision Reduction Gears market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Nabtesco

HDSI

Sumitomo

QCMT&T

SPINEA

Leaderdrive

Nantong zhenkang welding electromechanical

Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Intelligent Transmission

Zhejiang Laifual

Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline

Nidec-Shimpo

Shenzhen Han’s Motion Technology

Wuhan Jinghua Speed Reducer Manufacturing

BENRUN Robot

KOFON

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

Shanghai Like Precision Machinery

Hengfengtai Precision Machinery

Too Eph Transmission Technology

BHDI

Cone Drive

Guohua Hengyuan Tech Dev Co., Ltd.

LI-MING Machinery Co., Ltd.

Segment by Type

RV Precision Reduction Gears

Harmonic Precision Reduction Gears

Segment by Application

Industry Robot

Semiconductor Equipment

Flat Panel Equipment

Machine Tools

Optical Machine

Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine

Metal Working Machine

Medical Equipment

Space Equipment

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Precision Reduction Gearsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Precision Reduction Gearsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Precision Reduction Gearsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Precision Reduction Gearswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Precision Reduction Gearssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Precision Reduction Gears companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Precision Reduction Gears Market Overview 1

1.1 Precision Reduction Gears Product Overview 1

1.2 Precision Reduction Gears Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 RV Precision Reduction Gears 3

1.2.2 Harmonic Precision Reduction Gears 5

1.3 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 8

1.3.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.3.3 Global Precision Reduction Gears Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 10

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 12

1.4.1 North America Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.2 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 13

1.4.4 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 15

2 Precision Reduction Gears Market Competition by Company 17

2.1 Global Top Players by Precision Reduction Gears Sales (2019-2022) 17

2.2 Global Top Players by Precision Reduction Gears Revenue (2019-2022) 19

2.3 Global Top Players by Precision Reduction Gears Price (2019-2022) 21

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Precision Reduction Gears Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 22

2.5 Precision Reduction Gears Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.5.1 Precision Reduction Gears Market Concentration Rate (2019-2022) 22

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Precision Reduction Gears Sales and Revenue in 2021 23

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Precision Reduction Gears as of 2021) 24

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Precision Reduction Gears Market 26

2.8 Key Manufacturers Precision Reduction Gears Product Offered 26

3 Precision Reduction Gears Status and Outlook by Region 29

3.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 29

3.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Historic Market Size by Region 29

3.2.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 29

3.2.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 30

3.2.3 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2017-2022) 31

3.3 Global Precision Reduction Gears Forecasted Market Size by Region 31

3.3.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 31

3.3.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 32

3.3.3 Global Precision Reduction Gears Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2023-2028) 32

4 Precision Reduction Gears by Application 33

4.1 Precision Reduction Gears Market Segment by Application 33

4.1.1 Industry Robot 33

4.1.2 Semiconductor Equipment 34

4.1.3 Flat Panel Equipment 35

4.1.4 Machine Tools 36

4.1.5 Optical Machine 37

4.1.6 Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine 38

4.1.7 Metal Working Machine 39

4.1.8 Medical Equipment 40

4.1.9 Space Equipment 41

4.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Size by Application 41

4.2.1 Global Precision Reduction Gears Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 41

4.2.2 Global Precision Reduction Gears Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 42

4.2.3 Global Precision Reduction Gears Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 44

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 47

4.3.1 North America Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

4.3.2 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 48

4.3.4 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 48

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 49

5 North America Precision Reduction Gears by Country 50

5.1 North America Precision Reduction Gears Historic Market Size by Country 50

5.1.1 North America Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 50

5.1.2 North America Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 50

5.2 North America Precision Reduction Gears Forecasted Market Size by Country 51

5.2.1 North America Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 51

5.2.2 North America Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 51

6 Europe Precision Reduction Gears by Country 52

6.1 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Historic Market Size by Country 52

6.1.1 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 52

6.1.2 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 52

6.2 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Forecasted Market Size by Country 53

6.2.1 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 53

6.2.2 Europe Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 54

7 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears by Region 55

7.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Historic Market Size by Region 55

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 55

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 55

7.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Forecasted Market Size by Region 56

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 56

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 56

8 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears by Country 57

8.1 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears Historic Market Size by Country 57

8.1.1 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 57

8.1.2 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 57

8.2 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears Forecasted Market Size by Country 58

8.2.1 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 58

8.2.2 Latin America Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 58

9 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears by Country 59

9.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Historic Market Size by Country 59

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 59

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 59

9.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Forecasted Market Size by Country 60

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 60

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Reduction Gears Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 60

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Precision Reduction Gears Business 61

10.1 Nabtesco 61

10.1.1 Nabtesco Corporation Information 61

10.1.2 Nabtesco Introduction and Business Overview 61

10.1.3 Nabtesco Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 62

10.1.4 Nabtesco Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 62

10.2 HDSI 62

10.2.1 HDSI Corporation Information 62

10.2.2 HDSI Introduction and Business Overview 63

10.2.3 HDSI Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 63

10.2.4 HDSI Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 64

10.3 Sumitomo 64

10.3.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information 64

10.3.2 Sumitomo Introduction and Business Overview 64

10.3.3 Sumitomo Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 65

10.3.4 Sumitomo Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 65

10.4 QCMT&T 66

10.4.1 QCMT&T Corporation Information 66

10.4.2 QCMT&T Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.4.3 QCMT&T Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 67

10.4.4 QCMT&T Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 67

10.5 SPINEA 68

10.5.1 SPINEA Corporation Information 68

10.5.2 SPINEA Introduction and Business Overview 69

10.5.3 SPINEA Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 69

10.5.4 SPINEA Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 70

10.6 Leaderdrive 70

10.6.1 Leaderdrive Corporation Information 70

10.6.2 Leaderdrive Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.6.3 Leaderdrive Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 71

10.6.4 Leaderdrive Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 71

10.7 Nantong zhenkang welding electromechanical 72

10.7.1 Nantong zhenkang welding electromechanical Corporation Information 72

10.7.2 Nantong zhenkang welding electromechanical Introduction and Business Overview 72

10.7.3 Nantong zhenkang welding electromechanical Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 73

10.7.4 Nantong zhenkang welding electromechanical Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 73

10.8 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Intelligent Transmission 74

10.8.1 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Intelligent Transmission Corporation Information 74

10.8.2 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Intelligent Transmission Introduction and Business Overview 74

10.8.3 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Intelligent Transmission Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 74

10.8.4 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Intelligent Transmission Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 75

10.9 Zhejiang Laifual 76

10.9.1 Zhejiang Laifual Corporation Information 76

10.9.2 Zhejiang Laifual Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.9.3 Zhejiang Laifual Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 77

10.9.4 Zhejiang Laifual Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 77

10.10 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline 77

10.10.1 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Corporation Information 77

10.10.2 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.10.3 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 78

10.10.4 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 78

10.11 Nidec-Shimpo 79

10.11.1 Nidec-Shimpo Corporation Information 79

10.11.2 Nidec-Shimpo Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.11.3 Nidec-Shimpo Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 80

10.11.4 Nidec-Shimpo Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 80

10.12 Shenzhen Han鈥檚 Motion Technology 81

10.12.1 Shenzhen Han鈥檚 Motion Technology Corporation Information 81

10.12.2 Shenzhen Han鈥檚 Motion Technology Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.12.3 Shenzhen Han鈥檚 Motion Technology Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 82

10.12.4 Shenzhen Han鈥檚 Motion Technology Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 82

10.13 Wuhan Jinghua Speed Reducer Manufacturing 83

10.13.1 Wuhan Jinghua Speed Reducer Manufacturing Corporation Information 83

10.13.2 Wuhan Jinghua Speed Reducer Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.13.3 Wuhan Jinghua Speed Reducer Manufacturing Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 84

10.13.4 Wuhan Jinghua Speed Reducer Manufacturing Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 84

10.14 BENRUN Robot 84

10.14.1 BENRUN Robot Corporation Information 84

10.14.2 BENRUN Robot Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.14.3 BENRUN Robot Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 85

10.14.4 BENRUN Robot Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 85

10.15 KOFON 86

10.15.1 KOFON Corporation Information 86

10.15.2 KOFON Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.15.3 KOFON Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 86

10.15.4 KOFON Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 87

10.16 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive 87

10.16.1 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Corporation Information 87

10.16.2 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Introduction and Business Overview 88

10.16.3 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 88

10.16.4 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 89

10.17 Shanghai Like Precision Machinery 89

10.17.1 Shanghai Like Precision Machinery Corporation Information 89

10.17.2 Shanghai Like Precision Machinery Introduction and Business Overview 89

10.17.3 Shanghai Like Precision Machinery Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 90

10.17.4 Shanghai Like Precision Machinery Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 90

10.18 Hengfengtai Precision Machinery 91

10.18.1 Hengfengtai Precision Machinery Corporation Information 91

10.18.2 Hengfengtai Precision Machinery Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.18.3 Hengfengtai Precision Machinery Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 91

10.18.4 Hengfengtai Precision Machinery Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 92

10.19 Too Eph Transmission Technology 92

10.19.1 Too Eph Transmission Technology Corporation Information 92

10.19.2 Too Eph Transmission Technology Introduction and Business Overview 93

10.19.3 Too Eph Transmission Technology Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 93

10.19.4 Too Eph Transmission Technology Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 93

10.20 BHDI 94

10.20.1 BHDI Corporation Information 94

10.20.2 BHDI Introduction and Business Overview 94

10.20.3 BHDI Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 95

10.20.4 BHDI Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 95

10.21 Cone Drive 95

10.21.1 Cone Drive Corporation Information 95

10.21.2 Cone Drive Introduction and Business Overview 96

10.21.3 Cone Drive Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 96

10.21.4 Cone Drive Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 96

10.22 Guohua Hengyuan Tech Dev Co., Ltd. 97

10.22.1 Guohua Hengyuan Tech Dev Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 97

10.22.2 Guohua Hengyuan Tech Dev Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview 98

10.22.3 Guohua Hengyuan Tech Dev Co., Ltd. Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 98

10.22.4 Guohua Hengyuan Tech Dev Co., Ltd. Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 98

10.23 LI-MING Machinery Co., Ltd. 99

10.23.1 LI-MING Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 99

10.23.2 LI-MING Machinery Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview 99

10.23.3 LI-MING Machinery Co., Ltd. Precision Reduction Gears Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 100

10.23.4 LI-MING Machinery Co., Ltd. Precision Reduction Gears Products Offered 100

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 101

11.1 Precision Reduction Gears Key Raw Materials 101

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials Price 101

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 101

11.2 Cost Structure 102

11.2.1 Raw Materials 102

11.2.2 Labor Cost 102

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 102

11.3 Precision Reduction Gears Industrial Chain 103

11.4 Precision Reduction Gears Market Dynamics 103

11.4.1 Precision Reduction Gears Industry Trends 103

11.4.2 Precision Reduction Gears Market Drivers 104

11.4.3 Precision Reduction Gears Market Challenges 105

11.4.4 Precision Reduction Gears Market Restraints 105

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 106

12.1 Sales Channel 106

12.2 Precision Reduction Gears Distributors 106

12.3 Precision Reduction Gears Downstream Customers 107

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 109

14 Appendix 110

14.1 Research Methodology 110

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 110

14.1.2 Data Source 113

14.2 Author Details 116

